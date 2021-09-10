Some things are worth reading again. For the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, here — unedited — is my column originally published September 13, 2001.
My smarter and handsomer brother was in Northern New Jersey on Tuesday looking across the water at what was for just a moment longer the single remaining tower of the World Trade Center. A cold front had passed through the night before, leaving the day startlingly clear. The carnage was easy to see even from a distance. Only the rising cloud of smoke and ash marred the sky. And then that tower, too, was gone. The magnitude of this disaster and its sister at the Pentagon in Washington is too great to ponder, so we are left wondering what we could have done to prevent it, and what we could do to keep it from happening again. I’m a longtime pilot, and a guy who used to work in the Middle East. Twenty-two years ago, I was a Fed investigating the Three Mile Island nuclear accident, so I have some experience of how governments approach disasters. It’s not pretty.
The point of terrorism is to leverage the efforts of a small group in an attempt to modify the behavior of a much larger group. I worked long ago as a reporter in Northern Ireland, and left that gig specifically because I began to feel like a pawn of the Provisional Wing of the Irish Republic Army. That 300-member organization was using my stories about their acts to influence people all over the world. I was probably just as much a pawn of the Ulster Defense League, the folks on the other side, but I didn’t want to be a pawn of anyone, so I left. The most important reaction to terrorism that a free society can show is to not give in to it.
But not giving in takes many forms, and I fear that some of the official reactions to the events of this week will take the form of effectively giving in if they also mean that we give up our freedom.
“To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” wrote Mark Twain. In the current, context this means that the organizations charged with reacting to this catastrophe will do so by doing what they have always done, only more of it. Congress, which controls the budget and passes laws, will want to pass laws and to allocate more money, lots of money, forgetting completely about any campaign promises. The military, which is the nation’s enforcer, will want to use force, if only they can find a foe. The intelligence community, which gathers information, will want to be even more energetic in that gathering, no matter what the cost to the privacy of the millions of us who aren’t thinking of terrorist acts. And agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulate, will want to create more stringent regulations. Now here is an important point to be remembered: All these parties will want to do these things WHETHER THEY ARE WARRANTED OR USEFUL OR NOT.
In 1956 two airliners collided over the Grand Canyon and the regulatory response was today’s air traffic control system. The FAA felt that by keeping most planes under positive control — telling them where to go and when — they could avoid future collisions. Yet collisions continue to happen. In 1978 a Pacific Southwest Airlines plane smashed into a small Cessna over San Diego despite the fact that both planes were flying under instrument rules and were under positive control. The FAA response that time was to carve up even more finely the sky over nearly every metropolitan area, controlling the airspace even more stringently with the intent of keeping instrument and visual traffic apart. There was no visual traffic in the San Diego accident, yet we still live with rules that arose from that accident even though those rules would not have prevented it.
So how will the FAA react this time? They will do what they have always done, pass new and stricter rules, and they will do so because it makes them feel better, not because it will actually help.
There is already a restricted area around the Pentagon where planes have never been allowed to fly, yet that didn’t stop this week’s attack. Should we make the restricted area larger? How much larger is large enough? Will we mount anti-aircraft guns atop office buildings? It won’t help. Would creating a restricted area over the World Trade Center have kept a hijacked airliner from entering that space? No, it wouldn’t. New rules will follow, and some of those rules won’t help, either.
It’s not just the government that is guilty of this over-reaction. Tuesday morning, I was speaking to eighth graders at the Pleasanton Middle School in California. The school was abuzz with news from the East Coast, but even more abuzz the next day when the kids had been through a full evening of re-run explosion footage and talking news heads instead of “That 70s Show.” I’m not saying we shouldn’t cover the news, but sometimes the extent to which we cover it creates problems of its own. There has been much made of the terrorists choosing New York as a target because it is the heart of the world financial community, but what made it an attractive target was more likely the city’s role as the very center of world media. That Peter Jennings could grab a shower at home and get right back on the air wasn’t by accident.
And I, too, am just another man with a hammer. My gig is technology, and I keep thinking there must some way to use it to prevent this kind of thing from happening again. The terrorists grabbed Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft because they are very different aircraft, yet share a single type certificate from the government. This means that the cockpits are identical. Learn to fly a 757 and you can fly a 767 too, making for a much larger pool of available aircraft with enough fuel capacity to take out the towers. But having a common type certificate also means the planes have the same autopilot systems, both of which include auto-landing capability.
