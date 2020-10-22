A few weeks ago I wrote a column about helping our children cope with distance learning as we hide from COVID-19. Since then I’ve watched the progress of my own children — Cole (16) and Fallon (14) are still at home — and I’ve spoken to friends and teachers all over the world. It isn’t going well. In fact, the whole distance learning experience has been a disaster that will ultimately result in this academic year being forever assigned an asterisk to separate it from every other academic year, before or after.
I hope your experience is better, but I doubt that is the case. And the fact that people aren’t generally saying what I am here is because there’s lag in the system and the teachers and school administrators, frankly, don’t want to admit just how bad things are. But shit will shortly hit fans all over the world, I assure you, and the impact will last for years to come.
Nobody likes distance learning. Kids miss their friends, parents miss sending their kids off to school each day, and teachers miss their traditional classroom settings, systems, and power structures. For the most part none of us had a choice in this, nor did we have a chance to prepare. Yes, we had a few weeks of distance learning last spring, but that year mainly ended intact and most of us didn’t expect to still be doing it six months later.
This is NOT an argument for reopening schools. There is still a pandemic, after all. Reopening schools at this point would just cost more lives, so we shouldn’t do it yet. But we also have to face the fact that distance learning has societal costs.
The vast majority of students do better in an actual classroom. While distance learning may have been a novelty last spring, this fall that novelty is long gone, replaced with dread and a sense that something is very wrong. We’ll see it when grades start coming-in, because those grades are going to be terrible.
And if the grades aren’t terrible, that’s probably even worse because they should be terrible. In most cases good grades will be lies.
There are too many cracks in this system and too many kids falling through those cracks.
Among the many problems of distance learning is that there’s no tradition of it and no training. Teachers were hired with no thought to how they’d do as distance educators. It’s a completely different skill set, I assure you. While Sal Khan of Khan Academy fame may be a perfect distance teacher, we have no idea how he’d do in an actual classroom. By the same token, a teacher with 30 years of classroom experience may or may not (probably not) be able to transfer much of that expertise into distance learning.
Teachers and students alike are pissed-off and tired.
I see with my own kids that systems aren’t working very well. I try to monitor their progress, but that requires my using four separate systems here in Santa Rosa, California — the school web site, Google Classroom, and Illuminate and Jupiter Ed (two digital grade books). That’s too much, too complex, too stupid. Why have two different grade books? This makes no sense.
Google Classroom is set up for teachers and students, not parents, for example. Try to log-in and it asks if you are a student or a teacher? Well I am neither. It turns out there is a way to get an account as a guardian, but you have to really dig to find that and hardly anyone even knows the capability exists. Ask your school. This has to change because without parents the whole distance learning system falls apart.
Just getting your kids reliably to class is a challenge. When they are actually in a physical school building, it requires real effort on the student’s part NOT to be in class. With distance learning, missing class is as easy as over-sleeping. And 14-16 year-old boys are EXPERTS at over-sleeping. You can remind them 10 minutes before class and they still may miss it.
Worse still, some teachers are so bad at using the technology that your kids can make it to class yet their attendance still goes unrecorded. We’ve had that happen several times. I get an e-mail saying my son missed class. It’s always a day late, too, when it would make sense to send out the e-mails at the halfway point of the class so I still have a fighting chance of getting my kid into the room. Why wait a day? This makes no sense.
I sent emails to all seven of Fallon’s teachers. Two replied immediately, two more in a week, and the last three took 10 days and three follow-ups. Nearly all of them promised me information that I have yet to receive. Are they really too busy? I don’t think so.
Teachers can be remarkably bad at grading homework, too. Did they receive the homework or didn’t they receive it? Why do these grading systems automatically give a zero grade if the teacher hasn’t even looked at the work? Who is that supposed to motivate? It doesn’t seem to be working.
Remembering my own student days, my mother thought teachers were infallible. In sixth grade I remember complaining all year about my crazy teacher, Mrs. Connolly, who was, well, crazy. For the entire year all we studied was math, which isn’t bad in itself but how, then, did she give me a grade in English? Mom said I was just a lazy little shit and Mrs. Connolly was great. How did Mom know that? The next year, when my sister was in Mrs. Connolly’s class, the teacher had a mental breakdown about a month into the school year and was institutionalized. Oops. My point here is that not only aren’t we hiring teachers with distance learning skills, we have no good ways of monitoring either student OR TEACHER performance.
One might argue, since everything is digital, that I am precisely wrong, that we have total access to everything, but that’s simply not true. Is that zero really a zero? Did you go to class or didn’t you? For that matter, what are the criteria for grading and how closely are those criteria being followed? There is absolutely no way of knowing.
So while we might assume that everything is going smoothly I can tell you absolutely that it isn’t, because even perfect performance with this system is just barely adequate in terms of student and teacher involvement. If your kid is struggling with distance learning it is very possible — very LIKELY — that his teacher doesn’t even know that.
