The history of instrument flight (originally called blind flying) has had three distinct phases. The first began with Elmer Sperry’s Gyro Horizon in the 1920s that allowed skilled pilots to fly through clouds by showing them where was the horizon they couldn’t otherwise see. Race pilot Jimmy Doolittle used Sperry’s gyro and a precision altimeter, a gyro compass and a primitive navigation radio in 1929 to make the first flight entirely “under the hood” with takeoff, flight, and landing all without visual references. That Jimmy Doolittle was one hell of a pilot. But for the purposes of this column what I want to concentrate on is that in this first era of instrument flight the only thing Doolittle had to worry about hitting was the ground. Nobody worried about running into other airplanes because there were so few in the air that the possibility of collision was almost zero. They called it the Big Sky Theory. It’s a big sky out there so don’t worry about hitting anything.
And the Big Sky Theory generally held, with minor exceptions like the B-25 bomber that flew into the Empire State Building in 1945, which was attributed to an incorrectly set altimeter.
The Big Sky suddenly got a lot smaller on June 30, 1956 when the impossible happened and two airliners collided over the Grand Canyon killing everyone on both planes — 128 people in all. It was the first civilian crash to kill more than 100 people. The United Airlines DC-7 headed from LAX to Chicago was under Instrument Flight Rules and the TWA Super-Constellation headed from LAX to Kansas City was under Visual Flight Rules. Both had departed LAX within three minutes of each other, both were maneuvering around thunderstorms, and both were flying quite legally at 19,000 feet when they hit.
The result of this rare but now thoroughly possible crash was the institution of Positive Control for all instrument flights in U.S. airspace to this day. An FAA Air Traffic Controller tells the pilots what to do and ideally monitors compliance on RADAR.
The Big Sky Theory for flying may have died that day in the air above the Grand Canyon, but versions of it remain in effect in many parts of our society. If you are in an area where people are dying of COVID-19 and don’t choose to wear a face mask, for example, you are applying a version of Big Sky. This version says that infected people are widely distributed enough that it is unlikely you’ll get (or give) COVID no matter what you do, which is absolutely true right up to the point where there are enough cases to make it absolutely wrong.
In a big country, most people can behave anyway they like and get away with it though somebody — maybe not them — could still pay a price. So while I am making the behavioral decision, I am making it for both of us.
A version of this effect can be seen in murder statistics. Murder rates rise, for example, during natural disasters. With a hurricane coming or a wildfire burning, who is going to know that you hit your nasty neighbor over the head? Societal norms aren’t what we think they are.
There is another version of Big Sky that applies to organized crime. I think of it as the Tony Soprano Theory. Tony Soprano, a successful New Jersey mafioso, could behave anyway he liked as long as almost everyone else followed the rules. Organized crime is parasitic. It relies on criminals being a minority because if there get to be too many crooks they will kill the host on which they have been feeding, in Tony’s case the good citizens of New Jersey.
Taking this Soprano analogy a step further, organized crime relies for its success on many government functions working properly. Cash money (currency) has to have real value or it won’t be worth stealing. Drugs have to be illegal to keep prices high and to scare competitors unwilling to take the risk of jail time. That makes law enforcement vital for a successful criminal enterprise. Tony wanted his mail delivered, his telephone to work, his garbage to be picked-up, and his pizza hot.
Another version of Big Sky applies to diplomacy between nations. We give foreign diplomats immunity from criminal prosecution as a quid pro quo to keep our ambassadors out of jail, too. “It’s a small price to pay,“ they say, but it is a price, relying on enough slop in the legal system that hardly anyone complains when immunity is invoked. Clearly there are victims of this policy or it wouldn’t be a policy. Similarly, diplomatic negotiations between nations are all about giving-up things we might have preferred to keep in exchange for important concessions from the other side. If, say, U.S. farmers are inconvenienced by those concessions, we just give them subsidies paid for with money we will eventually forget that we borrowed. It’s all leveraging systemic inefficiencies because they are difficult to measure. We can do it because we don’t usually know how much it hurts.
Over the Grand Canyon that day in 1956 the pain of instrument flight was measured in 128 deaths and so that system changed. Any version of Big Sky won’t change until the measurable pain of taking the risk exceeds the perceived pain of compliance.
Back to COVID, few people except the Lt. Governor of Texas would argue against masks if the situation was so dire that that fatality rates were 10 or 100 times higher than they presently are. Of course you can lay out the math and see that U.S. COVID cases are now 10 times higher than they were on March 30th, which makes it very possible that they could eventually be 100 times higher than March 30th before we have a usable vaccine. But we prefer not to do the math.
