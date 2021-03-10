Six hundred and seventy-five thousand Americans died of the Spanish Flu in 1918, back when the total population of the United States was 103 million. In the current pandemic, American deaths are already above 540,000 (remember when a projection of 160,000 deaths seemed crazy?) but our population is now 331 million. While COVID-19 will undoubtedly kill more Americans than did the Spanish flu, the percentage of the population dying will be much lower than the 0.65 percent death rate in 1918. But the numbers are close enough that one might guess the long-term impact of this pandemic could be very similar to that one.
I don’t think it will be. I think this pandemic will have greater long-term effects than that of 1918 and the reason comes down mainly to technology.
The most important part of any pandemic is getting past it, otherwise the pandemic wins. We got past the 1918 pandemic with a deep recession followed by the Roaring 20s. We’re starting to come out of our own pandemic recession now, but the big boom is yet to come, that is unless you are a one percenter, in which case welcome to Nirvana!
The pandemic of 1918 was ended by social distancing, hand washing, and face masks. The fact that we forgot at first the importance of face masks shows just how far beyond the Spanish Flu we were able to get in 100 years — far enough to forget how to save our own lives. The current pandemic is receding thanks to social distancing, hand washing, face masks, and vaccines. Vaccines are the technology that wasn’t available in 1918 and are what will keep our total death rate below 1918’s 0.65 percent. By the way, 0.65 percent of 331 million would be 2,151,500 deaths. If we can get out of this thing with only the loss of, say, 900,000 people (that’s my guess) then vaccines will have saved 1.25 million lives.
What’s an American life worth? Well it varies depending who is talking, but in 2020 the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission pinned the value of an American life at $8.7 million. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at that same time valued a life at $7.4 million. The U.S. Department of Transportation puts the value of a life at $9.6 million. Taking the lowest of these three numbers times 1.25 million lives saved yields a total value of $9.25 trillion, which I think we’ll find is pretty darned close to the ultimate price tag for this hullabaloo. Maybe that’s a coincidence, maybe it’s just the way guesstimates tend to work, or maybe we’re actually getting our money’s worth.
If in the process of COVID recovery we manage to replace half a million rusty bridges and reduce our carbon footprint at the same time, this disaster may actually turn out to have been a bargain.
Explain that to the next loon who tells you we can’t afford to save our own lives. The truth is we can’t afford not to save our own lives.
There are a couple of differences between 1918 and 2020 that go a long way to explain how our societal recovery from pandemic will be different this time. America of 1918 was mainly rural, while America today is mainly urban and that difference is advantage 1918 because rural life is by definition socially distanced compared to most big cities. The U.S. economy of 1918 was also a mixture of agriculture and manufacturing, which were tied to specific locations. Pre-ISO 9001 you couldn’t just shift your manufacturing to China.
America in 2021 is dominated by service industries and knowledge workers. There is an irony here that much of the economic development of the 1920s — the boom following the recession that followed the pandemic — came down to urbanization. As farmers mechanized, their excess labor migrated to the cities, which had to be built and paved to house them and their Model T Fords. But this time we’re headed in the other direction, fleeing urban centers or centers of any type as we distance-learn and -work. Rents are down by 20 percent in San Francisco while rents where I live 50 miles away in the Wine Country are easily UP 20 percent as a result.
Ultimately things will go back to something like what we knew pre-COVID-19, but they won’t be exactly the same. Masks will stay with us, for one thing. Like it has long been in Asia, using a mask from time to time will just be a polite thing to do, even if you live in Idaho.
I think the rush to predict that we’ll all stay home or all work from home or all go to school from home is overblown. Midtown Manhattan may be empty now, but it won’t be empty forever if only because that’s where Broadway is. Live theater will not be killed by COVID-19. Nor will fancy restaurants or Central Park views from over-priced apartments. Instead hybrid solutions will evolve. I can certainly see that video streaming will come to Broadway, for example. Why not fill a fourth row center seat with cameras and microphones and offer a nightly VR streaming theater experience for $100?
The successful streaming theater business model won’t be at $1 or $10, it will cost at least $100, which is still a tenth or less the cost of flying-in to do the real thing.
It will be real enough for the marginal fan who frankly never would have attended otherwise, making it bonus money for Broadway.
What about airlines, what about business meetings and trade shows? Here, too, technology will change things a little. For guys like me who speak for a living at business meetings and trade shows the future looks pretty grim, because we’re suddenly like those travel agents from 1999, displaced by the Internet. It’s not that we won’t still get speaking gigs, it’s that event organizers won’t pay us as much if we aren’t physically there. And it’s not a matter of my still being willing to travel, because what if nobody else is there, either? Events are going virtual and it is very hard to get people to pay to attend virtual events.
