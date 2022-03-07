This was the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Post-war Germany was partitioned into sectors administered separately by the major Allied powers. The city of Berlin, buried deep in the Soviet sector of Germany, was similarly partitioned. So there were American- and British- and French-administered parts of Berlin. Access from the rest of Europe was by road, rail, or air with trains and trucks passing through a Soviet-ruled countryside. That was until the Russians decided to shut down those roads and railways in 1948, keeping Berlin from receiving both fuel and food.
The only remaining access to Berlin was by air and so the United States Air Force and the Royal Air Force flew everything into Berlin for a year and a half. Four hundred airplanes flew continuously, carrying up to 12,000 tons per day, 60 percent of which was coal. When the 6000-foot runway at Tempelhof Airport had to be repaved, the asphalt arrived by air.
This transport force was mainly C-47s and C-54s, but included even Shorts Sunderland flying boats that landed on the Havel River. The transports were harassed by Soviet fighters, but never shot down.
Today dictators and diplomats are arguing about a no-fly zone in Ukraine when what’s really needed is an airlift.
As Russian troops entered Ukraine a week ago, President Putin didn’t declare a Russian no-fly zone over Ukraine, but he warned NATO aircraft to stay away or be shot down. He also said that any NATO declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be viewed as an act of war. So far NATO hasn’t tried to fly over Ukraine. An airlift would end that but would be short of being, itself, a no-fly zone, get it?
It’s not like Ukraine doesn’t need an airlift. They need pretty much everything — food, fuel, and firepower — plus the opportunity to evacuate civilians and wounded.
There is no law giving Russia the right to dictate travel through Ukrainian airspace. It’s just a threat.
Here is how I think such an airlift should be run. Commercial transports would fly from commercial airports in Europe (NOT from air bases) to pretty much all open runways in Ukraine. Though this would be a commercial (non-military, non-government) air lift, every transport would be escorted by a pair of fighter-bombers which would never land in Ukraine.
If nobody on the ground or in the air attacks the transport planes, the fighter-bombers do nothing because their rules of engagement don’t allow them to shoot first. But if Russian forces in the air or on the ground attempt to attack the transports, then the fighter-bomber escorts destroy those targets.
This isn’t a no-fly zone, it’s like a Brinks armored truck, which isn’t an offensive weapon.
And like the Berlin Airlift, this Ukrainian Airlift would run continuously, 24/7. Which is why it has to use commercial transports, too. That’s not a gimmick: no air force today has 200 transports ready to fly, not even the USAF.
The effect of all those planes would be to paralyze Ukrainian airspace 24/7 in order to perform a humanitarian mission.
Not a no-fly zone.
Sounds like a plan(e). Keep it to humanitarian aid, mostly, and Bobs your uncle.
It’s a terrible plan, and completely unnecessary. Ukraine can always be resupplied by land, unlike Berlin in 1948.
No insurance company would insure a plane flying into a war zone.
I am not sure about that. I know that during Iraq occupation of Kuwait and while our troops liberated Kuwait and were pushing Iraqis inland we were going all the time in Persian Gulf with supertanker to load oil. At that time all Persian Gulf was declared war zone and both vessel and crew were insured plus we were paid 100% more during the time in Persian Gulf.
Why would they need an airlift? It’s not as if they are encircled by Russia the way Berlin was by the DDR.
Humanitarian aid deliveries including airlifts are a protected operation under international law. Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is not the first one to bring the subject up and I have no doubt that people much more qualified than Stephens are acutely aware of the option and logistics and supply issues as well as on the ground threats and practicalities.
As for “just a threat” the Russians broke a ceasefire protecting an evacuation corridor and began shelling civilian areas. I have seen the pictures and videos of this including one soldier being blown up on camera and the remains of a family including a mother and father and two young children. This is very much a war of smartphones and the internet. As well as intelligence agencies a large amount of content is being recorded by Ukrainians and uploaded to the internet and collated and verified by open source intelligence enthusiasts. This material is being passed on to the relevant authorities including the ICC for potential future prosecutions for war crimes.
Describing filling the sky with civilian planes as a defacto “no fly zone” is a nonsense. Russian systems will immediately identify which aircraft is which and tie in with radar systems connected to long range missile systems most of which are located in Russia. Russian aircraft will also be able to tell friend from foe. The Russians don’t have the advanced targeting or regard for collateral damage as the West does. Their systems simply are not up to it as they lack the advanced technologies to do this. Their entire doctrine is based on deep layers of rockets and missile systems and radar with crude but effective planes and tanks with a relatively small number of stealth capable systems so they can attack from a distance or pound built up areas with area denial weapons to drive them into submission. Russia hasn’t just not banned cluster munitions they have been used in Ukraine. (I know because I have seen a pictures of a Russian cluster munition shell buried in a Ukrainian road and one in somebody’s lounge having fallen through the roof.) All of this is public knowledge shared by experts. You can read of most of this in Jane’s publications or other authoritative works. As for civilian planes being escorted by fight-bombers? Er, don’t you mean interceptors if you’re talking about a defacto “no fly zone”? Military planes in a ground attack configuration are going to be as much use as a brick in a swimming competition. They might also be viewed as a threat by the Russians and several dozens of these appearing in the Ukrainian sky are going to make already itchy trigger fingers very itchy. If they are aircraft in a ground attack configuration then very much so. One single bullet or missile hitting the ground will extend beyond any hairbrained theoretical defacto no fly zone and count as an attack. The Russians already have form knocking civilian aircraft out of the sky. Do you really want to go there?
No people are not “arguing” about a no fly zone. That is just political tempers and internet idiots. Very hard headed people in dark rooms with no windows are analysing and calculating the best strategies based on years of experience and none public sources of intelligence. The whole point is to stop direct confrontation by nuclear powers as if escalation starts there is, as many people have observed, “no ceiling”.
I was curious what drivel Mark Stephens(aka Cringely) would produce if he was tempted out of his lair and now we know. Yet another handwaving gee-whizz from left field brainfart which is a crock of shit. So much for bragging on Quora about being a “real journalist”.
Speaking of which where’s the Mineserver update? MIA like a Russian boy of soldier snuffling on the phone talking with mum.
Indeed, it’s a naive idea. The Russians do not care about the semantics of what it’s called, they care about the air space being free for them operate in, and they will use force to make sure it is.
Someone takes your money. A long string of broken promises is proof it was intentional. No update or apology. Just ghosts his victims.
This is how a professional grifter behaves. He has no regard for his fellow human. There is no remorse. Sociopaths are like this. They play games with people and laugh about it. When confroted, they blame the victim and claim they are the ones who deserve sympathy.