What does this mean for next year, when presumably we’ll have a vaccine and everyone will be back in class? It means that we won’t be able to count on our kids having learned what they were supposed to have learned this year. They’ll have to learn it all over again. OR we’ll just say that it doesn’t matter. At the very least (very best) we’ll have to add a new layer of testing that absolutely doesn’t yet exist.
We’re in an education crisis that won’t go away with another economic stimulus package and won’t even go away with a vaccine. In fact it is going to only get worse. That’s why I predict this will be an asterisk year.
Think of the effect on college admissions. What used to be a pretty organized system with transcripts and essays and standardized tests like the SAT and ACT has been turned on its head. For this year at least, we’ll need to come up with some other way of deciding who gets into universities and who doesn’t. There will inevitably be victims of this bastardized system. We’ve told our children for 12 years this is what you need to do to get into UC Berkeley only now it’s all changed. Sorry.
The education system will repair itself over time. The pandemic will end, wounds will appear to heal, but the class of 2021 may go for another 40+ years with the stigma of that asterisk. It’s not their fault, but they’ll still be held responsible.
Or maybe the problem will simply disappear, in which case the facade of educational superiority may disappear with it. I know my kids are questioning the whole system: Why can’t we spend Grandma’s 529 money on surfing lessons?
Why, again, are we doing this, especially if we’re in a world where the idea that we’re preparing our kids for careers could be completely wrong? With career skill sets that now last less than a decade, it’s a question that will take years to definitively answer.
Remember you heard it here first.
Things that do not age badly, but which often are not taught until college:
Critical thinking.
Clear writing.
Scientific method.
Basic math.
Actual (real) (not propaganda) history.
Man oh man there’s so much truth to this comment. All of the above. So dang rare in adults these days, especially young adults fresh from school.
Actually, considering the global social interaction and the likelihood of more pandemics more quickly, responses like distance learning may become the norm in the not too distant future. Hopefully, cures or medical controls will get faster and more robust at the same time.
Cringely misses the point as usual. The education system has been avoiding technology like the plague. Except for some computer labs, they still teach like it’s the 50s. Why did it take an emergency to force them into distance learning? They should have been using it for decades, just like business has been using teleconferencing.
Other parents have said distance learning is a vast improvement. Reporting that their kids only need 2 hours to accomplish the same thing that used to take all day.
Cringely sucks as a parent. Why can’t a 14 YO get out of bed in the morning? Before the pandemic, he got up, showered, dressed, ate and got to school by 8 am. Now he can’t even get up by 8 am. That is a parent problem. Cringely is *supposedly* a tech writer. Why is he unable to navigate some school software. Is this guy some kind of old grandfather who can’t turn on a computer? Instead we are told it’s the teacher’s fault, and you “heard it here first” LOL.
Do you have kids in school at the moment? I didn’t think so. I do. Your comment reads reads like someone who has absolutely no clue what they’re talking about.
Along with everything dire on the Covid front this column makes sense. Unfortunately. As with other Covid stuff I have absolutely no idea how to fix it and can only be glad that my days of being educated are over. But what about my grandkids…?
“When the brain expects, but doesn’t recieve input, it doesn’t know how to wire.” — Harvard Neuroscientist Charles A. Nelson
There’s nothing horrible about taking a gap year. The important thing is to encourage curiosity during what appears to be time taken off. A child’s brain needs stimulation to grow properly. There’s tons of stimulating information on every subject imaginable online, but you must be interested enough to find it.
Amping up real classrooms is a u-turn to what Cringely said when he was peddling home schooling. I really have no clue what he is talking about with his US-centric waffle about the American education system. There are plenty of other countries who aren’t going into educational system meltdown. I don’t think it’s profitable to fall further down this rabbit hole of criticising adminstration systems or pandemic protocols given Cringelys bad record with both topics.
Two of the best skills I ever learned is knowing how to think generically and categorise.You have to look beyond the presentation layer to secondary and primary issues. Any business student or technologist or policy maker should practice this every day.
I have no personal interest in promoting Amrican companies and it gets really irritating when only American companies are quoted all the time.What problem aretheysolving? Who benefits? Are they just another layer of useless crap to deal with and distraxting from real solutions?
Maybe get your kids out of bed for a family breakfast instead of pandering to atomised egos? Limittheir leisure keyboard time and smartphone use and get them to do something artistic and physical? Craftwork? Painting? Drawing? Magic tricks? Cooking? Hobbies which don’t involve something with a plug on the end? That would give their minds a rest and tire them out so they do get to sleep at a decent hour. Teachers teach and yes do make up for bad parenting but teahcers are not miracle workers. Beyond a certain point there is a thing called parental responsibility. (Pssst. Mineserver.)
