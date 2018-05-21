One of the darkest secrets of Information Technology (IT) is called the Productivity Paradox. Google it and you’ll learn that for at least 40 years and study after study it has been the case that spending money on IT — any money — doesn’t increase organizational productivity. We don’t talk about this much as an industry because it’s the negative side of IT. Instead we speak in terms of Return on Investment (ROI), or Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). But there is finally some good news: Cloud computing actually increases productivity and we can prove it.
The Productivity Paradox doesn’t claim that IT is useless, by the way, just that we tend to spend more money on it than we get back in benefits from those expenditures. IT still enabled everything from precision engineering to desktop publishing to doctoring movie star photos, but did so at a considerable cost. Follow the history of any organization more than 50-60 years old and you’ll see that they acquired along the way whole divisions devoted not to manufacturing or sales but just to schlepping bits and keeping them safe. Yes, IT reduced the need for secretaries, telephone operators, and travel agents, but it more than replaced those with geeks generally making higher wages.
At the heart of the Productivity Paradox is the simple fact that power in organizations is generally measured in terms of head count. The more people a manager manages the more power he or she is assumed to have in their organization. So there has always been a trend toward over-hiring simply as a symptom of executive ego. Every manager wants a bigger budget this year than last year. Add to this the frequent failure of large IT projects and productivity (units of output or profit per person-hour) suffers.
It doesn’t hurt, either, that in most non-tech companies the CEO is generally clueless about what’s actually needed in terms of IT and what it ought to cost, with the CTO or the CIO gleefully working to keep the boss in the dark.
This trend is not true everywhere, of course. Organizations in crisis, especially those that appear to be dying, can slash and burn their way to IT-based productivity increases. But the industry as a whole is at best stagnant in terms of productivity growth.
This is not to say that companies can’t build whole new divisions based on digital tech — divisions that help the company grow as a whole. But purely in terms of sales or profits per employee, IT rarely helps the company improve those particular numbers — the ones upon which we base productivity.
But cloud computing is different because it is the ultimate shared resource. Public or private clouds are virtual production pipelines that take almost no management personnel (breaking the headcount conundrum) and can be managed to run at close to 100 percent utilization leading to true productivity improvements.
When we put Windows and Linux applications in the cloud and manage them there, for example, we win in terms of TCO, ROI and productivity because our ratio of cloud employees to users is about 10,000-to-one. Imagine a 10,000-employee company with one IT person.
And though these clouds are multi-billion-dollar technology projects bigger than anything ever built before, they aren’t especially risky at all because these clouds and their core services are for the most part finished and already work.
Though cloud services are charged by the by the hour, minute, or second, capital costs are minimal and sometimes zero, since new customers can generally start with their old hardware. And even when they turn to dedicated new hardware with its greater reliability and energy efficiency, purchase prices are dramatically lower than PCs and required hardware upgrades can be many years apart. Think of cloud hardware in terms of epochs. In terms of end-user cloud computing, we’re right now in the 1920-by-1080 LCD display epoch, which should be fine until everyone is ready for 4K a few years from now, at which point the upgrade will cost no more and probably substantially less.
The labor component of a cloud installation is more like maintaining a phone system than a computer network. It’s mainly plug-and-play.
There are almost constant hardware upgrades in the cloud, of course (Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft’s Azure and the Google Cloud are in a continuous arms race, constantly adding both capacity and capability. But these upgrades are mainly transparent to users and are included in a service price that is, paradoxically, always going down.
Traditional IT departments worry a lot about data security, but in a well-designed client installation that’s handled in the cloud, too. Every workstation boot starts with a clean OS image from read-only storage, giving viruses and malware no place to hide. Scanning for bad code happens in the cloud, too, and is both automatic and totally up-to-date.
The cloud’s innate security, along with its inherent reliability, explain why we have become so important to government customers who really can’t afford to be hacked.
While lower hardware, labor, and software costs finally drive productivity for cloud customers, Moore’s Law also ensures that these productivity gains will continue into the future. The cloud is, after all, a market that has dropped in cost by 30-50 percent per year for the last decade with no change to that trend in sight.