Why, I find myself thinking, can’t we build a system that takes over control of the autopilot, locks out flight crew and hijackers alike, and lands the plane at the first sign of trouble. Well, we could, but it opens a whole new area of vulnerability — hijacking autopilots. Forget I said anything.
So there are no answers, just more questions, and nobody is right. But we can’t give in, because to do so is to become less free, to be no longer ourselves. And above all, what defines us as Americans is our need to be ourselves.
we started off right, in that we hunted down the evildoers we could and offed them.
then it mestastised into ground wars against religious zealot guerillas, in Afghanistan, ones we trained. that lesson we failed to learn in Vietnam. sorta failed to learn in Korea, that is still stalemated, and the anti-religious zealots there now have nukes and missles.
and oh, the invasions of privacy.
this is what systems do… react. we build lots of wonderful systems that jump into action afterwards.
I lost 3 hours of work yesterday when the computer protective systems my employer uses started biting each other in the little crystal bits.
lockdown? buy all the toilet paper you can! dry beans! clear out the cookie shelf!
the systems are no better than the people. we… just… react. maybe later, we think.
With 20/20 hindsight your column is still good.
I remember thinking about 9/11 after we had all calmed down and wondering if we would start seeing lots of ways to track people by recording where they were, what they were spending, and who they were communicating with – I considered a few ways to do this but thought that it would not be good behavior so I did nothing, in part because I had been reading read Bob’s posts for years.
But now everyone is tracked everywhere and the police treat shoplifters, or anyone smoking a joint, as terrorists … so the 9/11 attack has been very successful in destroying the world we used to live in. America’s response has probably made the attack far more successful than it was originally planned.
https://www.fastcompany.com/90675207/ron-wyden-9-11-mass-surveillance-legacy
Is there a single biographical detail in the first two paragraphs that is true?
Not at all, but someone that knows how much he’s exaggerated both his importance on the TMI investigation and at Apple thanks to previous comments here, and I question if any of this is true either. The chronology makes no sense. He claims he was born in 1953, spent at least a year in high school in the UK, then graduated from college in Ohio in 1975 and got his masters from Stanford in 1979. The Wired story claims he “raced off to Northern Ireland and Beirut to cover foreign wars” between Wooster and Stanford, but had returned by 1977.
He says he was Apple Employee #12, though as Jeremy has pointed out, Daniel Kottke was Employee #12 and started full time at Apple in 1977. So we have to assume this would have also happened after 1977 too. The president’s commission on Three Mile Island (which Cringely served as part of the “Public’s Right To Information Task Force) was created in April 1979, right around the time of graduation. (This later turned into Cringely’s claim of “writing a book about Three Mile Island.” He is one of more than a dozen people with that title and one of more than 50 staff credited, many with far more senior titles. He is not the credited author of the report.)
This timeline makes no sense, and nobody who recycled the details of it, such as the Wall Street Journal or Wired seemed able to verify very much of it. (“Mr. Stephens’s real life, meanwhile, at times reads almost like a novel,” the WSJ wrote in 1996. “He says he began writing obituaries for an Ohio newspaper at the age of 14 and freelanced from Lebanon and other hot spots in his 20s. He claims a doctorate in communications from Stanford University; it says its records show only a master’s degree.”).
Here’s an alternative: a kid in Ohio had a inferiority complex thanks to an overbearing father. At the first opportunity, he pulled up stakes for San Francisco where he smoked weed for a year, lost his virginity, and “found himself” before attending Stanford for his masters in “communication research.” That sounds like the kind of degree you’d have if you worked in PR or politics. Cringely worked in a bit of both. So after Stanford he went to DC through a family or faculty connection, got shuffled around a bit, then returned to California where he participated in the godgiven right handed out to every migrant to California and “reinvented” himself. And reinvented most of his past, too, giving himself a doctorate, an employee history at Apple and the journalistic bona fides of being both a government investigator and a war reporter.
Quote: ” (This later turned into Cringely’s claim of “writing a book about Three Mile Island.””
Unlike many of Cringely’s boasts, this one is actually true. He did write a book about Three Mile Island after the fact:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/676245.Three_Mile_Island
But I do agree that the timeline for Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) doing all the things he claimed to be doing from 1977 to 1979 is a bit sketchy.
Oh wow, I missed this. So that starts to clear up what he was doing between 1980 and 1987.