Maybe this will be resolved by my finding a way to do 10 times as many speeches. It’s possible, though it is not immediately obvious how.
My gut says that business travel will in many ways take a step back in time. People will travel when it is important to do so and won’t travel when they can avoid it. This means the mix of business and pleasure travel will shift with pleasure getting more expensive and business getting really more expensive. I think it will be like the 1960s when we went to one convention or trade show per year, not one per quarter.
I think everyone will buy a new TV with a sound bar. Trying to do live events online has shown me that current technology sucks, especially audio. Massive network upgrades to go with improved hardware and software should fix that — and it will all happen in the next 12-18 months.
Faster networks mean nothing but good things for the Cloud, too. Cloud will, if anything accelerate. All Cloud boats will rise, at least for 2021-22.
Amazon Web Services, the biggest public cloud of all, will be spun-off from Amazon this year. The reason won’t just be anti-trust or other government pressure, it will be — as corporate raiders used to say in the 60s — to release value hidden in the enterprise. Though in this specific case I think I’d say it is to “release the hidden value (I estimate at 40 percent or roughly $400 billion) that Jeff Bezos would rather spend on his post-Amazon hobbies like Blue Origin.
Spinning-out AWS will pay for Bezos to play.
And speaking of hidden values, I expect that in 2021 Bitcoin will split 10-for-One. Yes, I know this makes no sense whatsoever. You can already buy any portion of a Bitcoin you like, so splitting the currency makes no mathematical sense. But Goldman Sachs and its competitors have now discovered Bitcoin and Goldman knows that “splitting” the currency will drive prices down and attract retail investors who will drive the price right back up. It’s a practically guaranteed 15-20 percent arbitrage play that will be some upcoming quarter’s justification for obscene Wall Street bonuses.
Splitting Bitcoin will also raise the total number of possible Bitcoins to 210 million from 21 million, cutting the energy cost per Bitcoin mined by 90 percent. I KNOW that’s not how Bitcoin mining works, but you know that’s how they’ll spin it. And with that financial sleight-of-hand, we’ll be into our own Roaring 20s.
I’m not clear on the relationship between COVID recovery and replacing half a million rusty bridges and reducing our carbon footprint. Why did we need COVID in order to do either of those?
And how will surviving COVID make them happen, anyway?
.
There is a lot of handwaving in this article.
I don’t know about the rest of the world, but Australia had a flu vaccine in 1919. So that (and the same quarantine we are doing now) is how it ended here.
Re: “Australia had a flu vaccine in 1919”. I had to look it up, and yes, they did develop a vaccine to treat the 1918 pandemic. However, according to this article, they actually created a different vaccine for related bacterial infections: “Researchers did not know what caused influenza, but produced a vaccine that addressed the more serious secondary bacterial infections that were likely to cause death.”
https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/influenza-pandemic
It reminds me of the J&J vaccine that’s “85 percent effective in preventing severe disease”
https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-by-u-s-fda-for-emergency-usefirst-single-shot-vaccine-in-fight-against-global-pandemic
Good point; and my apologies for referencing the Aussie vaccine in my other comment on 1918 vaccines.
But why does it remind you of the J&J vaccine? Is there some reason to believe that the latter is just a preventive of secondary bacterial infections? Granted, the brief press-release wording about “85 percent effective in preventing severe disease” is vague enough to sound like a “Hey, we tried it and lots of people didn’t get sick”; but press releases aren’t famed for scientific precision. And the review boards that pass on these applications take a lot of convincing and have benefited from the past 100 years of research.
Re: “Is there some reason to believe that the latter is just a preventive of secondary bacterial infections? Granted, the brief press-release wording about “85 percent effective in preventing severe disease.”
No, not at all. J&J is definitely not for anything other than the primary covid virus, the same as Moderna and Pfizer. The reason the old Aussie vaccine reminds me of J&J is because of the phrase “preventing severe disease”. Perhaps I should have emphasized the word “severe”. It’s original efficacy was reported as follows: “The J&J one-dose vaccine was shown to be 66% protective against moderate to severe covid infections overall from 28 days after injection”.
So the 95% efficacy of the first two means that 5 out of 100 people vaccinated on average will get covid. The 66% efficacy means that 33 out of 100 will get infected. Granted, it could be argued that with those levels of effectiveness our hospitals will not be overwhelmed with patients, so the disease will be manageable. From the point of view of the population as a whole, it’s a worthwhile goal. From the point of view of those who get covid, even without the need for hospitalization, it’s not good enough. As someone who has been sick, despite annual flu vaccinations, from non-bacterial, non-covid, ordinary viral infections, from which I recovered on my own, I’d prefer to remain healthy, meaning I’d like to feel as certain as possible that I won’t get even a so-called “mild” form of covid after vaccination. It’s so unpleasant, I would seek out whatever vaccine was closest to 100% effective.