Big Sky theories break-down based either on shocking individual examples like the Grand Canyon air crash or on a slow realization that the trend isn’t only bad, it is disastrous. That’s the Big Sky aspect of Climate Change. People may argue that climate change isn’t real or is a statistical aberration or is some natural cycle that we can’t affect, because they’d rather not change their behavior. In this case “people” can also mean companies, governments, and even political movements. If they are successful within the current system, why change it? And so the system won’t generally change until the negative outcome is either obviously inevitable or until those who are profiting from change (solar energy, for example) become louder voices than those who are resisting change (Big Oil).
The environmental, labor, and tax changes promulgated by the Trump Administration, for example, benefit a particular minority of the population. It’s a Big Country, a Big Economy, a Big Environment and can probably tolerate some additional abuse is the excuse. Besides, when shit actually hits the fan it will be someone else’s problem. He actually said that.
Another version of Big Sky is Inshallah, an Arabic language expression meaning “if God wills” or “God willing.” The term is mentioned in the Quran and Muslims often use it when speaking about future events. Climate change or organized crime or the well running dry or uncontrolled instrument flight won’t negatively affect us if we are on the correct side of God, Inshallah.
So Big Sky can be predestined: Make America Great Again, please.
The real enemy of Big Sky is data. We can have opinions, we can have beliefs, but a mountain of good data can tear Big Sky apart for those who will read the data and make the effort to understand it. That’s what is happening in the emerging third era of instrument flight. Now we have navigational data so precise that it can take us from likely (but random) survival to almost certain death.
There are airways between cities and our WAAS GPS units with their one-meter precision can now send a faster airplane right up the ass of a slower airplane if they are flying to the same destination at the same altitude on the same airway and nobody is looking out the window. Of course we still have air traffic controllers and have recently added ADSB, which reports your exact position to all aircraft with which you might collide. Technology may save us, after all.
Or we can just continue to believe in the Big Sky. Jimmy Doolittle, who made that first all-instrument flight in 1929 and led a famous 1942 bombing raid on Tokyo, didn’t die in a crash. He lived on the golf course at Pebble Beach in Carmel, California, dying in his bed in 1993 at age 96. Some people are just lucky.
Numbers don’t lie. They can be manipulated by people who lie though.
Covid cases are on the rise and, as such, so is the death toll. But the percentage of death has only gone up marginally, from 1.6 to 2 percent (U.S and worldwide). Of course there are more cases – people are sick of worrying about getting sick. So they’re going out more and coming into contact with asymptomatic people. SARS-COV-2 is a virus not unlike any other virus before it. It will spread, and in fact it must spread, until there’s a planetary, or hurd, immunity. The 1918 (Spanish) flu took two years to run its course. I doubt this will be any different.
Climate change is real AND climate change is cyclical. You’re old enough to remember the next impending ice age scare of the late 1960s and ’70s. Global cooling was a tactic then like global warming is now. We have the meteorological data to back it up, but recognizing it as cyclical would defund the scare mongers and we can’t give up those campaign dollars now, can we?
Love hearing from you Bob! Be safe and be well so you can write more often. <3 :^)
For those who seem incapable of thinking for themselves, here is a very basic picture showing that indeed the temperature of the earth has been rising since 20,000BC. But to determine it is cyclic requires more than just a couple of ups and down as has happened since then.
What is more important is to look at the rate of increase since 1900, and the amount of increase seen already. Neither of these have been seen in the last 20,000 years which means it cannot even be considered cyclic at this stage. Maybe in another 20,000 years we might be able to say that.
https://xkcd.com/1732/
Thank you.
I thought I was thanking Daniel. Oops. Does not work that way I see. Sorry for my error. I liked Daniel’s measured response.
Bob, you hate Trump, I get it. But you can’t hate the 80 plus million of us who voted for him. I don’t think we are all dumber than you? We see the world, or at least the United States differently. Why make all of us suffer ideals that are not adopted by China, India or any number of dictatorial regimes that abuse Mother Earth. We – the USA – represents the Greatest Nation on earth which does far more good globally than any other country period. I think the statistics on all levels would make the case.
You want a world where your children and my children are free, healthy and successful. We may get there in different ways and still provide the same outcome. The Democrats and the new leftist agenda will not do it for either of us. Trump may not be the man, but all of us wanting small government, term limits, and reasoned societal security and norms can get there together. Cheers!
Why you don’t ask Trump to marry you when you love him so much ?
Melania will divorce him soon so it is your chance to step in.