Heard it here first? Heard what first? I’m still trying to work out what was said and whether anyone outside the borders of the US gives a stuff.
Complaints about how your kid’s teachers take “days” to respond to your requests for information? Your Kickstarter suckers have been waiting for years.
> Complaints about how your kid’s teachers take “days” to respond to your requests for information?
Seriously! “Are they really too busy?” Yes, in all likelihood! Three for seven not getting back to you in a week would rate kinda crappy but on this side of the pale if teachers _weren’t_ universally scrambling to reorient all their material for distance with next to no institutional support.
Seriously, what a hypocrite. Get off your ass and respond to the people waiting on you before you complain about others, Bob.
Instead of walking over and seeing what his kid is doing, he wants an email from the teacher during class.
I am astounded by what and entitled moron this guy is.
> This is NOT an argument for reopening schools.
It could be. Here in Western NY State thousands of Covid tests are run everyday, the positive test rate hovers around 1% to 1.5%, and most schools are open. Some full time, others students attend about half time (and Zoom the other half). The Covid data seems to show a tiny up-tick when schools started in September. It’s certainly true that NY State looked pretty bad last spring, but, by and large we got the message. Now nearly everyone in stores or other public buildings is masked and distancing. A good part of our current success (which is still tenuous in my mind) could be due to real leadership. Our previously somewhat sleazy Governor Cuomo has risen to the occasion and is actually leading.
Kind of hard to make up for the tens of thousands he killed in nursing homes.
I’ve mentioned this before. Read John Taylor Gatto!
I’ve mentioned this as well. On-line schooling is great for a motivated student. My son was booted from a school due to misbehavior. During his time off, we set him up with an on-line school. He dragged his feet on required courses. On the one’s that interested him? He completed WAY ahead of schedule. School isn’t designed to teach the way most people learn.
You are making rule by one sample – your kid. You make rule by following hundreds or thousands or more samples. Classic school system has been working for centuries and suddenly it is not good enough – why ?
School is not just education – it is also social skill learning and getting friends for life and more than that. Same as marriage or relationship is not just sex – it is much more than that.
If you go to top universities you know not someone but lot of those your friends will get top position in companies and/or government that can be very beneficial to you. You can call your professor from the university and ask him for opinion – you get top opinion for free etc.
Problem with Gatto is that he just does not see forest from the trees that is why he has been shunned by school system.
I’m not making any rules.
I’m sharing one man’s experience.
You have never read Gatto.
After reading your previous post about Gatto just typed Gatto in google search and read a little what search gave me – enough to realize that he looks at schools just as you do – just education nothing else which is just narrow-minded vision of schools.
Read about latest Nobel prize winners too – none of them was home schooled. All big name scientists in history had classic education.
If your son plans to be carpenter, plumber or finish community college it is ok but if he wants top name university it will be just dream. Does not apply to your son only but for anyone else too.
Classic education and good/top teachers is the only way to the top.
After reading my comment again I just want to say I would not like that you or your son be offended – my opinion is just it is not possible to finish any top university online you actually need to be there to do it.
Oh, no! Gatto thinks there are experiences that school is too small to address. As I said, you have never read Gatto. He taught in New York City public schools for almost 30 years. He won several Teacher of the Year awards. But while he was doing all that, he began to see creativity and abilities in students that he was told were either too lazy or too stupid with which to bother. He’s seen the “beast” from the inside. And he argues in a compelling manner that school is what we get instead of education. School is about habit-training; about learning how to take orders; about being subordinate. Do this until we ring a bell. When bell rings, stop and then do this.
See following link. It is a transcription of a speech he gave after winning yet another Teacher of the Year award.
https://nursingabc.com/upload/documents/Other_course_documents/SevenLessons.pdf
If you find that interesting obtain Dumbing Us Down.
On a side note : I’ve told my son several times that he never learned the things school was designed to teach.
Be on time; Be ready to work. And do what you’re told.
In STEAM education (science,technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) in my opinion you can do only the arts (painting, sculpture, music, poetry and performing arts) on talent only and even there it is better to have talent plus school (Elton John, Lady Gaga) than rely on talent only.
Everything else there is just hard work and good teachers.
Online education will get you just so far but not too far that is my opinion. Again depends what you want in life.
You want to be carpenter or have community college it will probably get you there but I don’t think you will get Harvard or Princeton University Diploma online.
You could bring back in class teaching with extra tests and proper ventilation but that would cost billions and the government doesn’t want to do it (the federal government that is). The huge number of tools we had to use in the spring was a right headache, and lots of parents got frustrated because they weren’t being told that their kids were failing (mine had something like 31 assignments to do in the last week because I found a bunch she hadn’t done).