As always an interesting and thought provoking article. A question I have is when will these Cloud providers be designated “critical infrastructure” by a/the government meaning its uninterrupted functioning is critical to our economy like the electrical grid or air traffic control?
As such it would require more active, robust defenses from “attack” by foreign or State actors to insure uninterrupted service delivery or is there something I am missing about Cloud that makes it invulnerable to disruption?
You convinced your reader to not trust or use the cloud Minecraft servers. You stated the best option was local hardware with local control. Is this no longer the case? What is your opinion on having a local Minecraft server now?
You lost me here Bob – this is the same old argument that an outsourcer can do the same job cheaper than in house staff. That went well as many companies brought IT back in house.
All the cloud is doing is kicking the problem to someone else – you have to pay that someone else and the quality of the service you get is rarely as good as a strong internal IT team.
An Exchange mailbox goes bad? The cloud doesn’t magically fix it. An Oracle data performs poorly or an upgrade goes wrong? Yep, still humans fixing the problem.
Your employees want high speed to the desktop with fast response from applications. Well, err, that bandwidth to the cloud is a tad lower than the internal 10 GB network.
I get that as an industry we continue to use the bad actors as our example as to why IT is best purchased elsewhere. But wait – many of those large projects that failed were done by outside vendors. We spend little time celebrating the shops that do well with low expenses. Yes it can be done.
The cloud is the latest in a long-line of solutions that are supposed to fix all of our problems. It doesn’t – it just moves the problems. I have yet to meet a self-healing computer.
Two weeks ago our SaaS HR solution broke — for all of their customers — for three days. AWS didn’t fix it and we had no control over the issue, running to manual workarounds. My longest outage for our internal software in the last 10 years? 30 minutes.
It all comes down to what a business needs. If they need to scale rapidly during busy periods the cloud offers great opportunity. Small business gets access to things that never could have afforded in the cloud. Mid and large sized companies? Not so much.
We will have to agree to disagree Bob. Hype doesn’t equate to results.
I second what Scott says. You told us here on this site that cloud Minecraft servers were not to be trusted and as such were making a hardware solution that had the Bob seal of approval. Now you're backpedaling and saying that cloud is the way to go?
Does this mean you're ready to announce that Mineservers are dead so we can put this whole nonsense behind us?
I think the internet age has brought these productivity improvements by sharing stuff over the internet whether it be SAAS or cloud computing. Before the internet age companies used to buy, expensive, leased lines from Teleco monopolies.
All the people who disparage cloud computing don’t seem to be buying leased lines from telecos instead of just hooking up to the shared internet. -) Sharing seems to ok for some things.
Not sure I understand the paradox, as IT often enables productivity. So while I get overall the U.S. Economy might be slowing, the absences of IT would surly grind it to a haul- right?
10,000 employees. And 1 IT person. Really? Seriously doubt it.
Let me make this simpler. I’m sorry AWS didn’t do its job for three days, but what you are talking about is an application, not the environment in which the application lives. There will always be problems with software vendors just as there will always be problems with employees. That has little to do with clouds. Yes, the vendor pointed at AWS but how were they at fault, precisely? In my experience everyone points at everyone else but the cloud is very reliable.
Now the productivity part. IT doesn’t increase productivity (sales per employee) because it adds a whole layer of new people on top of the old people. And, as I explained, managers actually tend to prefer lower productivity if that means more minions.
While this looks to some like outsourcing I think it is different. It is different because the cloud dissociates IT from labor. Who is doing the work of creating these instances? How many people are required? Nobody knows. And that’s good because cloud customers therefore aren’t in a position to demand more people on the job whether actually needed or not. With outsourcing you know precisely the labor component because you are paying for it directly and that revenue model works better for the vendor the less efficient they are. That’s not the cloud.