By the way Biden won 80 million popular votes and not Trump – Trump won 6 million less – link:
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-politics-elections-372af3b89bc1f5f0f6d7f8c80025a9b0
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/526998-bidens-lead-over-trump-surpasses-6m-votes-as-more-ballots-are-tallied
Now I AM confused. I don’t recall writing anything about the 73,642,817 people who voted for President Trump. All I did was mention certain Trump policies in a pretty vast historical context that began long before the President was even born. Systems change slowly but they do change and people can behave in ways that are safer or helpful as well as ways that are less safe or less helpful. Leaving it to chance is, well, leaving it to chance.
I’ve been thinking about this topic for decades, ever since Reagan Interior Secretary James Watt (remember him?) said, “We don’t have to protect the environment, the Second Coming is at hand.”
I would instead say to my children, “The Second Coming may be here, but I’m expecting you to still make your bed.”
The Impossible Years! 1968!
Linda Kingsley: [her parents are trying to get her to clean up her very messy room] How can you make such a big deal out of one little messy room when this whole world is flying apart? Crime on the streets! Strontium-90 in our milk! Push-button warfare! Why, do you realize that at any moment, we might be *blasted* off the face of this earth?
Jonathan Kingsley: All right. So we’ll be blasted. But when we are, you are going with a clean room!
Wow, United States is the Greatest Nation on earth? By all metrics? You sound like the self-centered idiot you support. Here’s a hint: most people in the world don’t want to live there, including myself. Enjoy your crumbling empire.
Re: ” Oops. ” No Oops needed. Your “thank you” and David’s post are at an equal level, both responding to Daniel. Also, thanks for your comments on being a conservative.
DT got a lot of votes- may have 80 million supporters but not 80 million voters. 2000 year old man still beat his butt popularly and electorally by large margin.
Why did you support D Trump? Ideology, policy, character or combination of three. My take, based on 2016 messaging, appealed to three themes:
(1) Build the wall (southern border only)-” too many criminal brown people”; (2). Lock her up- ” Alice- shut up or I’ll knock you to the moon.” (3). Drain the swamp- government is the cause of me problems cuz I can’t do what ever I feel like.
Trump is AWESOME
– 1. a millionaire who hides his tax returns
– 2. Genius who hide his college transcript
– 3. Brilliant businessman who went bankrupt three times and whose casinos lost $1 billion over 10 years.
– 4. Playboy & self described stud who regularly pays for sex ( and does not wear protection). Not wearing a mask while conducting social intercourse with many partners is 2020 equivalent.
Re: “Why did you support D Trump?” Rob answered that question in his post, the one to which you responded. I guess your question was rhetorical, in order to present an opposing view.
The number of supposed Covid-19 dead in the USA is around 260,000 now. Which is only 0.0764% of our current 340,000,000 population. That’s less than 1/10 of 1%, a very small number. In fact, almost a rounding error. So why is there so much panic?
As to climate change, it is happening and what is going to surprise people is that at some point, it is going to suddenly take a big jump. I don’t know why this will happen but it seems to be the way the world works. Temp will suddenly jump 2°C in one year and sea levels will rise by feet. It will be major surprise for many! Will this cause as much panic as CV-19 has?
@Daniel wrote:
“but recognizing it as cyclical would defund the scare mongers”
Do not confuse the cyclic rhetoric (scare mongering) with the relentless march of scientific progress.
In other words, we will know tomorrow than we know today. Update your trolling accordingly.
By all means, mask up. It helps… how much is debatable. However, making “wearing a mask” the litmus for whether one cares about one’s fellow man sounds good, but its a little more complex than that. If I wear a mask but engage in risky behavior (e.g. let’s go bowling 5 nights a week because, hey “everyone’s wearing a mask”) its analogous to the airline pilot taking a nap because “hey, the plane’s under positive control by the FAA”.
Well it is calculable:
https://medium.com/incerto/the-masks-masquerade-7de897b517b7
Just a guess from me Bob. Was the article written by an AI neural net of some type or GPT-2?
Very close, but you edit much gooder.
Gooder than you…
It would be humorous if Bob had replaced himself with a bot.
Your body your choice, right? Wear a mask or stay home if you are scared of the china flu. Go out and act normal if you don’t. That’s what a free society is about.
Nobody can decide for us. 99.5% will survive with a few sniffles. Only you know if your health is poor and the risk is too much. Life is a gamble in so many ways. Individual freedom must come first.
As for climate change, did you know the Paris Accord allows China, India and other developing nations to pollute without restrictions? If 6 billion people pollute and 1 billion conserve, the planet cannot be saved. So the whole climate debate is a fraud. It is not about saving the planet. It is about letting the 3rd world *catch up* and become like the west. Forget this fraud and live your life to the fullest.