Your math does not work like that in practice Ronc.
I worked in group of 13 people. We were always together socializing laughing etc. and 10 persons got COVID-19 (light to moderate cases none was in hospital) and 3 of us nothing. We were quarantined, tested, re-tested and always negative (I got not single one of the symptoms of virus). My doctors says we probably just have natural immunity. I will get vaccine at some point (the others too) so your math is wrong. It just does not mean what you claim to be.
It’s true that no trial can precisely predict the future. Still, vaccines, and their associated trials, are based on good science, which’s all we have to go on. So, I’ll continue to choose the best, currently available, and affordable vaccine, based on evolving evidence.
My sister was ‘in the business’ on Broadway and so I had the chance to see quite a few Broadway plays.
The best time was when we brought our son (aged 10) to meet Mark Hamil before the evening performance of Amadeus many years ago. He was speechless (our son). The disconnect between his mind’s eye image of Luke Skywalker and the guy in the leather jacket who just rode into the theater basement on his bicycle was stunning. I have a picture of the meeting – priceless.
Although we had not intended to see the performance, when Alex asked Susie whether we could see the performance, Susie was able to make it happen.
Yes, attending in person is definitely Magic.
If Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is being his usual American-centric self the so-called “Spanish Flu” is just flu and started in Kansas, USA. You started it, you own it. Blah blah America yakkety yack America blah blah. As for these micro “predictions” Mark Stephens ass is sitting so hard on the fence he will be picking splinters out of his ass for weeks. Most of them are just extending where we are now slightly so nothing what I would call a preidction. The ones on technology are all about extending the market and assuming monopolies continue to hold. In the real economy, not the fleas on fleas made up economy Mark Stephens is peddling like a snake oil merchant, there is a lot of interest and a lot of competition in other areas and countries lurking on the sidelines. America already has a problem attracting top talent and this is a pigeon which will come home to roost. The American century is over.
.
Bitcoin is going to end up being worth precisely nothing. The whole thing is an environmentally damaging scheme and utterly useless as anything more than a speculation vehicle. Its value doesn’t really go up. It’s just made up money and dead money finding another avenue paid for by someone else to rip you off. In other words: deflation of real money.
.
Digital assets? Jog on.
.
Most people have been income deflated out of foreign travel for years and more so as the wealthy concentrated wealth.
.
Mark Stephens “prosperity preacher” virtual lecture tours? This would be the same Mark Stephens with about three videos on his “sure thing” Youtube channel with less than 100 subscribers? The same Mark Stephens scouting for virtual suckers in the same way he scaled people for $30K+ for a product which never arrived? That Mark Stephens?
.
Speaking of the real deal versus virtual there is a distinct lack of the promised Mineservers as well as the latest update which has blown past its promised delivery date and then some.
.
You can’t beat real. As an escort I haven’t had to change my protocols much if at all since the pandemic because they were already pretty tight. I haven’t done cam work. It’s not my thing and it’s too much effort for not enough return. I like my margin to effort ratio. Most clients have self-selected out until the pandemic is over. As for the future the real deal will always beat the virtual. Yes it is magical but it’s also science. More senses are used. There is a neurological difference between being present and not being present, and being with the real thing as opposed to a fumbling away while gazing at a temporary two dimensional artifact. It doesn’t take much to get clients solid. They are either like that when they arrive or if they weren’t pretty much instantly after the first kiss. There’s times when it’s like being in a three dimensional movie. I can and have watched movies where I’ve watched scenes which are pretty spot on. Apart from the difference in conversation and minor details “The Spy Who Came In From the Cold” reminds me of experiences with clients. Movies can draw you in and they are a valid experience but there is a difference between watching it and doing it. The big difference is we wind up in bed but that’s another movie.
Troll. Wish there was a way in this system to block some posters.
Shez, give it a rest already, we’re sick of hearing it.
I’ve famously thought trashtalk was an alter ego for Bob. At this point I’m starting to think trashtalk is a bot. Every comment is so bloomin’ similar. America-centric, claim to insider knowledge, did you forget I’m an escort?, same old, same old.
Bob – Bob – Bob
There was a vaccine for Spanish Flu – you just do not do any research and you write something you do not know much about.
Link:
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/blog/vaccine-development-spanish-flu
Wow, this isn’t even very good trolling. Actually reading the one source cited, one finds that there were lots of attempts at vaccines against whatever it was that caused the flu (as distinct from secondary infections). None of them protected against the flu itself. The only visible remnant of all those efforts is the name of Haemophilus influenzae which (as I learned around 1958 – it was not some obscure or secret info) was at one time believed to be the causative organism. Which, of course, it was not and could not be; the discovery/invention(*) of virus in the modern sense didn’t didn’t come till several years later.
