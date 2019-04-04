I’ve already written one prediction about autonomous cars — that they’ll be far later to the market than most pundits and autonomous car inventors are suggesting. Today’s prediction is about a tangentially-related technology — aerial delivery drones. These drones are definitely coming just as fast as regulators will allow them, but I don’t think they’ll be implemented in the way people expect. What we’ll see, I predict, is something I call Pizza-to-the-Neighborhood or PTTN.
Aerial drones are a new type of distribution network operating in a new kind of ether. They don’t travel on roads and neither do they travel in what we conventionally think of as airspace. Flying over cities, which is where these delivery drones are going to be used, airplanes are legally restricted from operating below 1000 feet unless they are actively taking-off or landing. Helicopters get to break this rule a bit because they can claim to be taking-off or landing almost anywhere, but fixed-wing aircraft have to stay above 1000 feet, making below 1000 feet the emerging realm of autonomous drones.
At this very moment, what I am about to describe can’t legally exist in most of the USA. The current drone rules from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is the sole agency that regulates air traffic (your state or city have no real say in these things — it’s a federal jurisdiction) are that drones have to be flown by licensed pilots. But already the concept of licensing is in flux when it comes to drone pilots. We’re moving quickly toward something less than a U.S. Commercial or Private Pilot License to more of a drone pilot certificate. And as soon as autonomous systems can be shown to be as safe or safer than human pilots, they’ll take over most drone piloting duties.
Self-flying drones are coming faster than self-driving cars first because they have their own roadway, which is that airspace above structures and below 1000 feet. Autonomous drones are unlikely to run into children, pets, or moving cars, trucks, or airplanes as long as they remain above structures and below 1000 feet.
What’s still missing from this vision, however, is a drone network that makes economic sense. Yes, there’s plenty of dot-com inspired if we build it they will come, but there’s also plenty of experience to suggest that what we’ll get won’t be a drone utopia, either. For drones to work in the longer run they have to make money or allow someone else to make money. They have to pay their way.
We’ve seen this before in earlier distribution networks for electricity, natural gas, telephone, cable TV, and Internet service. Shortly it will be time to apply the lessons learned from those roll-outs to the new drone networks.
There are fundamentally two different types of distribution networks — those that deliver commodity services and those that deliver personalized services. A commodity network is electricity, natural gas, water or — in the reverse direction — sewer service. The methane molecules or electrons delivered to your home aren’t marked with your address. They are just stuffed in a pipe at the head end and other molecules or electrons come out of the pipe at your house. A modified version of a commodity network is a traditional cable TV (CATV) system where everyone gets to choose from the same menu of one-way services, just there is a filter at your house that doesn’t let you get HBO unless you paid extra for it.
Phone and Internet service is different because every electron delivered was intended solely for your house. They ought to have no value to anyone else, but a very high value to you.
Commodity networks have relatively simple designs involving pipes or wires, valves or switches, and usually a service meter of some kind along the way. Commodity networks typically offer only one way for stuff to reach you, because having more than one possible route could mean loops that actually make service slower if it works at all. So if there is an alternate route on a commodity network it is normally turned off by a switch or a valve and used only occasionally to get around construction or a network outage.
Phone networks originally had a very different way of getting around this looping problem. Here is a picture of telephone wires in New York City in 1887. Remember the telephone was invented in 1876 and phone service didn’t begin in New York until 1879 so this is what the phone network looked like when it was only eight years old. Every city was like this because most telephone connections were point-to-point. In most cases there was a physical wire connecting your phone directly to all the other phones you most often needed to reach. It’s pretty clear that such point-to-point networks couldn’t scale and that some form of switching — in this case involving human telephone operators — had to be added if everyone was going to get a phone.
For telephone networks, scaling was made possible by first adding human switches and later by making those switches electro-mechanical (eliminating most human operators) when our telephones got dials. Remember telephone dials?
As digital computer networks emerged in the 1960s, institutions connected at will with the ARPAnet and similar commercial networks like Tymshare but there was the same problem of inadvertent structural loops causing what came to be known as packet storms that could bring the whole network crashing-down. But digital nodes were smart from the very beginning so Spanning Tree Protocols could find such physical loops and functionally shut them down through modified routing tables. This allowed us to have backbone networks where architecture was less a factor than monitoring and managing whatever it was we had to work with.
Now the economic challenge of for-profit computer networks was bringing-down costs so everyone could afford to participate. This was done in two ways. Early network providers like Compuserve and The Source were true digital utilities, providing their customers with expensive retail services created specifically to be sold. The Internet changed this model to one where services were either provided for free by us to each other (analogous to telephone service where our conversations were the content) or by ad-supported businesses like Yahoo. The other way to bring down network costs was by finding the cheapest way to get the most bits-per-second from one end of the Internet to your house. Initially this involved leveraging the telephone and cable TV wire plants, but eventually we reached speed limits with those. Getting broadband speeds up in the megabits-per-second looked like it would require a whole new physical network, this time built with optical fibers.
That brought us to services like Verizon’s FiOS and Google Fiber, where smelly men would appear to dig trenches in your yard, drill holes in your walls, and pull fiber into your home. We called it Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and it was the hot ticket in the early 2000s — a hot ticket that for the most part is no longer available. FTTH was too darned expensive to install, which limited the size of the FTTH customer base and the potential profit of the network.
Verizon’s FiOS service still operates, but it peaked at five million users and new users have not been added since 2010. Google Fiber stopped adding customers in 2016 and presently has 453,000 users.