Sure… and the first time a transport is shot down and the escorting fighters react, NATO is at war with Russia.
“There is no law giving Russia the right to dictate travel through Ukrainian airspace.”
There’s no law allowing Russia to invade Ukraine either.
Do you seriously imagine Russia cares about airspace rules, or acknowledges Ukraine sovereignty over airspace in their country? LOL
In fact, NATO fighters so much as entering Ukraine airspace = NATO at war with Russia. No question about that.
What a silly, naïve, and hare-brained scheme! (But why would we expect anything else?)
Welcome back Bob! But this was a bit hare-brained as others have mentioned. Russia doesn’t care about semantics. They will shoot down any planes entering Ukrainian airspace, period. The humanitarian aid could be, and probably would be, covert arms anyway.
Russia has attacked at least two Ukrainian landing strips. One at a military base. The other is the civilian Vinnytsia Airport which media are quoting the Ukrainian leadership as saying is “completely destroyed”. Video footage of the attack from a number of vantage points including the ground, a passing car, and a drone can be found both on Youtube and a number of media websites. Not only can supplies or personnel not be landed but nobody can leave. (That’s a nice touch as Russia offered to open “humanitarian corridors” to Russia of all places.) Intelligence analysts most likely would already have sieved all the data to corroborate footage and lock all the facts down and it will be filed away for precautionary military planning which we can assume is a happening thing 24/7as well as evidence for a future war cries prosecution.
.
You cannot land civilian aircraft on rough landing strips unless you want to break the undercarriage or suck debris into the engine and they are very rarely configured to drop cargo while still flying. They are not Hercules.
Didn’t the Russians shoot down a civilian Korean (Korean Air Lines Flight 007) in 1983. The Russians simply dont care.
At first I thought you were talking about Iran Air Flight 655, which was taken down by American missiles from the USS Vincennes in 1988. Then I thought you were talking about Siberia Airlines Flight 1812 which was shot down over the Black Sea in 2011 by the UKRAINIAN military.
.
Did all of those people “simply not care too,” thoughtful commenter?
Sorry, but this post is utterly nonsensical.
The Berlin airlift was a specific moment in history where a city (actually only half of a city) was completely cut off from ground transportation. The Soviet Union calculated that NATO wouldn’t go to war with them over merely setting up blockades in territory that the USSR already controlled. They weren’t ready to shoot down civilian transports, and figured they didn’t need to, because it was impossible to feed a city by air.
And it almost was. The airlift strained what was logistically possible. The USSR figured they would wait it out. When it became obvious that the airlift would never stop, they relented and opened up the land borders. There was never a war. Nobody was shooting. It was merely a contest of wills.
Ukraine is:
– A country, not a city
– Not surrounded by Russian forces (even Kyiv isn’t surrounded at the moment!)
– Currently in a shooting war
– Being resupplied by land
– Operating under a contested air space where both Ukrainian and Russian air forces are routinely shot down
Nothing about this post makes sense. Look at a map. The situations are entirely different. Why would anyone set up an airlift to supply an entire country, when land routes are still accessible over multiple, lengthy borders with friendly nations?
Seriously, Bob, not everything in life is a problem to be solved by adding planes.
And where is the Mineserver update?
‘Sorry, but this post is utterly nonsensical.’
90 percent of everything is crap. Ted Sturgeon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sturgeon%27s_law
Sure, but in this case, 100% of it is crap.
Surely giving 110% is not out of the question, as I’ve been informed.
For reference:
Great breakdown, @Jeremy Reimer. Sadly I think most people here will ignore it, but it really captures what a mess this whole project (and Bob) is.
Interesting idea. Probably not practical as described, but it does get one thinking about alternatives.
Lusitania
Yes, from a geopolitical tactical standpoint, a “humanitarian airlift” was the second most important thing I think NATO should have implemented as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine. But, I get it…. NATO is highly concerned about escalating the war. In my mind, it would not have initially involved sending supplies to Ukraine – it would have been airlifting non-military Uranian civilians to Poland and other NATO countries, and then wounded Ukranian soldiers. I’ve wondered what would be the best escort aircraft. US F-35s might be overkill.
The most important initial tactical deployment – I think almost everyone agrees – is getting thousands and thousands of Stinger missiles and Tomahawk missiles to Ukranian soldiers. I’ve wondered how adept Ukranian soldiers would be in using shoulder fired ground-to-air and ground-to-ground missiles. I heard on the news this morning that Tomahawk GTG missiles had a 98% effectiveness against Russian tanks. Much higher than I had imagined.
I feel very badly for the individuals trapped in this pointless war. I wish it were strategically viable for the US to be more actively involved.
Bob: “Today dictators and diplomats are arguing about a no-fly zone in Ukraine when what’s really needed is an airlift.”
.
What?! Absolutely NOBODY in this scenario is proposing a No Fly Zone to solve a problem of re-supply. Other than Bob, for whom this is a pressing problem:
.
“It’s not like Ukraine doesn’t need an airlift.”
.
This is just sad.
.
“But if Russian forces in the air or on the ground attempt to attack the transports, then the fighter-bomber escorts destroy those targets.”
.
But that’s even worse.
Sadly, a LARGE number of politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle are insisting on a no-fly zone. They seem to think it’s a legal sanction that stops enemy planes from flying in a place, just because the rule says “don’t fly here.”
As others have said you aren’t land-locked here. No need for an airlift. When you send a mass of donated Mineservers to the downtrodden Ukranian people, Bob, you can get them there via ground transport.
@Granville
.
There is a difference in intent between trigger happy Russians shooting a civilian plane down and the Ukrainians accidentally shooting a plane down during a joint military exercise with the Russians when a missile overshot its target drone. Emphasis on military exercise and missile overshooting target drone. Ukraine eventually admitted responsibility and paid compensation. According to wiki they suspended use of the Russian made missile system for seven years.
.
I’m not personally happy with the conclusion to this. It’s not just Ukraine but there is an affliction effecting governments and corporations who fail to accept full responsibility. Nobody wants to admit failings or liabilities and “lessons will be learned” has become a cruel joke.
.
I’m surprised nobody mentioned Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 which was shot down by a missile fired by pro-Russian rebels.
.
Can I remind people again that humanitarian supplies are protected under international law. If humanitarian aid was provided absolutely nobody will be airlifting anything to anyone when Ukraine borders countless countries. Countries that also don’t have airports which have been bombed out. And no you don’t supply guns covertly via humanitarian aid convoys because that would breach the status of the convoy and render it liable to being attacked. Supplying arms under cover of an aid convoy is for the movies. You also cannot supply a huge amount via aircraft. A truck convoy is much better both for quantity and logistics. Don’t forget that any supplies landed by any available airfield have to be transported somewhere. There’s no point having supplies sitting in the middle of an airfield rotting. That’s another logistical part of the operation most likely using trucks or established distribution mechanisms. You also have to ensure they are not shot at. While the risk of looting is low in Ukraine supplies also have to be secured and guarded. Supplies also have to be fairly distributed to people.