It has been better than the spring (which tells you how bad that was), but it still could be a lot better. If you’re not technically savvy you wouldn’t have an idea what your kids are up to (and lets not forget many don’t have access to broadband either). That’s the only part that’s missing in the piece above, and I think it highlights why a pubic education system is important (opportunity for all), and having enough support for all the teachers etc.. (many of the teachers don’t have much help) particularly as so many may be fired next year because the states have no money if a stimulus bill isn’t passed (remember when the 2009 stimulus bill ran out, 600,000 educators were let go).
Wow, i guess my kids are doing great, then. On-line only education is going to be best for kids who are self-starters and are well organized. That’s why my 16-yo daughter is doing well. In addition, if she’s getting stuck in Math, we’ll set her up with some on-line tutoring.
My son is in a pod with his other friends (4 total). They don’t have any of the same classes but they are all online physically sitting next to each other with their laptops open, listening to their classes. No one seems to be suffering and all seem to be doing well. Of course, we are upper-middle class, and I’m sure those at the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum may not fare as well. But for us, it’s OK.
RE: “…two more in a week, and the last three took 10 days and three follow-ups. Nearly all of them promised me information that I have yet to receive. Are they really too busy? I don’t think so.”
Teachers need to be taught that their behavior, that they wouldn’t tolerate from their students, is in fact intolerable.
Parents should email the principals, and school board superintendent with these complaints
I think Bob’s point is that the teachers probably don’t even have or know how to get the information he is asking for, not that they are recalcitrant.
It isn’t only k-12 kids getting screwed this year. My son is in his senior year of Chemical Engineering and 3 of his 4 classes this semester are labs. No in-person groups so they have to individually perform the labs on a 7 x 24 schedule that has some of them doing critical labs for graduation at 4:00 AM. 2020 is simply a dud fo almost everyone, at least misery has company.
Bob, I really really sympathize with you. I had 2 teenage sons who were real screw-ups and had grades barely in the top quarter and academic aptitude scores in the top 5%. Their teachers hated them. Parents are extremely important to motivate their unmotivated, under-performing kids. What I had was my personal experience to help me help my sons.
I was also a super screw-up in school. Lucky for me there were a few (very few) teachers who took the time to help the school’s #1 screw-up. Mr. Thompson caught me in the back of his classroom, checked-out and trying to get girls to show me their crotch. He knew who I was. He dragged me up to the front of his history class and saved my life. I will never forget him and I will always be grateful.
When I was younger, I was in the 6th grade “losers class”. There was a “cool kids” class and a “smart kids” class. I was in the “losers class” where I belonged. The three 6th grade classes all took the Science Research Associates “reading program” at the same time (large cards in boxes where you would pick a card, read it and take a comprehension and vocabulary test. If you passed the test you moved up to the next card).
I scorched through the cards so fast my teacher Miss Andrews took me aside and re-tested me. Then she had the “smart kids” teacher re-test me again.
Later the smart-kids teacher started an after-school advanced literature class for the “smart kids” (losers and cool kids were not invited). Miss Andrews talked the smart-kids teacher into letting the schools #1 screw-up into the select group of the 8 smartest kids in the 6th grade. There were several problems. The smart-kids hated me (and I hated them) and the smart-kids parents wanted me out of the advanced-after-school-class and they told the smart-kids teacher and my parents to get me out. But, I didn’t get kicked out. I’ll guess Miss Andrews bucked the system. Anyway, there was no way I could keep up academically with the smart-kids. So, the smart-kids teacher had a confrontation with me in front of the eight super-smart-kids (why did she do it that way?). “Didn’t I want to quit? Why wasn’t I keeping up with the accelerated reading?” My response, “the books we are reading are sooooooo boring”. Stunned silence. The smart-kids teacher got up from her chair, walked across the library and selected a particular book – “The Diamond in the Window”. The smart-kids teacher told me to read that book and come back to the after-school class next week and give a book report.
Very chagrined, I left the class went home and stared at the book. The cover was kind of cool… spooky house and stuff. I cracked open the book and read the first page. The next morning I stood in front of the smart-kids class with my book report waiting for the teacher. I was so excited I couldn’t wait for the after-school-class scheduled for next week. I shoved the report at the smart-kids-teacher and told her that “The Diamond in the Window” was the best thing I had ever read. The smart-kids teacher was a little stunned I had read the book and written a book report in one evening (and night). Later, Miss Thompson told me that the smart-kids teacher wanted to meet with me after school. We spent about two hours re-writing my report and polishing it for my presentation to the smart-kids in the accelerated program. She also gave me a copy of “A Wrinkle In Time” to read (which I liked even more than “The Diamond in the Window).
Those teachers saved me. I think about them all the time.
The “Covid-19”-pandemic has proven that the USA’s healthcare-system, and Educational-system are both ridiculously-overrated and ridiculously-overpriced. Hopefully this will lead to real-reforms of both respective systems.
As usual, Bob, the good stands in the middle.
