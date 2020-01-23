A few days ago I tweeted something and a reader reacted, saying about Cringely, “I thought he was dead!” Not dead yet, but I should probably explain my disappearance a few months ago from life in print. I’ve just been too busy working for a living. How does a 67-year-old hack with three minor children recover from going blind, losing his home and business in a horrible fire (like 2,000 others, we are still fighting with insurance companies), while appeasing an angry crowd of Kickstarter supporters armed with pitchforks and shovels? In my case, I went looking for venture money to recapitalize MineServer and I simultaneously started a satellite launch company to fund my eventual retirement.
I am not making this up.
MineServer found a VC in Beverly Hills, not Menlo Park. He’s that rare VC who wants to be a partner in the business. But this VC is also no fool, so he wants a co-investor to share the risk. I haven’t yet found that co-investor. Plenty of my old friends from the game sector have been willing to offer advice to MineServer, but nobody wants to write a check. So unless YOU want to step up, that means I will have to earn the matching money on my own, which is what I have been trying to do with my other startup, Eldorado Space.
Eldorado will later this year begin launching into low earth orbit CubeSats up to 12 kilograms in weight. Doing a space startup may seem like the stupidest, highest-risk way to go about restarting a career, but I thought it would be fun and it has been. Fortunately, we found a visionary billionaire to be our seed investor. We will shortly close our Series A round with most of that money already committed.
Space tech is exciting but it is also a Wild West, filled with crazy ideas and bullshit. We chose to stand out from the crowd by actually meeting our deadlines and inventing NOTHING.
Every space startup begins with an invention, you see, and inventions are risky. Space launch startups typically begin by inventing yet another liquid-fuel propulsion system, probably because the dilithium crystals were all taken. We already have plenty of liquid rocket engines, thank you. Inventing yet another liquid-fueled rocket in 2021 is an exercise in vanity.
So for Eldorado, we (which means my co-founder Tomas Svitek — a real rocket scientist who used to report directly to Jeff Bezos at Blue Origin — seven engineers and me) pledged to invent nothing and to avoid liquid fuels if possible. We took 50-year-old ammonium perchlorate composite propellant (the same solid fuel used in the Space Shuttle’s strap-on boosters) and improved it using modern materials, processes, and some common sense. NO 3D printing! The result is a cheaper rocket that can sit on the shelf for years then be launched as-needed within hours.
For example, the national security market is lately interested in rapid response launches, which to them means putting little satellites into precision orbits on 24-hour notice. That’s not so difficult, but few companies can then launch a second rocket 24 hours after the first. In contrast, we’ve offered to launch on FOUR hours notice and then launch again every TWO hours after that until they tell us to stop. So if Bond villain Ernst Blofeld, for example, figured out a way to take down the GPS system, we could replace the whole constellation in less than a day, then do it all over again as often as needed. That would probably deter Dr. Evil from even trying his trick in the first place.
Key to this is a combination of solid rockets and air-launching. All we need is a runway, no launchpad.
But there are right ways and wrong ways to do air launching. Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit drops its rocket horizontally from a Boeing 747 flying at 35,000 feet going Mach 0.7. We “toss” our rocket while flying in a 45-degree climb at 78,000 feet going Mach 2.2, which is much more exciting. You can see the curvature of the Earth.
Launching higher, faster, and at the proper angle lets us use a smaller cheaper rocket on a smaller cheaper aircraft for a lower launch price. Virgin charges $12 million per launch while we charge $1 million for up to 12U into any orbit.
The smallest rocket so far to put a satellite into orbit from a ground launch was the JAXA SS-520-5 that launched a 3 kg CubeSat for the Japanese government in 2018. That SS-520 used the same solid fuel as our Veloce 17 rocket which makes comparing the two very easy. Our rocket is shorter (4.15 meters compared to 9.65 meters), lighter (1050 kg compared to 2600 kg), and yet our payload is four times as large (12 kg compared to three kg). Our rocket is eight times more efficient than the SS-520 and the ONLY difference is air launching. With continued solid fuel development we confidently expect our 1050 kg rocket to eventually put 40 kg in orbit — 27 times more efficient than the $4.4 million SS-520-5.