.
It has already been noted by some media that Russians shooting at medics is a breach of international law and may count as a war crime.
.
Here is an EU summary of humanitarian aid:
.
https://ec.europa.eu/echo/what/humanitarian-aid/international-humanitarian-law_en
.
Here is a legal analysis of law applying to humanitarian aid:
.
https://www.icrc.org/en/doc/assets/files/other/irrc_855_stoffels.pdf
.
A Western lawyer who represented the Russians quit the other week because the Russians didn’t turn up to a court hearing by the International Court of Justice. He quit because he had ethical and professional issues with the Russians having no respect for the law. It has been speculated the Russians might ignore the ICJ anyway.
.
I’m not happy with the incompetence and corruption infecting the UK primarily within the Tory government and Tory party but within the legal profession and other enablers. A lot of well connected people are getting rich at the moment while institutions and the fabric of society is being destroyed.
“There is a difference in intent between trigger happy Russians shooting a civilian plane down and the Ukrainians accidentally shooting a plane down during a joint military exercise with the Russians when a missile overshot its target drone”
.
There is also a difference between 1983, 2001 and 2022. The incident happened nearly forty years ago and to draw any conclusions from it about a people’s national character is stupid.
.
I’m not reading the rest of that. I’m happy for you, or sorry that happened, whichever applies.
As I write this it’s International Woman’s Day today. Ukraine is a patriarchal country but wants to join the EU with all that implies. In contrast under Putin the pariah state Russia has legalised wife beating and banned lesbianism. Oooh, someone has a reactive and fragile ego.
BOB: But if Russian forces in the air or on the ground attempt to attack the transports, then the fighter-bomber escorts destroy those targets. This isn’t a no-fly zone, it’s like a Brinks armored truck, which isn’t an offensive weapon.
.
Terrible analogy. A brinks armored truck isn’t escorted by tanks that destroy threats as they come.
.
To enforce a no-fly-zone requires the threat of shooting down Russian planes. It’ll probably require *actually* doing it, too. That’s how WW3 starts, we get to see one sun in an evening sunrise and two suns in the sunset, and know the human race is run …
International law protects civilians as well as humanitarian aid. The pictures have already been published by The New York Times. Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario was overlooking a scene of a bridge and escaping civilians when mortar shells began to land. The mortars landed closer and closer to her with the closest landing 30 feet away. In the process the mortars killed a mother and her two children. While some people may find pictures of this war distressing or distasteful personally I have enjoyed most of the pictures and video because the Ukrainians have been very dignified and the pictures and videos reveal their humanity. Yes, many are desperate and scared and in a minority of sad cases they are no longer with us but I feel their value as human beings, as people just like us, is on display. While terrible I am glad that the pictures of people who died have been taken in a way which preserves their dignity even of the odd Russian soldier lying dead in the snow. The photo taken by Lynsey Addario is also evidence of a war crime she felt duty bound to record.
.
Western technology and training tends to be the best. Both incorporate human rights doctrine. That reveals something about the intents and capabilities. The Russians seem deficient in both areas. It is not a priority of the Russians who use inaccuracy of weapon systems and lack of capability as a legally questionable defence. I also heard that intelligence sources believe it credible that the Russians are prepared to accept casualties of 50,000. That is around half the personnel deployed to the conflict? Already the Russians have lost more than the British lost during their entire time in Afghanistan.
.
I’m really proud women have been playing a leading role. I have never seen war coverage which contains so many women. I swear it’s at least half and sometimes more than half. That’s women looking after their children, women giving birth in bunkers, women soldiers and civilians training to defend their country, women working in hospitals, women politicians speaking up, women journalists reporting from the front line and hosting studio based media coverage. I’m sure there is an element of propaganda to this but nobody can deny that women are playing their role. I’m also sure it is having a positive effect on the politics of this war.
.
With regard to Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) claims to be a journalist I’m actually rather glad he hasn’t commented in detail on this because as a former press officer, plagiarist, and gossip columnist with questionable attitudes his reputation or what tattered shred remain of it wouldn’t survive.
.
God knows how Mark Stephens wife puts up with his Mineserver nonsense. If I were her I wouldn’t want myself or the children anywhere near his Cringely persona.
The Russians have botched the invasion from the beginning. The ground in Ukraine at this time is too soft to support the weight of armored vehicles, hence the AFVs are restricted to using the limited road system. So they are stuck. This is reflected in the rope-a-dope negotiations they are engaging in. The Russians are merely stalling for time. The real war begins when their armored columns can maneuver in the countryside and envelop the cities as designed. What will happen then? A real bloodbath on both sides. Who will win? In the short term, the battle favors the defenders. Long term, not so much. Tragic.
The non-frozen ground issue is indeed a critical miscalculation on the part of the Russians.
My understanding is that it has helped Ukraine implement their strategy of concentrating missile fire on fuel-trucks.
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/ukraine-russia-war-convoy-of-russian-fuel-trucks-destroyed-by-ukrainians-in-chernihiv-articleshow.html
Given it’s International Women’s Day and I have a vested interest… I read an article today which said that greater participation and equality for women in politics and all other spheres of life would be a good thing. Healthcare and social programmes and education are certainly better in countries where women more actively participate. Now I also read a rather pessimistic analysis of the outcome of the Ukraine war. I personally disagree. This is just my opinion but I feel that Russia pulling entirely out of Ukraine and resetting so it goes down the path Gorbachev first outlined many years ago would be good for everyone. Good for Europe. Good for Ukraine. Good for Russia.
.
Putin is not best suited to this but neither does he want to grow cold in a trench and I would have thought embracing Gorbachev’s plan would be a difficult but more positive way out. Given Russian machismo not many women are involved at the top levels in Russia and it shows. This is going to need a moment of realisation on Putin’s part.
27 former White House foreign policy experts urge Biden to create limited no fly zone:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10589993/27-ex-WH-foreign-policy-experts-diplomats-urge-Biden-create-limited-no-fly-zone-Ukraine.html
Obviously, they have been reading Cringely.
Heaven help us!