What we are doing, or trying to do, in Italy is to split the classrooms in half and have one half in person in the classroom while the other half can follow from home. Weekly.
So we halved the number of students in a single classroom trying to enforce the so-called social distance.
Of course this is a tradeoff. It’s all about tradeoffs, in the end.
On one side, you make a complete lockdown, you save the maximum amount of persons and the health system and kill the economy, the education etc.
On the other side you just push your head in the sand and (dream to) keep the economy and the education and kill the people and the health system.
In the middle you try to balance stuff.
The very bad point is that we still know too little about this specific virus, about the vira in general and this is our very first “pandemic in the age of internet”. And we don’t have a real clue on what would it be if we make a total lock down for, say, 1 month or two.
Well, we did that in Italy from March to May and it worked, somehow. Then we started being worried by the economics and made it easier. Now we are again sinking.
I don’t have any winning recipe (who has one?). But I think that instead of having each country inventing his own “special and winning”(c) recipe, why not making it a really world-wide effort?
I mean, real cooperation, real data sharing, real stuff, not politics and economics.
Maybe this virus would in the end bring more long term benefits for our planet than short term wishful thinking.
Sadly Cringelys blog is too US-centric, too gee whizz as a substitute for actual skill and knowledge, and too busy peddling products from (99.9999%) US-centric companies who put marketing before real world usefulness. I genuinely do not see how Cringely can be useful until he addresses this dogma.
@trashtalk “Sadly Cringelys blog is too US-centric”
.
If this blog bothers you so much, why do you continue to participate? It’s a US blog by a US author. He makes predictions from a US perspective about the US. If you want something else, look elsewhere on the internet.
.
Nearly every single one of your posts starts of “Too US centric. That’s not how it is in Europe. etc. etc.” We could just as easily make the case that YOUR focus is too European. Where is your South American or Australian perspective?
@trashtalk “Sadly Cringelys blog is too US-centric”
.
You’ve said that ad nauseum for years now. Yawn.
I recall hearing a report on NPR about 18 years ago. A young man in Illinois attending high school discovered that if he had a certain number of credits then he automatically passed. No ifs, ands or buts! So he worked diligently 9th grade through 11th. At the end of his 11th year, he checked with faculty and determined he met all the criteria for a diploma. But they would not give it to him. He was still legally required to attend school. So he did. He sat in every class and did nothing. He turned no work in. He did not participate in class. Neither did he cause trouble. But school is perfectly happy to waste your time because that’s how they make their money.
When I was a student, I did what was required of me. I discovered that one could remain invisible by doing such. And when I finished my work, I did what I wanted to do. I had no idea what my grade point average was until the day of graduation. I didn’t care then and I don’t care now. My 23 year old son thinks that everyone over the age of 40 knows everything about computers. It is only recently that he realizes that I am an anomaly. I was in the right place at the right time. I was working in a mailroom when I was given the opportunity to learn computer operations. This would be 1983. I operated a mini-computer. Within two years, PC’s began to encroach on our territory. My son knows almost nothing about computers. I’ve spent years trying to get him interested in learning more about hardware and software. He only cares about video games. And he has built-in tech support . . . mostly. And I recently pointed out to him that everything I know (or purport to know) about computers, I learned after the age of 24. So there’s still hope for him.
In the US schools, at least through middle school, are also the default daycare option. Without in-person classrooms one of the parents has to quit, or at least massively dial back, their career to supervise the kids. This also means quitting their jobs, or at least reducing hours. Our economy is built around two earner couples, so one earner leaving the workforce is an economic problem as well.
As others have noted, we can go back to school if we have a test, trace, and isolate system. One that is robust and nationwide. We could have had that, but the executive branch refused to implement it. Maybe next year…
Huh. The NYT is reporting Schoolchildren Seem Unlikely to Fuel Coronavirus Surges, Scientists Say.
You write that schools shouldn’t reopen. I disagree. Education is a right. As you’ve noticed, distance learning doesn’t work, so kids have to be in school, even if there is a risk. Kids are in school in most places, and the situation is manageable.
In America, education has been, for sixty years, a shadowplay that none of its participants really believe in.
Somewhere someone is using this Pandemic time to do some deep thinking that will revolutionize the way we think.
Issac Newton did so during the Bubonic Plague in 1665.
https://thecontextofthings.com/2020/04/14/the-pandemics-isaac-newton-effect/
But for most teachers and students, I agree, this pandemic is rough.
Building something which works is harder than budget cutting or whining about it. Zzzz.
.
Baccalaureate education programs are popular in Europe and Europeans pay taxes at source not the jigsaw pattern of nonsense do your own taxation and junk pricing to hide local tax variations as in the US. Cultures are also more resistant to US style army of one big mouth freewheeling not invented here syndrome and polarised conspiracy nonsense. Better on human rights. Better on privacy. Better on universal access to education and healthcare. Better consumer protection. Better food. But, hey, America hut hut hut.