FTTH essentially broke Metcalfe’s Law and couldn’t economically scale.
But people still wanted faster Internet service so we had to find cheaper ways to provide it, which meant eliminating smelly men, trenches, and drilling holes. We accomplished this through a modified network topology called Fiber-to-the-Neighborhood or FTTN. With FTTN the super-fast fiber links didn’t extend to every house but instead to a box in every neighborhood that could, in turn, reach all the homes using either the telephone or cable TV connections for that final mile.
FTTN was vastly cheaper than FTTH not only because it eliminated all that installation labor but because it allowed thousands of users to share a single fiber loop. Even if we’re watching 4K Netflix movies, most of the time the service to our homes is actually running far below capacity. I pay Comcast for 300 megabits-per-second yet rarely use at any moment more than a tenth of that speed. Build a little resilience into the network and/or the service and most of us can operate using just one percent of our rated capacity without even feeling it. That means 100 homes in a neighborhood can effectively share a single gigabit connection, which is why Internet service is so cheap yet still big-time profitable for your ISP.
Yeah, but what does this have to do with drones?
We are about to have nearly the same experience with our impending drone networks.
It’s too expensive to use delivery drones for Pizza-to-the-Home (PTTH) so we’ll be shifting to Pizza-to-the-Neighborhood (PTTN) instead.
Here’s the problem with Pizza-to-the-Home: where does the drone land at your house that won’t risk hitting a child, pet or vehicle and also won’t risk losing the delivery to theft or damage? We can’t economically mandate a drone landing tower for every house that’s above obstacles and with a guaranteed clear approach. This, too, would cost thousands of dollars per home, just like installing FiOS or Google Fiber.
But we CAN mandate such a landing platform on top of every pizza delivery vehicle. Using GPS, the drone and car can find each other with the drone landing only when the car is stopped and the approach is clear. So, like FTTN, the local delivery (the last mile) will use legacy technology (the pizza delivery driver) but for that driver each delivery will take five minutes or less.
Pizza is delivered faster and hotter and the driver, instead of making 2-3 deliveries per hour, can make 10-12.
This is what we’ll shortly see proposed for drone delivery, not just for pizza but for everything else. And because the actual drone flight will be between professional network nodes (if a 17 year-old pizza driver can be thought of as professional) the liability issues because much simpler.
Now here’s where Internet-style disintermediation comes into play. Such a drone delivery network still costs money to build but that money will be instantly available if the class of goods that can be delivered expands beyond food to anything weighing under, say, 10 pounds. This means prescription drugs and even Amazon Prime or walmart.com packages can arrive on the same car, delivered to that car by multiple drones and drone networks.
All it requires is WAAS GPS and a standardized car rooftop landing platform, which I am sure we will shortly see.
Just like carrier on board delivery (COD) on a Navy aircraft carrier. If Elon Musk can retrieve a rocket booster on a floating barge, why not a pickup truck?
Drone delivery sounds like a fantasy to me – sure, it can work but will it be reliable and all-weather? Because if it’s limited to good weather deliveries then every storm that pops up will ground the service – it’s been raining here since this morning, not too much – only a couple of inches so far but we could get a few more over the next couple of days … and so fair-weather drones would be grounded. Nobody’s going to risk losing a $5,000+ drone delivering a $10 pizza.
“All it requires is WAAS GPS and a standardized car rooftop landing platform”
.
“If we had cases we could start shipping tomorrow.”
.
Hmmm, for some reason I’m not going to just take your word that this is ALL that is required. As per usual, you’re likely WAY oversimplifying and haven’t considered any number of additional issues…
For the most part, except when installing or expanding utility service, utility delivery is silent. Drones are not silent. Those wishing to create a PTTH or PTTN delivery network will have to negotiate deals with municipalities. I for one, will protest at every public hearing.
Many upscale neighborhoods have covenants baring lawn services or truck deliveries on weekends. Those folks can afford to litigate drones away from their sensitive eyes and ears.
What about the noise and visual pollution in the upscale neighborhoods attracting hundreds (thousands?) of drone delivery daily? Can you imagine thousands of bugs carrying pizza and god knows what else in buzzing swarms over your town? Ugh. Just. Bloody. Awful! An in-motion embodiment of all those wires in your accompanying photo.
Still to American-centric.You missed out System X not to mention Galileo. But yes robodelivery this is a given whether it’s by plane, train, or automobile. Ditto one click apps which integrate all this. There is also the issue of standards and shared infrastructure. Not every country needs or wants corporate Darwinism. We pretty much got this last year if not before so I wouldn’t call this a prediction. I also think the idea is impractical and unsafe not to mention lacking in aesthetics especially for an urban environment.
.
Technology is now so pervasive and people are now so relatively well educated there are lots of innovations happening away from silicon valley and laboratories. As an example farmers giving up ploughing as a strategy to avoid soil erosion is a thing. No-till farming has a wiki page.
.
Over a centry ago what is now called a “Full English breakfast” would have cost an entire weeks wages. Approximately 25% of the population were involved in agriculture. The average weekly spend on food was approximately 30% of household income. Today one person does what used to take 100. A full English breakfast is now sold in cafes for takeaway prices. Fluffing soil is a thing. (Yes, this surprised me too! What’s next? Worms on a silver plate with a flute of copper sulphate solution?) Innovators are also creatiing mass produced artisan bread at competitive prices with “agile” production lines and fail early fail often recipies. Again familiar techniques driving innovation in other industries and places. If this sounds familiar it’s because it mirrors as close as anything the cpu and tech revolution.