As Julia Ioffe has said more than once, Americans have a habit of viewing other countries through the lens of American values and beliefs. This plan of Bob’s would likely go south very quickly, because Putin is not a reasonable person and has no interest in or use for international laws of engagement. From one of Julia’s recent Puck News articles:
Sunday, February 27 marked seven years since former prime minister and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was assassinated under the Kremlin walls. Nemtsov had a talent for describing Putin, perhaps better than anyone. “He’s f**ked in the head, this Vladimir Putin,” he once told a journalist, by way of explaining Putin’s position on Ukraine. “Just so you understand.”
I wouldn’t quote the Daily Mail for anything much less read it for views on foreign policy. The Daily Mail is a gutter rag.
.
The Daily Mail supported Hitler before it became politically unwise and is known for it’s “Enemies of the people” headline against three judges who had ruled Johnsons unlawful prorogation of parliament to avoid a Brexit vote was indeed unlawful. The same Johnson who lied to the Queen about the reasons for a prorogation.It followed up with a “Crush the saboteurs” headline aimed at the House of Lords and described people who wanted to remain in the EU as “Remoaners”. The sins of the Daily Mail are many and it has no problem blowing right wing dogwhistles when it wants to…
.
The tax dodging owner of the Daily Mail skipped off to Monaco after Brexit. Like many leading billionaire Brexiters who claimed to be backing Britain they left like rats leaving a sinking ship.
.
Waving the Daily Mail around on International Women’s Day isn’t going down well at my end!
Happy International Women’s Day!
I went looking for vintage computer advertisements featuring women for my new landing page. I want to tell everyone’s stories.
Oh, yeah, the new landing page. It’s for the new history of computing site I’ve now decided I’m going to build. Right now it’s just a sign-up sheet to be notified when the site goes live.
I’m calling it Micro History, for two reasons:
1. The term “microcomputer” is really great, was used a lot in the 1970s and 1980s, especially in Britain, and it avoids the whole IBM co-opting the term PC aka Personal Computer thing.
2. The term “microhistory” is defined as “a genre of history that focuses on small units of research, such as an event, community, or individual.” This is exactly how I want these stories to be told.
So I’ve set up the landing page at <a href=http://micro-history.com. Please check it out!
Oops, I forgot to close the HTML tag. micro-history.com. Thanks!
@Jeremy – that’d be an interesting piece to write. Looking back at old ads and sales brochures, you see a LOT of women in photographs doing… something… around mainframes. To me, that looks like they’re “operating” it, and wow, inclusive!
.
But in reality I suspect it’s a combination of two things:
.
1. Realism: they were keypunch operators, which was the equivalent of a data entry position. My mother actually did this for at least a decade (she started when she was pregnant with me. The machines made a great deal of noise and shook with vibrations, and she associated that for the calming effect white noise had on me after I was born.) This did seem to be a job field a lot of women went into though. There was some job training but it was a pretty good gig if you didn’t have a formal education, which she didn’t.
.
2. Sexism: there’s like 10 different kinds that can be in a simple photograph, from eye candy to the implication that “even your secretary can use it.”
.
Lore Harp is an interesting person I came across in references here and there before, then saw her in a segment of the Computer Chronicles when I was pouring over Adam Osborne material:
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lore_Harp_McGovern
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVGsEHbeJ1g
.
(First part is with Wozniak being casual, part with Harp starts at around 7 minutes.)
I started out in a mailroom. October 1978
I transferred into Data Processing. August 1983.
I was trained as a computer operator by a female.
She, and some of the other females with whom I worked, are still friends 40-odd years later.
The company crashed and burned in 1998 during a merger. The succeeding company collapsed in 2010. Somebody else owns the real estate and IP.
It has always been thus.
@granville, that’s really interesting about Lore Harp. I have a feeling I’m going to be watching almost all of the Computer Chronicles series (I do remember watching some episodes as a kid, but either it never seemed to be on when I was allowed to watch television, or as a kid I found it too dry to keep watching) Lore Harp seemed fairly sharp, although she was dead wrong about the clones being a spent force (I suppose as the CEO of a computer company that predated them, she couldn’t bring herself to believe that cheap cloners who had no value-add other than price would eventually dominate).
.
I’m going to start a Google Sheet with a giant list of all the cool sources for this period, including some of the stunners you’ve already uncovered (eg: Adam Osborne’s crazy computer magazine). It was neat seeing him being interviewed. He had this air of affected snootiness but he was fairly on-the-ball about the industry. I wonder if he ever explained his version of why Osborne Computers really failed? He also said that IBM’s market share at the time (1984) was around 70%, which was higher than the numbers I have (around 40%) but perhaps he was not including the low-end market of Commodore 64s and such.
A quick check on Wikipedia shows that Lore Harp would be removed from her own company by the end of the same year (1984) and the company itself went bankrupt (Chapter 11) in 1985 and dissolved (Chapter 7) in 1987. So Lore’s comments have to be considered in that context–their last product (the Vector 4) was announced in 1982 as a response to the IBM PC, and went a different way (CP/M compatibility and superior tech). All the companies that tried that approach were doomed, including Vector Graphic.
Jeremy: “I wonder if he ever explained his version of why Osborne Computers really failed?”
.
He actually wrote a book on the subject with John C. Dvorak! It’s called “Hypergrowth,” and I haven’t read it yet but there was a cover story and three long excerpts published in InfoWorld that I have read and it’s a pretty vivid overview of the rise and fall of the company:
.
https://books.google.com/books?id=yC4EAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA58&dq=osborne+hypergrowth&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiVv9D69bn2AhWuTt8KHQ5JBrQQ6AF6BAgLEAI#v=onepage&q=exclusive&f=false
.
You can find the other two excerpts by searching “osborne + hypergrowth” in Google Books (I think I’m pushing my luck with multiple links and linking to Google Books issues never seem to bring you to the right article anyway). They’re all long and very entertaining.
.
You’ll note the time of publication is very soon after the demise. There’s also a long InfoWorld story in the link above about the book and his motivations and how many people were dreading it. Utterly fascinating stuff and worthy of a Netflix movie if not a series. I found quite a lot of what he wrote jibed with Lee Felsenstein (who doesn’t seem to have many good memories of Osborne or the company) in terms of production issues and managerial incompetence. It might be a bit far to call OCC a “Potemkin company” but there were deep issues right from the start, I think, that brisk sales camouflaged.
@granville, wow, that’s cool, I never knew he wrote a book. I’ve ordered a (softcover) copy on Amazon and it should arrive in a couple of weeks. Shipping was twice the cost of the book, but hopefully it will be worth it.
I’ve got very little interest in anything Crookely has to say (expecially since this is post #2 that should have been the most-recently-promised Mineserver update) but the comments are worth checking back in for.
I’m hoping you’re aware of the Vintage Computer Federation the Vintage Computer Festivals they host?