As payloads get heavier, Reynolds numbers increase and there comes a point when ground-launching becomes superior, but for CubeSats (that’s all we do) air-launching is always better.
Yes, but…
There is always a but, isn’t there? In this case, the but usually comes down to “But how do you protect your business if you aren’t inventing anything? Where is your intellectual property? Where is your defensive moat?”
There’s actually plenty of clever IP inside Eldorado, but what mainly keeps another startup from just copying our work is the required fleet of Mach 2.2+ launch aircraft. We bought all of them, you see… all of them on the planet.
But trying to get a small company financed these days is virtually impossible, I’ve been trying to find investors to take over my company so that I can retire and nobody is interested because we’re not making 2 to 4 million a year, even though we’ve been in business for thirty years and have people using our system for research and medicine worldwide.
I guess it’s because we’re not ripping the customers off, instead we support them. Bad move these days.
So, when I was a kid, I built model rockets. I was getting into liquid-fueled model rockets when I met my first serious girlfriend. No contest – first girlfriend beats model rockets for most teenage boys.
Anyway, I know the difference in solid versus liquid rocket engines to know that the issue with solid rocket engines is basically you light them and stand back – because you have absolutely almost no control after ignition.
With liquid rocket engines you can throttle up and down to a certain extent to control orbit entry – but, they are very complex compared to solid rocket engines.
I’ve wondered why NASA didn’t use an all solid-booster-engine instead of liquid plus strap-on solids.
A simple search on Google tells me you bought Boom Technology, An American startup company designing a Mach 2.2 (1,300 kn; 2,300 km/h) 55-passenger supersonic transport with a range of 4,500 nmi (8,300 km), to be introduced in 2023, called Overture. Smart
I wish you luck, really. I am concerned with yet another service putting more ‘stuff’ in orbit Besides the threat of it falling on my head it becomes risk to all the other stuff in orbit. What we need is something to start removing all the old/unneeded things up there.
Ahhh this reminds me of the Google Lunar X Prize ideas from a bunch of years ago. That never really went any where but was supposed to be an air launched if I recall. I’d still like to see a Cringely flag on the moon for “just because we can” reasons.
C’mon, Bob! Where’s the website?
What is it that does not convince me about your story ? 1) what is your real, effective, substantial contribution to anything ? This is not a documentary showing people that made something. This is a nonsense made by nobody to go nowhere with … someone else’s money ? You are saying that you are doing something NASA did not ? Could not ? Are you a bright guy ? A desperado ? Who are you ? Why are you doing this ? Consult a shrink.
Any predictions for 2020 ?
You rounded up all the widow makers but someone is bound to try MiG-25’s.
[…] Rosa home in the Tubbs Fire in October, 2017, but he has apparently bounced back by co-founding a space launch company in San Louis Obispo, California, just up the road from where I went to high […]
“…while appeasing an angry crowd of Kickstarter supporters armed with pitchforks and shovels”
I was curious and looked up the Mineserver Kickstarter page. All I see are a lot of coments about not getting their money back, and no updates since 2016. How are you “appeasing” them?
Glad to see you pop up on my email Radar. Sounds like all is somewhat well. The insurance companies only goal in life is to make you miserable 😉 Exciting ideas and time to be working. As always, a tough crowd will chime in. Wishing you much success and prosperity! You could be dead…….
You may want to post this over on the Kickstarter page too. You know, the one that hasn’t had any updates since November 2016.
I didn’t think you were dead. I thought you were in jail for taking and publishing all those naked pictures of your children. You got reported to the police for that, why didn’t you go to jail?
(That’s not made up, he was actually taking naked pictures of his own children, and publishing them to this blog and other locations on the internet…)
Good to hear! On the “not inventing” thing … I have always personally felt that ideas are a dime a dozen, and what really matters is execution. Facebook was not a new idea, but they executed well, and won the market.
You weaken the proposition with that “replace a GPS constellation” example, since the current one orbits at about 20,000km. Even when the later 40kg-to-low-orbit plan works out at best you’d only be getting a few kg to GPS orbit, and that’s to replace an incumbent 3,900kg satellite.