And what happens when the hospitals are full to bursting? What happens if you have a heart attack or traffic accident..or your kid breaks their arm or something? I hope you enjoy having coffins piled up because the morgue is full. That happened in Italy and the US is heading there. The rest of the world is looking in, amazed, at your country’s incompetence.
As for a free society, every free society still has to have limits. You all drive on the same side of the road, don’t you? (the motor vehicle equivalent of “big sky” ended a long time ago)
“And what happens when the hospitals are full to bursting?”
We send people to another hospital, even if it is in another county or state. I guess the for profit hospitals of the USA should have planned for possible peak capacity better. Maybe put more money into facilities instead of their pockets.
Jojo was a man who thought he was a loner . . .
Several years ago, on a Sunday night, at about 9 p.m., my son stormed out of the house and said he was never coming back. He took a bag of clothes, mostly underwear and socks. I locked the front door and off he went. I went to bed about 11 p.m.
AT 02:30 a.m., my door alert sounded. Someone was at the FRONT DOOR! Who could it be?
My son, with a sheepish grin said, “You knew I’d be back.”
“I hoped you would be back. I wasn’t certain you’d be back.”
He came in, started stripping off his SWEATY clothes and I said, “You’re welcome to live here.”
“Buuuuuuut,” he said,
“No buts about it. It doesn’t matter where you go, there are always going to be limitations.” I later found out that he’d left without his wallet, his phone, and absolutely NO money. He’d gone to a local library and was dejected to find out they aren’t open 24/7. Make of it what you will.
Driving on the same side of the road?
Seems like a good idea. I wish folks could figger out what the lines painted on the parking lot represent. They go to all the trouble to paint an arrow on the ground so you’ll know the flow of traffic and damn near everybody and his sister ignore it and drive any which way they want. The other thing that gits my goat is folks who park illegally. The local plaza with a grocery store has gone to extra trouble to mark places where its illegal to park and nobody cares. They put up extra stop signs and people pretend they’re at a full stop while waiting for someone to run into the store and then come back out.
Once, a few years back, I walked into the store. I noticed an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running sitting at the curb. I always ( AND I DO MEAN ALWAYS) make a crack about there being a free car available. I buy what I buy and walk back out. There’s a sheriff’s deputy standing at the back of the vehicle writing it up. Just then, the owner of said vehicle comes walking out, sees the deputy and starts trying to engineer the deputy to allow him to skate. The deputy keeps on writing; owner says something like “Hey! C’mon! Be a nice guy! Be a nice guy!” Deputy stops writing, looks him in the eye and says “I am a nice guy. And I park over there with the rest of the nice guys.”
This is an emotional argument. Go ahead and live in fear of something 99.95% will survive with a few sniffles.. As I said, your body your choice.
Its not an emotional argument. Its a moral one. Something you apparently don’t comprehend.
I’m 44, no underlying conditions, almost died from C19 back in March. Took over 6 months to return to full health, thankfully, others are not so lucky. So, dont wear a mask, lick barstools, inhale, inhale, inhale. See how it works out for you and more importantly yours who unlike you may have considered the health of others.
This is like saying play the lottery or you can’t get rich. At your age and no conditions, your odds of surviving were about 99.99%. I’ll take odds like that and live my life, you can choose otherwise.
The few young people who died turned out to have cancer or something else they didn’t know about. Hope this is not you. Assuming you are not just trolling for politics.
PS — If you had covid and survived it, you probably have immunity for decades. Go ahead and lick those bars tools.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/11/28/fighting-dangerous-myth-covid-only-threatens-old-ill/6440182002/
You can’t stop what’s comin’. It ain’t all waitin’ on you.
Your articles are much more compelling when you stay within your area of expertise.
Yet another American-centric blog post throwing a dead cat on the table to distract people from Mineserver and a lack of journalistic integrity, and trademark egotism. We’re getting blogs the New York Times and Washington Post and Guardian, Le Monde, and Der Seigel would spike. Another nothingburger from the “retired” Mark Stephens (aka Cringely). The philosophical fallacy of appealing to time-served is noted.
.
Big Sky Theory is a marketing term given a grand title. It’s neither about big skies nor a theory. It’s about bullshit worldviews and laziness and naive administration. It wouldn’t have made it with any peer reviewed scientific journal because it’s not science. Tony Soprano is a fictional character. The sophisticated politics and practice and law of diplomats and diplomacy is reduced to a cartoon view.
.
Covidiots are just narrow minded ignorant selfish assholes. No grand theory required. No need to big them up.
