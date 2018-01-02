I’m sorry it has taken me so long to return to this page. My eye surgery is finally complete and I am more or less fully recovered. I can probably see better than at any other time in my life, though it is still far from perfect, but so what? I can see! I can drive! I can fly! Best of all, I am still alive.
During my first try at surgery in early November, they said my blood pressure was too high and sent me home with an extra pill (my fourth) to take for that condition. Two days later I was suffering horrible back pain and passed out. My kidneys had gone into overdrive and completely depleted my body of potassium, which you need to, you know, live. Six hours on an IV restored my potassium levels but my kidneys still hurt today (that was the back pain) and may be permanently damaged. And I came to a very useful realization: dying by lethal injection hurts like a son-of-a-bitch.
You see a key component of nearly all execution drugs is some form of potassium. I received a non-lethal dose that felt like acid was being pumped into my veins (by a nurse named Unique — watch out for her). A lethal dose would have to feel even worse. This, by the way, is the same stuff they give your dog when he’s put down by a vet.
A month later, my BP in check with a completely different drug, I had the surgery which went off without a hitch, doing both eyes in less than an hour. My blindness was almost instantly gone and I had this stylish set of goggles.
But now it’s time to finally get back to work. For six months I did almost nothing and earned almost nothing (only one speech — to the Business Council of Canada — saved my autumn).
So let’s first address what my old friend Adam Dorell refers to as The Mineserver Jihad.
We built a four-man startup with no succession plan, which was stupid and all my fault. When I went blind it would have been nice if one of the boys had stepped-up but they didn’t. And at 15, 13 and 11 why should they have, really? So the business ground to a halt. Then it literally BURNED DOWN. We lost about $20,000 in parts that were fortunately insured, but the State of California still thinks we might have sold them off the back of a truck, except the truck burned, too.
We’re finally back at work, though, at Mineserver LLC and will have a revised design ready to go shortly. Our software will be the same but there is so much flux in the ARM board market that we’ll probably be able to upgrade the specs to 64-bit. And this time we won’t be building our own cases, which just wasn’t either cost- or time-effective. Look for a spec update and a new shipping schedule in a couple more weeks, followed shortly by a clever marketing announcement you may enjoy (it’s Fallon’s idea).
We’re also back at work with the team at WNET in New York on Startup America, which will air next season on PBS. This is familiar company for me because WNET’s VP of Programming, Stephen Segaller, produced Triumph of the Nerds and both produced and directed Nerds 2.01. Startup America is being produced and directed by Josh Seftel, who is also very accomplished and goofy in just the right way (look him up). Our main underwriter is Salesforce.com but we have a couple more that are about to sign-up (the more underwriters the more episodes we can make). Four underwriters would be perfect, so if your organization would like to be involved in something that’s real (unlike, say, Shark Tank) please get in touch with me.
And finally, given that this is now 2018, I owe you all my annual predictions column, which will appear later this week. This time I’ll be doing fewer predictions but at greater length, so it may actually be as many as five columns in all. I have a lot of catching up to do.
Again, thanks for your patience.
Best wishes for a full recovery and a far better year in 2018, Bob! Looking forward to your predictions columns.
Glad to read you back in action. Happy new year for you and your family.
Great picture! Kind of reminds me of Barny Oldfield without the leather helmet. I’t amazing how one can get attached to someone they haven’t even met. Glad to have you back! Heal quickly.
Welcome back Bob! Best wishes for the New Year!
Much relieved that you can see again and are back in business, hopefully good omens for 2018 !
Gone are the days where I’d trek to Brentano’s, near the Opera in Paris, for my monthly load of dead-tree magazines (BYTE PCWORLD etc.), including your columns there.
Times change, but I still look forward to your rants, however outrageous (except the Minecraft Jihad :-).
Bring out the crystal ball !
Whew! Bet you’re glad to see 2017 in the rear view mirror. Take it easy, and looking forward to more Cringely wisdom.
I have been missing you.
Looking forward for your sharp and acute thoughts.
Glad to see you again as well!
I’m very happy to see (pardon the pun) you back. I look forward to your production with WNET, my local PBS station. Oh, and a very happy and healthy and prosperous 2018!!
Fantastic to know you’re back up and about! Sometimes life forces us to appreciate “normal”. I’d say you’ve had more than your share in 2017.
I was beginning to worry. Welcome back Bob.
Like others, I missed your observations and humor and am so glad to start 2018 off with some *good* news for a change.
So glad you are on the mend and that things are starting to come back to some semblance of normality after a particularly challenging set of circumstances.
the regimen at my favorite hospital (helluva thing to say) is to feed you potassium pills until you barf if you’re low, then wheel you into the cardiac suite (helluva thing to say.) cheap and painless. now get your daily orange and banana on the table and don’t go low again.
I think you’ve put a decade of awshit behind you, so good luck and carry on. we miss your insight.
Bob,
Nice to hear you are on the mend, sorry it took so many tries. Stay on top of your health as it is the most important thing for yourself as well as your family. I’m glad 2017 is in the rearview mirror and you can see ahead. I eagerly await your stream of communications for 2018 and beyond and I encourage others to support you financially as I do.
To you who read and can afford it, do it today if for no other reason than its the right thing to do.
Glad you’re back! Greetings from Chile.
