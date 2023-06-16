I’ve been following the press and social media coverage of Apple’s pricey new Vision Pro Augmented Reality headset, which now totals hundreds of stories and thousands of comments and I’ve noticed one idea missing from all of them: what would Steve (Jobs) say? Steve would call the Vision Pro a “hobby,” just as he did with the original Apple TV.
You know I’m correct about this.
And the fact that Apple hasn’t gone for the H-word and no other writers are suggesting it is the topic of this column, not the Vision Pro, itself.
It would appear that nobody at Apple has the balls to call the Vision Pro a hobby, which is to say it is not expected to make a profit for the time being, which is obviously the case. Instead people like me speculate how the Vision Pro will possibly make money? It won’t.
Nor does it have to.
There’s that scene in Citizen Kane where Kane the young tycoon is accused of losing $1 million per year on his newspaper and it’s remarked that he could only continue to do so for another 60 years.
Apple’s Vision Pro business is less than a rounding error on Cupertino’s balance sheet. Its success or failure doesn’t matter to Apple’s success, nor should it matter to Apple investors. I’m not saying there can’t be good reasons to sell Apple shares, but if you sold because of the Vision Pro you made a mistake.
Which is why I wish Apple had been honest and called it a hobby. Maybe they are hoping it isn’t a hobby, but that would be a mistake. The Vision Pro’s trajectory is clear to me. It will lose money for years until it finds a vertical market where the price doesn’t matter. Along the way two important effects will also have happened: 1) third-party developers will fall in love with the Vision Pro and make good applications for it, and; 2) eventually Moore’s Law — and Moore’s Law alone — will drive down the Vision Pro’s price enough for some later version to be declared an overnight success.
Apple’s unstated strategy here is obvious. Just look at the company’s previous hobby — Apple TV — which eventually broke even and then begat Apple TV+, a completely separate and different business that needed such a hardware platform to succeed. Along the way Apple TV and the broad success of streaming video on actual televisions helped Apple as a whole to sell production computers and copies of Final Cut Pro, enabling the very different video market of today.
Apple TV was worth doing and so — probably — will be the Vision Pro. But if it isn’t successful that means nothing to Apple’s eventual legacy. So for the moment, it’s just something to write about.
But why did Apple choose not to call the Vision Pro a hobby? That decision was entirely Tim Cook’s, because only the CEO can designate a product to be a hobby. Someone has to take responsibility and when it has an even a minuscule effect on earnings, that someone is the CEO.
So why did Tim Cook decide against calling the Vision Pro a hobby? It’s not that Tim didn’t know the truth. It’s that Tim Cook isn’t Steve Jobs.
This is me simultaneously saying that Tim Cook didn’t have the balls to call the Vision Pro a hobby but at the same time explaining that the decision was meant, in a way, as a compliment to Steve, who remains the company’s visionary, even in death.
That’s touching, Tim, but it’s time for that attitude to change at Apple or the next iPod/iMac/iPad/iPhone will never come.
I respectfully and completely disagree. I believe if Steve Job were alive the announcement would have included those thew stereoscopic displays across the iphone/ipad/imac/all apple displays. Giving users about 30%-ish of the immersive capability of spatial computing, for when you don’t have the headset on or users not inclined to wear one. Said in another way, this will also allow the spatial versions of AppleTV, etc to be used without a headset. This will be an important part of the change management for ushering in spatial computing. If you are unfamiliar what I am referring to google (or even better try in person!) the Leia tablets or sony’s new 27” version.
Steve Jobs would have been onstage last week saying “Hi everyone, spatial computing now is here! Enjoy having your mind blown!!”
^^^ I really like this line of thought. Would be (non-sarcastically) fascinating to split out two parallel universes — one where Tim Cook debuted “Apple VR,” with lukewarm fanfare, and another where Steve Jobs rhapsodized about “Cyber-Kinetic Computing,” suddenly becoming the next cognitive revolution. I can’t even begin to guesstimate the odds of success, but they’re surely non-zero.
I think the Vision Pro was something more akin to the Newton– somebody had a big idea to change the world, the way Apple always does, and people at the company got really excited and invented a bunch of new technology to make it work, but it ended up too expensive for the market. From all reports, the Apple headset is leaps and bounds higher in quality than all other competing VR headsets, and it is also *both* a VR and AR headset, which adds many more possibilities for its use.
But the price makes it a non-starter. Maybe it’s more like the Apple Lisa in that sense– they had all the right ideas, but it came out at $10,000 and died because of that.
Whether or not the “Vision non-Pro” or “Vision Air” eventually comes out at a normal price range to create a real market is anyone’s guess. My sense is that Moore’s Law won’t be fast enough. There aren’t just lots of high-end CPUs in there, there are a huge number of specialty cameras and sensors and stuff that makes the price a problem. If you lose all those things then you lose everything that makes the headset special.
Newton was Apples first ARM based device. I think it directly lead to the iPhone.
That’s true! In fact, the Newton was the reason ARM was split off from its parent company Acorn in the first place, and thus allowed to thrive. (I wrote a series of articles on this 🙂 )
It’s possible that technology will improve enough to make the “iPhone” version of the Vision Pro’s Newton, but we’ll see. Not all technology improves at the same rate.