Finally! One concern would be the accuracy of the orbit, since the solid can’t throttle. Are you using vanes or an additional liquid stage?
How about doing an interview on https://thespaceshow.com/ ?
I thought you were going to say your startup is putting a mineserver into orbit. 🙂
1. Blasting rockets off from Earth is never going to get us anywhere! We need a space elevator much sooner than later.
2. And we need a proper space station (with spokes, a few miles in diameter) where we can start manufacturing space ships and not have to haul them out of Earth’s gravity well.
Speaking of satellites, I just came across this interesting article in my RSS feed:
Building an Orbiting Internet Just for Satellites
Kepler Communications’ CubeSat routers will keep other satellites in constant contact with the ground
https://spectrum.ieee.org/aerospace/satellites/building-an-orbiting-internet-just-for-satellites
Well, you can’t say that Bob isn’t entertaining, but… I’ll believe it when I see it.
What I don’t understand is what Bob is contributing to this company. It’s not money, because he doesn’t have any. It’s not technical expertise, because he isn’t an engineer. It’s not business experience, because he’s never run a successful business as far as I know. I can only conclude that he is the company’s chief bullshit artist (every startup needs one), because that’s where his expertise lies. 😛
Bill Thomas – totally unfair and out of context
So Bob, did you buy out Starfighters, Inc? See https://www.nasa.gov/centers/kennedy/news/starfighters.html.
Go Bob! Always entertaining and thought provoking. And Mineserver grumpies provoking too. Good luck and hope it all works out. Keep us posted please.
WAit, you bought every Mach 2.2+ launch aircraft on the planet?
How many were there and whom did you buy them from?
Where is the fleet housed and from what airstrip?
I thought every Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde was destroyed completely. The Dallas Aerospace Museum tried to buy one and was dissuaded by both airlines and BAC & SUD Aviation …. unless you bought the old Soviet Tupolev Tu-144s … OMFG, you did, didn’t you! You must have paid pennies on the dollar, probably less. That fleet’s been grounded for twenty years. Hope you have a few mechanics and spare parts, unless you had disassembled half the fleet for that purpose.
Bob, best wishes on this new endeavor, but I don’t understand why you continue to disparage the Mineserver backers as “an angry crowd of Kickstarter supporters armed with pitchforks and shovels”, when you still refuse to post an update on the actual Kickstarter site. That’s all they want. That’s all they’ve ever wanted. Its a copy-paste exercise that would take you less than 10 minutes. If you’re not going to do it, you at least ought to post something on I Cringely as to why not.
maybe not all of them ;-))
http://www.canadianflight.org/content/lockheed-cf-104-starfighter
Are you working with Boom?
I assume you must be air launching over an ocean to deal with the sonic boom of a hyper-sonic aircraft?
BTW nice to hear from you, I was getting worried.
Wow. That’s badass. Wishing you luck, because this generation of commercialized space companies is super super cool.
“while appeasing an angry crowd of Kickstarter supporters armed with pitchforks and shovels?”
“Appeasing” is a verb. It indicates action, generally. I think the word you are looking for is “ignoring”.
Is there anything in Kickstarter’s Terms & Conditions that indicates if a creator admits on the projects page that there are big problems and it’s delayed indefinitely, that the creator is then legally obliged to give refunds?
Could this be why Bob seems to be refusing to update the supporters?
(I’m not a backer of the Mineserver so no skin in the game, just a fan of Bob’s who’s been watching this unfold for the past few years and finds the whole situation very bizarre.)
Found it! Cringely bought out some F104 Starfights. The venture is called “CubeCab.” http://cubecab.com/
Man I have missed your blog posts, welcome back! Sorry to hear about your troubles but you are fighter… and now into space (where I started my modest career). Super cool!