.
What is “the last mile”? The last mile is people. Not units. Not UX. People. In the mad dash for ratings or margins and throughput this has been forgotten. I work in an industry where the product is often described as easier than ordering a pizza. Well yes and no. Singular reasoning leads to dehuminisation and ignorance and lack of a human touch. It’s important to realise this so as to avoid solutions causing more problems than they solve. It really is worth taking time to slow down and appreciate things.
So, one pizza guy driving around the neighborhood as pizza-bearing drones land on top of his car bringing 10-12 pizzas an hour? So if he’s 10 minutes from the pizza oven, that means 3-4 drones all operating simultaneously… add in the chinese place, the indian place, however many more restaurants that want to do this… and suddenly you’ve got a sky full of drones.
And then there are the kids with their slingshots or what-have-you, shooting them down for fun.
I dunno… but I think if it’s going to happen, it will likely be a UPS/Amazon truck that pulls up and a bunch of drones take off looking for landing mats on the front porch. And it will only happen in suburbia where everyone lives in a house with space around it and there are no apartment buildings.
Of course, all that doesn’t mean drone delivery won’t be ready before the Mineservers are.
Luxury is often associated with being expensive and slow and deliberate cultivation so a delicate and fragrant experience. It is not so much a thump as a gentle breeze. a whim. A delicate fancy. Aspirational. For no extra cost Cringely has shipped a virtual empty box full of dreams. Cringely got diddled for a burger by a billionaire. You got diddled for a weeks savings for something as momentary and precious as a quantum virtual particle agitated into being a photon and shot off into the eternal as fleeting and evocatively ephemeral as the kiss of an angel. Seriously guys, glancing through the perfume boutique this afternoon you got a bargain.
I wonder when we’ll see drug deliveries by drone? There’s a lot more profit in delivering an ounce of two of grass than a pound or two of pizza.
So, will those drones finally get us the MineServers?
@Edmund — Been there, done that. (Not me, personally, but you know what I mean.)
.
From 2015: Drug-delivery drones are more common than you’d think
.
https://www.networkworld.com/article/2874200/drug-delivery-drones-are-more-common-than-you-d-think.html
.
I like Bob. I enjoy his predictions. I don’t bet the farm on them. I didn’t get into MineServer. I’ll miss Bob.
A problem with automated delivery to an address is how is it located? GPS comes to mind but anyone with some experience trying to locate an address will soon find it can usually find the correct block but is often not at the exact location of the address. I’ve driven for Meals on Wheels and at Christmas time Tipsy Taxi. In both cases GPS helps but you often end up doing a bit of eyeball searching at the end. It’s extra confusing when you’re not even at the correct block.
I think this is an excellent use for https://what3words.com/ or Google’s similar offering. The ordering customer will be able to give an exact destination accurate to about 25 feet. My pizza drone will be able to land on the sidewalk leading up to my front door.
I’ll take a medium Hawaiian with onions and mushrooms please.
“Here is a picture of telephone wires in New York City in 1887”
… and of Manila, Philippines in 2019. Sigh.
Hey Bob,
I was with you up to the point of landing a drone on top of cars. You are 100% correct that landing to individual homes leads to a lot of unknowns and that’s fertile for liability lawsuits but landing drones on car top seems like a lot of work for very little return. Why can’t they just land at designated stops like the nearest post office or a designated landing spot where you can pick it up or get it delivered. To me, landing on top of cars is closer to FTTH and it would be more expensive to implement and run. You are right FTTN (nearby delivery hub) is the answer. At least during most of our lifetimes. I suppose that FTTN(car top) can eventually happen but my greatgrandchildren may see it happen. So in my view, it’s too far in the future for us to see.
Most new technologies are first adopted by businesses if they can save money or make money. So from my point of view, the delivery services would save a mint by having drones transport their mail or packages directly to a near by delivery hub. Also, regulators will be much more likely to give permission when they understand the path the drones will travel. Drones haven’t figured out how to beat gravity so it’s inevitable that some will fall from the sky.
Also, as much as I would like one of the delivery services to implement the service, that will not happen since unions will fight it. I predict that we’ll be seeing a new ventured back startup that will start it. Or Amazon will figure out how to do it.
Anyhow, I liked your analysis of networks and overall it’s a great post. Thanks….
Amazons new patent for a drone using VTOL ballon technology in quiet urban areas sounds like it will be useful for: A.) Drug deliveries to prisons and escape from prisons B.) Stealth capture/kill operations. C.) Emergency services.
.
I cannot realistically see a future for this in delivery operations. There are just too many environmental planning and safety and security issues. Perhaps one day but there are a lot of Friend or Foe issues to be navigated first. Nice hack but it wll only be for rich people or corporations located outside of urban concentrations and even then I doubt it. It’s out of date like microwave towers before it was invented.
.
I don’t personally believe unions give a hoot about this issue. Not every union is a dyed in the wool adversarial flatearther.
.
Cringely keeps forgetting that outside of tech there is real infrastucture and people. An idea on paper may work in theory and in isolation but has to work with existing systems including the laws of thermodynamics and society and the role of government.
.
Plans are easy. Plannign is hard.
I think all drones should be required to look like Microsoft flying toasters ….
See this in 2019??
Still-enormous technical challenges involved:
1) So many drones, so few pilots
2) So many drones, no cost-effective, collision-avoidance system that will fit on them
3) People
5G technology could address some issues, but a whole new air traffic control system would need to be built for sub-1000ft airspace.
