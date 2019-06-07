How is a television like a fax machine? They are both obsolete.
Remember a time when nobody had a fax machine? Then suddenly everybody had a fax machine. And now nobody again has a fax machine. What would have previously come by fax today is a PDF attachment to an e-mail or text or to one of a number of messaging services. Well the same transformation is happening to traditional television and for generally similar reasons. And just as fax machines seemed to disappear in just a few years, I’ll be surprised if broadcast TV in the U.S. survives another decade.
Technology transformations are like murders: they require motive, method, and opportunity. In the case of the fax machine, everyone already had a phone line (that’s opportunity), my reader June Dilevsky’s father invented the modern digital fax machine for his startup that failed and so the startup was eventually acquired by Ricoh (that’s method), and the result was unattended business communication that was faster and cheaper than the Post Office while still creating a paper trail (that’s motive).
Every business got a fax machine when the cost of not having a fax machine came to exceed the cost of having one. Part of that was driven by the declining cost of fax machines, themselves, part was driven by peer pressure (What, you don’t have a fax machine???) and the rest was just the relentless acceleration of business.
I got my first home fax machine on January 28, 1986 — the day the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. Given my relatively slow technology assimilation (my present notebook is a MacBook Pro from 2010) I can argue that date was the true beginning of the end for faxes.
The beginning of the end, you see, is also the end of the beginning.
There are unintended consequences of such revolutions. The fax machine boom, for example, led to huge growth in the number of telephone area codes as demand for fax lines ran phone companies completely out of local numbers. So we added new area codes and now some of those codes are disappearing again as we give up fax lines, give up land lines in general (I don’t have one), and even the massive growth of mobile numbers hasn’t been quite able to take up the slack.
Now let’s apply the same principles to television. At first there was broadcast TV, which was itself an outgrowth of radio. TV was radio with pictures and became a big business starting at the end of the 1940s. By the 1970s we added Cable TV, which grew out of a failure of the broadcast model. Rural communities didn’t have high enough viewer density to support their own TV stations because the TV infrastructure and program pipeline cost about 10 times more than radio. So where I could work back in 1973 at WWST-AM radio in Wooster, Ohio with its mighty 1000 daytime watts (32 watts after sunset) and audience of at most 40,000 listeners, it probably took 400,000 potential viewers to support a broadcast TV station. Cable TV began as a big community TV antenna on some local hill and we paid a few dollars per month to the antenna operator to bring us the same signal we could have got for free had we lived a few miles closer to the big city or atop a hill.
It didn’t happen right away, but cable TV eventually enabled non-broadcast dedicated cable channels like CNN and home shopping that made possible the next phase of the TV revolution. Where I grew up with three broadcast TV channels, that analog TV cable could carry at least 25 and sometimes a many as 40 different channels that — because their electrons didn’t fly through the air — were much less subject to regulation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Swearing and nudity reached American TV screens by cable. So did religion and that other religion — binged sports. And in a chicken-and-egg problem they resolved in a whole new way, cable carriers found that the more they paid cable channels to join their systems, the more they could charge viewers to access those systems.
It became more important for their image on Wall Street for cable companies to add new subscribers (the companies came to be valued on a per-subscriber basis) than to make money from those subscribers. So content costs grew and grew, sending cable companies looking for new profit centers.
Along came the Internet. Becoming Internet Service Providers (ISPs) on top of offering TV channels gave cable operators a whole new way to make money. And this time they didn’t have to share any of their subscription fees with the providers of Internet content. Ultimately the Internet actually became the cable business as dozens more cable channels were added and video programming costs grew to consume all subscriber revenue. At that moment (this was in the early 2000s) cable TV carriers that offered Internet service had actually turned into ISPs that offered TV service. All their profit was on the Internet side. Or on the TV content side for those ISPs that actually produced shows. That’s why Comcast, America’s largest cable carrier and ISP, bought NBC/Universal so it would be effectively paying itself for content, as well as being paid for that content by Comcast’s cable TV rivals.