There may be some potential insight to be gleamed about the author from the link below:
Youtube => Plane Crazy Episode One => 5:40-7:20
https://youtu.be/9B6FLC1JiV0?t=340
For those who read ’em, context for Bill Thomas’ comment:
https://www.cringely.com/2009/12/15/fedex-kinkos-wont-print-our-christmas-card/
I have my opinion, as does Bill, as does Declan, now you can have an informed one
From https://www.kickstarter.com/trust:
“Some projects won’t go as planned. Even with a creator’s best efforts, a project may not work out the way everyone hopes. Kickstarter creators have a remarkable track record, but nothing’s guaranteed. Keep this in mind when you back a project.”
Kickstarter is not a store. Some backers don’t accept they are not buying a finished product, but investing in a venture.
@Ross The point is that even though Bob has mentioned the issues with the project on this page, he hasn’t bothered to update the Kickstarter page with any of this info, not even just posting links to the posts on this page which should take what, a couple of minutes?. There has to be some reason why he’s refusing to do this.
Lots to unpack here. There’s Bob claiming to have Fred Smith of FedEx on speed dial. There’s the doxing of a random, minimum wage Kinkos clerk, the call for readers to RISE UP on behalf of Bob’s constitutional right to mass produce photos of naked children bribed with ACTUAL CANDY, or just the whole “Call The Manager” encounter. Amazing find.
Yay! He lives! Great to hear from you again. Life’s been tough for you, and for that, you have my sympathy. Glad to see that you picked yourself up yet again and are doing interesting things. You sir, are an inspiration.
My immediate assumption was that they had bought all the remaining SR-71s on the planet.
However, strapping a 4-meter long 1000kg rocket on the SR-71 while also going Mach 2.2 at 78,000 feet at a 45 degree angle . . . might be problematic? I can’t really say for certain as I haven’t tried it.
Boom Technology . . . seems like not a good fit for the same reasons the SR-71 isn’t, plus more. No XB-1 exists yet; the Baby XB doesn’t even exist yet and has a total payload of just 6000kg – changing the design to hold 1000kg externally would not be easy and would certainly require a bunch of extra engineering; you couldn’t place the rock centrally on top as that affects the jet intake area; the max speed is only Mach 2.2 to start with so with an external rocket mounted it’s certainly not going to be able to attain Mach 2.2 at the top of its service ceiling at a 45 degree upwards angle AND a fairly large airflow obstruction mounted on it.
CubeCab is definitely a similar project but the payloads are something like 1/4 as large and the rockets are largely 3D printed, which Cringely specifically says theirs are not (obviously, to contrast their product, whatever it is, to CubeCab).
I’m still going with mounting them on top of the SR-71s, because I like that idea best.
Cringely raised twice his orginal kickstarter target for Mineserver then managed to spend the lot while claiming he had put in even more of his own money. everythign disappeared ina mysterious fire which he claimed the insurance payout was a done deal. So far no Mineservers and no refunds and Cringely wants more money?
.
This satellite wheeze may be the “stealth start-up” he claimed to be advising.
.
I don’t believe a word Cringely says. If Cringely says something which is true at face value it often turns out to be something else entirely.
Welp, picture at the top is an F-104 Starfighter and per the International F-104 society web page there are no longer any Starfighters for sale and then the Wikipedia page mentioning the now defunct 4Frontiers outfit that also planned to use F-104’s for space launch, plus the other commenters coming to the same conclusion, so I guess that answers the question of launch platform. Uncle Bob’s Rocket Co is launching from cold war air superiority fighters that left USAF service about 50 years ago.
Doubt that Boom has any part of this venture, at least for the next few years.
Edmund, do you have a website or contact to reach out to regarding your company? I deal in small, family owned businesses looking for an exit. I am personally looking for an opportunity at the moment.
@Ken – re: “legally obliged to give refunds” — No, creators are never (afaik) legally obligated to give refunds. As @Ross pointed out, nothing’s guaranteed and Kickstarter is definitely not a store.
.
What IS required, however, is that creators keep backers in the loop and make them part of the project. THAT is what backers are paying for. And THAT is what Crookely has failed to do. THAT is why people are pissed at him.
.