Hobby, or an easy shot at FaceBook. (Meta, whatever, only Meta cares.)
FB is all in on the VR space. Now they have Apl in the rear view mirror. Is the hardware slim and sexy enough? Software just perfect.
Fear causes hesitation and hesitation makes your worst fears come true.
Side note: Watch out for excess repetition in later paragraphs when the AI generates content.
Jeremy has it right: this is more like Newton than it is like Apple TV.
The development effort for Apple TV was relatively minuscule: strip down stuff you already have and re-package.
Apple Vision Pro required untold engineering effort and new technologies to be developed.
The difference between the Apple of the Newton and the Apple of the Vision Pro is that this newer Apple is disciplined, patient, and has infinite resources. Don’t forget how Apple Watch was considered a failure by pundits for several years.
I can’t predict the future, but we should check back in 3-5 years.
Hmm, you aren’t the only person who expects it to lose money. https://www.profgalloway.com/isnt-that-spatial/
Keep up the good work.
Only people who haven’t tried it would think this way.
Bob,
The vision pro is in its infancy it may die on the vine or flourish. I’m sure you remember how video streaming was never going to take off. Or so said Blockbuster.
I remember Stewart Allsop forecasting the last mainframe would shutdown in the mid 1990s. I still see a lot of job postings for systems programmers.
Whether Apple comes out on top in this sector is anyone’s guess but never count them out.
Very good article Bob but I personally have slightly different view why Tim Cook decided to release Vision Pro headset now. There were multiple reports that Tim Cook made the decision even if development team of Vison Pro was not for it. They thought the product was not ready for prime time and let that know to Tim.
So why Tim decided to do it anyway ? There were lot of articles after ChatGPT came out how Apple lost the emerging breakthroughs. They missed on search (allegedly they have team working on Apple Search but it seems that is more to get more money from Google to keep it as default search engine than a really important goal for Apple) and they have no foothold in AI. As a matter of fact they are the only big technology company that has no horse for race in AI – just nothing compared to rest of them. So my opinion is that Tim went with the decision to release Vision Pro headset just to show that Apple will be relevant in the future maybe not with AI (they gave up on that) but in new fields like VR and AR but your opinion about hobby and Apple TV yes I think that is right on the money too.
People keep saying it’s new technology- I don’t understand why. It may be an improvement on existing technology- but I don’t see anything fundamentally new? It also has drawbacks- will it run software such as Microsoft flight simulator, Iracing, Assetto Corsa, Ams2, Google earth VR – no. We already have eye tracking, 4k per eye, 200 degree field of view, augmented reality. It looks impressive- but it hugely expensive and and what can you really do with it?
Play Crysis?
It’s a cross between Lawnmower Man and the first iteration of the Sinclair QL they rushed out too fast. It’s a fantasy and a kludge. The Newton is an easy comparison as is a hobby project but I really think that’s giving it too much credit.
As an escort my business is full spectrum sensory feedback. I know tech. I also know enough about neurology and psychology and sociology and history and other stuff to put this in context. I also know tech and what I need and want and this goggle thing isn’t it for work or my personal life. It’s too much of a barrier and gets between you and the world. The bandwidth is too limited. It facilitates too much displacement activity. Whether it’s sex or life you can’t beat the real thing can you?
I guess I agree with this take.
We were taught in B-school that “glitzy new technological lures” almost always fizzle, absent legitimate real-world substitute use-case — for example, “Eight of you wearing VR goggles will have movie-watching LAN parties, potentially replacing your big-screen TV,” or “Some virtual-avatar MMO SecondLife sex mashup will take hold, potentially replacing your PornHub and/or World of Warcraft subscriptions.”
.
Of these possibilities, the porn (pseudo-interactive sex) model seems somewhat viable, though, hearkening back to real-world substitution, users could spend an awful lot of $19.95 monthly memberships (plus Lubriderm) before adding up to one $3500 headset. I don’t see group TV-watching or group VR-collaboration hitting the $3500-plus-add-on-purchases threshold, except in very specialized niche cases.
.
Now: does this eventually feed into some militarized model, a la Boston Dynamics’ Spot meets William Gibson’s Peripheral? Next logical wave of MQ-1 Predator piloting via telepresence? Maybe. But I don’t foresee Apple or the home-consumer populace as the entities bringing that trophy home.
As a professional I can’t see VR being much use to clients.
Personal, gaming etc stuff aside, I think there may well be a massive market in the commercial and services (creative and beyond) world. Pilots both military and commercial for example. Other military stuff (drones, tanks anything). Hospitals and surgery. And so much beyond my stale imagination. Point being that USD 3,500 would not be a barrier to the Vision Pro thing itself – cheap at 100 times the price point in the commercial/gov world. Plus, apps developed to suit would also be a massive market. I’m mildly surprised this has not been touched on before (so far as I am aware).
Disclosure: I have Apple shares. The WWDC launch barely touched the price but the commercial etc stuff I mentioned may well do so. Down the line.