The article does mention a 2010 meta-analysis which may be evidence that some vaccine attempts “could have led to cross-protection from multiple related strains” of bacterial secondary infections. A useful effect, if true, but by no stretch of credulity an actual protection from the 1918 flu itself. Not relevant in any way to the virus suppression methods developed in the current pandemic.
Recommended reading: The Virus entry in the OED, which shows where the word came from, and how it was understood at different times in 1918-193X. Probably easier to understand if one knows anything at all about infectious diseases,
Oddly, the information about the 2010 study appears in the penultimate paragraph, and if you persist in reading one more, the whole thing is summarized accurately.
(*) Pick your word; I’m not here to debate anyone’s ideas of epistemology.
So according to you do we have vaccines now for COVID-19 or not because 103 years from now in the year 2124 with the progress of medical knowledge someone will most probably conclude that these vaccine were not what they were told us to be ???????
Looking forward to read your answer.
In the 1918 pandemic Princeton University had no deaths because they formed a virtual south sea island community — not quarantine but “protective sequestration”.
https://paw.princeton.edu/article/why-princeton-was-spared
Protective sequestration, elevated to a civilizational strategy is sortocracy: sorting proponents of social theories into governments that test them:
https://youtu.be/ATbOQesDUeM
This is merely The Treaty of Westphalia, revised to permit dynamic territorial reallocation between social theories.
This has its basis in evolutionary medicine as “vertical transmission”, which evolves mutualism in contrast to the evolution of virulence from “horizontal transmission”.
Of course, the most virulent organisms, memes, viruses and people alike, oppose sortocracy on “moral” grounds as “the politics of exclusion”.
That’s unfortunately why we may have to revisit The Thirty Years War for the achievement of freedom of social theory — the modern equivalent of freedom of religion.
The Thirty Years War killed 1 in 4 people in Central Europe.
It ended with The Treaty of Westphalia and assortative migration by those differing with their local authorities over the practice of religion.
Dude, learn a tiny little about bitcoin before you go spouting nonsense. “splitting” makes no sense.
I don’t see how it makes less sense that splitting stocks. Perhaps you could explain the difference.
What Bitcoin does with issuing tokens is determined by code written years before Bob or anyone even heard of it. You can create a new token to do what Bob wants (many have done so) but you can’t cause Bitcoin to split. The idea that an “investor” (in what? there is no central entity that “owns” it) can “cause” a 10-for-1 split to “attract new investors” is like discussing buying new shoes for your car. It’s so fundamentally wrong that it is obvious Bob has little understanding of the technology.
.
There IS however something in the code that is frequently called “the halvening” which determines the rate of reward for Bitcoin miners (it cuts in half every 210,000 blocks mined). But that’s, again, in the code: it will continue until the year 2140 doing exactly the same thing. Bob will almost definitely claim the next “halvening” as part of his correct predictions, even though for all practical purposes each “halvening” does the OPPOSITE of what he claims will happen: it makes reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are “created” and thus diminishes the level of new supply.
Thank you for posting what I was about to. This post shows a staggering, embarrassing lack of understanding about Bitcoin.
Thanks for the explanation. I first heard about bitcoin via Steve Gibson’s first podcast on the subject, 10 years ago. “In this special rebroadcast of Security Now from February 9, 2011, Steve Gibson explains, in detail, exactly how Bitcoin works.”
https://twit.tv/shows/security-now/episodes/643
More recently CNN used the term “split” in the sense that Bob seems to be using it here: “All eyes were on bitcoin on Tuesday as the digital currency split in two.”
https://money.cnn.com/2017/08/01/technology/business/bitcoin-cash-new-currency/index.html
Yes, that’s the halvening. It happens every 210,000 blocks. It has nothing to do with existing coins, only the rate at which new ones are “minted.”
.
Bob is clearly not talking about that when he says: “Splitting Bitcoin will also raise the total number of possible Bitcoins to 210 million from 21 million.”
.
Also, this conversation is nearly impossible with the ban on so many random words in the comments. Really wondering if we should just open a new post on a different blog for comments rather than comment here anymore.
“Bitcoin Cash” wasn’t a “split” of Bitcoin itself but (somewhat) of the Bitcoin community itself. Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency, was unaffected. In software terms it was a “hard fork” — some devs created a derivative product and that was it.
.
Bitcoin Cash did not do anything to the supply of Bitcoins. If you held 1 Bitcoin the day before Bitcoin Cash was created, it was the same the day after Bitcoin Cash was created.