The book was published in 1980, if that helps.
One small addendum: Not only do we know that Daniel Kottke was actually Employee #12, but folks have tracked down and provided evidence for a full list of the first 20 Apple employees, and Cringely isn’t among them. So we know that claim is absolutely not true. Maybe that leaves an opening for some of the other things to be happening in the 1977-1979 timeframe, but maybe it doesn’t.
He did do interviews with Steve Jobs, who appears to have lied alot himself. Cringely was around there which is most important if you are interested in that period. Apple was a sketchy company early on. Did they really keep a list of employees in the order they were hired? This is before various forms. They didn’t have to pay any taxes before the next year. Jobs probably told him he was hired and number twelve without knowing if Woz hired someone. Yes, it does appear cringely is slightly made up but only slightly. His biggest problem is that world has moved along. Especially with globalization and visas it’s all different.
“Did they really keep a list of employees in the order they were hired?”
They did, and it happened fairly early on, as soon as Mike Scott was hired as Apple’s first president. Coming up with the list and the employee number thing was one of the first things Scott did. It led to an argument, because Scott (who assigned himself as Employee #7) wanted Wozniak to be #1, but Jobs wanted that number. Jobs lost the argument and ended up Employee #2. By the time they got to Dan Kotte, Employee #12, the company already had an accountant and a secretary to go along with the hardware and software engineers. They were already a real company, albeit still in the early stages.
.
The important thing to note here is that many of the early employees can and have provided proof in the form of their employee badges. Not that they really need to, as they all remember each other and back each other up.
.
But the only source for Cringely being an Apple employee is from Cringely himself.
.
And we know that Cringely lies.
Here’s a neat article about the first ten Apple employees (at least the first ten “numbered” ones)
.
https://www.businessinsider.com/the-first-10-apple-employees-2016-12
.
.
.
“But by the spring of ’77, Mike Markkula had arrived, who was really the third founder of the company. They incorporated in January. He took a look at the situation and said, ‘we can make money here.’ Steve didn’t know what to do. But Mike Markkula put in 90k to get the company going, so they could rent an office space, incorporate, get the board of directors and write a business plan, hire a president, Mike Scott, all the things that make a company.”
Markkula was Employee #3. By the time they got to Employee #10, accountant Gary Martin, Apple was already a proper company with an office, a secretary, and employee badges.
.
It just doesn’t make any sense that they would, at this point, hire Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) as Employee #12 to, as Bob said, “move things out of Jobs garage”. They has already long since moved out of the garage!
Here’s a neat video of Steve Wozniak deconstructing the myth of the Apple garage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slM4AtmC9nc
“The garage is a bit of a myth… we did no designs there, no breadboarding there, no prototyping, no planning of products, we did no manufacturing there. I designed the Apple I in my cubicle at Hewlett Packard.. we would drive the finished products to the garage, maybe half a day a week was all we needed. We’d test them, make them work, and drive them down to the store that paid us cash. The business was done by Steve Jobs in his bedroom, in the same house. He would make calls to get parts, sales, and publicity. We outgrew that garage very quickly. It didn’t serve much purpose except it was something for us to feel it was our home. It wasn’t like a whole company, you walk in and a whole bunch of people sitting at their desks… there were hardly ever more than two people there, and most of the time they weren’t doing anything productive.”
Now, somehow we are expected to believe that this garage, which was used only half a day a week to test small batches of Apple I computers (the original order for the Byte Shop was 50 computers, and the Apple I never sold more than a few hundred units in total), this barely-used garage which never had more than two people in it, somehow was so full of important stuff that Apple then hired Mark Stephens as a full-time employee #12 to move things out of the garage and offered to pay him in stock?
.
No. It’s ludicrous. The garage was already a legend in Silicon Valley when Cringely did Triumph of the Nerds, and it’s a historic site today. Bob had talked to a bunch of early Apple employees and had sort of figured out what employee number and timeframe would sound most plausible for him to be involved in it.
.
But it never happened.
Frank: “Yes, it does appear cringely is slightly made up but only slightly.”
lol dude he claims to have bought every F-104 jet in existence, not 20 or 30 years ago but barely a year ago.
> reinvented most of his past… giving himself a doctorate, an employee history at Apple…
.