Finally, let’s face this Mineserver issue. I’ll do this in more detail in an upcoming column but may as well hit the high points here. As you may know, I went blind and then my house (also the Mineserver factory) burned down along with 4700 other homes here in Sonoma County. Twenty-two people died. When there is $10+ billion in residential losses as there are here, insurance companies go into a mode where they believe their primary job is to NOT pay people. We have yet to see a cent, nor have most of our neighbors. Our claim is well in excess of $1 million of which about $30,000 is for Mineserver tooling and parts. The best estimate here is that it will take two years (16 more months) for most of us to receive our settlements. And our insurance company in particular (the Good Hands People) doesn’t think it should have to pay for melted Mineservers AT ALL.
So we can’t count on insurance to get this business back in operation. We couldn’t count on me, either, as long as I was blind. I don’t know if you’ve ever been blind, but day-to-day functioning is difficult, especially if you are a refugee from a natural disaster. Well now my sight is restored and though we still don’t have a place to build anything, we’re back in the Mineserver business, preparing a successor model because the available boards and other parts have all changed.
I’ve pretty much said all of this 2-3 times now along with explaining that I am SORRY. I’m SORRY that I lost my sight. I am SORRY that I lost my house. I am SORRY that I couldn’t deliver on time to people the Mineservers on which we were already losing an average of $30 each. And now I am SORRY that I have to build 350+ new Mineservers entirely at my expense. I am SORRY, too, that it has taken so long. But I’m doing my best.
Every supporter will get their Mineserver before the end of this year. It would be cheaper for me to just give them their money back but right now I can’t put together that much in one lump. And besides, the point is to deliver a cool device, which we will.
How, exactly, would you do it better?
Bob, I appreciate you responding, let me start with that. I agree that you have had a series of unfortunate events and in the grand scheme of thing, a $99 Mineserver is nothing compared to going blind, losing your home, etc..
I would say that I don’t believe I’ve ever heard a sincere apology from you on this blog, despite you saying you’ve delivered one. Perhaps you think you’ve given one but never truly put it down in words. I’ve been looking/waiting for one and have yet to see it. It’s worth noting that I don’t really view your apology above as being sincere and comes across very “I’m SOOOOOO sorry” in a sarcastic tone as though you’re just venting about whiny kids, but seeing as how you finally said “sorry”, I’ll take what I can get.
As far as I am concerned, your folly was not your life circumstances, but your attitude and lack of communication throughout this whole process. You’ve never been good about the attitude, but I’ve come to realize that’s just you sadly. I’ll accept your communication (finally) and, as promised, go away until you post about Mineserver or the end of the year deadline you’ve given, whichever comes first. You have satiated THIS beast and all it took was a few minutes of your time (as many people requested you do MONTHS ago). I’m admittedly not going to hold my breathe that this will be delivered before the start of 2019 since you’ve made (and broken) many promised deadlines, but you’ve at least earned a bit of peace and quiet on your site. See you in a few months, GL with the insurance claims.
“Finally, let’s face this Mineserver issue. I’ll do this in more detail in an upcoming column…”
A) Heard that before. Many times. (“Look for a spec update and a new shipping schedule in a couple more weeks…” — January 2, 2018 — https://www.cringely.com/2018/01/02/a-visionary-returns/#comments)
B) The thing is, a column isn’t the right answer. What that says is that you don’t really care about your kickstarter backers, only your readers here. You appear to be simply trying to save face so that people won’t stop reading your blog. Not the right answer.
.
“I’ve pretty much said all of this 2-3 times now along with explaining that I am SORRY.”
Except that you haven’t. Your backers — the vast majority of whom have probably never visited this site — have never heard an explanation nor an apology. In fact, your last update on Kickstarter — the official and only reasonable means of communication with backers — was over a year and a half ago. (http://www.sinasohn.net/Mineserver/) Do you see how posting your half-hearted mea culpas here does no good for most of your backers? (Or do you really want *all* of them here flooding your comment section with the “Mineserver Jihad”?)
.
“I’m SORRY that I lost my sight. I am SORRY that I lost my house. I am SORRY that I couldn’t deliver on time to people the Mineservers on which we were already losing an average of $30 each.”