.
For someone who claims to have spoken to “friends” and teachers all over the world Cringely has a total lack of a clue on top of his latest blog contradicting one he published the other month.
.
Americans navel gazing is as boring as yet another Marvel movie.
Bob, your kids sleeping in and missing school, distance learning or not, is your fault as the parent, not the institution. As the parent you are responsible for making sure they get out the door on time and over time training them to do that themselves (and monitoring if the fall off the wagon).
.
If you have them doing school in their bedrooms where they can just sleep through it, that’s a problem with your system, not distance learning. I’m not saying it won’t be hard, but this particular example you highlighted doesn’t fit the bill.
Wow.
This was painful to read. There are a lot of takeaways here, but the two biggest are that Crookely knows absolutely nothing about education and that he’s likely a terrible parent.
“the whole distance learning experience has been a disaster”
So, his kids may be failures (*cough*Mineserver*cough*) but that doesn’t mean everyone’s kids are. And it certainly doesn’t mean that teachers are.
(posting in parts because Crookely’s website is broken.)
“Among the many problems of distance learning is that there’s […] no training.”
I don’t know what Crookely’s been doing the last six months (working on getting those Mineservers out, presumably) but teachers have been doing training. The teachers in my wife’s district and in my kids’ district spent their summer days and nights doing training and building curriculum to suit the digital world.
Yes, the online learning was new to them, but they worked at it and collaborated and shared materials and attended workshops and built up a new way of teaching to suit the current situation. My wife swore a lot, got incredibly frustrated, and eventually figured out dozens of little things that let her teach her kids. She figured out bitmojis and adding buttons and calendar spinners and so much more to be able to teach in a virtual classroom rather than a real one.
“Teachers and students alike are pissed-off and tired.”
Blatantly not true — at least the pissed-off part. Teachers are always tired but that’s part of the job. It’s not so much pissed-off as it is sad that they can’t be there with their kids. And students are certainly upset that they can’t hang with their friends and go to prom and so on but kids are resilient and will get past this.
“I try to monitor their progress, but that requires my using four separate systems here in Santa Rosa, California”
How is this different from the days pre-pandemic? Yes, there are different systems for different tasks — just as there are in any industry. Unless maybe you use the same program to write letters as you use to do your accounting and to edit images? (Which, come to think of it, might explain the Mineserver situation.)
The school website is likely for district or even COE information and announcements. Google Classroom is where kids do their work. I understand the annoyance of two different gradebooks but you can’t grade math the same way you do English; you can’t grade art the same way you grade social studies. Sometimes, districts choose to provide more than one option for different subjects. You can certainly complain to the district about that but it has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic and distance learning.
“Google Classroom is set up for teachers and students, not parents […] This has to change because without parents the whole distance learning system falls apart.”
As a parent, yes, you should be involved in your kids’ education. If you want to see the work their doing in GC, sure, you can ask for a parent login or you can *gasp* ask your kids to show it to you! What did you do pre-pandemic?
“Just getting your kids reliably to class is a challenge.”
Again, just because Crookely’s kids are failures doesn’t mean all kids are. Yes, kids have difficulty staying focused over zoom in first grade and have even been known to fall asleep on camera but, again, how is that different from being in class? My kids are almost the same ages as Crookely’s and they get to class on time everyday, mostly because they know it’s expected of them. Don’t blame teachers or the school district for your bad parenting.
“Worse still, some teachers are so bad at using the technology that your kids can make it to class yet their attendance still goes unrecorded.”
Because taking attendance is the most important part of the lesson! Sure, some support systems have yet to catch up but I’d argue that that’s hardly critical when it comes to learning.
“…send out the e-mails at the halfway point of the class so I still have a fighting chance of getting my kid into the room.”
So now the teacher is supposed to stop teaching the other 20-30 kids to send you an e-mail so you can go drag your kid out of bed? How big of a mansion do you live in that you can’t check on them to make sure they’re up in time for school? If I started seeing absences on my kids’ record or started getting e-mails about them missing class, I would start making sure they get up every morning and that they’re in front of the computer when they need to be. It would only happen once in my house.
“I sent emails to all seven of Fallon’s teachers.”
Yes, teachers should reply to parents in a timely manner, certainly within a day or so. (I would imagine, however, that if I had one of Crookely’s kids, I’d get pretty sick of his sanctimonious, self-entitled antics pretty quick and start ignoring him too.) But many people forget that after teaching all day and prepping lessons and correcting work all night, teachers like to have lives too. But, yes, some teachers are not great at communication and never have been. With all the extra work they’re doing, you expect them to get better at it?
Ugh, I could go on, but why bother. Crookely was a piss-poor parent to begin with and the pandemic won’t change that. The fact that his kids can’t be bothered to get out of bed for school is less a reflection on the state of education during a pandemic and more a criticism of his kids.