You could accomplish the same thing if (and that’s a BIG IF) you could get all of the exchanges to coordinate and cooperate to sell 0.1 BTC as a centibitcoin and still call it “BTC” in the UI, while cutting the unit price in proportion. The underlying tech wouldn’t change at all — just the unit that buyers/sellers see on exchanges. Odds of that happening, probably next to zero. But theoretically plausible.
Technically in the Bitcoin software, all units are measured in Satoshi’s. There is no notion of a “whole Bitcoin” in the Bitcoin Core software, it’s just represented as 100,000,000 satoshis.
Or perhaps instead of listing the price of a BTC, they would switch to buying and selling SATs. Currently 1 BTC is worth about $50,000 and 1 SAT, about 50 cents, which almost anyone can afford.
Whether the supermarket lists the price of steak by the pound or by the ounce, it doesn’t change the amount of steak you’re buying for $5 (or 500 cents.)
—-quote—-
For guys like me who speak for a living at business meetings and trade shows the future looks pretty grim, because we’re suddenly like those travel agents from 1999, displaced by the Internet.
—-quote—-
.
Since when did you speak for a living at business meetings and trade shows?
.
I thought you made all your money consulting for startups and being an “angel investor”?
.
I mean, when you weren’t making all that money off of Mineservers…
Hi Bob, I enjoyed your post as always. Don’t listen to the haters in the comments – you have lots of big fans and you have great insights! Hope to see you speak at an event post-pandemic.
Speak about trolls…
It’s just that… where are all the videos of talks that Cringely gave before the pandemic? If this was how he made his living, shouldn’t these talks be all over YouTube?
.
The only one I’ve seen is the 2006 video from “Reflections|Projections” conference at the University of Illinois where Bob asks to be introduced as a “sex symbol”, lies about inventing the Trash Can icon at Apple, and then spends the rest of his time pitching his vaporware tinfoil hard drive startup company: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06M64l7pPIk&t=373s
.
I did a search for “Cringely conference” on YouTube and it comes up with Triumph of the Nerds, Nerds 2.01, an interview about Steve Jobs he did after releasing the Lost Interview, a brief interview from 1998, and some other old stuff.
.
If I was a conference organizer, how would I find Cringely’s more recent conference appearances, in order to evaluate them?
I have attended an IT industry conference where Bob spoke, back before the dotcom crash and 9/11, outside of the US. I have no reason to doubt that he has spoken at many others. Most big tech companies used to hold annual conferences in several locations around the world.
Plenty of things never get onto You Tube.
The dotcom crash was in 2000. That’s over twenty years ago, and before YouTube existed.
.
I have no doubt that Cringely spoke at various conferences in the last millennium. That’s when he was widely known as a technology journalist and author.
.
But someone who had a career giving talks in the last few years would absolutely make sure that said talks were available on YouTube. It would be part of their portfolio. You can’t just rely on people remembering what you did two decades ago.
Well everyone else picking apart the stuff about no vaccines in 1918 and Goldman Sachs “splitting” Bitcoin, so I’ll take a whack at this one:
.
“America of 1918 was mainly rural, while America today is mainly urban and that difference is advantage 1918 because rural life is by definition socially distanced compared to most big cities.”
.
America had a population of 106 million in the 1920 census. What do you think the % that lived in cities was? 10%? It was much more. 10% of the population lived in just THREE cities: New York (5.6 million – larger than any city other than the New York of today), Chicago (2.7 million) and Philadelphia (1.8 million). According to the US Census Bureau, “The 1920 census marked the first time in which over 50 percent of the U.S. population was defined as urban.”
.
Source: https://www.census.gov/history/www/programs/geography/urban_and_rural_areas.html
55 days from the 15th January until today. 55 days when he said 7-10 days for a Mineserver update.
.
45 days late.
.
55 days in to his 7-10 days.
.
Who could have predicted that?
Par for the course. Took my son’s car to a Dodge dealer. Multiple problems. Extended warranty coverage. Bought the car used with 43K on it. Now at 60K. This morning, received phone call asking us to make an appointment to install the ABS module which finally arrived. I delivered the car to them February 22, 2021. I’ve been waiting patiently for a response since then. Left a message asking them to coordinate with service advisor who took possession of car back in February. “Maybe you guys can work something out!” Explained to my son that in spite of his distaste for my “passive-aggressive” nature, it can often be useful when navigating the modern world and it’s almost always funny.
AWS is work $1T of the $1.7T valuation for Amazon, so it’s not AWS who would be spun out, it’s Amazon Commerce.