Can you see the evolution of content and carriage that is happening here? It became obvious to me that cable TV carriers and even telephone companies were becoming schleppers of bits. And bits — unlike TV shows and movies — were a commodity, with no electron worth more than any other. In time the ISPs would become content agnostic and the content providers would eventually do business directly with consumers. I wrote this for the first time right here back in 2004 when I thought it would take at most a decade to happen.
That was 15 years ago and we’re only just now getting close to realizing that dream (or nightmare, depending on where you live in the video ecosystem). Netflix and its imitators took 20 years to subvert both the broadcast and cable TV models. But now the process is really starting to wind-up like an inward-turning spiral (or a flushing toilet).
Here is what will happen in the next five years for what we think of as television. Right now we are in a probably unsustainable growth of TV production. Netflix, Disney (Hulu), Apple, AT&T, Comcast and a dozen other companies are working on original content, adding $20 billion per year to a production industry that was already wealthy at $10 billion. Each of these over-the-top (OTT) networks will go direct to consumers and some will also have commercials. Most new OTT networks will fail, eventually returning the production ecosystem to something more normal after the current bubble pops. But their demand for more bandwidth will never decline.
What’s missing here are the traditional basic cable channels. What will happen with them? And what of the broadcast networks, themselves? That all depends on 5G.
5G wireless networking, as I’ve written here before, has pretty much nothing to do with mobile phones. It has to do with replacing every other kind of data network with 5G wireless. No more land lines, no more cable systems, no more wires. Going all-wireless almost completely eliminates customer-facing labor. No more guy with a tool belt to keep you waiting for service. No more truck rolls.
There will be 5G and there will be content, that’s all. Content can mean a phone call or a movie, a game, or anything else that involves electrons in motion. And given that we’ll all have voracious and completely different demands for high-resolution content, 5G will suck-up all available bandwidth and then some.
Legacy broadcast license holders like broadcast TV and radio stations will sell their airspace to 5G carriers and retire to Florida. They’ll get offers they can’t refuse.
Linear programming may only survive for sports and gambling, which might become more important than ever as a result.
Cable TV packages will fall apart with every network fighting for itself in an al la carte programming world. I’m not saying TV will get better, but it will become even more varied, which is probably good. And in a content market that is suddenly global, even the tiniest channel will have a chance to thrive if it can find and please its viewers. Just look at YouTube for that.
And like the nofax-fax-nofax transition, this endgame process will be mainly driven by economics against tradition and emotion. There’s nothing sacrosanct about a broadcast network paradigm that we’ve been riding for a century. This too shall pass.
And, like the Berlin Wall, when the broadcast and cable TV models collapse, they will do so in what will seem to policy-makers to be an instant.
5G is short range though, so while the high density populations will be fine, the rest won’t get it.
AT&T is trying very hard to lose its copper customers, and POTS has the highest consumer protections of the bunch.
I would certainly welcome a cable TV model that allowed a la carte service. It might even help the Cable companies make some money, too. If they could stand their subscriber numbers changing, that is.
As it stands, most of your subscriber money goes directly to the likes of ESPN and other sports channels — even if you don’t watch them.
It’s ridiculous today to pay $100-200 a month when you only really watch 5-10 channels. If CNN, FoxNews and the Weather Channel all went streaming, I’d probably cut my cable service entirely — other than for internet.
But will 5G do anything to promote competition and bring fast and cheap Internet access to the US? Will 5G be extended to rural areas in the US? I don’t think so.
I don’t think that this will end well – I quit cable TV years ago and I gave up streaming when I realized that everything I watched was being recorded and used to “sell” me to advertisers. These days I just watch DVD’s, I’m done with being a chicken plucked by all the advertisers.
We will still have TVs but the method of content delivery will change. I wish they would hurry up and build all streaming apps into new TVs so I don’t have to have dongles hanging out the back and stream it fro my computer.
But as we’ve already seen, the manufacturers of TV’s aren’t interested in keeping software up to date on their “smart” TV’s. An external box – AppleTV, as one example of many – is the better way to go.