And doubled down on the (re)invention, bluffing, stonewalling, and denigrating journalists who dared doubt him: “I don’t care about this, and why should I bother to show you my [nonexistent] diploma? I worked for 31 years as a reporter and I don’t care about your story.”
.
https://archives.stanforddaily.com/1998/11/11?page=12§ion=MODSMD_ARTICLE1#article
.
Highlighting this not just to Mark-bash, but, rather, to draw the clear and very distinct line between “someone who gets swept up in the moment and tells (over)emotional whoppers” (like, say, Al Gore) versus “someone who consciously deceives, snaps back angrily when the deception is found out, and heaps on further lies, convoluted half-answers, and non-answers rather than admitting wrongdoing” (laptop fire, F-104 jets, PhD).
Euphoric recall.
Imagine if we had reacted to 9/11 by spending 20 years and trillions of dollars eliminating the use of fossil fuels in America.
After 20 years here is what I think I learned. Your lessons may be different.
We should never consider nation building until we have completed nation destruction. We should have obliterated Afghanistan. Too bad about the civilians – but then no government can exist without the complaceny of the people, so in a sense they deserve to share in the destruction. Also – never send a soldier to do a job that a nuclear warhead can do. A glowing “Lake Afghanistan” would serve as a good reminder to never piss off the USA – assuming we ever have the nerve to use them. We created the greatest superpower in the world but never learned how to act like one.
@chris After 20 years, you have not learned anything.
What talibans have done to you ? They are not related in any way to 9/11. Who are you to say they should be bombed ?
Or to think America is legitimate or can still get away bombing or destroying countries for «spreading démocratie».
US can delude itself because it will be the leader in soft power for yet another decade or so. So what ? More to the point, it has decredibilized itself as a reliable partner in anything for many decades. After the Nuland induced disaster, and the building of Nord stream 2, it is now letting Europe down which will soon discover Russia is a better partner. Same continent. Next will be Japan.
Russian build bridges. Literally. Next bridge, within 20 years, probably 10, will be from to Sakhaline Islands to Hokkaido.
Russian build bridges. US bombs. Transitive and intransitive.
China will give to the world a taste of unequal treaties. Its turn.
Who do you think the rest of the world will want to deal with ?
Thx to Curtis Lemay ant it’s successor, US was a one trick poney with its « Bomb the hell out of them ». It lasted more than 70 years. It is over.
See you in 20 years.
« America is the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between.»
You can’t bombed them back to the Stone Age when they’re still living in it.
You try to be snarky. But that would mean the almighty land of the free was just humiliated by a bunch of Stone Age men.
Joke is on you.
Anyway the American military industrial complex is still there and will bring the US down. Not even need to drop a bomb for that.
Tell it to the Viet Cong!
You musta been BOMBED when you typed this!
How surprising Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is hiding behind the flag to disguise lying (again) about the Mineserver update.
.
Personally I preferred Die Hard but I get you hearing the bodies smack into the ground like confetti had it’s moments. Watching American square jawed hero types blubbing like babies because ‘Merika had been slapped? All the highlights on a loop? Real Journalists (not Stephens) wetting themselves that their moment had come? President moron plus scowly sidekicks delivering presidential addresses? The Disneyland rememberances every sodding year. Rows of $100K facelifts with their hands on hearts staring up to the sky like they were gazing at Jesus and snivveling away like their pet cat died? Yeah yeah we get it. Now can you lot just STFU up about it?
Back in the 1970s, when I was a teen on the periphery of nothingness, a group of friends got together and created Star Trek Fans United. They held a few mini-conventions at the Salvation Army Citadel and I got to see an episode of Star Trek in color for the first time. They used a 16 mm projector. It was awesome. I bought a 13 year old copy of Famous Monsters of Filmland for 5 bucks.
But years later, I realized they had pulled an amazing joke. They paid for a couple of commercials on local TV to advertise the mini-cons and actually slipped the phrase STFU into the dialog. HAHA!
“How surprising Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is hiding behind the flag to disguise lying (again) about the Mineserver update.”
Not that I’m one to EVER cut crookely any slack, but when he posted back in April(? March?) about his next columns being a book report and then a Mineserver update, I figured the implication was that he was talking about the next columns *he wrote*. Given that this is a copy-and-paste of an old one, I don’t count this against him.
Which doesn’t mean he isn’t a lying liar or that I really believe he’ll ever address the Kickstarter fiasco (either here or where it belongs, on Kickstarter).