And, of course, Grace Hopper, without whom none of this would exist.
Another simple-minded solution from “the Cringe”. He’s got a million of them, literally.
Now they’ve done it!
Take that, Putin!
No more Happy Meals!
And the same thing goes for Christmas!
A no-fly zone by what ever name it might be called would involve attacking Russian air defenses and planes. The Russians have already said foreigners intruding would be considered a threat to their servicemen and would be attacked. Therefore, it is a no-go idea that only a hair brained sociopath like Cringely would put forward.
–
Biden has already said that there would be no direct confrontation with Russia’s military. That has not happened even once since the cold war started, because both sides realize it is too dangerous. I wouldn’t expect a moron like Cringely to know this, or bother looking it up.
–
Hey, Cringe — please pop your head up again in another 6 months when you get another Einstein-like brainstorm.
Honestly just the Russians and NATO craft flying over the same country would be exceptionally dangerous on its own. This has happened in Syria — for the first time? — and both sides practice what is called “deconfliction.” In practical terms that means a communications link for immediately informing each other of their plans, even ones which are highly secret. The raids against Islamic State leaders in Idlib were shared by the US with the Russians in advance – even the 2017 Shayrat missile strike, which involved cruise missiles fired from Navy vessels in the Mediterranean, was shared in advance with the Russians, despite the latter being allied to the ostensible target. Russians do the same. It’s rumored this exists between Russia and Israel, which bombs Syria on a nearly weekly basis, as well.
.
But it’s pointless, because like everyone else has said, Ukraine’s land borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania are open and flowing with an appalling number of refugees in one direction and ammunition and aid in the other. It’s like reading about the tsunami in Fukushima and sending them fire-fighting gear, it’s so wrong and based on so many false assumptions and outright fabrications that it’s almost impossible to imagine how he came to this conclusion.
.
Cringely’s old posts were mostly about experimental technology and the like. These are almost unhinged in how disconnected from reality they are. He’s in his kitchen and he’s tracking down and important N95 masks one day and orchestrating a massive airlift into a country with multiple open and active land crossings the next. Somewhere in between those, he’s launching a satellite firm and buying up every F-22 jet in the world. This is the kind of thing the town drunk says when he’s sundowning:
.
“There’s actually plenty of clever IP inside Eldorado, but what mainly keeps another startup from just copying our work is the required fleet of Mach 2.2+ launch aircraft. We bought all of them, you see… all of them on the planet.”
.
That’s deranged. Maybe Mineserver wasn’t a scam. Something’s not right here. The bullshit self-detection filter – the one that buzzed when he went too far or lost the plot in his tall tales – it’s malfunctioning or something.
‘ hair brained sociopath’
More like Borderline Personality Disorder.
You could look it up.
I looked it up. I’m not one to do armchair diagnostics over the Internet, but I don’t think Cringely is suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder. It’s characterized by “a long-term pattern of unstable interpersonal relationships, distorted sense of self, and strong emotional reactions.” Cringely has been married for a long time and he doesn’t seem to be showing strong emotional reactions online – rather the opposite — he just posts every six months and then never replies to anyone.
.
I do agree that Cringely has completely lost the plot and is disconnected from reality. I think this might just be a combination of a) He’s been exaggerating and lying for so long and the lies have gotten too large to handle (eg: buying all the Mach 2.2+ capable aircraft in the world) and b) Isolation during COVID has made him a little more loopy, just as it has with all of us.
You are speaking only to what he reveals in his posts.
We have no idea what he’s like in his daily life and interactions with others.
I tried posting an expanded list of symptoms of BPD and, of course, it TRIGGERED THE BAN HAMMER!
Sure, we only know what he reveals in his posts, plus details of his life from various interviews, and whatever else people have dug up from online databases (like, for example, how he and Tomas Svitek were listed as co-owners of Eldorado Space, which was incorporated in Delaware for the princely sum of $80 and had at least one meeting with Starfighters, Inc. which went nowhere, which I found out by talking on the phone with Starfighters owner Rick Svetkoff, after contacting him using the online form at starfighters.net)
.
So what I’m saying is that we do know some things. Things that point to Cringely talking a big game but waaaay over-exaggerating and claiming credit for things he did not and could not do. The thing is, he’s had this behavior pattern for decades. Watching Plane Crazy is like a condensed version of it.
.
I’m not sure this fits the description of BPD. Maybe NPD, which seems to fit better, but I am not a psychiatrist and anyway, it’s kind of pointless to try and diagnose people online. Fun, but pointless.
Having said this, his behavior did change significantly in early 2020. The Eldorado Space debacle was crazy lying and overpromising, even for him. And then he followed it up with posts claiming he was going to a) going to save 4 million lives per year with this “one trick that doctors hate”, and then b) going to solve COVID along with Anina by personally making N95 mask deliveries happen at scale.
‘Sure, but in this case, 100% of it is crap.’
It depends on how one interprets ’90 percent of everything is crap.’
People used to say ‘You only use 10 percent of your brain.’ Okay. Let’s remove 90 percent of it and see how well you function.
Does it mean that 90 percent of the people on the planet are superfluous?
Who gets to decide who dies first?
Does it mean no matter how good your are at what you do, 90 percent of what you produce is worthless?
One of my older sisters is a member of MENSA. She treats most people as if they are wasting her time.
And yet she has little to show for her SUPERIOR intelligence. I think she’s mostly afraid that people won’t think she’s the smartest person in the room.
I once posited that all human beings are capable of functioning at genius levels, if only for a short period of time. She was so offended. It didn’t fit her view of her being the apex intellect.
Using 10% of your brain is a myth. In reality, all areas of the brain are active most of the time.
.
The “90% of everything is crap” is probably also a myth, although it’s much harder to disprove, as it depends on how you define “crap”. One person’s crap is another person’s great work. Nobody should ever say, or decide, that any percentage of people are “worthless”. That way lies fascism and destruction.
.
MENSA is a very self-limiting organization, as it gathers together people who did well on IQ tests and they sit around and brag to each other about how well they did on the test. It doesn’t go anywhere, so it’s not surprising that people who invest a lot into being in the organization don’t go anywhere either.
.
When I joked that “100% of it is crap” I was referring to this particular post of Bob’s, which seems utterly useless because of the reasons I already outlined.
Stephen Hawking had a good quote on those who boast about their IQs. I think anybody who takes the test to enter MENSA probably qualifies for that attribution.
.
One of my fellow researchers had a thing about doing IQ tests and he found a test on the internet and was trying to get everybody to do the test. I was reluctant to do it, as I seen no purpose in it. We’d all got past our degrees and were studying for doctorates.
