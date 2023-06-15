Sorry I’ve been away: time flies when you are not having fun. But now I’m back.
Moore’s Law, which began with a random observation by the late Intel co-founder Gordon Moore that transistor densities on silicon substrates were doubling every 18 months, has over the intervening 60+ years been both borne-out yet also changed from a lithography technical feature to an economic law. It’s getting harder to etch ever-thinner lines, so we’ve taken as a culture to emphasizing the cost part of Moore’s Law (chips drop in price by 50 percent on an area basis (dollars per acre of silicon) every 18 months). We can accomplish this economic effect through a variety of techniques including multiple cores, System-On-Chip design, and unified memory — anything to keep prices going-down.
I predict that Generative Artificial Intelligence is going to go a long way toward keeping Moore’s Law in force and the way this is going to happen says a lot about the chip business, global economics, and Artificial Intelligence, itself.
Let’s take these points in reverse order. First, Generative AI products like ChatGPT are astoundingly expensive to build. GPT-4 reportedly cost $100+ million to build, mainly in cloud computing resources. Yes, this was primarily Microsoft paying itself and so maybe the economics are a bit suspect, but the actual calculations took tens of thousands of GPUs running for months and that can’t be denied. Nor can it be denied that building GPT-5 will cost even more.
Some people think this economic argument is wrong, that Large Language Models comparable to ChatGPT can be built using Open Source software for only a few hundred or a few thousand dollars. Yes and no.
Competitive-yet-inexpensive LLMs built at such low cost have nearly all started with Meta’s (Facebook’s) LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI), which has effectively become Open Source now that both the code and the associated parameter weights — a big deal in fine-tuning language models — have been released to the wild. It’s not clear how much of this Meta actually intended to do, but this genie is out of its bottle to great effect in the AI research community.
But GPT-5 will still cost $1+ billion and even ChatGPT, itself, is costing about $1 million per day just to run. That’s $300+ million per year to run old code.
So the current el cheapo AI research frenzy is likely to subside as LLaMA ages into obsolescence and has to be replaced by something more expensive, putting Google, Microsoft and OpenAI back in control. Understand, too, that these big, established companies like the idea of LLMs costing so much to build because that makes it harder for startups to disrupt. It’s a form of restraint of trade, though not illegal.
But before then — and even after then in certain vertical markets — there is a lot to learn and a lot of business to be done using these smaller models, which can be used to build true professional language models, which GPT-4 and ChatGPT definitely are not.
GPT-4 and ChatGPT are general purpose models — supposedly useful for pretty much anything. But that means that when you are asking ChatGPT for legal advice, for example, you are asking it to imitate a lawyer. While ChatGPT may be able to pass the bar test, so did my cousin Chad, whom I assure you is an idiot.
If you are reading this I’ll bet you are smarter than your lawyer.
This means there is an opportunity for vertical LLMs trained on different data — real data from industries like medicine and auto mechanics. Whoever owns this data will own these markets.
What will make these models both better and cheaper is they can be built from a LLaMA base because most of that data doesn’t have to change over time to still fix your car, and the added Machine Learning won’t be from crap found on the Internet, but rather from the service manuals actually used to train mechanics and fix cars.
We are approaching a time when LLMs won’t have to imitate mechanics and nurses because they will be trained like mechanics and nurses.
Bloomberg has already done this for investment advice using its unique database of historical financial information.
With an average of 50 billion nodes, these vertical models will cost only five percent as much to run as OpenAI’s one billion node GPT-4.
But what does this have to do with semiconductors and Moore’s Law? Chip design is very similar to fixing cars in that there is a very limited amount of Machine Learning data required (think of logic cells as language words). It’s a small vocabulary (the auto repair section at the public library is just a few shelves of books). And EVEN BETTER THAN AUTO REPAIR, the semiconductor industry has well-developed simulation tools for testing logic before it is actually built.
So it ought to be pretty simple to apply AI to chip design, building custom chip design models to iterate into existing simulators and refine new designs that actually have a pretty good chance of being novel.
And who will be the first to leverage this chip AI? China.
The USA is doing its best to freeze China out of semiconductor development, denying access to advanced manufacturing tools, for example. But China is arguably the world’s #2 country for AI research and can use that advantage to make up some of the difference.