Pizza delivery drivers already use their own vehicles with silly-looking lighted, branded toppers, and you are going to need to add GPS and a landing dock to that. Mitigation could be stationing drivers at distribution points in the service area.
Still, you are talking about hundreds of thousands of drones, just for pizza.
2029, maybe.
In the future can’t we just 3D print our own pizza? Then our skies can still be pretty without metallic bugs swarming.
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, NO! NO, BOB!
Q: Why don’t pizza delivery joints use helicopters for PTTN now? If it made so much sense, they’d be doing it with human pilots now and developing drones to cut their costs as phase 2.
A: Because delivery drones are nothing but a PR STUNT! Amazon is trolling UPS, Fedex and USPS (and no doubt thousands of startups) by CLAIMING they’re working on delivery drones, trying to trick their competitors into investing R&D money to keep up. No other explanation makes sense. Say it with me: power-to-weight ratio, power-to-weight ratio, power-to-weight ratio!
If I order a $15K diamond ring that weighs 3 oz from Amazon, the weight and the money might (MIGHT) make sense for drone delivery. If I order a $20 box of diapers (10 lbs) or a $30 bag of dog food (40 lbs), no! NO! A $12 pizza (3 lbs)? NO! NO! NO!
SUPPOSEDLY drones are being used by hospitals to transfer medical samples/supplies between hospitals in the same city. That’s plausible for all the reasons PTTN is not: 1) fixed locations with known routes between them, 2) tall buildings with established helicopter approaches, 3) small payloads, 4) existing staff trained to deal with aircraft, 5) very high dollar value. Unlike PTTN, they did it with human pilots first and are testing drones to see if it cuts costs (see above). Even so, it’s only a trial and probably won’t see wide adoption.
Amazon drone delivery is only going to work in PR videos with heavy CGI editing. There’s just no other way it makes any sense at all. (Don’t get me started on Amazon’s stupid patent for a drone with a self-inflating balloon — I think they’ve just given up on any pretensions of serious intent.)
@Chris Rampson – Microsoft didn’t have flying toasters. That was from a company called After Dark. Ahh, the memories of Windows 3.1 screen savers. (Johnny Castaway, anyone?)
I don’t really see the drones bringing down cost in this scenario. I feel like the last mile is where the drones will really shine in suburbia where the front lawns and driveways are large enough to provide a space for landing. In more urban conditions it is more likely to be sidewalk robots.
This my fave prediction so far. NOT because Bob is “right” but because he strikes out into the realm of possibility and gets other people like you guys to chip in their own ideas and viewpoints.
I Do Not Care About Mineservers – great comment, and more in line with my thoughts too.
Small businesses who need local same day delivery in town would pay handsomely for this type of service.
If done reliably, you cut their cost of obtaining urgent supplies. Or, skim the cream off today’s courier services, which all suck.
Here’s what I like about this. Bob isn’t afraid to publish a so-so idea, knowing that it will inspire better ideas to come from it. This is what some of the best brainstorming is made of.
Right now there are drivers who drive for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, PostMates, simultaneously. It’s not easy, and may require 4+ mobile devices in your car, but if your brain has the processing power to do this without getting in an accident, it … well, let’s just say, it can be done.
Keep that in mind for later on.
Down the street from my in-laws’ house, a young man works for UPS, with an interesting setup during peak season (i.e. November – January). Here’s how it works:
1) UPS rents his garage of his house from him, for a nominal fee, and leaves 1-2 golf carts there with chargers
2) Several times per day a UPS truck stops at his house to drop off dozens of packages for delivery
3) UPS employees (those who aren’t driving UPS trucks) use the golf carts to deliver the packages from his garage to addresses in his neighborhood
All while this man busily works in a “traditional” UPS distribution facility 5 miles away. In a sense, his home’s garage has become a hyper-local “hub” (a micro-hub or nano-hub, if you will) in the UPS delivery network, saving efficiency for the trucks and sprinter vans (fewer stops) and giving greater delivery efficiency in this neighborhood.
All this while – did you notice? – UPS does not own the house.
I’ve gotta say – if this is in my in laws’ neighborhood (30 miles north of the 4th largest city in the USA), then it’s probably happening in thousands of other neighborhoods. I know for a fact that in some neighborhoods, UPS doesn’t rent a garage but half of a driveway, where they park a small container (like PODS – portable on-demand storage), again with golf cart and used in the exact same fashion.
I’m not saying the future is golf carts (though it may be). I’m saying, like Bob is, the future is neighborhood hubs as part of the delivery network – whether that be packages (FedEx, UPS, Amazon, Walmart), food (pizza, chinese, tacos, you name it), or something else. Call it DTTN (delivery to the neighborhood), for any delivery service out there.
The notion of drones approaching a stopped car on a street seems iffy, especially if that car is often in motion … but if there’s a house (fixed location) in the neighborhood whose resident works for Pizza Hut, I see some possibility there. Even more if it’s not Pizza Hut per se, but an amalgamation of delivery services (such as: Pizza Hut, Door Dash, UPS, FedEx, Favor). Now you have drones from several companies leveraging one address (or two) per neighborhood, and then one or two employees (one at the home and one in the last-mile delivery vehicle) managing arrivals and departures, now that sounds very do-able.
Remember how I talked earlier about drivers who work for Uber, Lyft, and others simultaneously? Instead of these being the fringe (possibly breaking the TOS), start a new business where this is the model from the get-go.