.
He was happy as everybody else was coming back a couple of points lower than himself. I have to say at this point he’s a great guy, and I wouldn’t take anything away from him at all. But when I came back scoring a few points higher he never asked anybody else to do the test…
.
What I take from that is it’s best not to boast because there’s always someone else who’d done more, done better than yourself. Just enjoy what you have. And to be honest, some of my lecturers at the time were way smarter than any of us in the research office. Although had the problem most academics have – no user interface.
These observations are terrific. I’ve spent years trying to convince my son that it doesn’t matter how smart you think you are, there’s always someone either smarter than you or who works harder with what they have!
Indeed. Plus, the sorts of people who want to brag about their IQs often have a “fixed mindset” about their abilities. This is the idea that we are all born with certain talents, and nothing we do can significantly alter them. The opposite is a “growth mindset” that believes that we can all improve on anything we put significant effort into. So the IQ test is supposed to just “reveal” the number that you were born with.
Numerous studies have shown that people who adopt fixed mindsets are less likely to grow and achieve things in their life, which makes sense. It’s ultimately a defensive and defeatist attitude.
The hilarious thing is that it’s quite possible to improve your IQ score by constantly taking and practicing for IQ tests. Thus proving that the growth mindset theory is more accurate.
Albert Einstein was a genius, sure, but the reason he was able to make his breakthrough on relativity wasn’t because of some magic gene or special ability that he had. He spent years thinking about the problem of what would happen if you travelled at the speed of light, starting as a teenager. He thought about it constantly. He read all available literature in physics that was even remotely related to the question, including obscure papers. He went to university and studied physics to the exclusion of all else (nearly failing all his other courses in the process!)
So I would say to your son that in almost every single case, effort matters far more than innate ability.
The Einstein comment is illuminating.
Its kinda sorta in line with something Glenn Frey said. Or was it Elvis Costello?
You get your whole life to write your first record album. But the record company wants the next one in 6 months.
Indeed. The same line explains the first three Matrix movies.
I might have seen the first one. On cable. A long time ago.
Had to wait a couple of days before posting, simply because of the absurdity of the idea.
.
To use transport aircraft as human shields.
.
Not to even think of the size of Ukraine! It’s massive.
.
The best hope for Ukraine is to find something that appeases Putin so that the war ends and ends quickly. The price being paid right now is in blood of of the most innocent people.
.
It’s sad to say, but it’s the flip of the Cuban Missile Crisis, except this time with Nato threatening to station missiles very close to Moscow. Ukraine has to remain as a neutral buffer between east and west.
If Russia wants a buffer they have 11 timezones to pick from instead of invading Ukraine which has one timezone and threatening the other two time zones in the rest of Europe.
Hello again Bob,
Sorry to see all the negative comments here, although I also have some reservations regarding your airlift proposal and doubt that it could actually “fly”.
I sure do miss your regular columns! They were always GREAT and I learned a whole lot from you, especially concerning long distance wireless networking.
Wishing every blessing for you and your family.
TD
Same!
Wow, I love it! Thank you so much for sharing
Here’s a good article about why imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine is not a good idea.
The article is by Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute – a world-class, highly respected expert on air warfare. He also has a lot of common sense as well as technical knowledge.
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/ukraine-no-fly-zone-would-be-ineffective-dangerous-and-gift-putin
Anton Petrov’s son Neil died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome this week. On his Youtube channel in the video where he announces this is a donate button. All donations are going to Save The Children which has a mission in Ukraine.
.
I donated some money because Anton is a wonderful person and it will help provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
https://cepa.org/putin-places-spies-under-house-arrest/
Russian military campaign was organized by FSB main successor agency to the Soviet Union’s KGB (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Security_Service) that is reason why this campaign is going too bad and too slow – they are people without significant military experience.
Putin did not trust his generals but only his people from former KGB where he was boss mostly because he wanted all plans to keep secret for as long as possible.
Russian military best troops – pro troops and special forces are still in Syria and soldiers are mostly rookies 18-19 years old with only basic military training.
It seems Russians deployed Chechen fighters behind their own troops to shoot deserters and any soldiers that are retreating.
Putin doesn’t trust his generals?? Where have we seen that before? Oh, right. Stalin before WWII. And look how that turned out for the USSR…
Stalin had the Allies, including Britain and the US, ready to resupply his war effort against the Axis. Putin is currently pleading for military aid from China and receiving nothing but crickets.
Anton Petrov has raised $68,290 for Save the Children in Ukraine. The very ironically owned by an ex-KGB officer and Saudi sheik newspaper The Independent has raised £70,000 for Save the Children in Ukraine.
.
“Save the Children say a £10 donation will buy a family hygiene kit, £50 will feed a mother and her children for a fortnight and £100 will provide a displaced family with emergency shelter.”
.
Meanwhile the very corrupt and incompetent UK Prime Minister Johnson intervened to halt an expansion of the Home Office’s legal routes to obtain safe passage to the UK. Refugee groups have also complained of a lack of funding undermining official resettlement. The very wealthy and shady interests don’t want to pay tax for anything if they can avoid it and Johnson is their bought and paid for stooge!
.
191,792 and counting have signed The independent’s petition for the UK government “to be at the forefront of the international community offering aid and support to those in Ukraine”.
I found some satisfaction in looking at media of Ukrainian people including feeling refugees because of their dignity and spirit. Since saying this media has become more traumatic and upsetting. I have seen pictures of Ukrainian people suffering from the trauma of their plight and the loss of loved ones.
.
Belatedly perhaps these images remind us of our complacency.
Snooooring, boooooring. The most activity in these comments have been men backslapping men and humblebragging plus the groups cranky old snark letting off gas like volcanic plates settling.
.
I’ve watched some propaganda material over the past few days. The Russian state produced material is very slick and very locked down and in total denial apart from a few guests who made unplanned comments questioning or opposing continuation of the war. Western material is more focused on mothers of solider, captured Russian soliders apologising and saying they were deceived into believing it was an exercise. Others are Russians who lived in Ukraine. On a brighter note a woman pianist played a final rendition of Chopin in the bomb damaged remains of her home filmed by her daughter.
.
I’m amazed at the number of women in video footage of events in Ukraine as well as anti-war protests in Russia. Women of all ages are no longer stay at homes.
.
Ukraine is still a patriarchal society. Nobody has commented on this but Ukrainian government policy of banning men of fighting age from leaving Ukraine has allowed women and children to flee first. It is a sentiment from a bygone age and quite touching in its own way. Nonetheless many women who can have stayed behind to help out or defend their country. Ukrainian women are strong!