Look for fabless AI chip startups to spring-up around Chinese universities and for the Chinese Communist Party to put lots of money into this very cost-effective work. Because even if it’s used just to slim-down and improve existing designs, that’s another generation of chips China might otherwise not have had at all.
Welcome back, Bob!
I can understand that feeling; your loyal audience commentators (myself among them) have not made it easy for you to have fun over the last little while. But I’m sure you understand why. This did not happen in a vacuum– you are experiencing the consequences of your own actions.
Anyway, back to the subject at hand– one thing to remember is that domain-specific large language models (LLMs) are going to be less effective than the “everything and the kitchen sink” approach of ChatGPT and the like, simply because the amount of training data is vastly lower. Everything I’ve read about the methodology of these models states that the results only become interesting when massive amounts of data (and yes, computation) are put together. So it’s a bit of a catch-22: you want to have models that can tell you useful things about specific domains (and not just hallucinate untrue facts), but the data set you can gather isn’t large enough to make that easy.
Still, let’s not discount the possibilities before they happen. AI techniques are still useful in niche domains. In fact, the one you bring up (AI use in chip design) is happening already, at least according to the IEEE’s website: https://spectrum.ieee.org/ai-chip-design-matlab
I don’t think it’s a complete game-changer to the extent that it will enable China to suddenly catch up in terms of CPU manufacturing with world-leading fabs, and nothing is stopping those world-leading fabs and western design teams from using AI as well.
I think you are missing my point. Or maybe I didn’t express it well. These smaller domain-specific models WON”T be less capable IF THEY ARE TRAINED ON A HUGE PERCENTAGE OF THE AVAILABLE DATA.
Car repair AI models can be smaller because the total of all the car repair manuals in the world is maybe 10,000 books. There simply IS NO MORE DATA.
So you have a much better chance of getting 90 percent of all the car repair data than 90 percent of all the EVERYTHING data.
But I think you’re missing my point. The way LLMs work is that they produce “better” (not necessarily more accurate, but more realistic/readable/authentic sounding) answers when they have ridiculously large data sets to work with. Using these models with smaller data sets typically produces inferior results.
It’s also important to realize that not all “AI” is the same. LLMs are not the same as machine-learning image recognition, for example, or machine-learning-driven optimization for CPUs.
Much of this stuff is not new. The first example of AI in a commercial software product that I can remember was Microsoft’s MEMMAKER, which shipped with DOS 6.0 in 1993. It apparently (according to some PC Magazine article that I can no longer find) used machine learning to find the most optimum way to organize your memory below 640k. In practice, it was worse than QEMM, which used a more traditional hand-tuned approach. But it shows how early on companies were thinking about applications for this stuff.
What changed recently was the on-demand availability of massive amounts of fast cloud GPU resources (thanks, Azure and AWS), combined with the ability to collect vast amounts of source data from the Internet.
AI will help we are all sure. It is already being applied to code with GitHub Copilot and similar tools.
It will be applied to RTL and schematics down to the layout. Using the simulator for verification is a good idea, but more of a genetic algorithm than the LLM model.
Even if China can duplicated the new chip, they are still always the second place fast follower. Yes, it stinks as we all race to the bottom and no one can make any profits. The fast follower won’t build the innovative part that captures a new market and makes $$$.
Can AI be applied to the real problem? What to build?
you fool! what are you doing kicking the dog? the cyber dog never forgets.. you have just instigated the actual purpose of the matrix.. not batteries.. but cheap CPUs..
There will be tension between AI being used to detect code backdoors and attack points for one, and AI being used to create undetectable code backdoors for another.
I think its coreect what reimer writes – even if the set of data is smaller “MAYBE 10.000 BOOKS”, the algorithms only WORK with a much bigger trainig set. Example: even IF there are only ca. 30 different traffic signs, you need millions of them – viewed from different angles under different conditions – to train a neural net successfully. BUT there are techniques to overcome these “limitations” – even chatgpt uses them:
DATASET AUGMENTATION AND EXPANSION
the process of applying simple and complex transformations like flipping or style transfer to your data – can help overcome the increasingly large requirements of Deep Learning models.
Agreed. Your traffic sign analogy is useful. The car manual just talks about the car, and then only in terms of larger units. What is a carburetor? What if you need to fix something inside the carburetor? What about the nuts or screws holding it on? (I should have chosen a master cylinder or something so I don’t have to keep spelling “carburetor”!) What about the umpteen screwdrivers, allen wrenches, hex wrenches, adjustable wrenches, …? Righty-tighty, lefty-loosey? Will the AI have all the background knowledge to arrive at a successful pathway?