Sounds like a business opportunity: a new business that partners with not only Door Dash, Pizza Hut, and your favorite taco truck down the way, but also the likes of Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon. Maybe even FedEx and UPS. Maybe not. All in order to receive deliveries in a neighborhood, and take care of the last mile using car, golf cart, or even plain ol’ feet.
In the end, there would be two sides to this ecosystem: drones for DTTN, and humans for the last mile. The drones may even be operated by Dominoes or UPS, but the network of neighborhood hubs and final deliver-ers would be 100% the new business.
… and there’s nothing to say this has to be 1 business, only. I suspect 2 or 3 businesses, each with their own address and manpower in each neighborhood, with the contracts and partnerships changing from year to year – just like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu have ever-shifting libraries.
Sand Hill, are you listening? Gimme a billion bucks and I’ll make you a trillion.
@Edmund – well damn. Yes, if it’s a fair-weather-only network (with drones it would have to be), that’s a big problem. But you know what? With what I described above, what if you take out the drones, and leave in the current delivery networks’ vehicles? The big company (FedEx, Papa John’s, CVS) delivers to the neighborhood hub, and the neighborhood workers take it from there.
Still works.
Now, bring the drones back in during good weather. After all, if the neighborhood hubs and last mile are the new business, it doesn’t care as much where the items come from or how.
—————————————————————————————————————————
Predictions meta – lots of people piling on criticism over the fact that it's April. Equal critiques that this sounds too sci-fi / fantasy, not going to happen in 2019. You need to remember, Bob said: this is likely his last year of predicting, and these predictions are less for 2019 and more for the next 2-5 years.
Mineserver likely has no future. It was a fine idea whose time came and went, just like the time came and went for the Team Cringely moonshot.
—————————————————————————————————————————
“For drones to work in the longer run they have to make money or allow someone else to make money. They have to pay their way.”
So, like all inventions that take time to catch on, how do we get the porn industry to embrace drones?
I’ve been getting coupons in the mail for Zume Pizza, a company that has delivery trucks that are also robotic pizza ovens. The truck arrives at your door the moment your pizza is finished baking. They claim avoiding the cost of storefronts saves them money making delivered pizza as cheap as dine-in or take-out. From a fresh hot pizza point of view, this would seem even better than drone delivery.
I wonder if this model (food prep in central warehouse, cook in delivery truck on the way to customer) could be adopted to other types of food.
@Howard — “I choose to believe he has plenty he wishes to say, but doesn’t want to muddy his prediction posts with it … and that when he releases his final prediction (June, at this rate, fine by me), he’ll be ready to come back with his Mineserver debriefing.”
That would make sense if not for two things:
1) He could have done his debrief at any time outside the predictions window during the last couple of years. So why would anyone think this year will be any different?
2) More importantly, you’re assuming that this is the only place where such a debrief would happen. In fact quite the opposite is true; this is absolutely not the place for it. I suspect a rather small percentage of his backers (y’know, those folks who gave him money?) have ever been to this site, let alone visit it regularly. (Be very glad that that’s true!) Crookely is legally obligated to post on the Kickstarter page; anything posted here doesn’t count.
So there’s no reason he can’t continue to post his predictions here even as he posts something there. He could then, if he so desires, post here about having saved the day for his loyal readers by posting on Kickstarter and thus ending the “Mineserver jihad” (as he describes it), freeing up this comment section for his name dropping and pizza deliveries.
Personally, I choose to believe that the billionaire cousin I never knew about is out there somewhere looking for me so he can share his wealth and good fortune with me.
Both scenarios seem equally likely.
My local Kroger grocery store is starting delivery with self driving cars this month. I’ve been talking to the store manager and plan to start receiving deliveries as soon as the service is available.
I think Bob is correct that drones will fit into the delivery scheme – and, obviously doorstep delivery for drones does seem unrealistic.
My family has been evaluating self-flying drones for security surveillance at our 320 acre farm. This technology is not quite there – but, I think it will be within 5 to 10 years. It doesn’t seem to be that difficult of a thing to do – but, for whatever reason, this use of self flying drones doe not seem to be developing like I would think it could be.
The thing about predicting the evolution of technology is that it seems to take a lot longer than I would think.
“Michael April 5, 2019 at 7:40 am – In the future can’t we just 3D print our own pizza?” Thinking outside the box!
Where this idea breaks down is the last mile concept. In my area, delivery drivers are terrible. Food delivery drivers are not held to a universal standard. This is why you hear horror stories like drivers eating people’s food, deliveries never happening. Will these pizzas come from one standard kitchen miles away? What happens to the pizza when it’s in the air? Food delivery has mostly done away with owning the cars and relying on the drivers car, motorcycle, bike.
In addition, the DOT has been trying for years to make all delivery drivers have a commercial drivers license. There are pushing to make a CDL require 2,000 hours of training before taking a drivers test. Spending 3/4 of a year just to get a CDL should just kill anyone’s desire to wish to drive and put a serious dent in the availability of drivers.
Drop the pizza from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
Clearly there is an opportunity in this technology. Thanks to Bob for some interesting thinking about how drone use might be made viable.
This will become viable if deliveries can take place in winter. Much of North America is under several cm of snow, with very gusty winds, and temperatures well below the freezing point for at least a third of the year.
Why is a drone delivering to a hub better than just filling up a UPS truck? It’s not. Delivery services already use optimization software to get the packages into a single truck for an efficient route. Having a drone go back and forth all day with one package at a time from central hub to delivery hub will never be efficient.