Maybe I sound callous, but boo-hoo. Yes, it sucks that you lost your sight, but plenty of people have suffered injury and kept going. You got your sight back. Congrats. Yes, big bummer that you lost your house, but at least you had a house and you have insurance. A lot of people did, and not just in the fires; I know someone who lost TWO houses to the hurricane in Texas — the one she had just bought and the one she was about to sell. Yeah, it sucks to end up losing $30 on a product, but that’s no one’s problem but yours… I still have hundreds of dollars of materials for a wallet project I worked on 20 years ago, where I sold maybe 5 wallets. That’s called business.
.
All in all, these are very first world problems.
But this was hyped as your kids’ project — could they not have posted an update on Kickstarter? Could you not have dictated something to your wife to type up?
.
“And now I am SORRY that I have to build 350+ new Mineservers entirely at my expense. I am SORRY, too, that it has taken so long. But I’m doing my best.”
Actually, you don’t — everyone knows that kickstarters are not guaranteed. If you want to do that because, oh, I don’t know, it’s the right thing to do, that’s great.
.
But, as has been said time and time again, the issue is not the delay of delivery, it’s the lack of communication, the broken promises, and the transparent lies.
And if this has been you doing your best, well, you’re a pretty sad excuse for a human, let alone businessman.
“Every supporter will get their Mineserver before the end of this year.”
.
Really? I’m willing to bet against that.
“How, exactly, would you do it better?”
Again, as I’ve said many times, I DID do it better — by keeping in constant communication with my backers. My kickstarter project was funded just as my life, in many ways, fell apart. Like you, my problems were all of the first world sort, but they were nonetheless devastating to me and my family. Nonetheless, I kept in contact with my backers, let them know that stuff was going on, and that I would deliver some items late. But I never stopped communicating and I didn’t just disappear. I was honest and open and kept them in the loop and in the end they all were okay with the project. I can’t say for sure, but I suspect that if I were in a position to do another kickstarter project, most of my previous backers would back it.
As someone not involved in the Mineserver, it seems you need to copy and paste:
“As you may know, I went blind and then my house (also the Mineserver factory) burned down along with 4700 other homes here in Sonoma County. Twenty-two people died. When there is $10+ billion in residential losses as there are here, insurance companies go into a mode where they believe their primary job is to NOT pay people. We have yet to see a cent, nor have most of our neighbors. Our claim is well in excess of $1 million of which about $30,000 is for Mineserver tooling and parts. The best estimate here is that it will take two years (16 more months) for most of us to receive our settlements. And our insurance company in particular (the Good Hands People) doesn’t think it should have to pay for melted Mineservers AT ALL.
So we can’t count on insurance to get this business back in operation. We couldn’t count on me, either, as long as I was blind. I don’t know if you’ve ever been blind, but day-to-day functioning is difficult, especially if you are a refugee from a natural disaster. Well now my sight is restored and though we still don’t have a place to build anything, we’re back in the Mineserver business, preparing a successor model because the available boards and other parts have all changed.
I’ve pretty much said all of this 2-3 times now along with explaining that I am SORRY. I’m SORRY that I lost my sight. I am SORRY that I lost my house. I am SORRY that I couldn’t deliver on time to people the Mineservers on which we were already losing an average of $30 each. And now I am SORRY that I have to build 350+ new Mineservers entirely at my expense. I am SORRY, too, that it has taken so long. But I’m doing my best.
Every supporter will get their Mineserver before the end of this year. It would be cheaper for me to just give them their money back but right now I can’t put together that much in one lump. And besides, the point is to deliver a cool device, which we will.”
@Roger you are my spirit animal! I couldn’t have said it better myself. Bob, you are purely trying to save face with your readers. As much as your readers complain about all of us mineserver backers it’s really like what, 5 of us? 10 tops! Yet your Kickstarter had 388 backers, many of whom have comments on the Kickstarter site asking for an update. You posting here (and NOT there since November 10, 2016) is basically another example of why people are really upset. You just don’t care and don’t take the time to prove you truly are sorry and it’s a big F you to everyone waiting for an update where ALL communication should be happening – on Kickstarter!