And then there’s medicine such as surgery. Incisions, clamping, do you push your hands left or right past that squishy organ thing on the side of your incision, which finger(s) do you use to probe the affected part, are you a left or a righty, how do you decide what size hemostat to use, etc. How big is too big?
The boundaries of what AI needs to know to accomplish a task are far from settled. Besides, hasn’t it been mathematically proven that AI can never figure out a Snap-On catalog and service policy?
Aren’t most cars fuel-injected at this point?
Mike drop!
You reference the Bloomberg’s “BloombergGPT”
what of BlackRock’s – Aladdin?
They’ve worked out IC’s can be built just around or above the quantum layer. It gets really funky but there’s a way to go before we hit bottom. Moores law is often misunderstood. It’s really about processing power and was never a law as such. A lot of oomph will be on tap as parallelisation is exploited more and better. For some tasks you don’t need AI or large datasets in real time due to optimisation techniques which can reduce things down to data tables or custom logic. For some very specific tasks this can be implemented in hardware giving another boost. Advances in fundamental architectural schemes which are more about all these issues are arranged and work together is a very difficult boundary but might promise more optimsation too for some use cases and not necessarily linked to gate size. Of course there’s a quality versus throughput versus cost issue which is a whole load of fun in itself assuming any of this effort is desirable or needed or wanted.
As for the law bit as usual Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) has a US-centric view. Monopoly law and regulation is different in Europe and elsewhere. The US does not operate in isolation.
The comment about being smarter than your law is a whole topic in itself. It’s a bit like arguing the best ever music album or the most powerful animal. It all depends on situation and circumstances. There’s multiple fields of study dedicated to the broad conversation area. I’ve had clients who were lawyers not that we had much chance to have a chat about law however interesting though the domain can be. They were too busy nobbing me. Oh, one client in marketing did say it must be tiring to be the smartest person in the room all the time. Hah! I just put on a ditzy act and said I couldn’t possibly say that. He didn’t buy it.
I can’t be bothered to discuss China much. Plenty of analysts and experts have commented on this if anyone is curious.
Oh, and there’s fields of study and endeavour built on incomplete data. You don’t have to know everything to know something about something. Coincidentally “breaking the corporate veil” and deriving hidden data aren’t too far apart in some respects. What you discover and how useful it is and what you can do with it is one of those it depends things.
It’s not always what you got but how you play it. Just saying!
Does this need an edit?
“With an average of 50 billion nodes, these vertical models will cost only five percent as much to run as OpenAI’s one billion node GPT-4.”
Glad you are back
Just hope your cousin Chad doesn’t read this! 😉
Chad is busy filing a lawsuit right now.
Where’s my damn quantum computer?
Reading the manual is not the best way to learn how to do something . . .
The key issue with AI isn’t even the cost. Or Moore’s law. Moore’s law has fallen to models of how large a network can be (and still be effective). The key issues are privacy and governance now. One of the analysts at a firm put the financials of a major company into ChatGPT and now they are available for anyone to query out and analyze. The key discussion at my firm now is how to freeze and clone an LLM, train it for something like financials and then have it run “securely” “off the grid” to do the analysis. Microsoft is already doing it, but can you trust the AI without completely disconnecting it from the world? Censorship. You ask ChatGPT from Utah to show you a picture of a pretty “naked woman”, will it ask you to use IDme to verify your identity? (IDme is a tool for websites to ask for positive identification, sending in a DL and then compare to a camera image).
It just came to me.
Bob has been working on a QUANTUM MINESERVER using A.I.
It’ll be ready real soon now.
Can AI design a more efficient version of itself.
The field is still immature having suffered from what can only be called a gross lack of principles ever people got confused about what Solomonoff had proved back int he 1960s.
Keep an eye on advances in data efficiency. Also, you might want to check out Sara Hooker’s paper “The Hardware Lottery”.
China vs USA on AI …. It interests me views on whether the fact AI Is pursued by Big Tech in the USA, who want to grow their business (obviously), vs China who can and will purse AI for national advantage?