At least the external boxes get software updates and new features over time. And replacing a $50-$150 external box is far cheaper and easier than a $500-$1500 TV.
Yay! Cringely is back!
Personally, I cut the cable cord ten years ago and never looked back. To this day when I visit someone’s house and they are watching cable TV I am stupefied. Why would anyone watch television where you can’t control what you’re watching, can’t find interesting content, can’t pause, and constantly get interrupted by idiotic advertisements?
It’s not like the content on cable TV is particularly good. Cable news channels are dreck, full of idiots yelling at each other 24-7, providing zero insight or information. Traditional sports are slow and boring, and commercial breaks take longer than the game itself. Network TV dramas are dumbed-down to appeal to the lowest-common-denominator viewer. Network comedies rely on laugh tracks and lame jokes.
Between Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO, I have more than enough high-budget content to watch. I’ve switched almost entirely to watching esports, which are faster and more engaging, and have a personal feel that was always missing from traditional sports. I get solid laughs every single night watching the Game Grumps and other shows on YouTube.
I could never go back to cable TV. It would be like going back to dial-up modems. Or MS-DOS.
No 5G in rural areas for a while. I currently have only Geosynchronous satellite internet, because no company can justify the cost of putting up towers in my rural area of Colorado. The satellite internet works, but it is unreliable and slow, with serious data caps while charging an exorbitant price. For 5G to come to this area, the state government is going to have to give companies incentives to develop the infrastructure. In fact, it would be best for the state to build and own the infrastructure itself (not likely to happen).
I’m penning my hopes on internet access based on LEO satellite systems like SpaceX’s Starlink. If Starlink works, I think it will be a good choice for rural areas. It should also be a good choice for mobile applications (such as your car), so one could provide full-blown internet access through the always available Starlink system and also provide cell phone service through Starlink using WiFi calling. As such, it would be an indirect competitor to 5G connectivity.
No kidding. Watching football with my F.I.L. is so frustrating … to the point that I have a mantra about it: “30 seconds of football, 2 minutes of commercials … 30 seconds of football, 2 minutes of commercials … 30 seconds of football, 2 minutes of commercials … 30 seconds of football, 2 minutes of commercials …”
I’m not joking, either. I’m frankly insulted when the game returns from a commercial break, and LITERALLY THIRTY FUCKING SECONDS LATER the game pauses AGAIN for more commercials. Shoot, I’d rather watch my nephews play Madden NFL than a real live game.
People ask me who I think will win , and stare blankly as I answer, “Pepsi. Geico. Taco Bell. Doritos. Coca-cola. Progressive.” They’ll reply, “Oh, you mean the ads? No I mean, who will win the game?” to which I reply, “That’s what I meant.” The real winner of the football game in a real meaningful sense is the advertisers. That’s the real competition, and that’s where the real money goes (producing a 30-second spot costs a lot of money, and they certainly expect a return on it *). The sports teams, and their competition on the playing field? Peanuts in comparison. If you really care about watching a game, go find a local little league or something. Plenty more exciting, you’re not the product being sold (to advertisers), and you’ll even get some fresh air and vitamin D for your trouble.
* Dave Ramsey showed the math on this, once. I forget the specifics, but for a normal ad (not superbowl), companies spend like $20,000 per second to produce the ad. The actual television show the ad is inserted into, the production cost is something like $10,000 per second. Literally the various producers are spending twice as money on advertising as on content … and remember, this money gets results: better writing, better scoring, better directing, better talent all around … on the ADS, not the content. Because when it comes to content, you are more often the product and not the consumer.
“Legacy broadcast license holders like broadcast TV and radio stations will sell their airspace to 5G carriers and retire to Florida.”
The idea that license holders should be able to sell property of the public which they have never owned, but only been allowed to use, is outrageous.
“Anything you plan will cost more and take longer.” — Corollary to Murphy’s Law
“It’s at least thirty years to ubiquity.” — an old friend of mine involved in IT since the 1980s and whether she heard it somewhere or thought it up herself I have no idea…
Just about every AIO printer has built in fax IF the owner plugs it into a phone line.