Your readers tell us we should message you on the KS site and leave the blog to the blog, yet time and time again, this is where you post. Most of the backers have no idea any sort of war is happening here in the trenches and others may be afraid to dive in and comment here knowing they’ll be attacked as our “jihad” gains momentum.
I think you are delusional if you think that:
A.) You’ve apologized in the past and
B.) If you think what you just wrote above WAS an apology.
.
It was the equivalent to my 5 year old saying “Fine I’m soooo sorry. Can I go outside and play now?” No, Bob, you cannot go out an play because you’re not willing to face your problems and are just trying to not get in trouble. You’re not sorry, so sit in your room, think about what you’ve done and when you’re ready to be mature about all of this, come talk to us again.
@Tom —
“it seems you need to copy and paste. . . at the end of every article.”
.
Actually, no. What Crookely needs to do is post Mineserver stuff in the appropriate place — on Kickstarter.
.
I’ll be the first to tell you that this is NOT the appropriate place for comments and discussion of the Mineserver project — that’s what the Kickstarter site is for. Any discussion or commentary here should be incidental and subsidiary to the official site for Mineserver discussion — Kickstarter.
.
Unfortunately, the one person who SHOULD get that is Crookely and he’s NOT getting it. He posts and comments about the Mineserver project here (and only here, for the last year and a half) so those of us who are interested in it have no choice but to come here. .
.
Suppose you had an issue you wanted to bring before your mayor or city council. The correct place to do that would be city hall, right? Not the diner down the street where he eats his lunch. But… what if the mayor and the city council are never at city hall, but instead hang out all day at the diner? You’d have no choice but to bring your grievance to the diner.
.
Similarly, the correct place for Crookely to disseminate Mineserver news and information is on Kickstarter, just as that is the correct place for his backers to discuss and inquire about the project. But, since Crookely is never there, we have to come here.
.
Now do you get it?
10,000 to 1 ? Boulder dash. In a best case scenario but 1 blip and your staff would be unable to respond. Shoot — you’d have to outsource everything, support included to get that number. Even then, when support went bad –which it will when you are talking about those numbers (law of averages) just handling the up-chain unhappy calls would swamp your 1 IT person. That wouldn’t be an IT person any longer, just a whipping boy.
Who are you selling cloud services for? They have their place, but they are most definitely NOT a panacea but a tool. You know the old saw, “When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Well whose hammer are you holding?
Glad to hear your sight is restored — been reading your stuff since since the old, old days, you’re kinda like family. Anyway, I like your thoughts on cloud computing. BTW, how much IBM do you recommend I have in my portfolio these days? 😉
Nope, sorry still don’t get it. It’s kickstarter. I’ve fund things myself and always expect nothing. It’s not a store, it’s not an investment site, it’s kickstarter. So yeah, you can be upset, and I can also get tired of hearing about it.
This is all about how you do the math. Studies that “proved” are immediately suspect.
First of all, the cost of cloud computing depends on the organization circumstance. Our organization had a cloud solution and when the cloud vendor decided to “do something else”, this was ab IT mega company, we were stuck with trying to find something else and incurred additional expense with the conversion. If we had stuck with our own IT staff, it would have been about 90% cheaper.
The other part is that cloud services are a contract, not a technical solution. If the contract isn’t airtight and something goes wrong, the vendor will come back and say “it is not in the contract you have to pay us anyway”. IT services are not a charity.
The other question is the long-term cost because if the vendor wants to increase their profitability, they raise their prices. You have to go along or find someone else and then you played a game of trying to save dollars every year by spending $10,000 in search costs.
Everyone says that the big vendors such as Amazon or Microsoft “always going to be there” but that is not true and hasn’t been proven one bit. Besides, the companies don’t have customer support regardless of the speeches and YouTube presentations and all the charts with the moving parts. Just try to call Microsoft for customer service or even Amazon. In fact, contact Amazon to try to return a dead hard drive.