For the last 10 years TV makers have been looking for the next killer feature to encourage people to upgrade their TVs faster than the normal 7–10 year cycle. 3D failed, 4K got lukewarm response (as in it’s table stakes, but no one is willing to pay a premium for it). It seems adding a decent webcam (not the garbage sensor and optics most laptop webcams have) and adding video-conferencing and telepresence would be a no-brainer.
My 10 year old plasma had a webcam, and it never got used. I mean, I don’t need somebody to watch me watch my TV like I’m Al Bundy with my hand in my pants.
I thought Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) was talking shit about Amazon and AWS. Amazon selling off AWS would be like a train company selling its tracks to competitors. Bezos is the king of least effort and sweating assets and is an ex-banker. He’s not one to miss a trick but he’s not stupid either.
.
Meanwhile the EU is developing its own pan-European IT strategies and China just announced a five year plan to decouple itself from US interference with IT supply chains. Regulators are slowly waking up to American BS as well. Asia is now pretty much financially de-coupled from the US.
.
Who wants to visit America? That’s a drop in holiday and business travel for a start. Foreign university students are falling off too.
.
These trends are only going to gather steam.
.
Personally I think Mark Stephens garbage is scammer type filter. The only people left listening to him are idiots and that’s where he scams his money but, hey, he’s an American. What do people expect?
@trashtalk
Please *Please* *PRETTY PLEASE* start your own blog! I am tired of waiting for a new post on this one to read your opinions, and I’m sure you have opinions on more than MS (aka C).
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/05/big-tech-critic-tim-wu-joins-biden-administration-to-work-on-competition-policy.html
Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple will probably be broken up in pieces because both Democrats and Republicans here agree that something needs to be done against big tech monopolies/oligopolies.
Biden administration hired several antitrust prominent persons on key economic position and none is in favor of big tech.
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook/2021/03/09/scoop-biden-taps-another-big-tech-trustbuster-492042
https://www.wired.com/story/lina-khan-ftc-antitrust-biden-administration/
@Jeremy
I think there is a video floating about with a clip of Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) going on about work (i.e. Japanese suckers) falling off and his having to replace it with financial lectures. Which dried up even faster… I can’t remember where I watched it.
.
@Sole
.
I’m just a big mouth. I have some opinions and some well informed opinions too but I’m out of it. Public policy took a few wrong turns and the mix of players changed and social media and lobbyists and polling companies are drowning everything out. I’m not equiped for this.
.
I keep an escort blog but it’s mostly nonsense. Believe it or not I’m somewhat fed up with the sound of my own voice. Also although I do like conversation most men don’t pay attention. Well, sometimes but how much this is because they are paying attention or into me it’s difficult to say. The ones who are listening 99% of the time are just nodding along until they get to shag me if they aren’t already beating themselves silly. I may create my own branded website at some point which would give me an incentive to produce original content but I don’t know really. Maybe it’s just about finding the right groove. Filtering, influencing, and ultimately captivating. Me? Captivating? Hah hah.
Just trying to unpack this for later review. I count nine-ish ‘predictions,’ here, not six, of varying granularity.
.
— Life will go back to how it was pre-Covid, but not exactly the same
— The belief that “we’ll all stay home + WFH forever” is overblown
— The total (US?) economic damage due to Covid will be ~9 trillion $$
— Hybrid telepresence will start at Broadway, restaurants, scenic vistas
— Professional traveling speakers will earn less (telepresence will grow)
— Business travel will diminish “like the 1960s,” only when truly needed
— All things cloud, esp. networks, will do much better in 2021-2022
— Amazon will spin off Amazon Web Services sometime this year (2021)
— Bitcoin will split 10-for-1, reducing energy 90%, no I don’t really mean it
— After we buy into Bitcoin hype, we will re-live a (modern) Roaring 20s
.
Four of these (life, overblown, biz-travel, cloud-networks) aren’t really predictions. The ninth doesn’t make a lick of sense as written — the intended sarcasm seems to have flown so far past the foul line as to become gibberish. (I guess the true ‘prediction’ is something like “Digital currency providers will fork and/or branch in an attempt to dilute + propagate (more) circulation and accompanying hype.” This is not hard to foresee.)
.
The core motivations here are left for the reader. Is this an aging pundit running out of steam? Is his ‘future vision’ getting hazy such that he can only muster “It’ll look sorta like” and “overblown” ? Or is there still some vestige of I’ll-duck-and-weave, I’ll-hide-in-vagaries, I’ll-retrofit-my-statements so as to claim “victory” ?
.
Not being sarcastic — that’s a legitimate central question — because it separates ‘fossil’ from ‘fraud.’
“I think everyone will buy a new TV with a sound bar.”