Given the scale of the system required in terms of resources consumed maybe we all should just step back and think about what benefits vs detriments result from widespread adoption of these $300 billion systems. One detrement I’m seeing is in image search results with really crappy AI generated images appearing in my non-AI search terms. How much longer before AI spam poisons all the results with crap, or look real but can’t be trusted as authentic? When you see results insisting Kirk Douglas and USS NImitz were really at the 1945 surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay we’ll know it has gone too far.
You studied Three Mile Island.
Already Brokerage Firms run their software to be a second faster then the idiot public to make a small profit. AND we have had two or so Wall St falls caused by SOFTWARE.
You believe AI will enhance PCs. No it makes Problem Solving Super Fast.
What ALL the above say is that the decision making process for HUMANS is reduced to seconds.
Catastrophes MUST be averted in SECONDS.
IMPOSSIBLE
Welcome to Armageddon!!!
Further more:
You said Chat GPT doesn't do a good job for your kid.
AND ALL human learning is asymptotic in that we never reach 100% knowledge EVER.
BUT you want MAN made machines to run everything with "total data"
.
My favourite story regarding this is the Autopilot in Jets that modifies trim till it says TOO HARD and lets a human take control MINUTES TOO LATE and the hapless pilot know there's death coming.
.
Sully NEVER FOLLOWED THE BOOK TO SAVE HIS PLANE!!!!!!!!!!!!
How do you teach this — Follow the rules except NOW.
.
AND IDIOT YOU THINKS AI WILL WORK.
There’s already AI tools that help mechanics. Statistical AIs that take a bunch of inputs, and output the most likely problem. Have been for years. The kind of data you don’t need a language model for. : ) That, and a manual written by a human, that tells you how to deal with a problem.
You didn’t mention two, very important data sets that Google has been developing (and monopolizing) over the last several years.
1, the “Google Books” project. They have been assembling a complete digital copy of every book ever written. Google also bought the Marion Stokes collection, we all remember her: she video taped the evening news every night going back to 1977. It wouldn’t surprise me that Google had also crawled it’s way through the entire library of archive.org.
2, you wouldn’t believe me, but Google sees everyone’s email. Whether sending or receiving (or both) a sizeable proportion also includes a “gmail” destination. Now, you may say “but Google doesn’t read any of that,” and you may be right. But is providing that (largely text-based) data set to an artificial intelligence brain equivalent to “reading” it? I can EASILY imagine a scenario where one could provide that vast data set to an enormous super-brain, and it may have gleaned sufficient insight to provide meaningful answers to queries such as, “what stocks are liable to rise quickest next week,” or “who is most likely to be murdered over the coming month,” or “who is likely to be elected in a coming election.”
I’m also curious why any of this A.I.revolution is anything new to anybody; have we not all borne witness to Johnny Five Alive, in 1986, declaring “its” unquenchable thirst for more and more input? Even for other forms of input including television, or video, in fact: maybe an entire youtube library.
The internet is growing exponentially. Almonst none of it is of any use. Now we are adding AI created data, read by another AI to produce even more data. Garbage in garbage out.
The only winners will be the hardware vendors. There’s an arms race for who can gobble up the garbage data faster than the others. But the result is still garbage. Other winners are defense contractors and computer scientists. This fad will die just like all the others.
The late David Graeber wrote a book called “Bullshit Jobs,” which informs my thinking on this subject. A huge amount of busy work, paper work generated by the busy work, then busy work to manage the busy work and more busy work to manage the paper generated by the busy work. These are the folks whose jobs I see most positively impacted now: all of this bullshit is now machine-generated. Nearly every productivity app favored in the project management filed immediately licensed ChatGPT from OpenAI and are now having their meeting notes, core project principles, etc. done. It makes sense: none of this is important, or at least is vaguely ancillary to the actual “work” that generates the money that keeps this army of support works employed.
.
Of course I can use my imagination to envision something more substantial, but right now I just see a worldwide bureaucratic class that already generated libraries of memos and reports and analysis that nobody read now generating even more, all written in the colorless, beige prose that they specialize in and which AI was trained on.
.
Instead of AI writing better Y2k code for Peter Gibbons in Office Space, it is instead auto-generating the memos for all 8 of his bosses to express “concern” that he forgot to fill out his last TPS report.
I agree with you Jeremy, many people are rabid, in their thinking, that AI will be the death of everything.
I think it will encourage great things.