This isn’t really related to anything, but I’m slightly sad that the September 11 anniversary prompted a Cringely repost, bumping the book review off the top slot.
.
Why? Because I had just finished reading the book (Einstein’s Fridge) and wanted to post a quick mini-review, but there’s no real point in doing that now because all the conversations have moved to this post instead.
.
Anyway, the TL;DR is that it’s a good book, falls slightly short in a few places, but worth picking up if you’re interested in the history of science and how we learned to understand our universe. Take that for what it’s worth.
That post just as valid as when I read it 20 years ago, it seams nothing has changed in gov procedure or response in that time unfortunately
I’ve been avoiding 9/11 coverage as I usually do but had a peep. It’s the same old stuff with photographs of square jawed heroes like they are John Wayne winning WWII on their own with a grease gun and grenade. Then there is all that guff about “the day the world changed” and, bizarrely, foreign countries joining the US in a day of mourning. At least officially.
.
It’s bullshit. A building fell down. People died. Boo hoo.
A building fell down.
You’re confusing Champlain Towers South with commercial aircraft weaponized against a specific target.
I recall hearing a commentator referring to it as HIGH concept – LOW tech.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfside_condominium_collapse
When I saw the photos of USA solders killed in Afganastan the other day I thought they were underage. The kids of the 1950’s and earlier looked mature at 15yrs. Why? Women!!
I love Robert X ( what does X stand for) so insightful so Leonard Zelig.
To fight others we have to remove the Geneva Conventions ( which were for European wars) not in bits like having torture.
The MOST IMPORTANT FACT of Usama is not his ideology but his biology. He had 20+ kids when he died. His DNA is safe for the future.
I would have killed all his kids and then castrated him just like we did to Small Pox, Polo and other diseases. The Ideology of Islamist is a is a Delta variant of Covid19 — Islam. Both should be exterminated!!
When I studied Islam I found it to be a capitalist advertising system.
Mahomed in the years in the wilderness robed silk road caravans. He died with the most camels in Arabia. If you dissect the 72 virgins given to Islamic Martyrs after 72 days they are not virgins for billions of years. Alah would have made a better deal if he gave the martyrs memory loss and revirginification to the woman — a single virgin forever — the perfect male ideal.
The 72 virgins is an advertising coupon to the ignorant.
The problem of the West is that they believe all religions are allowable. I would reintroduce human sacrifice to make rain put out fires grow crops. Nobody wants to die so where does the cut of start. Catholicism say Christ dies daily for us.
Soon after Joseph Smith started Mormons the Company Board got rid of him so that they ran the religion. Guess what — so too islam.
We are not allowed to say the emperor has no clothes!
Make fun of idiots is the best attack!
Oh and give back to them what they believe in.
I was bored so went on went on cam which I do once in a blue moon and got chatting with an Iranian man of all people. I think you will find most ordinary people all over the world are no different to anywhere else. It’s the headbangers which you get everywhere which make things shit.
.
I’ve had Muslim clients in the past. They’re no bother at all. In fact by and large the ones who have seen e at least are really nice and they get stiff like they’ve never seen a woman before. But like I said it all depends whether they’re just an ordinary person or a headbanger.
Blaming people who do bad things by accusing their religion does nothing – the Proud Boys are all Christians but so were the Crusaders who spent years slaughtering Muslims. In both religions everyone worship the same God – they just believe in different
politiciansprophets.
.
This essay covers what Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) didn’t say.
September 11 is a great day for politicians of both parties to come in front of tv cameras for some free publicity and say how they are tough on crime and terrorism but the other party sadly is not.
There is a saying – Never underestimate the power of stupid people especially if they are in large group – and it is just strange to see how many stupid people there are around who believe those publicity stunts.
Where it is at today is Space. Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is notably absent from hosting the Netflix series covering the new SpaceX all civilian launch. The same SpaceX who don’t return his calls.
.
This show is syrupy! The Disneyfied hand on heart soft focus emoting? You can tell it’s American. Pass the sick bag. As for the mission having the largest ever window in space it doesn’t look very secure does it? It looks like it will just pop off like a lid from a can.
.
The billionare who paid for this jolly owns his own fleet of jets unlike Mark Stephens who only had a big lie and a photoshopped cop of a picture someone else owned.
.
SpaceX will also simultaneously have three craft in space. Meanwhile Mark Stephens has yet to ship three mineservers.