In other words, back and forth and back and forth with one small package will always be too expensive. You still have the expense of the delivery driver and his vehicle. So no cost is eliminated, and you added the cost of the drone to a system that already works.
–
The faster delivery time and increased cost will only work for small, high value products, where time is the most important variable. Unless something is needed in an emergency, people faced with a high deliver cost will opt to just wait for the UPS guy.
–
As usual with Cringely, common sense strikes out badly. This is not like peer to peer phone lines, which can be replaced with digital routing. The delivery services already use hub/spoke routing. And the drone will always be expensive because fighting gravity is harder than rolling wheels.
@Chris Rampson, @Robert Bertrand
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty_Seconds_Over_Winterland
If you like Jefferson Airplane this is a great live album.
Cringely doesn’t understand networks. Networks are used in a number of fields because they are compatible models and they are very useful tools for guiding an analysis in a way people understand clearly. The problem is Cringely has imposed his point of view rather than understanding the model and trying to examine and explain via this model. I have already listed a number of items which much be taken into account with an discussion which Cringely by and large ignored. In the previous topic I also linked to a comprehensive Youtube which stepped through almost all the areas relevant to robocar development and deployment which Cringely also ignored.
.
It’s this mode of reasoning which leads to issues like Intels CPU design flaws, and scandals in the public policy arena. As Cringely is aware of the tech industry and with a peripheral and small role in the Three Mile Island scandal he should be aware of this but then again he didn’t acquire a legitimate PhD either.
.
This is a bit sad. I feel Cringely is stuck in a 1980s narrative. Triumph of the nerds was great for its day but fundamentally a lie and not at all what the reality is today. So much has changed and Cringely has a massive blind spot for this whether its schoolkids hacking smartphone kernels or women playing a creater role in the tech and other industries or reshaping of the regulatory and political environment a large part is being led outside of the US with the US playing tag along.
Re: drop the pizza from orbit- bonus is that re-entry heat will do the cooking for you!
Come on, Bob. The TacoCopter (drone) was delivering food in San Francisco (55 miles from your longtime residence) in 2013, until blocked by FAA injunction. London auto-parts suppliers figured out TWENTY YEARS AGO that it was (more) optimal to store their parts on constantly-moving panel trucks, orbiting the ring roads, rather than in a static warehouse. At this point you are re-reporting previous century ‘innovations’ as your own.
I miss the rants about IBM
The UK situation is more complex. After big bang (city deregulation) and privatisation selling off static warehouse became a thing. JIT is nice in theory but this and other cost cutting has made services less responsive for customers. There has also been a larger economic sqeeze and transfer of wealth as well as lack of investment in infrastructure and reducing quality of life thresholds to make housing more profitable for developers. The Thatcher boom mostly fuelled by the North sea oil boom going on tax cuts instead of investment caused car owning households to effectively double car ownership.
.
Orbiting vans is nice on paper but was a quick fix solution to Londons sprawl and traffic problem. The problem wasn’t warehousing but getting from point to point. The point to point problem was caused by too much traffic. Orbiting vans are essentially cheating the system because it’s easier to travel in and out of London than across London.
.
The UK still has a productivity gap.
.
Speaking of code exploits one of my clients informed my that special needs education was being savagely cut by careerists and he explained how and also explained how other people in the system were fighting back. This was all hush hush because it was a career ending decision to support special needs education until the news broke within the past few weeks that special needs education had suffered from a 20% cut. It’s almost like there are two policies. On the surface the government is rah rah rah special needs and so forth. In private there is a dirty fight by careerists not over how much money is being spent but who gets it. Careerists are putting empire building before the vulnerable children they are supposed to provide provision for. This isn’t the only area of public services where dirty fights like this are happening.
.
Basically, bullshit only gets you so far. Pigeons always come home to roost.
The fascinating thing is that FTTH is still expanding, sometimes. FiOS and Google Fiber are shutting down, but here in the Bay Area, Sonic.net is building fiber in the denser cities instead of deploying in their own home town of Santa Rosa.
.
What’s more, AT&T was spooked by the competition, and is building fiber more quickly than Sonic can. Thus, I now finally have gigabit fiber in a single-family home (SFH) in the suburban fringe of San Francisco, at a higher cost than what Sonic would have charged, but still cheaper than comparable service from Comcast.
.
I think one of the key things here is density. San Francisco is one of the densest cities in the country, and due to the housing crisis even SFH are more dense than what the General Plan specifies. This allows expensive services, like adding fiber to a neighborhood, to be profitable. Too bad so much of the San Francisco electorate are NIMBYs that prevent the city from being even denser and more full of great urban amenities. The NIMBYs are even reducing the current level of service. YIMBY Action is working to fix it, but we need everyone’s help.
So, a few comments here to shoot this one down.
1. It’s much cooler at 1000 feet then at the ground, usually. So how much more thermal insulation do you need to keep 10 pizzas warm.
2 . There are 10 pizza places within 5 miles of my home already, and I live 31 miles from downtown. An average driver takes 20-30 minutes to delivery my pizza most nights and manages to deliver 3-5 pizzas on each “run”. Most don’t take orders, or already re-direct them if they are more than 5 miles away (out of delivery area).
3. The first time a drone hits a child or elderly person, or significantly damages property then there’s a 7-8 figure lawsuit that immediately makes this idea infeasible.