I’ve been watching Youtubes analysing Putin. It seems he was a mid level bureaucrat who was a careerist and abused public office and was corrupt from the beginning according to one former Russian police investigator who had his suspicions at the time. Der Spiegel has a long article tracking Putin’s rise to power and all the red lines he crossed through to the present. in the words of one woman who was writing a book about Putin she said we should see Russia as less a failing democracy and more as a succeeding authoritarian regime.
.
As for the Russia-China deal the deal is China gets Asia-pacific and Africa as a zone of influence and Russia gets the Middle-East. We also know Russia exports nothing beyond commodities like oil and natural resources which China needs in return for finished goods. What with Russia being thrown out of the global economy and being labelled a pariah state by a majority in a United Nations general council vote I wouldn’t call this the best deal in history.
.
The pregnant woman seen on video being rescued from a bomb hospital has died. The details make upsetting reading.
.
Doctors tried for thirty minutes to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.
.
According to the UN there are now more than 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees.
There’s a really good book called Putin’s People that explains the entire history of his rise to power and who exactly was behind it.
This is probably the same book you were talking about from the Der Spiegel article.
Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, is screaming beta male with his veiled threats against the International Space Station. I don’t know who this fat bald man is shagging but if he thinks it’s for anything other than money and she doesn’t gag afterwards when he was left the room he is kidding himself.
.
Oh good God, he’s married. The poor woman.
Some good news (non-Ukraine related) for a change:
.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/03/10/interest-in-nfts-and-the-metaverse-is-falling-fast/
Something for your new website Jeremy :
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/03/a-brief-tour-of-the-pdp-11-the-most-influential-minicomputer-of-all-time/
Thanks @Gnarfle, I’ll add it to the spreadsheet. The PDP-11 was influential in a number of ways. The “box with a front panel of switches” design inspired the Nova and the Nova inspired the Altair, which is where the story starts in 1975. But more than that, the PDP-11 inspired David Ahl to write the book 101 Computer Games with a bunch of games for PDP machines (and others) in BASIC, which inspired Bill Gates to write BASIC for the Altair. Everything connects together…
oops I mean thanks @wwwpirate! Got my conversations mixed up.
More evidence. This is sales volume as reported on one of the more popular marketplaces as of last week when I took this.
.
https://i.imgur.com/7UBxQu0.jpg
.
I am and have always been astonished at how much of the volume of all crypto bullshit is wash trading. A money laundering expert interviewed recently claimed he thought as much as 90% of the big ticket trades were wash trades, the other 10% representing the proverbial suckers.
With regard to the downing of MH17 downed by Russian forces I referred to up thread: Australia and the Netherlands are taking legal action for flight MH17 downed by a missile imported from Russia on the day of the attack. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has the power to apply sanctions. This is not connected with the current Ukrainian war as a number of people connected with the attack are already on trial in the Netherlands.
.
As I’ve been so bored with the quality of conversation lately (among other things) I indulged in shopping therapy.
Speaking of shopping therapy I just heard off one interview with a former advisor to the Ukrainian president that a women’s lingerie shop had been hit by the Russians. Oh, you can imagine the scene can’t you? Apparently, this is the second time this particular brand of lady things has been hit so he said he had began to wonder what Putin had against women’s undergarments.
.
I find bras to be a bit silly really. That’s probably my sometimes zany and surreal sense of humour. God knows what the neighbours think when they’re on the washing line outside along with my knickers.
.
I also bought some new cocktail dresses. I’ve been after some for a while as my old ones shrunk in the wardrobe. How do they do that? It’s not as if I’ve got hugely fat or anything.
I thought the Ukrainian woman who approached the Russian solider as and offered them sunflower seeds so they could grow flowers after they had died was very brave. I’ve just seen a video of Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian woman who was a senior producer for state television Channel One, run onto set and hold up a sign saying “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you.” I am left speechless by the bravery and social conscience of this amazing woman.
.
Knowing she would be arrested she recorded a video with an appeal to stop the war and apologised for her shameful role in assisting the zombifying of the Russian people.
.
4,000 people were arrested at antiwar protests in Russia this Sunday!
.
Today is the Ides of March. Just saying!
It was a brave move to pull that stunt on state TV, and one the Russian people should be thankful of.
.
Everybody should seek the truth. That means finding information from many different sources to validate each other.
Philosophy used to be a hobby of mine. Epistemology was a favourite. Mind you I’ve read lots of other books too. Now my brain is full of stuff I can’t use if I’m not forgetting out of lack of use. Sadly clients don’t want to know me for my brain. I’m supposed to be radiant and feminine and sexy.
.
“Ooh, it’s been so long” *hugs and feels something which is very unlikely to be a mobile phone press against me* “Ooh lah lah. It feels like you have brought something for me”.
.
Truth? If I told clients the truth I’d never have any clients.
Russia just stole 500 aircraft off foreign owned leasing companies who want their aircraft back.
Pirogova Helga, a member of Novosibirsk City Council, in Siberia, posted a picture of herself online wearing a blue top and a crown of yellow sunflowers – the colours of the Ukrainian flag. She turned up to a meeting dressed like that and claimed her colleagues shouted at her for the outfit and demanded that she leave the room.
Clothes policing and shouty men? What a surprise…
John Herbst, former US Ukraine ambassador is being interviewed on CNN.
He advocates doing exactly what Cringely described in this article.
I mean… exactly what Cringely wrote. That is kind-of spooky.
It’s a useless idea. Humanitarian flights are protected under international law. If one single fighter protecting them fired even once for reasons other than a direct attack on the aid flights that would count as being drawn into the war. The thing is the rules of engagement: Do not fire unless fired upon. Modern warfare is all about rules of engagement. another point is using a humanitarian flight for any other reason than humanitarian supply removes protection in law so it becomes a legitimate target. The Russians would start shooting down any humanitarian flight with a fighter escort. Even postulating a scheme like Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) might remove legal protection from an aid flight escorted by fighters so they would be shot down by the Russians regardless.
.
Just because someone is a former ambassador doesn’t mean a lot. Once they get off their official brief which he won’t have being a former ambassador not a current ambassador to Ukraine and begin talking about things they have no expertise in their opinion can be no better than a random on the internet. Is he an expert in military affairs? No. Is he an expert in international humanitarian law? No. Has he even bothered to consult people who are? I doubt it. Is he part of the decision loop with access to real time information and internal discussions? No.
.
Unless you want to lose your shirt or wind up dead I wouldn’t take any ideas or advice off Mark Stephens. At best he’s a plagiarist and gossip columnist. He couldn’t even ship Mineserver or deliver his promised update.