Who uses fax technology today?
Medical profession, Insurance agents, financial institutions, banks, CPA’s, even the local Massey Ferguson tractor dealer down the road. Standalone fax machines are pretty much history but the technology continues to be embraced by many for multiple reasons.
Companies rolling out 5g will cherry pick the most profitable regions for deployment, just like TV, Radio, cable companies, and more unless the government. Cable TV will be killed off by lack of quality content. Turn off the auto recording DVR for a moment and scan what is on those hundreds of stations you pay hundreds of dollars each month for. Eighty percent of what I see listed is repeats, very old repeats, single show binge repeats for weeks, months, years, perhaps interrupted in the wee hours by infomercials, extremist talk shows, QVC and its clones, Holy Rollers looking for your cash (based on the Reverend Ike model). and the ever present dysfunctional family, person, group reality shows.
Crap is king give us dirty laundry and Max Headroom. That is what will kill off TV, not technology, lack of intelligent and varied content.
“When television is good, nothing — not the theater, not the magazines or newspapers — nothing is better. But when television is bad, nothing is worse. I invite each of you to sit down in front of your television set when your station goes on the air and stay there for a day without a book, without a magazine, without a newspaper, without a profit and loss sheet or a rating book to distract you. Keep your eyes glued to that set until the station signs off. I can assure you that what you will observe is a vast wasteland.” – Newton Minnow May 9, 1961.
Minnow was right…..and the wasteland is completely out of control.
Fax is dead…long live the Fax.
There have been a few years now where the fax machine was left cooling in the corner (after a lot of use working from home). But lately my aging mother is seeing all kinds of health care providers and the fax is kept pretty warm. I’m glad I kept the land line and auto-answering fax, it saves me a lot of travel & postal-mail to doctor offices, hospitals, lawyers and insurance offices–they will take fax (including legal signatures) and they very specifically will not take email with attached scans. Several have commented that fax is more secure than internet and they are all worried about slipping up and getting hit with a HIPAA violation.
It is interesting to note PBS is absent from Internet streaming services, eg YouTube.TV. They seem to think OTA broadcasting is the only way to go.
.
I have come to the conclusion the new HD broadcast TV standard ATSC has been a disaster. I live IN a metropolitan area. I can receive 2 stations well. 2 stations are “iffy.” I can’t receive 2 stations at all. If I put in a good antenna on the roof, hooked it to a good amp, and fed the signal by coax to all the TV’s in my house I could get all 6 stations. That is in a metro area. My neighbors in rural areas really can’t get OTA reception. The effect reception area with ATSC is about 1/10th of the old NTSC system.
.
Running a broadcast radio or TV station is expensive. Maybe we’re going about this the wrong way. I have an idea. It starts with everyone feeding digital streams of their broadcasts to a community service. The service streams it over the Internet to homes in the region, but not the whole Internet. The service also broadcasts OTA a single digital service with everyone’s content. We through away the idea of everyone having transmitters and ATSC, and go back to the original community TV concept using digital instead of analog. It could even be a multicast type of digital stream…
.
The good folks at SiliconDust have announced some new cord cutting products. It is good firms like them are rethinking how television could work and are producing innovative products.
.
Best wishes good friend.
I have been wanting to cut the cord for years but replacing $60/month in cable tv with $60/month in streaming services just hasn’t made sense yet. Yes, there’s lots of free streaming but they all force ads that I can skip with my dvr with cable service. The promise of streaming has been almost completely negated by the reality of forced ads and exclusive content.
5G is modern snake oil. I’d settle for decent 4G coverage in rural areas.
SpaceX’s Starlink (or one of the competitors) will be the only hope for fast internet in the rural areas.
IBM acquired Red Hat the way AOL acquired Time Warner. Red Hat is driving because that’s the sustainable business model the money comes from. The question is how long IBM takes to stop interfering.
For those that don’t get PBS on their streaming platform, checkout the Locast app, free local channels streamed.