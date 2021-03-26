Ten years ago this month, 22,000 Japanese citizens died in a huge tsunami that also caused the second-worst nuclear accident in history at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility. Because I know about nuclear safety, I wrote a total of four columns about the accident in the month that followed. You can read them in order here, here, here and here.
When I wrote within hours of the accident that none of the 11 reactors would ever operate again, I was the sole voice on the planet saying so out loud. Read the comments and you’ll see I took some flak for that, but 10 years later I was right. None of the 11 reactors will ever run again and it will take at least another 30 years to clean up the site.
I know what I am writing about when it comes to this subject.
I avoided writing again about Fukushima Daiichi because it seemed so pointless. As two of the columns mentioned, I tried to help at the time, but was ignored. With 20+ years of doing business in Japan, I still couldn’t break through the cultural barrier that protects big Japanese companies from being held responsible for their actions.
The long-term technical problem at Fukushima Daiichi 10 years ago and today is the same — getting rid of contaminated cooling water. Billions of gallons of radioactive water are still being held in thousands of tanks on the site — tanks that we are now told will overflow in 2022. The only answer the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has for this is to begin controlled releases of radioactive water into the sea. That in itself is a misnomer since water releases have been happening throughout. It’s just the worst water that is being stored.
I presented an idea a decade ago for processing that radioactive water using microbial mats literally grown on the site for that purpose. It’s in one of the columns. TEPCO ignored me, preferring French technology at the time that was much more complex, expensive, and failed almost immediately.
The U.S. Department of State made some attempt to help me break through, but they, too, were ignored.
That cheap method of processing the water could still be done, but it probably won’t be. And that’s why, after 20 years doing business in Japan, I walked away in 2011. I’ve never been back…
Now a little housekeeping. My 2021 prediction columns are finished for now. My next column will be, believe it or not, a book review, which is something I don’t do very often but this book is important. And the column after that will be my long awaited Mineserver update.
Save your ammo for that one.
I was happy to support the Cringely family with their mineserver project. If I never saw one, but I was able to support Bob and his boys that was fine by me. Just a way of thanking Bob for his interesting columns.
Hope you are all doing well in these interesting times.
Bob have you ever seen big name movie star wearing no name designer dress to Oscar, Grammy Awards, The Met Gala ? Of course not they always go with proven big name designer dress. Same is with big corporations. They won’t loose their time on some startup unproven technology they will go with something that is proven to work or some trusted name. You really thought you got any chance to prove your technology at Fukushima ?
But it didn’t work!
Read again – French company failed not Bob’s
I’m sorry to hear that Fukushima still affects you – I thought your opinions were accurate at the time but the fact is that we, as a human race, are just children wandering about the planets surface. We post on Fakebook that we are an intelligent species but it’s just an opinion with no evidence. Fukushima and many other incidents illustrate this and while we know about other potential risks like COVID-20 or a new Carrington event, we are not thinking about them.
But there’s a sliver lining to every cloud, I wonder what a Carrington event would do to Google, Facebook, Twitter etc, are they even considering it?
About 14 years ago, a local science museum had a traveling sideshow about the human body, IIRC. I’m sure there were multiple instances of this across the U.S. because basically it was a huge advertisement for some German company whose name I cannot recall. They paid for the installation and the maintenance of this sideshow. It was in place for 6 months, maybe. Took my son. It was too boring to be of any interest to him. So he ran around and played with the other exhibits. I walked through the entire thing. It was supposed to be narrated. But no one was manning the booth to provide you with the headset or cassette or whatever-net, that day, so I ended up reading most of the display cards. I remember reading the display about the human brain. It was their claim that the human brain was the most complex thing in the universe. Huh? These monkey brains hardly work at all. And mostly they dump chemicals into various systems to make you feel more important than you actually are. The most complex thing in the universe? Not in my experience.
Carrington. Blake Carrington.
Richard Carrington
https://www.history.com/news/a-perfect-solar-superstorm-the-1859-carrington-event
https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2020/08/30/a-warning-from-history-the-carrington-event-was-not-unique/
70 days from the promised Mineserver update and today.
70 days, minus the 7 to 10 days promised, 60 days over due.