Speaking of clothes policing and shouty men a US republican financier has criticised the Ukrainian president for wearing a green t-shirt when addressing congress by video link. The man is in a warzone or has this escaped the attention of this genius?
.
I wouldn’t be wearing a cocktail dress and heels, myself. Well, actually that’s not likely entirely true. I find the image of a glass of wine by candlelight in the middle of a bombed out war zone quite romantic. Other than this Zelensky seems dressed for the occasion under the circumstances and is quite the trendsetter. Putin wears a suit but then he also has meetings at the end of comically long tables and sits on a gold throne in pristine white rooms. I know which of the two I’d have dinner with.
I’m crying at how wonderful people are. I just checked where I live and there are loads of people offering accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. Ukraine Take Shelter was created by two students and is helping Ukrainian refugees seek accommodation worldwide.
.
https://www.ukrainetakeshelter.com/
International Court of Justice orders Russia to stop invasion. This opens the door to enforcement?
Putin allegedly orders arrest of top military chief
https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/03/17/putin-allegedly-orders-arrest-of-top-military-chief/
Russian police following Putin’s orders to crack down on “traitors” and “fifth columnists” protesting about the Ukraine war have been caught on camera interrogating and threatening and beating women.
.
The last time Putin called people scum they had a few doses of polonium with their tea or nerve agent. A poor homeless woman Dawn Sturgess was an innocent victim of this. May her name never be forgotten.
Interesting take. I think one key takeaway is that some sort of action plan needs to be put in place to protect the Ukraine airspace. While not a silver bullet, this could be a step in the right direction.
Give tens of thousands of shoulder-fired ground-to-air stinger missiles to untrained Ukrainian militia…
nobody wants to flying around in that air space.
In Lviv, Ukraine local activists organised a display of 109 empty prams symbolising all the children killed in the Ukrainian war.
Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna has been detained by the Russian FSB.
The IMF has warned the war in Ukraine means hunger in Africa.
.
20% of Africans are undernourished.
.
Half of grain supplied in aid comes from Ukraine.
The Ukraine-Russia war could significantly disrupt the world’s food supply – especially wheat and fertilizer.
Millions of people may die because of that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7L1wnEQKdM
.
“Lawrence O’Donnell says asking, “Do you support a no-fly zone?” is the wrong question. Asking “Do you support sending American pilots into aerial combat with Russian pilots?” is the right question”.
.
He describes journalists calling for a no fly zone “fantasists” and “immature”.
Probably the mantra of our time is “a little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing.” Cringely is constantly slamming headfirst into the Dunning-Kruger Effect, and in that sense he foreshadowed an era of people with a little bit of knowledge making sweeping statements that tickle readers’ midbrains. I don’t think most of us want a tyranny of experts but we are fond of dealing with, and entrusting important things, to people who know what they’re talking about.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGCTQTZXGXs
Queen + Paul Rodgers: Live In Ukraine 2008. YouTube Special. Raising funds for Ukraine Relief.
Total raised: US$5,029,829.00
.
I think the world may have been a very different place if Freddie Mercury were still with us.
.
I cry every time I watch Queen at Live Aid.
If only Freddie was still alive.
.
Even deceased he managed to get the crowds up on their feet and cheering at the closing ceremony for the 2012 Olympics. In fact, he was the only act that got people on their feet! Well, except for Eric Idle, he was superb as well.
.
As for Live Aid, remember that Geldof and Midge Ure were the organisers, but Geldof wanted the fame of it. So much so that he asked Midge to swap places for their performances. Midge agreed and whilst Ultravox were playing, Geldof was rubbing up with royalty. It was only later did Midge find out that was why Geldof wanted to swap places.
.
Geldof is a bunt.
.
But Freddie and Queen owned Live Aid. They practiced their routine beforehand to make sure they put in a superb performance, not just turning up for all the free beer and coke.
There’s a Ukrainian resistance poster on an advertising display in Lviv. A woman with an unforgiving look is holding a pistol in the mouth of Putin on his knees.
.
The Ukrainians aren’t faffing about are they?
I remember the Freddie Mercury performance at the 2012 Olympics. It was the only part of the Olympics I watched. My stomach churned at the smug spectacle with what the evil Tory government was doing and has continued to do. I don’t think Brexit would have happened if Freddie was here. Oh, I so wished for a protest concert.
.
People forget Freddie made a second performance at Live Aid with Brian may where he sang “Is this the world we created.” It’s a song they wrote after watching news about the Ethiopian famine. I still have that photo of a near death starving child imprinted on my mind years later.
.
The Russians bombed a Ukrainian theatre with “children” stenciled on the ground outside. According to US intelligence Russian military were celebrating bombing children via encrypted apps.
.
A 27 year old Ukrainian woman was seriously injured and is in hospital after she shielded her six week old baby from shrapnel. The baby was unharmed apart from cuts and bruises.
.
I think I’m going to donate some more money for humanitarian aid when I can. It won’t be a lot but it all helps.
Brexit wouldn’t have happened if we had Spitting Image on ITV.
.
If we had Spitting Image at its best using satire to show up the lies of Boris and Farage the Fraud.
.
Satire is one of the most powerful weapons we have against politicians who would defraud the public to get their way. To make the xenophobes and racists who voted for Brexit to actually feel uncomfortable in their support. To call them out for exactly what they are.
.
And what they are is what Little Britain showed the UK to be. Sadly, Little Britain wasn’t sharp enough, just mostly vulgar.
.
But Freddie stopping Brexit? Isn’t that the funny part as he’s from Zanzibar, to Parsi-Indian parents, yet nobody thought of him as anything but British. Even the racists and xenophobes looked past their own prejudices.
.
It would be nice to think that someone could have stopped Brexit, but all we had was the F*cking useless Corbyn, the best double-agent Boris could ever hope for.
.
Now we have Brexit and Boris as the worst Prime Minister in history.
1000 Belarussians arrested for protesting.
.
Belarussians are sabotaging infrastructure. Railways used by the Russians have been sabotaged.
.
Support for and protest against the war divides strongly between those who watch state media and those who watch independant media.
.
In Ukraine the military emergency evacuated journalists in Mariupol while under direct fire from the Russians. There was a threat the Russians were hunting them and after capture force them to deny their coverage was real. At the hospital they were doing a story on before evacuating a doctor was shot dead by a Russian sniper. Before they left doctors begged them to use the last of their electricity to film what had been happening. The journalists were snuck out past Russian checkpoints in cars with other civilians traveling out.
https://theglobalherald.com/news/mike-pence-proposes-21st-century-berlin-airlift-for-ukraine/
So, of all the id’s with more than 3 comments per post – which ones are not sockpuppets?