We are just glad you are okay now. Do not push it. I am just pleased to get these personal updates—makes me feel part of something, though not sure what.
Bob,
Great to have you back, and wish you a full and speedy recovery. And have a great 2018!!
Great to hear you are on the mend! Looking forward to hearing your new years predictions!
It’s hell to get old (great picture, though). I’ve been missing your writing. Glad to see you back.
Getting old is hell, but we all run very hard away from its alternative!
Hi Bob,
Glad to hear things are turning around for you. Hopefully 2018 will be a year of great things for you and the family. Looking forward to reading your insights once more. Maybe you can toss in a prediction about spaceflight with your annual list?
Bob, I second what Dean S., and everyone else here is saying, really glad to have you back! You’re an institution and beloved by many that have never even met you but feel like they are good friends.
I wish you all the health and happiness now and in the future.
Really looking forward to hearing whatever you have to say about any subject you care to cover.
You’re a great writer and a great thinker.
Warm regards,
John Michael
Bob,
SO glad to see you alive and back in the saddle! Glad the eyes have been handled but more importantly, where are you living now? How is the housing situation after the fires? While MineServer is interesting, having a home and stable living situation is far more important. You have your health which is step one, but hope all the rest is also falling in line.
I’ve had potassium by IV twice and each time I thought someone was shoving a white hot needle in my arm. Congrats on the successful eye surgery
Glad to hear you are on the road to recovery. Looking forward to your annual predictions. Stay well.
Congratulations on surviving 2017 and it sounds like you are in great shape to enjoy 2018 – that’s my wish for you this year, enjoy it! I must admit that I’m looking forward to the revival of the The Mineserver Jihad, not because I’m a minecraft junkie in any way but simply because what happened is just part of the learning process for so many people. Behind every successful entrepreneur in this business there’s a box of circuit boards that never made it out the door – lord knows I’ve got a roomful.
Welcome back, Bob! I’m glad you have your vision back.
Bob I have had cataract surgery too, years ago. It was transforming, I saw better than 20/20 and the world became an amazing place where I could count the leaves on a tree 100 yards away.
They also gave me a diuretic for High BP. It did not lower my BP, but made me potassium deficient. I had three bad side effects, but not as bad as you experienced.
So glad you are well & back Bob! Wish you a very Healthy New Year, from a long time reader.
Man, that’s good news! Congratulations on the surgery! That’s some scary stuff and I’m glad you came through with flying colors!
It’s really great to have you back, Bob. Life is definitely better with your thoughts on everything 🙂 keep up the great work. I’d certainly be interested in your views on crypto currencies if you have time – collectively, they look like their getting out of hand!
Nice to hear from you. Glad to see you recovering. Have a great and successful year and let’s do what has to be done. Cheers
Been checking the site twice daily – what the hell took you so long?? Best wishes from Ireland. Presumably Nurse Unique only operates in the state of California.
Glad you’re back and healing well. Looking forward to more Cringely real soon.
Glad you’re able to see once again! All the best for 2018!
Happy New year
Great to hear the op finally went well
Looking forward to more of your incites, we have all missed you
“When I went blind it would have been nice if one of the boys had stepped-up but they didn’t. And at 15, 13 and 11 why should they have, really?”
.
Well, everyone has their own theories on childrearing, but I will say that if my kids started a project *and took money from people*, you can bet your bottom dollar that I would make sure they followed through, even if it meant crawling out of a coffin to do so. I will refer to the campaign itself:
.
“Mineserver LLC was started more than a year ago by the three Cringely brothers, now 13, 11 and 9.”
.
I would argue that the “why” is that they need to learn responsibility and that they have to fulfill their obligations. But, given their position of privilege and wealth, perhaps you felt that that’s not something they need to learn?
.
But then, if you feel it’s not the kids’ responsibility, who’s responsibility do you think it was? Seems to me that if you had a “four-man startup” and three of them get a pass for being kids, then the responsibility and obligations fall on you. How hard would it have been to have one of the kids sign on to kickstarter and type something you dictated? It could have been as simple as “Shtuff has hit the fan around here, we’ve screwed up, and we’re not going be sending out mineservers any time soon, if ever. I’ll let you know more when I can see again.”
.
But no, you couldn’t be bothered. (Hmmm, I wonder where your kids learned their abdication of responsibility?)
.
So, when the people who paid you cold hard cash get upset, you play the victim and blame the real victims for their “Mineserver Jihad”. That there’s some real fine lessons you’re teaching your boys.
.
P.S., I’m sure you’ll be posting an actual Kickstarter update Real Soon Now.
.
It would also appear that in the process of starting a company, the boys are also learning there will always be customers that will grind the axe way past the head and into the handle. That’s a pretty valuable lesson too. Try and spot those customers early on and avoid them like the plague.
Best wishes, Bob. It’s great to read that you’re finally beginning to get your health issues sorted.
Welcome back – great to hear things starting to go in a better direction for you!
It’s America the h1b America labour replacement programme, by importing Indians to take American jobs, as well as outsource the jobs
Rather than American startups, it’s become American the homeless engineer, after the densification of America
The next documentary should be the h1b and desification of America, rather than startup
America is destroying its intellectual capital, and letting monopolistic corporations take over, with their cheap practices of importing Indians on h1b and other methods to replace Americans
Welcome back. Happy New Year.
Tailwinds, fair skies, and Aloha