This sounds like a you problem. People either have older TVs with decent sound, or newer TVs that probably need a sound bar. Maybe the prediction should have been “Everyone with a new TV will buy a sound bar.” No matter, what will happen is, like EVERY year, manufacturers will sell shiny new TVs, TVs that really need sound bars to sound good, and you’ll chalk this up as a correct prediction.
Hey, I’ll make a prediction. My iPhone X is getting old and the back glass is cracked, and I blame COVID because I was working from home and dropped it in the bathroom. Thanks to COVID, millions will buy new iPhones in 2021. Here’s hoping I’m right!!!
You could probably remove it with a heat gun. Buy a replacement back and keep it a couple more years.
Great prediction on a Bitcoin split. Cryptocurrency reminds me of the 1990s dotcom boom. I don’t know when that bubble will pop, but man it’s a blast to watch right now.
He didn’t predict the bubble will pop. A price split by investors to attract more investors would lead to a rising price of a scarce commodity. You’ve totally misunderstood misunderstood his point, while contradicting it, while agreeing on the impossibility of it, while saying you agree with it.
Lots of people do quite well with relatively low quality audio and visual equipment. The thing is the brain is very adaptable. We don’t see we perceive. It just needs to be “not bad”. Yes bigger and better can actually be better but this can be more nice than must have. Yes if you put the two side by side there can be a big difference but people won’t otherwise notice.
.
Personally I do want a sound bar but mostly for one reason. I use my computer with a large screen for work and from a sofa as a media viewing device. A soundbar will clear speaker clutter. Do In need an expensive analogue microphone and Analogue-Digital convertor? No. Most people don’t have great speakers or great hearing so don’t care enough. Do I need an expensive webcam? No. I use OBS for colour grading and pay attention to lighting. Is there a market for the average person in their lounge or possibly bedroom having a dedicated television with high fidelity speakers and camera and microphone they can use for social video conferencing? Yes but again it only has to be good enough.
.
There’s a lot of things people don’t pay attention too even professionals. It’s not just production or theatrical ends but the scene and lighting and clothes you wear and other supplimentary sometimes offscreen details. I can be as lazy as anyone but I’m not putting video or pictures out or using cam which hasn’t had a directors eye cast over it. One thing I use when organising things is a camera. Most people are lazy and don’t notice things and our eyes can play tricks with us. Viewing a scene through a camera highlights how it is composed, how it is structured, whether there is any discolouration of surfaces or clutter. No I’m not creating an environment like the apartment scene in Eyes Wide Shut or the bedroom scene in Doctor Strangelove because I don’t have the space to build a purpose built set or knock holes in walls. What I can do is divide my space into zones (sometimes overlapping or multi-purpose) and compose each zone so it is best in class. It’s a work space but I also live in it so this needs to be balanced. For one-off cam work or photography I can do scene shifting and rearranging. An object normally placed elsewhere can be used as a practical to enhance a scene.
.
So before everyone rushes out to buy something new they might want to consider whether everything else is up to scratch.
Why not “green screen” your background and then add whatever you want?
Hot sandy beach scenes. Under a pew at church. In the baptistry. Swamp things. Peat bogs! Y’know?
@Gnarfle
.
Yes there is this too. If you match the light temperature and direction and falloff you can use a realistic scene like a fancy country house or possibly outdoors. Light falloff won’t be the same but you can use background selection and other distraction techniques to hide it.
.
ILM has a more sophisticated (and expensive) version of this based on Epic’s game engine with their virtual studio as used in the Mandalorian. (There are some interesting Youtubes on this.) If you are set up properly you can create the appearance of a single studio which is actually multiple locations composited together. You can up the convincing with things like an identical table in both locations which merge in the composition and all participants use to put their papers or drink glasses. The ILM virtual studio enhances realism by shiny surfaces in camera reflecting the scene including the sky as well as blending the practical scene and computer generated scene to match camera tracking in real time.
.
I have had social wine and dine with men over Skype. If I had my way we’d be working from the same recipe and wine list and set the scenes up to be complementary but most people are lazy. It’s not perfect but you can get drawn in by it. Sadly the overwhelming majority of potential clients can’t see beyond having a fap.
.
But I’m just a prostitute. A… [Salacious pervy “Running Man” shock jock voiceover] whore. So what do I know?
.
Stupid word filter…
Just stumbled across this.
Sorry if I posted it before.
What was I saying?
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/12/school-wasnt-so-great-before-covid-either/616923/
Who even needs this cringely clown, we have an escort here.
How old are you, escort?
Mutant Enemy much?
Quote from article: “Masks will stay with us, for one thing. Like it has long been in Asia, using a mask from time to time will just be a polite thing to do, even if you live in Idaho.”
.