And he still delays.
Another month before he posts an update? Credibility is at an all time low.
Alas, to be a prophet who is ignored… You should change the name of your column to I, Cassandra.
Maybe you can use your seer-like ability to help society recover from the effects of the pandemic
Truly, an honor without profit.
“ Save your ammo for that one.”
Okay.
Bob conveniently left out his column about the molten uranium sinking through to the Earth’s core:
https://www.cringely.com/2017/02/16/no-fracking-way-fukushima-daiichi-worse-ever/
“I tried to help at the time, but was ignored.”
I can hardly believe they would ignore such a highly qualified and experienced world-class expert! Especially when he, alone in the world, has the solution to all their problems!
(You can’t say that Bob isn’t entertaining.)
This 2017-vintage link was not mine, but seems appropriate to revisit here.
https://www.facebook.com/493843777362196/photos/a.493867307359843.1073741828.493843777362196/1266205760125990/
I had all but forgotten about the Tsunami and Fukishima, but I like to focus on current events like the big ship blocking the Suez Canal. Since you guys are a bunch of engineers on here, let me throw out an idea.
After watching a large piece of digging equipment “push” the ship off shore on Reddit was to use the Sikorsky double blade helicopters to lift containers off the boat to either port, or onto the shore where they could be returned to the ship at port. . It was actually quite humorous, given the scale of the ship against the digging equipment, which I’m sure was the largest they could find.
Then I shifted my thoughts to flooding the canal to “float the boat”.
Then I came to my 3rd idea, which I think might be “the winner”. What if we hooked lines from the end of the ship to Harrier jets, to apply opposing forces at each end of the ship to “rotate” the ship back into the canal? Can the Harriers generate enough forward force, one or two at each end. to rotate the boat?
Seems like a lot better solution than what they are doing now.
The digger wasn’t pushing the ship, it was excavating the sand on the bank.
Flooding the canal. LOL! Have you actually looked at photos of the area? It’s as flat as a pancake, and the banks are barely above water level. Water from where, seeing as it’s at sea level throughout, and 120 miles long?
Taking off containers – they may have to do that if removing the fuel oil and ballast and excavating the sand doesn’t work, but with 20,000 containers how long will it take to move even 10%, or 2,000?
Harriers – would probably generate only a tiny fraction of the force of a large tugboat, which about 60 tons.
Last but not least… don’t assume that top experts who have spent decades dealing with ship accidents are stupid.
The ship is 400 metres (1,300ft) long, wedged diagonally across a canal not much more than 200 metres (656ft) wide.
I used to work on super tankers. They were all sister ships 1000 ft and we passed thru Suez Canal many times when empty heading to Persian Gulf. On the way from Persian Gulf loaded with crude oil we could not use Suez Canal but sail all the way around Cape of Good Hope. Suez Canal used to be a desert so if something goes wrong you are really stuck into sand. There is pilot on board but captain takes responsibility (if pilot does it would be too expensive).
One of the problem that started in the 90s is that nowadays there is just not enough people on board the ship.
We had full crew on supertankers (all 1000 feet long) of 32 – minimum was at least 28. These mega container ships which are even 300 feet longer have 10-15 so they do just the job, there is absolutely no maintenance done and if something happens just wait for a help.
At the end just about everything will be paid by insurance companies so it is not big deal really.
I’m more worried about the GPS spoofing that might have caused he accident.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a35925244/suez-canal-blocked-ever-given-ship-stuck/
10 years after Fukushima accident some are still fearmongering about it.
If you really are interested about it, read investigation report: http://www.unscear.org/unscear/en/fukushima.html and watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7j1Z5VC8lU
GPS is used for ocean navigation almost only for that. All canals like Suez Canal, Panama Canal, any canal are marked with buoys with numbers on them and you just go from one buoy to another and when you come close you see number on it and that is where you are. You have to use buoys because they also mark the depth that is safe for sailing just keep between 2 buoys.
When you are close to land you use radar to get position – get bearing and distance from the object like lighthouse that is on the chart and that is where you are.
GPS is great substitute for sextant not for eyes and radar.
@yorik
This comment above was supposed to be below your reply but something went wrong.