Yes, there are some people who mistakenly think KS is a store *cough*znaps*cough* but most backers, understand that what they are backing is the project — the process of bringing (or attempting to bring) something to life and they want to be a part of that, at least vicariously. I will admit that the first project I backed I viewed as a sort of store — it was a CD from a band I knew and that I had no reason to think would not deliver. (They did and it was awesome.) Since then, however, I came to understand how Kickstarter really works. Yes, there are projects that didn’t deliver, but so long as they made the backers a part of the process and were open and up front about it, that was okay.
.
Some projects (Peak Design, DoubleSix Dice) do literally make backers part of the process while others simply bring them along for the ride. The Mineserver project started out well but then went downhill quickly and four years of radio silence is unacceptable.
.
Since Crookely has not posted anything about the project on Kickstarter but HAS posted stuff here, some of us came here to find out what the hell is going on.
.
Here’s the thing — If Crookely, who fancies himself a writer — simply logged on to Kickstarter and posted an update saying “hey, here’s what’s happened, the project is dead, it’s over.” that would end it. But he refuses to do even that. So, the ball’s in his court. (Only, he doesn’t have any and thus can’t admit when he’s wrong, let along has failed.)
.
Meanwhile, I’m kicking off my *second* kickstarter this afternoon: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sinasohn/make-100-a-custom-personalized-limerick-just-for-you
.
But, unlike Crookely, I’ll actually deliver.
Well, on one hand I’m glad to see that Bob is alive and well, and still posting here.
On the other hand, this latest announcement is somewhat concerning. In fact, it sounds delusional.
The narrative that we are expected to believe here is that Bob Cringely really wants to deliver on his promise to ship a small number of $100 servers that consist of some $35 Raspberry Pis in a $4 plastic box with some open source software. It’s a reasonable and achievable goal– I once sat in on a presentation at a tech conference in Vancouver where someone delivered this exact pitch and strategy. Many people have done this.
But Bob can’t do this because his house burned down and people were mean to him on the Internet, so he has to raise the money himself. Okay, so what is his plan to do this?
His plan is to make this money by joining a startup that wants to buy all the world’s remaining Mach 2.2 aircraft and use them to hurl satellites into space.
Just think about this for a moment. Does it sound reasonable? Does it sound achievable?
Remember that Bob was once going to win the Lunar X-Prize by joining a startup that was going to put a robot on the moon.
I think it’s great to dream big, but if you’re constantly dreaming bigger and bigger despite not having accomplished the much smaller and easier dream, it’s not healthy.
This mysterious startup, “Eldorado Space”, does not appear on any Google searches. Are we to assume that this is because they are in “stealth mode”? If so, why would they allow Bob to steal their thunder by announcing all their plans, in great detail, on his own personal website? What kind of aerospace startup operates this way?
I’ll tell you what kind of aerospace startup acts this way. A company that only exists in one person’s imagination. Like this one: http://www.stavatti.com/
Bob is a great writer. His book, “Accidental Empires”, was a great accomplishment, as was the PBS series. “Plane Crazy” was great fun, although it showed Bob’s pattern of taking on more than he could chew: the goal of the series was to design, build, and fly a completely new aircraft in a single month. That failed dramatically, so instead he got some friends (and presumably some people at PBS) to help him build a light plane by assembling an existing kit. Not nearly the same thing.
In that series, Bob took the time to ask a bunch of experts if they thought his original goal was possible. They all said that it wasn’t realistic. He dismissed their expertise and tried to do it anyway, with predictable results.
I would much rather that Bob take the time to write another interesting book about the computer industry. Use the skills that he actually has to produce something that his readers would value. I bought his IBM book and enjoyed it. Surely the money from such a venture would be more than the nebulous value that a computer industry author could add to a (possibly theoretical) aerospace startup consisting of nine engineers. What is Bob’s value-add here? How much startup equity could he possibly earn? Or is he working merely as a consultant? If that is the case, wouldn’t he be under an NDA?
I suspect that we’ll never get any answers to these questions.
Welp, picture at the top is an F-104 Starfighter and per the International F-104 society web page there are no longer any Starfighters for sale
Erm, according to this site: https://www.i-f-s.nl/f-104s-for-sale/ there are a bunch of F-104s for sale, from between $325,000 to $1,900,000 depending on condition.