4. Your teenage kids think this is cool, and they are selling the idea to you.
5. Paying a licensed drone operator will cost a lot more than paying a licensed pizza driver, there are just more licensed drivers available. I doubt that a drone operator can handle more than 2 drones at once, and in “key phases” like takeoff and landing, she can only handle one. If the operator is paying attention to one drone, what happens with the other one? You would need some AI to avoid obstacles and such, and then the company has to decide when the AI messed up vs the drone operator. You can’t yell at AI and call it stupid.
Places where drones are effective:
1. Property assessments after damage (tornado, wind, hail, hurricane, typhoon). Although, we had a hail storm 2 weeks ago, and they sent a small guy to go on the roof and another to walk the perimeter. The small guy covered a LOT more detail than a drone would, typically. A drone “might be” able to do the job.
2. Landscaping and or crop assessment and pest control. I know this is already being done. I’m sure someone is adding the equipment as well to potentially “spot treat” trees in a home and/or crops in a large field where bugs, disease, or weeks are interfering with crop growth. I like this better than generalized “crop dusting”.
3. Other situations where it might be difficult or dangerous to assess a situation, or take action.
I was working the yard in the fall, and a drone was flying behind me. It turned out it was a relative of a neighbor, who was trying to convince her real-estate friend that having the drone take pictures of the home was valuable and useful for the “right perspective”. It was just annoying to me. After an hour of listening to it, I was ready to shoot it down for the constant buzzing. If 3-4-5 of those were flying on my block at once, I would probably move out to the country, away from such noise pollution.
@FormerTXIBMer
@wwwpirate
So… Google has just set up the world’s first drone delivery system in Canberra, Australia.
Deliveries from a dozen local businesses to only 100 ‘qualifying’ homes.
There were major complaints about the noise in an earlier trial – “Imagine 40 lawnmowers flying overhead all day.”
Only allowed to operate in daylight hours.
Banned from crossing major roads.
Must maintain a minimum distance from people on the ground.
I’m interested to see how it goes.
It’s telling that a big American social media company with shady military connections is poking its nose in. The failure to consider noise pollution leapt off the page when I read about this. They really have no ethics or empathy and are way out of touch runnign this experiment.
.
Uber put up Raquel Urtasun, chief scientist at Uber Advanced Technologies Group, to front their corporate spin and claim robocars are up to a decade away. I read everything with a sceptical eye as Uber are a vested interest pushing for market domination. Uber are not the only company pursuing robocars and are certainly not owners of any supply chain or regulators of any market. It’s all spin.Uber will be up to their earsin it and playing dirty and throwing money around like confetti away from the front pages to muscle, twist, and bribe their way to owning the market. All I can sayis we don’t want their sort around here.
.
The EU has launched a new AI ethics programme to test the following goals:
* Human agency and oversight: “AI systems should enable equitable societies by supporting human agency and fundamental rights, and not decrease, limit or misguide human autonomy.”
* Robustness and safety: “Trustworthy AI requires algorithms to be secure, reliable and robust enough to deal with errors or inconsistencies during all life cycle phases of AI systems.”
* Privacy and data governance: “Citizens should have full control over their own data, while data concerning them will not be used to harm or discriminate against them.”
* Transparency: “The traceability of AI systems should be ensured.”
* Diversity, non-discrimination and fairness: “AI systems should consider the whole range of human abilities, skills and requirements, and ensure accessibility.”
* Societal and environmental well-being: “AI systems should be used to enhance positive social change and enhance sustainability and ecological responsibility.”
* Accountability: “Mechanisms should be put in place to ensure responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes.”
@Trashtalk, speaking of @Howard’s claims, I’ve always been curious, and maybe this is the time to share (if you feel so inclined), but what exactly brought you to this blog? As far as I’ve been able to tell, there are 3 camps:
1.) Bob Loyalists from his PBS days
2.) KickStarter Backers who want answers
3.) People who heard about this site from the KS backers and are chomping on popcorn and enjoying the show.
I’ve always been curious what brought YOU here. You don’t really seem to be in any of these categories (unless you are in the 3rd), but you have always appeared like you have a chip on your shoulder against Bob. There have even been times where people from the 1st and 2nd camps have come to a truce/mutual understanding and you have chimed in and more or less said “No, not acceptable! I’m not content with this resolution!” and continued to call out Bob further.
It feels very akin to if Bob was playing with a ball in the playground and said we could have a turn with the ball if we shared some of our lunch with him at recess. So we did, but he never let us play with his ball (jerk, I know!). One of Bob’s friends tried to mediate and Bob continued to play with said ball and ignored both of us. Eventually Bob’s friends and us (at least some of us) became friends and decided Bob stinks a bit, but we’re ready to talk about something else until Bob stops being a selfish brat. But you, who were not involved as far as I can tell, came over to us both and are like “no, this will not stand!” and march over to Bob and start yelling at him in the wake of our truce and it just doesn’t really feel like your place. (reference in this post: https://www.cringely.com/2019/03/19/prediction-4-self-driving-cars-wont-happen-this-year-no-matter-what-elon-says/)
So I ask again, what is your stake in this? Are you just someone who cannot stand for injustice or did Bob irk you in some way in the past and you are here for blood? I’m legitimately curious.
Good job catching the REM reference. I was absolutely channeling that song, with the twist that no, I don’t feel fine. While I didn’t call it the end of the world per se, the danger is far worse than anybody lets on. It could be the end of the biosphere … and not in the “global warming” sense, where it’s a mass extinction but some remnant of life should carry on, and not in the “nuclear winter” sense, where it’s, well, ditto. I mean this could end life. That’s how bloody dangerous it is.