On the Ever Given: This video has by far the best information I’ve seen to date.
https://youtu.be/Yzdxnuk-2pM?t=253
It’s from gCaptain founder and CEO John Konrad. He apologizes at the beginning for the amateurish quality of the video (“I am not a YouTube star”) – but he knows his shit.
Info I haven’t seen elsewhere: the forward void space and bow thrusters are flooding.
It’s a long video, but essential watching to understand the situation, especially the later parts where he talks about issues with the steel of the hull twisting and buckling.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ever_Given
Looking forward to the Mineserver update column. The comments section is gonna be great.
Translated from Cringely-speak, “the column after next” means “at some unspecified time, far in the future – but don’t count on it”.
It’s going to be such a joke piece, where Bob takes on the role of saint against an unruly mob who couldn’t appreciate the hard work he was doing; Every hurdle he faced became insurmountable because of the pitch forks; He was constantly on the verge of greatness with the product, but life kept throwing wrenches into his plans at the 11th hour; He had/has the greatest solution to salvage the product, but can’t talk about it because “investors”.
.
It’s a tired narrative that the casual readers eat up and the rest of us can see it for the false narrative that it is. Nothing useful is going to come out of that article other than solidifying that Bob can’t check his ego at the door and apologize to the backers. Backers that he is still ignoring on the KS site, all of whom just want closure. Not a product, just for him to officially close the door. But unfortunately Bob is adamant that there IS always hope. Just do us all a favor and put an end to this madness…
Oh no not another attempt to rehash old material and kick the can down the road. I’m sure it will be a very “important” book review like the “predictions”. I’m totally panting with anticipation. /sarcasm
Am I the only one who does not even bother with the post and goes straight into the comment section to see cringely get ripped a new one?
Well, ya gotta admit . . . most times the commentary threads are much more illuminating than the actual “think” piece. “Laugh-a while you can-a, monkey-boy!”
Thank you Neticis for the excellent link.
For those who do not want to read all 243 pages of that report, I have selected the most pertinent paragraph:
http://www.unscear.org/unscear/en/fukushima.html
UNSCEAR 2020 Report
Section IX. Conclusions
Page 107, Paragraph 267, Sub-paragraph (q)
No adverse health effects among Fukushima residents have been documented that are directly
attributable to radiation exposure from the FDNPS accident. The Committee’s revised estimates of
dose are such that future radiation-associated health effects are unlikely to be discernible. The
Committee believes that, on the balance of available evidence, the large increase, relative to that
expected, in the number of thyroid cancers detected among exposed children is not the result of
radiation exposure. Rather, they are the result of ultrasensitive screening procedures that have
revealed the prevalence of thyroid abnormalities in the population not previously recognized. An
increase in the incidence of cancers is unlikely to be discernible in workers for leukaemia, total solid
cancers or thyroid cancer. The Committee has insufficient information to reach an informed
judgement on the risk of cataracts;
I lowkey was hoping Bob would post something “serious” about the Mineserver today on April Fools with apologies and the like with no expectation of sincerity on his part but given the optics that it could be heartfelt to passersby. I guess even he has standards for what would be deemed too below the belt…
I seem to recall John Dvorak doing a column about “hackers” being able to take over your printer and re-write the firmware to do whatever they wanted. That was more than 20 years ago. The column date was April 1. I remember taking it seriously until I saw that. But maybe it was prescient.
https://uk.pcmag.com/internet-3/16406/the-end-fools-day
James Douglas Morrison was also right on many, many, levels.
Not to touch the Earth
Not to touch the Sun
Nothing left to do but run, run, run
Let’s run!!!
Day destroys the night; night divides the day! Try to run! Try to hide! Break on through to the other side!
The second-worst nuclear accident in history? One in which nobody died or got sick from radiation? What are the parameters for “worst?”
In the Kyshtym disaster of September 29, 1957, the estimated death toll ranged from 50 to 9,000. Ask the Soviets for the true count. Wiki lists ten nuclear accidents in which five or more people died.
Looks like 4K, 8K and Blu-ray are less popular than SD:
https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.php?subaction=showfull&id=1617254102