I’m still unsure about how purchasing dwindling supplies of antique aircraft in questionable condition is a sustainable business model, but maybe that’s just me.
“Found it! Cringely bought out some F104 Starfights. The venture is called “CubeCab.” http://cubecab.com/”
Some problems with this hypothesis:
1. “CubeCab” is not “Eldorado Space”. The words “Eldorado Space” do not appear anywhere on that website.
2. In Cringely’s post, he says:
“We took 50-year-old ammonium perchlorate composite propellant (the same solid fuel used in the Space Shuttle’s strap-on boosters) and improved it using modern materials, processes, and some common sense. NO 3D printing!”
But on CubeCab’s website, they say:
“For example, rather than complex cryogenic fuels and their associated hardware and insulation, our fuels are room-temperature storable. Because our rockets are small, we can 3D print most of their components in few pieces, keeping the parts count down and reliability up”
You can’t simultaneously have NO 3D printing and “3D print most of their components”.
3. CubeCab sent out a press release in 2017: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubecab-to-launch-1000-satellites-for-thumbsat-300492515.html
They also won some kind of pitch competition back in 2014: https://spacenews.com/41482cubecab-wins-lightning-pitch-business-plan-event/
I mean, I suppose it’s theoretically possible that this is the same company, but why use a different name? Why make a point about 3D printing that’s denied on the company’s website? Why would a company that was started in 2014 and ready to launch satellites in 2020 have only nine engineers and one Cringely on the payroll?
So many questions…
Er, seven engineers, not nine. Sorry.
Also, the CEO of CubeCab is Adrian Tymes, who isn’t mentioned in this article.
According to CubeCab’s Twitter, “Dropping our entry to the DARPA Launch Challenge: we launch 5 kg, DLC insists on minimum 10 kg. In talks re: helping another DLC entrant.” https://twitter.com/cubecab/status/1101519140009926657
Cringely says their startup will launch 12kg CubeSats.
So I think it’s fair to say that this isn’t CubeCab.
So the real question now comes down to the photo that Bob posted at the header of this article. If we can figure out where that comes from, we can solve this mystery.
Google Reverse Image search shows that it only appears on Bob’s own site. There is no “Eldorado Space” website that it comes from. But the image clearly shows an F-104 with “ELDORADO” on the side and a rocket underneath. The shot seems pretty close up, enough to see the pilot inside the aircraft.
Well, there’s nothing for it, let’s search for F-104 Lockheed Starfighter. Lots of pretty pictures! That’s a nice looking jet, I have to say.
Hmmm, here’s one:
https://incredible-adventures.com/starfighter/gfx/starfighter-07-full.jpg
It comes from this website:
https://incredible-adventures.com/starfighter/index.html
Some things to note about the photo:
1. It’s from a website called “Incredible Adventures”, where you can buy exciting flights inside fast aircraft, among other things.
2. It has a solid background, making it easy to cut out and Photoshop.
2. Otherwise, it’s exactly the same image and orientation as Bob’s photo, except the logo says “Starfighters” instead of “ELDORADO”, and there is no rocket.
And what’s “Starfighters”?
According to their website, starfighters.net:
“Starfighters operates the world’s only fleet of flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft.
Based at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and operating under authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration, these aircraft are available to government and commercial customers for a variety of missions.”
Now, Starfighters is the sort of company you would contract if you wanted to rent out some F-104s for a commercial mission. In fact, that’s exactly what the company’s business is all about.
But there is no news anywhere on the Internet about a new startup called Eldorado purchasing their entire fleet, or even renting them. And if they had, wouldn’t they have produced a real picture, rather than a Photoshopped one?
I mean, okay, it’s still technically possible that all of this happened, and Bob is being completely honest. Maybe Starfighters Inc. hasn’t announced anything because of secrecy, and the Photoshop was completely authorized by both companies (Starfighter and Eldorado Space) as a “promotional” image, and both companies also authorized Bob to post that image on his own website and nowhere else. This is TECHNICALLY possible.