.
Proof Mark Stephens can’t produce anything decent without an editor and a deadline and even back in the day he was regarded as a gossip columnist and has boasted within the past few blogs as having no technical ability. It shows.
.
Strick to rewriting someone else’s work in reports on pipes in nuclear reactors. “Yeah, man. It’s in the pipes. The pipes, maaaaaaan.”
.
Total nonsense!
Trashtalk – Yet another American-centric blog post
Ya know guys, I think TT might be a bot. Is there ever a thread where he doesn’t use this phrase?
So fine, let’s talk about Britain. As of 11/21, the U.K. is at 6.6 deaths per m, the U.S. is at 4.4, and the E.U. for perspective is at 7.3 … all are climbing. Within the E.U. France and Italy are far worse than that 7.3, while Spain and the Netherlands are a bit better.
.
https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-chart/?areas=eur&areas=usa&areas=gbr&areasRegional=usny&areasRegional=usca&areasRegional=usfl&areasRegional=ustx&byDate=0&cumulative=0&logScale=0&perMillion=1&values=deaths
.
Let’s not oversimplify when comparing countries, ‘k? Indeed, comparing countries is almost useless, because there are so many differences compounded together.
She was gonna be an actress; she was gonna be a star!
She was gonna shake her ass on the hood of Whitesnake’s car!
@Daniel Hoyt @Mkkby
First neither of you have a clue. Climate change including the percentage of carbon in the atmosphere and the impact of humans on this is a known and measurable thing. The footprint is there in the data.
.
Covid-19 may have a modest level of infection in the population but the exact figure is unknown. The reason why it is low is because of how it spreads. Left unchecked it would rip through a population and kill off a significant number of people who would have lived and effect many others with long term symptoms including neurological and other physical damage. It’s not a unique virus and actually part of a known family of viruses. The 1918 flu actually started in Kansas. The circumstances and knowledge and technal capabilities and expertise have moved on a lot since then and even more in the last decade. This is why we have potential new vaccines within a year not 10-20 years.
.
People like you who absorb and promote egotistical handwaving bullshit should not be allowed anywhere near a real world decision on which peoples lives and the future of civilisation depend. Just because you can gob off on the internet doesn’t make your opinion valid or true or worth listing to.
.
I actually think Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) suffers from similar egotistical bullshit issues as Trump and like Trump he is more a symptom than a cause. They’re both stuck in the 1980s and haven’t moved on. I think this is why it’s easy to believe Stephens has the hots for Trump. They are peas from the same pod. The same can be said for some politicians in the UK, Poland, Hungary, and Turkey. In the UK journalist Johann Hari got caught telling fibs and this ended any chance his having a future in journalism. The same is true of Mark Stephens who burned the media over his IBM allegations. Mark Stephens also burned his readers like Trump burned his suppliers.
.
This whole essay is a riff on Mark Stephens ego and I’m pretty sure most of its main themes have been plagiarised. There’s nothing new in any of it. Like previous essays I’m left trying to work out exactly what Mark Stephens is trying to say. Another thing which bugs me isn’t only the copyright infringement of photos Stpehens uses but when he published his own photographs they are appallingly badly done. The backgrounds look cheap and so many of them are full of litter. There’s always pieces of crumpled paper or boxes of junk or general crap in the photo usually in the background but also in the foreground. I don’t know. It just seems a bit lazy to me. I take and publish glamour pictures for a living (I’m an escort) and wouldn’t be caught dead using someone else’s photos or anything this lazy. I’m not a professional writer and cannot produce anything as good as someone with real talent but know my limits. Given a choice I would write about politics and technical things and science but I don’t have an audience for this. Doing some A/B and split testing on my own blog shows uptake drops off a cliff when I post this and takes off if I rely on looking hot and wearing something tasteful. Lets just say I’m an unwilling sex symbol and don’t have to boast like either Stephens or Trump who have a habit of making sexist remarks about women more qualified and clever than they are.
@gnarfle
.
Very close! Some grains of truth in there too. I’m not saying much more as I have written enough today.
.