I’ve often thought about this. All through this pandemic we’ve seen a vehement anti-mask sentiment, and not by some fringe minority. It seems highly unlikely that those who were anti-maskers during the pandemic would suddenly have a change of heart and start voluntarily masking in normal times. Maybe I’m just too cynical, but I feel personal comfort and convenience increasingly trumps common courtesy.
.
Informal survey: who here, once the pandemic is well behind us, will continue to mask up when sick?
@Matt – Yeah, I’ll mask up IF I’m sick, but no, once the pandemic is past, I’m not wearing a mask.
I’m not hugely a fan of mask wearing but I’ve been wearing one all the time when outside from the beginning. Not only does it mitigate risk (even a few percentage points might help) but it sends a signal. I’m amenable to the idea that mask wearing when ill and around others becomes a normal thing even if not everyone does it. What Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is yammering on about isn’t news let alone a “prediction”. We had this discussion over in the UK last year. The issue of public interest and social values and difference between West and East is something which has been bubbling quietly for some time and it just had a higher spike during the pandemic.
.
I personally think the more macho of you Americans need to dial the macho down a bit. The way his behaviour comes over is people look like utter dorks. Not only that but most of the anti-maskers looked a bit on the rough side. Seriously? Have a shave, work off some of the dough, and have a shower.
.
It hasn’t escaped my attention masks can be a bit on the kinky side.
Is it sad I miss the IBM columns?
No. It isn’t sad that you miss IBM columns. Its sad that IBM doesn’t seem to have a product or service worth discussing.
Its not IBM but . . . https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/03/amds-zen3-comes-to-the-server-room-with-epyc-milan/
https://www.ibm.com/quantum-computing/learn/what-is-quantum-computing/
Isn’t that just marketing?
A long time ago, I worked with a man who thought IBM’s documentation was the best in the business. I’ve mentioned this to others who think IBM’s documentation is meh. Oddly enough, he was once working with an IBM tech who did not understand how to configure a SCSI device. After wasting 3 hours, the tech left, saying he’d be back the next day. My friend waited for him to leave, read the documentation and configured it perfectly his first try. Scared the hell out of everyone else in the office because they’d been relying on IBM techs for a long time. To be fair, he taught me most of what I know about computers and we’d been messing around with PCs for at least 8 years by that point. So it wasn’t exactly new to him. But it scared another guy, who’d been working at that particular office for a number of years as a programmer, badly enough that he left. He didn’t want to have to know anything about the hardware. Wonder what happened to him.
Who gives a shit about IBM? Change the bloody record.
Shareholders?
I’m not convinced that we’ve learned a damn thing since 1918. Especially since the original work on airborne pathogens of uncertain origin was done in 1906.
A good place to start: “How vaccines work against COVID-19: Science, Simplified” :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWGTciX795o
Virtual learning!
https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2021/03/virtual-learning-could-make-person-school-better/618297/
This is a really interesting Youtube on practical effects versus CGI and how they can work very well in combination.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFrjTAa7N4M
If this Bitcoin prediction happens, what I do think may happen next will be a very large burst of the entire crypto-currency bubble market. A huge surge of regular joe and jane investors wanting to get a piece of action without really understanding what it is, perhaps believing it’s some kind of special money the government is unable to tax and other confused information, there will be huge amounts of fraud and stupidity committed, and then, one day, when everyone involved least suspects, huge swaths of value will truly disappear worldwide in one glorious breathless moment, with everyone screaming, “Where’s my money?”, like that toddler in that first silly Funny or Die video, and this also will bring down confidence elsewhere and cause markets to depress like a real sad off brand tire with seventeen nails in it and no extended warrantee and real banks will be vulnerable, too, FDIC or no, because, without a doubt, they, too will have dabbled in crypto, probably Bitcoin, but others as well and will have gotten burned. Any possibility of Roaring Twenties repeat will be squelched like an angry cigarette butt thrust down in a cold dollop of mashed potatoes and congealed lumpy gravy.
And from that chaos, a worse guy than Trump will arise …
…. and the scapegoating will be very huuuuuuuge, I can tells ya’, lemme why doncha’?
So. Business as usual?
Its’ obvious the sepcualtors with deep pockets full of “funny money” are moivign in to manufacture a Bitcoin bubble. The onyl purpose of this is to monitize the highs and lows which they manipulate or have more information on than the average person will ever have, and then part everyone from their money when it crashes. As always it will be someone else who picks up the tab. This is one argument for a decent universal healthcare and welfare system. The safety net is fully funded so there are no big surprises when a disaster happens. It also stops idiots from spending money on a mugs game that would be otherwise set aside for a rainy day.
.
I’m happy enough to take every penny a client has on them (within reason) but I would always advise a client to only spend money on me from their discretionary income. In fact it’s in my best interests a client is happy and healthy and has no life issues.