But there are other possibilities, as well.
Are you impressed with the Photoshop job? I must say I am. Turning down the brightness and desaturating the color made it look more real. It is some nice work.
If you open each of these Google searches in two new tabs, you can see the Photoshop work more easily:
https://www.google.com/search?tbs=simg:CAQSygIJSgCONrTd7JQavgILELCMpwgaXgpcCAMSJBcYG8sB1wzKAcEBpwQe2wzVOdQ51ibtIvgphj_1WObY2zCbVJhowT1MqAtjQxNw_1lU8yKejOV0TcBashhb5Js4aZ1ASQ98eCno8va2hTJRJjReQ2l1mDIAQMCxCOrv4IGgoKCAgBEgSUOv27DAsQne3BCRq6AQosChpsb2NraGVlZCBmLTEwNCBzdGFyZmlnaHRlctqliPYDCgoIL20vMGw1M2YKGQoHbWlzc2lsZdqliPYDCgoIL20vMDR5bHQKJwoTc3VwZXJzb25pYyBhaXJjcmFmdNqliPYDDAoKL20vMDI1c2IydwopChZncm91bmQgYXR0YWNrIGFpcmNyYWZ02qWI9gMLCgkvbS8wMThyYzEKGwoJYWlyIGZvcmNl2qWI9gMKCggvbS8wMTNtMQw&q=lockheed+f-104+starfighter&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwistPS1iafnAhWdCTQIHYv4ARkQ2A4oAXoECAgQKA&biw=1536&bih=762&dpr=1.25#imgrc=2dPMgOWDMArB2M:
https://www.google.com/search?q=f-104+lockheed+starfighter&rlz=1C1GCEU_enCA823CA828&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi54P7jiafnAhWgIDQIHQzWDxMQ_AUoAXoECBEQAw&biw=1536&bih=762&dpr=1.25#imgrc=rZMvPAQQnVsa5M:
They are EXACTLY the same image, save for the background and added “rocket”.
The original image is 800×534, whereas the Photoshop is 1600×1068, which is exactly doubled. You can see the artifacts of the pixel doubling if you open the Photoshop in a new tab and zoom in.
Wow, great work Jeremy! This may be evidence there’s at least one other person involved in this. Bob can’t fix a WP blog that’s been broken for years. Maybe photoshopping to spin tall tales is the next Cringely clan adventure. After all, in the announcement of the Mine Server he added this: “This is not rocket science. That’s next year.”
ELEVEN ATTEMPTS to get that comment through. Your satellites are in good hands, corporate America!
Jeremy – very nice work. The Incredible Adventures website DOES say, though, that the Starfighter adventure is not currently available – so I suppose it is possible that that unavailability is due to the planes being sold to Eldorado. We will find out soon enough I guess.
Quote: “Jeremy – very nice work. The Incredible Adventures website DOES say, though, that the Starfighter adventure is not currently available – so I suppose it is possible that that unavailability is due to the planes being sold to Eldorado.”
I suppose this is possible. Let’s check using the Internet Archives to find out *when* the Incredible Adventures offer became unavailable. If it’s recent, your theory might be possible.
The first instance of the “currently unavailable” change is in October 2012:
https://web.archive.org/web/20121022160134/https://incredible-adventures.com/starfighter/index.html
So it’s unlikely that an Eldorado purchase caused this unavailability, unless we are to believe that Eldorado Space has been in stealth mode for nearly eight years without so much as a single press release anywhere on the Internet.
What’s more likely is that the partnership between Incredible Adventures and Starfighters, Inc. changed in 2012 and they were no longer able to offer this service. The Wikipedia page for Starfighters Inc. says: “In recent years the company has cut back on air show appearances as they have transitioned to using their aircraft for government and private contract work, providing high-performance photo chase planes on flight tests, simulating enemy aircraft in military defense exercises, and modelling ballistic missiles for detection system evaluation.” and the link provided is an article in Aircraft magazine, August 2011, titled “Starfighters Inc Receives Italian F-104s.” This lines up nicely with Incredible Adventures no longer being able to offer their service.