In other news Gérald Mari (former Elite boss) is in hot water. Models are not escorts and escorts are not models. Arms dealer Khashoggi blurred the lines but we all know what was going on there. He may not have paid cash but favours and prestige for models to build their own independent businesses and there was consent but we all know this was a transactional affair. At the extreme a certain woman who married then was divorced from a certain pop star is known (according to personal sources) to have actively pursued wealthy Saudis businessmen in the London clubs in spite of denials. Personally I find too many wealthy men and Saudis to be unpleasant company. While I am all ears for a proposal I do not go out of my way to attract them as clients. They are simply too much headwrecking bother. I would also feel guilty flying on private jets to private islands and wouldn’t be able to keep my mouth shut. I’m sure some men would welcome the input but this usually isn’t clients priorities when they see me. I have had one wealthy client who did and he offered Khashoggi style patronage but I prefer cash so declined. Gérald Mari was simply an egotistical bully. If he had paid cash to consenting service providers like everyone else he wouldn’t be in hot water today. That’s what happens when you’re cheap and he was only ever a hired hand living the lifestyle anyway. Not as big a catch as he thought he was.
.
I much prefer ordinary clients. I find them much nicer and more approachable and relatable. Not necessarily on my level but decent people.
@Gnarfle
.
That was a funny anecdote and lightens the mood. I’m glad you shared it. Thanks.
Congratulations, you’ve discovered the tragedy of the commons.
In the end it’s all about complex things like costs and probabilities. The zeal go force people back into the meat packing plants Or back behind the counter at Starbucks was about the “cost” of keeping the economy, whatever that is, up and running. We knew it would cost, among other things, human lives. We had some idea how many. The ‘real’ issue was what value we put those lives and hos much, in human lives, we were willing go pay. That number differed for various reasons. One of the reasons was where the person doing the calculating was positioned socially. If he/she was in the top 1% and unlikely to be the one paying the price, paying it in other peoples lives, then they were likely to be willing go “pay more”.
This article seemed rather incoherent and rambling, like an intelligent amateur blogger who doesn’t know how to make a point. (or like this comment.) Is Cringely losing his writing edge? I don’t know.
@Gnarfle
.
Jim made a couple of typos. I always ignore them because peoples brains are not always engaged and they don’t double check because of distractions or time pressures. His comment was good enough and a few other people get it too.
.
I just read in the Guardian about the kerfuffle between Lukas Gage and an unnamed director over the background in his video call. This kind of topic has been a thing since the pandemic. Anyone who knows the basics of presentation and video knows the gotchas. Calling Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) out for crap in the scene is different to this director being snobby. I know a good amount about set design and lighting and FX and photography and virtual studios and stuff so try to apply it. Doing it really well is always a money issue but you can do a lot well without money. Backgrounds don’t have to be expensive and you can move the camera and furniture to create a different look. Nobody knows just for the videocall you have a wall piled full of junk past the camera field of view. Other than this lighting is key for its flattering effect and atmosphere. People can tune out bad video but cannot tune out bad audio. No you don’t need an expensive analogue mic. That’s for podcast poseurs who want to look “pro”. My mic has an off switch so I don’t suffer from hot mic syndrome. USB extender cables allow you to place external cams and mics or keyboards anywhere.
.
One thing I do when I want to have a clearer idea what my place is like is I take photos. Cameras have a high resolution and you can get a better idea of colours and symmetry and clutter with a photo. Cameras have a higher resolution than your eyes and looking at a photo gets past your brain editing things out because you got used to things and counters bad habits and unconcious biases.
.
If anyone wants inspiration they can browse Apartment Therapy or Getty Images for ideas.
Hi Bob.
.
I like the Big Sky Theory analogy. And naming “‘positive control” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_traffic_control for us noobs. Thanks.
.
Eeyore’s spewing “tragedy of the commons” fatalism, which will somehow be magically fixed with Freedom Markets™, is very unsatisfying. Yaya, we get it. Now tell us how to fix it.
.
I highly recommend Logic of Collective Action. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Logic_of_Collective_Action
.
I would like follow on work exploring when and how to do different forms of coordination and control. A calculus.
.
The problem space is always changing. Social, legal, technical, economic, organizational, scale. I’ve long wondered if “positive control” style centralized control will be succeeded by some kind of peer-to-peer system. Surely we now have the communication and coordination tech for aircraft to talk directly. And maybe even have a set of rules to partially mimick flocking behavior. Like those boids simulations.
.
Great topic. Thanks again. Everyone, stay safe.
Cheers, Jason
PS- I withdraw my prior requests for you to fix this site’s CSS for comment paragraphs. Never change!
>>Surely we now have the communication and coordination tech for aircraft to talk directly.
Yes, it’s called TCAS (Traffic Collision Avoidance System), a system whereby aircraft radio-equipped computers detect possible collision courses, alert the pilots and coordinate avoidance maneuvers independently of Air Traffic Control. Still need that positive control, though, or the TCAS systems would be alerting all the time and multiple intruders in congested skies would overwhelm the system’s (and pilots’) ability to respond to them all coherently.