The non-tech oriented CEO likes those simple PowerPoint charts that say that all is well and is going to be “cheap” and that is the only thing that they’re going to hear. In fact, I would surmise that the bigger the organization the cheaper it is to have its own IT staff. I could probably do a study on that and show the difference. It wouldn’t matter because our own organization IT staff actually did that kind of study and the senior leadership just blew them off because the presentation didn’t look good or elegant.
I’ll bet that Cringely’s Mineservers will be delivered after Elon Musk achieves the 1 m/s assembly line rate that Cringely wrote about for Tesla production.
“The Cloud” is just a fancy name for someone else’s computer.
@Tom —
.
“Nope, sorry still don’t get it.”
.
I’ll explain it again and I’ll try to use small words…
.
“It’s kickstarter. I’ve fund things myself and always expect nothing. It’s not a store, it’s not an investment site, it’s kickstarter.”
.
Kickstarter isn’t really an “investment site” but I know what you mean. Nothing’s guaranteed and backers are really just chipping in to help the project creator try to create something. Maybe it will work out and maybe it won’t, maybe you’ll get your hi-tech doohickey and maybe you won’t. We all know and understand that.
.
What too many people don’t understand is what *IS* expected — vicarious participation in the project.
.
If you see someone sitting on the sidewalk asking for money and you give him a dollar, you don’t expect to know what happens with that dollar or with that person. You might be curious about what happens to him or what he does thereafter, but, generally speaking, you don’t expect to know any of that, or even ever see him again.
.
Kickstarter is kind of the opposite. You chip in your money and you very much want to know what happens next — in many cases, that’s the whole point. Sure, much of the time you want to get your widget as well, but the whole reason there is the “No Reward” option is because many times backers don’t want (or can’t afford) the widget, they just want to see how it plays out.
.
In the case of the Mineserver, yes, I think most people actually wanted one, but I also think, based on comments here and on Kickstarter, that most of the backers would understand if they never got one. It *IS* kickstarter, after all.
.
What we’re upset about is not the Mineservers themselves but the lack of communication, the broken promises, and the outright lies. I personally don’t care for his “I let you back my kickstarter project and I’m famous so you should be honored just for that” attitude.
.
Yes, he was blind for a bit (or so we’re told), but he could have dictated an update. Sure, his house might have burned down and the Mineservers along with it, but he managed to get hold of a computer shortly thereafter; why couldn’t he have let his backers know what happened? Why can’t he just be honest for once?
.
And before you say “but he did tell us he was blind and that his house burned down!”, note that he wrote that *here*, not on Kickstarter. That’s why the Kickstarter backers are here annoying you. Because Crookely has forced us to come here.
.
“So yeah, you can be upset, and I can also get tired of hearing about it.”
.
Of course. And, frankly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Competent managers don’t manage by belly-button count. If that’s the problem fix it.
Cloud services (and bare servers) can work in many situations. A competent IT staff can make good use of it. It’s not a replacement for competent (well paid) staff.
I can list plenty of cases where the cloud isn’t going to work. I’d go so far as to say it will be more flexible but expensive in *MOST* cases. I have a client that have been using the same local LAN CRM solution for 15+ years w/o paying another dime. Everyone doesn’t use cloud based software and upgrade to every single release.
RE: the mineserver, it’s a kickstarter gamble. It sounds like you do owe backers an update, but keep it on kickstarter, not here. If I was a backer, I’d consider it lost and move on. (and yes, I’ve lost on some kick-starters)
“Finally, let’s face this Mineserver issue. I’ll do this in more detail in an upcoming column but may as well hit the high points here”
.
Are you serious here?
.
“I’ve pretty much said all of this 2-3 times now along with explaining that I am SORRY. I’m SORRY that I lost my sight. I am SORRY that I lost my house. I am SORRY that I couldn’t deliver on time to people the Mineservers on which we were already losing an average of $30 each. And now I am SORRY that I have to build 350+ new Mineservers entirely at my expense.”
.
You know what, I never gave to this Mineserver shit, really couldn’t care less about it but this comment of yours proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that you’re a sanctimonious prick.