Pipe dream
You seem to be one of those Apple fan boys who can not get enough of whatever Apple releases but reality is Apple is as much marketing company as is technology company and they had only a few products in their entire history that truly raised the bar to new level (Macintosh, iMac, iPhone, iPad, Apple silicon i.e ARM) everything else is just over hyped, over engineered and over priced products.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virtual_reality_headset
As you can see here first VR headset in 1993 was described as like “looking through toilet paper tubes”.
Oculus Rift came in 2012 and 11 years later that is technology still nobody wants.
For commercial pilots eye sight is the most important prerequisite. For military pilots you will never be a pilot if your vision is 20/20 – you have to have better than that.
I would not like that a pilot, a cab driver drive me around with any headset on. I especially would not like that a surgeon operates with headset.
I understand that can be googles that in small screen give additional information that is ok but that headset covers both eyes thank you but no to that.
In airplanes and cars gauges are something that is reliable, cheap, accurate, simple, operators are familiar
with them and there is no reason to change – similar like wheels and steering wheels.
VR is just like AI, nuclear fusion and quantum computers – really big promise but far far away from commercial reality and whenever someone achieves small breakthrough everyone gets too excited but reality is it can be achieved sometime in the future (minimum 10-15 years away minimum) and maybe never.
Quote: “they had only a few products in their entire history that truly raised the bar to new level (Macintosh, iMac, iPhone, iPad, Apple silicon i.e ARM) everything else is just over hyped”
This reminded me a little bit of the Life of Brian speech: “All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?” 🙂
.
It’s true that marketing is a big part of Apple’s success, but there’s an iron law of marketing that states that it can only improve sales of a product that has consumer demand already. No amount of marketing can improve sales of a product that nobody actually wants. Windows Phone was a good example of this.
.
I think the Vision Pro is a great product, but at $3500 I don’t think it has a real market to speak of. But it’s probably better that Apple pushed the quality level of a VR/AR headset forward, even at a ridiculous price, rather than just coming out with something slightly better and slightly more expensive. Still, I don’t think it will move the needle much either way.
For Romans most of that is not true. There had been great Babylonia and Greek civilizations before Roman civilization and they just continued on their ruins.
Modern medicine started with ancient Greece.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Greek_medicine#:~:text=The%20Greek%20term%20for%20medicine,trauma%2C%20beliefs%2C%20and%2
Democracy started in ancient Greece – the word comes from two Greek words dêmos ‘(common) people’ and krátos ‘force/might’.
Education started in ancient Greece but was limited to ruling class.
Water system, public order, public health – oldest known civilizations had it. Babylon had it.
Wine fermentation started well before Babylon, Greek and Roman Empires :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_wine
Romans just improved Greek architecture – they were impresses by old Greeks civilization.
Roman roads yes they are still today the best roads ever built but all civilizations have been well aware of good road infrastructure.
I agree with you that you can’t sell products that people don’t want to buy.
VR headsets have been around for 11 years and nobody wants to buy them most important young people buy them and they are not excited about it – they play with them for very short time and after that they just lay around.
Wasn’t the water system tainted with lead?
So was our gasoline until fairly recently! (And it still is for aircraft, racing cars, farm equipment, and marine engines, according to the US Energy Info Administration)
Yes. But I seldom intentionally ingest petrol.
… but you are probably ingesting lead:
https://www.nrdc.org/bio/erik-d-olson/how-can-i-find-out-if-i-have-lead-service-line
US airforce web site: Pilots must have normal color vision, near visual acuity of 20/30 without correction, distance visual acuity of no worse than 20/70 in each eye correctable to 20/20 and meet other refraction, accommodation and astigmatism requirements.
I found it interesting that none of the Apple team presenting the Vision Pro actually wore the device.
This is something that will probably end up used by the military. They should name it “LISA” – Last Incredibly Stupid idea by Apple.
Nimrod was a mighty hunter.
Your wrong Bob!!
Earlier this year when I looked at AVP what I thought was that Apple Movies or Disney should make movies for it, to enhance the experience. Years ago homes had theatre rooms, now they have AVPs.
But to advance this “hobby” Apple should give for free 10 or so to Ukraine for their war effort and let the amateur boffins adapt the Apple Virtual Pro for war. A whole lot cheaper than Pentagon equipment!!! AND see it take off!!
Has Tesla/Musk announced OceanX and its new, improved submersible yet?
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2023/06/developer-tools-to-create-spatial-experiences-for-apple-vision-pro-now-available/
SDK released. Not something I’m personally excited about…
.
There isn’t much else to talk about on this topic, but nobody’s commented on the header image for this article.
.
Google Image Search found no results, so I wondered if Bob had generated it with an AI. Then I looked at the horribly mangled hands and I was sure that he did.
The funny thing is, you could just take any old picture of Steve Jobs at a keynote, and then Photoshop a Vision Pro on top of his head, and it would look a thousand times better than this AI-generated monstrosity of an image.
.
It’s like nobody takes pride in their fake pictures any more…. 😉
When I first looked into AVP earlier this year, I thought that it would be awesome if Apple Movies or Disney made movies for it. Where formerly there were home theatres, today there are AVPs.