I work on test systems used in the maintenance and calibration of TCAS systems. It’s interesting to program such a nightmare multiple-intruder scenario and listen to the alerts going off. No pilot would be able to cope. It doesn’t take very many simulated intruders to produce wildly confusing alerts.
If you look into how well Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam did early on in the pandemic with the initial variants of SARS-Cov-2, you would know that it was not luck, government lockdowns or masks that saved them: their climate and prior exposure to other viruses protected them initially. Look at the distribution of The Intermediate Horseshoe Bat and you get the picture. The first variants of SARS-CoV-2 were in Southern China, not Wuhan. The virus mutated faster once it was incubated in old people in small air-conditioned Chinese hospitals. The one certain path of the mutations and evolution is that they will become better at infecting humans.
There is a free easy way for almost everyone below the age of 65 to be protected: living outdoors, social distancing, stop eating too much and then, to build immunity: small doses of infection from live Covid-19 patients and exposing healthy young people carefully selecting to be infected from the least sick patients. It is old technology called variolation that was used to control Smallpox before Edward Jenner and vaccination. It works and it is free! UK students at Northern English universities used this trick in October. We could write an app for that.
Masks can help when everyone is very disciplined. Seatbelts make bad drivers drive more recklessly. Masks give Spanish people false confidence that they can carry on with hugs, kisses multiple generations mixing happily etc. Governments scaring people is not nice. Forcing single people to celibacy and destroying businesses is pretty horrible. Look to the Philippines to see how damaging and ineffective lockdowns can be.
Other old vaccines against three viruses including Mumps (MMR 2) appear to have a very strong correlation with clinical outcomes after infection with SARS-CoV-2:
https://mbio.asm.org/content/11/6/e02628-20
The Philippines has crushed its economic prospects more than any other ountry with extended lockdowns and forced wearing of masks, visors, and closing all schools.
https://theaseanpost.com/article/mask-visor-rules-make-philippine-commuters-sweat
Worst economic damage according to IMF predictions :
https://www.ft.com/content/8b286455-d9ed-42a9-b933-5a1d3f4f08b2
The extended lockdowns and enforced wearing of both masks and visors did not spread the pandemic reaching all the major Philippines Islands and the worst infection rates in SE Asia:
“On August 2, the Philippines surpassed the 100,000 cases mark as the country continues to report around 2,000-3,000 cases a day. The country eventually had the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia”
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/22/imf-trims-2020-asia-outlook-citing-contractions-in-india-philippines-malaysia.html
@Jermey Parsons
Citations please. At least 50% of what you said is misinformation/utter crap. Please! You have a responsibility not just for yourself but people who may be impacted or influenced by what you say. And no I’m not going to accept citations which have not been peer reviewed nor citations which are out of date.
.
@Jason Osgood
Case in point: On Slashdot they cover an astropphysicist and a neurosurgeon saying the structure of the universe resembles the structure of the brain. Firstly, this was first proposed by Arthur C. Clarke in Profiles of the Future; an Inquiry into the Limits of the Possible. First published in 1962 with updated versions in 1973, 1984 and 1999. The underlying physics doesn’t mean the two systems have anything to do with each other.
.
.
Clusterinng: https://www.sciencealert.com/superspreader-events-around-the-world-played-a-key-role-in-igniting-the-covid-19-pandemic
.
Virus evolution and vaccines: https://www.sciencealert.com/can-we-stop-covid-19-from-out-evolving-a-vaccine-by-learning-from-the-past
.
Economics versus death rate: https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/recessions-dont-lead-to-an-overall-increase-in-deaths/
.
None of this is new news. I would expect Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) who boasts (BOASTS!) of being a real journalist would actually do the job of journalism and not an exercise in plausible least effort. There are more in depth articles out there including published by the Guardian and Der Seigel and others which go into these issues deeper and explain the scientific issues and discrimination issues and practical issues. You won’t find any of this from the author of this blog.
Bob, you DO know better than this.
All of your cases. ALL of them. assume parameter independence which is, of course, risible with an infection.
Also with stupidity (mask avoiders, not yours).
People with bad ideas group together and don’t wear masks. We’re in for an apocalypse between now and the end of the year. Don’t get a heart attack, you might be sent away at the ER.
Otherwise nice article, but you usually do better.
There’s also this.
https://theconversation.com/3-reasons-for-information-exhaustion-and-what-to-do-about-it-149615
I would like to make a couple of observations about how I see America.