Once again, Crookely thinks that his experience is everyone’s experience or, at the very least, the only one that matters. The truth is, however, that Crookely’s experience is only his and doesn’t matter one whit.
Bob,
You used to be an ace researcher and excellent columnist. Lately, you seem to only quote “a friend of a friend who used to be a big somebody in Company X”. What happened?
Please, do some research about what’s happening in distance education. I work for the first distance education university in Canada (probably in North America and among the first in the world). We have some of the most highly rated researchers in distance ed, who have produced some amazing research in to how to make it so much better than you could imagine.
Also, brick and mortar ‘talking head at the front’ learning is NOT the best way. That has been proven in far too many studies, but the myth persists because it’s the easiest to administer and everyone knows it.
I do agree, throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks is a terrible way to switch from classroom to on-line, but when classroom is all you know, what do you expect? As usual, the snake-oil types see $$$ and come out of the woodwork.
Vous avez la chance aux USA de pouvoir choisir d’enseigner à vos enfants et de plus vous avez de nombreux programmes pour le homeschooling organisés depuis des décades.
Alors OSER vous prendre en mains et vivre avec vos enfants une expérience unique, celle d’apprendre ensemble, d’expérimenter votre environnement, vos pouvoirs, vos limites, de faire face ensemble à la situation. Ce sera bien plus riche que toute expérience dans un système qui n’est de fait pas adapté à subir brutalement la distance.
Be happy with your family
Ella
Bob, I think I mostly agree with your thesis – which I’ll rephrase as ‘the US has generally done a poor job with the emergency transition to online education, and it’s not good for kids.’ But I disagree with some of the assumptions that got you there.
I can provide some first hand (the singular of data?) knowledge based on the experience of my wife, a public elementary school teacher.
First, you complained about teacher response time, and said you didn’t think teachers could be that busy. They are. She is teaching a combination of in-class and online students, what is being called HyFlex. The reality is that this has become two full-time jobs, because she has to try to somehow create meaningful educational experiences for two different modes of learning, and somehow deliver them both at once. To make it worse, like you described, she is an experienced classroom teacher and expert at child behavior and learning, but has extremely limited technology skills. She arrives at school at 7am and works until 5pm most days, comes home to a glass of wine and sits catatonic on the couch for an hour or more. She’ll usually do another hour or so of work in the evening after she’s recovered a bit. She tries to respond promptly to parents, but I can totally see how some teachers are not able to.
Second, you opined that teachers don’t even know how well the students are performing. This was a justification for all the absurd overtesting that has been foisted on the schools. Any experienced teacher knows exactly how well their students are doing and where they need help, and this applies to online too. Maybe the fidelity isn’t as good as if the students were in the classroom, but they know. They also know when kids that have been the lowest in their class for several years are suddenly making 100% on tests when administered by their parents at home. Parents aren’t doing their children any favors by ‘helping’ them in ways that the teachers have asked them not to.
What you really missed was the cause of these problems, which is as usual, the politicians. First, in order to pretend that the pandemic is over, they required schools to offer in-person instruction along with online. Our state has a well-established online education system, with self-paced classes that have been optimized for online teaching and learning styles (which is mostly geared towards homeschoolers or kids needing to make up courses).
But the failure is that whether through ignorance or malice, the politicians deemed that schools could only get the full cost of educating students covered if the online instruction was all-day live, exactly as if it were in a classroom. They essentially forced schools, teachers, and students into the least effective, most difficult, never done before option rather than the ‘best’ option.
So yeh, kids are not going to learn as well as they should have, but we could have done better!
One of the things my wife’s kids do is “word lists” where they learn to read/identify basic sight words. (She has like 12 word lists for first grade.) To pass a word list, they have to read them all. Now, with distance learning, they make a video of themselves reading the list. There have been quite a few such videos where you can clearly hear someone else whispering the words before the child says them. (And they think she doesn’t know!)
Re: the singular of data?
“The Wall Street Journal has just published this blog post, in which it finally decides to move away from data ‘are’, saying: ‘Most style guides and dictionaries have come to accept the use of the noun data with either singular or plural verbs, and we hereby join the majority. As usage has evolved from the word’s origin as the Latin plural of datum, singular verbs now are often used to refer to collections of information: Little data is available to support the conclusions. Otherwise, generally continue to use the plural: Data are still being collected.’ ”
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2010/jul/16/data-plural-singular#:~:text=The%20word%20data%20is%20a,Datum%20is%20the%20singular.&text=It's%20like%20agenda%2C%20a%20Latin,universally%20used%20as%20a%20singular.
Notice they are not disagreeing with the basic fact that “data” is plural and “datum” is singular, saying only that the word “data” may be followed by either a singular or a plural verb.