Now, it’s still theoretically possible that Cringely and a helpful billionaire bought out Starfighters Inc. wholesale. However, there is no indication of this anywhere on the Internet. No press release, nothing.
The Starfighter.net website still indicates availability for corporate, academic, and government partnerships, including NASA. Their Facebook page doesn’t get many posts, but the latest one is from August 2019, and seems to indicate business as usual: https://www.facebook.com/StarfightersAerospace/
In fact, there was an article from 2011 on NASA’s website, coinciding with Starfighters’ purchase of the five Italian F-105s, stating that one of the possibilities for NASA was launching small satellites on a rocket: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/kennedy/news/starfighters.html
Later, in 2016, there was an article on the BBC website about the infamous CubeCab, who planned to partner (partner, not buy) with Starfighters Inc. to launch the satellites that we’ve already determined are not Cringely’s (or Eldorado’s) satellites: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20160826-the-1950s-jet-launching-tiny-satellites Not much detail here, just that they hoped to launch them in 2018. Obviously that didn’t happen, but CubeCab is still trying to make it happen.
So we do know that: Starfighters Inc. exists and has done for a while, and that they operate out of Cape Canaveral and partner with NASA as well as other companies and academia. We know that the startup CubeCab planned to rent out Starfighter’s F-104s to launch small satellites, but hasn’t managed to do so yet. We know that CubeCab never planned to buy out Starfighters Inc, but simply partner with them.
And we know that Bob Cringely posted a Photoshopped photo of a F-104 with the “Starfighters” logo removed and “ELDORADO” added, and boasted of co-founding a new startup that has already bought out all the F-104s in the world, and THIS YEAR is planning to launch small satellites, only with a bigger payload (of course!) than CubeCab.
Again, technically it is possible that this “Eldorado” entity purchased Starfighters, Inc. wholesale, and that every aspect of Cringely’s story is true. It’s something a billionaire would be able to do. However, most billionaires like to announce when they do something, especially something this cool. Why does Bob get to announce it instead? And why would a billionaire bother to Photoshop their logo on a picture of a plane from 2011, from some third-party customer of Starfighters, Inc., when they would literally own it? They could simply repaint it with the new logo and hire a professional photographer to create a beauty shot, maybe on the ground to go along with the press conference.
So many questions. But who knows? Maybe we’ll find out the answers this century.
I’d just like to point out that I’m not trying to piss all over the idea of launching satellites into space using high-speed military jets; it’s a cool and innovative concept.
And I’m not (deliberately) trying to call Bob a liar either. If this turns out to be a real thing, I’ll be happy for Bob and will gladly admit my skepticism was in error, in public, on this blog.
But a lot of things don’t add up, and the Photoshop job is suspicious. Maybe it’s just Bob exaggerating for the sake of a good story. Or maybe the story is really someone else’s story and he’s just attaching himself to it. Or maybe it’s entirely fictional, but based on real life events.
There is an actual rapid launch-satellites-into-space challenge going on right now, and it’s scheduled for early 2020. It’s the DARPA Launch Challenge, the same one CubeCat said they were bowing out of but helping an “unnamed” competitor with last year. Could this be the mysterious Eldorado?
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2019-10-22
“The remaining qualifying competitor is a space startup comprising industry veterans currently operating in stealth mode while the company works toward internal technical milestones. The team will receive notification of the first launch site in January 2020 with the first launch window targeted for February. Virgin Orbit, which entered the competition via its wholly owned subsidiary, VOX Space, exited the competition in October to focus on its upcoming commercial launches. A third team, Vector Launch, withdrew from the Challenge in September due to a change in the company’s structure and financial status.”
This still wouldn’t explain the “purchasing of all the remaining F-104s in the world” (for which there is no evidence) or the Photoshop (which seems sloppy), but if we consider those to be exaggerations, I suppose it’s possible that this “stealth mode” startup is Eldorado. It’s still weird to allow your co-founder to tell the world who you are but not let DARPA do so, but weird things do sometimes happen.
Anyway, we’ll know by February.