A saying I heard all the time growing up (I’m 54) was “Your rights end at the tip of my nose.” You have no right to infect another person. Even if you don’t kill someone you are inflicting economic hardship on another person. As the person that refuses to take precautions, if you infect another person, that newly infected person might miss work, incur hospital bills, become impaired, or suffer a different loss. If those saying masks are useless and refuse to wear them are they signing up to pay for the damages they cause by their reckless behavior?
.
For those playing statistician and saying that 260,000 lives is nothing compared to the population; I have a couple points. Deaths are up 380,000 from the prior year. Only a fraction of the population has been exposed to the virus. If 20% of the population (and that is probably a high number) that means when we hit 100% infections then we’ll have lost over 2-3 million more. Those are holocaust level numbers.
.
Hospitals are bursting now. Infections are rising exponentially. The sick and dead will be in the streets. Temporary hospitals are being setup in arenas, schools, all over. Doctors and nurses are dying and getting burned out. We can’t just make more overnight. If the vaccines really work, if they can be manufactured and distributed, are you going to force everyone to get inoculated? Seems like the “freedumb” lovers will balkat that too.
.
When my parents were born if you had a communicable disease (measles, chicken pox, mumps, yellow fever, and on and on) you and your family were locked in your house until it had passed. No ifs, ands, or buts. Your neighbors would call the Department of Health on you if you broke quarantine.
.
This is anecdotal but we just had to have a funeral. He was cremated and urns are sold out. Think about that. Urns are scarce.
.
America has become selfish and weak.
https://theconversation.com/oxford-vaccine-results-are-in-now-we-need-to-make-sure-it-is-used-heres-how-150510
Oxford vaccine results are in: now we need to make sure it is used – here’s how.
https://news.slashdot.org/story/20/11/23/019244/how-powerful-forces-collaborated-to-peddle-misinformation-about-the-origins-of-the-coronavirus
Yet as recently as September, a Hong Kong researcher was appearing on Fox News “making the unsubstantiated claim to millions that the coronavirus was a bio-weapon manufactured by China.” The Times traces it to “a collaboration between two separate but increasingly allied groups that peddle misinformation: a small but active corner of the Chinese diaspora and the highly influential far right in the United States.”
.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/nov/22/ex-pms-unite-in-australia-in-bid-to-curb-power-of-murdoch-empire
Ex-PMs unite in Australia in bid to curb power of Murdoch empire. Former rivals to star in Leveson-style inquiry into mogul’s near-monopoly of the country’s media.
“Murder rates rise, for example, during natural disasters. With a hurricane coming or a wildfire burning, who is going to know that you hit your nasty neighbor over the head? Societal norms aren’t what we think they are.”
There is some evidence that violence rises during natural disasters, but it is plausible to attribute it to mental distress and anger. For instance, there is a LOT of evidence that suicide and self-harm increase dramatically during natural disasters and it seems these two may be related: people make terrible choices when everything is crumbling around them.
.
This is the “Fundamental Attribution Error.” Bob assumes people are making calculating, cold-blooded decisions — lettting out the inner murderer who was always there — rather than ascribing actions to their circumstances and the context in which decisions are made.
.
An example: you’re a resident of Fukushima. A tsunami, with a force you have never encountered in your life and few people have, just completely destroyed everything around you and everyone you know within 50 miles in an instant. You drag yourself out of where you sought shelter and after 2 hours of staggering through devastating and death, you see the headlights of a car. You wave your arms repeatedly. The car keeps driving. In anger, you grab a stone and hurl it. The driver (who has just gone through exactly the same process you have) slams on the brakes, throws open the door and charges you. One of you is going to die, and it’s not going to make anything better. Neither does it expose your true inner self absent “societal norms.”
.
Bryan: “The sick and dead will be in the streets”
.
Oh shut the fuck up, Cassandra.
^^ This (erratic-harmful-behavior) is even observed during the day/week of a set-clocks-back time zone change.
Funny, when I was in Abhu Dhabi, when I asked my cab driver if he would be around at 5pm when my class was over, his answer was Inshallah. When I asked a person class, it meant “he’s not coming at 5”. Inshallah is shorthand for “it ain’t gonna happen unless I see a burning bush and see hear God speaking to me personally”. Like those people expecting a refund on their Kickstarter. Inshallah dudes and let’s move on.
Bob/Mark, so what big change do you expect from CoVID? The US to have National Health Care, UBI? It seems like half the US is somehow expecting we’re going to end up with a giant money genie to hand out billions to individuals. The great socialist turning is not happening here. Move back to Europe. Vaccination and herd immunity will happen in 12-18 months. In the meantime, grandma and grandad might have done boomerang kids and get to know their grandkids really well. In 2 years, I’ll be going to football games in person again:
Inshallah.