Humanity is a fallen race. Some like to believe we are progressing, and becoming better, nicer, more peaceful than centuries past, but it’s an illusion. I’m more like Malcom Reynolds, and his creator Joss Whedon – humanity hasn’t changed, and isn’t going to. The future will bring us wonderful delights and terrific sorrows, and we’ll be the same people with the same kinds of problems, just in a different environment (assuming we do make the interplanetary leap). And anyone who thinks they can make people better, is someone you should be afraid of and never elect to higher office.
DNA-editing does indeed have the potential for great improvements to life. It also has the potential for weapons the likes of which the world has never seen … we came close a few centuries ago, with the succession of plagues in Europe, but at least those germs were natural; they weren’t designed for the purpose of extermination.
We got lucky with fission. It’s tough to do right, and the great powers did a good job of getting a lock down on materials, equipment, and knowledge to do it. The genie didn’t go back into the bottle, but nor did it get into the hands of the Mullahs, or ISIS, or al Queda, or Hamas. So far the world has been pretty safe from nuclear shenanigans. Not perfect, but at least the nightmares stayed in fiction.
I think this made us complacent, because CRISPR-CAS9 is freaking everywhere. Every continent. Big companies, small startups, venture capitalists, Wall Street, universities, Hong Kong, you name it. Everybody is working on it. That’s a lot of sharing, before the politicians caught on and it’s too late to make a non-proliferation treaty.
Why am I terrified? Because I’ve read Stephen King. Maybe you remember, The Stand. They made a decent epic movie about 30 years back, Gary Sinise, Rob Lowe, Laura San Giacomo, Molly Ringwald. I hear they’re remaking it. I hope to God they do, in time. People need a warning.
I have a pretty good imagination. People with evil intent do, too. I see no reason not to believe there’s a lab in Pyongyang, or Tehran, devising ways of using CRISPR-CAS9 on some known diseases in an effort to call forth one of the four horsemen (pestilence) … but only after a suitable vaccine is developed for the select few. Sadly, I would neither be surprised if the same sort of thing weren’t happening in somehwere in the USA, or Paris, or Moscow, or Beijing. And then … it doesn’t have to be unleashed as a weapon. There simply needs to be a minor accident, a door left open, an M.P. who escapes the perimeter with his family …
Nope, humanity isn’t ready for this sort of thing. We probably never will be. The reason Michael Chrichton’s Sphere had a happy ending was because, the very few superpowered humans used their power to deliberately forget they had it, because they understood it would be abused. Absolute power and all that.
… and if you think I might be crazy, I’ll remove all doubt by simply saying: Ted Kaczynski had a point, about technology being oppressive and how once a thing is invented we can never go back.
@John C – CRISPR is a powerful tool. It can do great wonders, and it can create horrific nightmares. As an analogy, Carl Sagan wondered at the fact humanity gained knowledge of rocketry, and immediately had to choose between using this knowledge for scientific exploration (space-faring probes, and even people) or using this knowledge to terrorize and kill other humans (ICBMs with WMDs). He noted that humanity chose to do both, and openly wished we would simply stick to the former goal and abandon the latter.
And even if used well, though, I have to wonder what may happen 5, 10 years down the road. Or … what happens when the altered genes are passed on to children? Again, this is while merely focusing on people doing deliberately good things with the tech. Don’t forget, there’s a whole other side of the story to keep in mind.
You know, I’m sure most citizens of Pompeii thought Vesuvius was a beautiful mountain. Frankly, I can’t help but think of Ian Malcom.
As Richard Fernandez noted, the novel Jurassic Park – and the first film – was overtly about dinosaurs, but more covertly it was a warning against arrogance and hubris and a lack of humility. Chrichton’s theme was, people with lots of money and power and book-smarts will try to control complex living systems, and the enterprise will end in disaster. With CRISPR, with VC money flowing and Wall Street investing, it won’t be, “Let’s take it slow and watch out for second-order and third-order surprises,” no, it’ll be “hold my beer.”
And frankly, CRISPR editing might not even cause a pandemic. Instead, it could simply allow fertile ground for some unrelated or harmless germ to mutate into something worse.
@trashtalk – you bring up a good point. For all the decades of protests about GMOs, why aren’t the same people warning about CRISPR?
—————————————————————————————————————————
PSA: use this character → ← for spacing between paragraphs.
What bothers me most is the lack of rounded authoritative view of CRISPR and related technologies such as GMO. The thing is the underlying strategic issues are the same. Some things are just to dangerous to have people running their mouths off plus there is the copycat issue. I would like to think the playing everything cool routine is part of a strategic solution. I hope it’s not to give bandits a free rein.
.
Speaking of enterprise the finale of Star Trek Discovery touched on this issue of promising technologies being so beyond our abilities to manage them that they were deliberately placed out of reach and the whole thing covered with a blanket of silence. If you had the choice of allowing a million to die so you could save a million what would you do? If you knew you personally would die but a million would be saved what would you do? Thankfully none of us had to live through WWII but these were the kinds of decisions made in the heat of war fighting the Nazis. as we speak many hundreds of people are causing massive civil disruption London to put the fight against climate change on the agenda. Many are actively placing themselves in risk of punishment or jail for this. Some are calling them heroes placing themselves at risk to save the planet and save us all. Charlotte Church of all people has given her support and said she will be joining them.
.
Perhaps there is hope decency will prevail?