So, basically, they’re saying that “data” is a mass noun, like water. I can go with that.
Bob: “A few weeks ago I wrote a column about helping our children cope with distance learning as we hide from COVID-19.”
LOL. Dude. That was 6 months ago. Does time pass differently for you? That would explain plenty. 😎
@Roger
.
.
The parenting issues and being unable to understand administrationor technology seems to be a theme with Cringely.
.
@AB
.
.
The paid by attendance to clock attitude runs through many organisations. There is the idea that unless you can be checked up on or filling time you are not productive. This is just my opinion but I feel this is more true of people with conservative mindsets. They have a penny pinching attitude too so if performance real or imagined to targets achievable or fairy stories the first thing they do is crack down with threats of budget cuts or salary cuts for none compliance. This is a universal problem not limited to the US.
.
Personally I’d rather read expert views. There is a lot of science on perspective and performance not to mention teaching and learning. Opinion columns and anecdotal views and political posturing wears thin very fast and isn’t much of a basis for policy making.
.
UK media has slipped a lot.I blame a lot on bad economic policy and ratings chasing and right wing conservative politicians having a woody for the US. The European model is better. US culture is just so different and the system so different importing America wholesale is a bad idea. That’s what comparative studies are for.
@trashtalk
“The paid by attendance to clock attitude runs through many organisations. There is the idea that unless you can be checked up on or filling time you are not productive. This is just my opinion but I feel this is more true of people with conservative mindsets. They have a penny pinching attitude too so if performance real or imagined to targets achievable or fairy stories the first thing they do is crack down with threats of budget cuts or salary cuts for none compliance. This is a universal problem not limited to the US.”
This is what I have found with a lot of businesspeople. They are all about the money, and what they own, etc.! They do not like me because I am not impressed by all that ‘stuff’. I find them to be very-empty people inside. They are trying to fill-up the emptiness with things. That never works, for anyone.
Using Games As Learning Incentives
Using game play as a reward to give students an incentive to learn can improve educational outcomes at very low cost. Imagine a free educational version of any massively popular commercial game that is linked to online courses so that completing a course unit allows a unit of game play. This is a simple quid pro quo – do X amount of coursework, and you get to play a game for Y amount of time. The game is usually not educational, and can be entirely unconnected from the course subject matter except as a motivation to study. Students complete the coursework as a means of getting access to the game. The game play can be limited in various ways such as limited to a certain amount of time or a certain part or area of the game such as a level or with limited features or player capabilities. Games and courses can both have APIs that allow developers of either to create interactions with the other. Ideally any game can be used with any course so the student can choose their preferred game and either the student or parent or educator can choose the course. The amount of coursework required for an amount of gameplay can be adjusted or tuned to maximize student outcomes on a per student basis. For example if a student fails coursework completion testing they might be allowed to complete a lesser amount of coursework to achieve gameplay. If a student consistently aces tests then the coursework might become more difficult or lengthy per unit of gameplay to maximize individual student achievement. The system can track both gameplay and educational tests to allow students, educator, or parents to view student status. For some game producers merely supporting education may be sufficient motivation, or perhaps an ulterior motive to gain mindshare with students that will later translate into sales. If those motives are not sufficient, educators can license games for use with educational courseware. Licensing might be at individual, class, school, district, county, state or federal level. What is to stop cheating – i.e. having your sister complete the coursework so that you can get to play the game? At once this results in educated sisters, which is no bad thing 🙂 but generally setting the amount of coursework required low enough can make cheating hardly worthwhile. As for test results, these can be proctored by technical means, or students can be required to complete a single proctored exit test for an entire course.
“Imagine a free educational version of any massively popular commercial game […] The game is usually not educational, and can be entirely unconnected from the course subject matter except as a motivation to study.”
My wife’s master’s thesis (ed with a tech concentration) was on this very topic — sort of.
Rewards for studying (be it access to a video game or anything else) only go so far. I would hate to see significant instructional time wasted on non-educational video games. Mind you, if you are talking about at home after school, well, that’s up to the parents; we already do that with our kids as do, I suspect, most parents. Our kids know (and have always known) that if they don’t finish their school work, they don’t get to do the things they enjoy (such as video games).
I will note that your idea assumes that everyone likes video games in general and your “massively popular commercial game” in particular. My daughter likes the Sims which my oldest finds boring. My youngest, plays Minecraft (sadly without a Mineserver) and is not into the Rocket League my oldest plays. I’m more of a Tetris/2048 kinda guy whilst my wife doesn’t like any video games (well, except Dig Dug.) So which game are you going to use? You might as well tell students they get to play chess or work in the garden weeding if they do their work. A few will see it as an incentive while others will see it as punishment.
The the biggest problem with your idea is “The game is usually not educational” — games can be made very educational and, when done well, are extremely effective at facilitating learning. My wife’s thesis used, among others, a game called Reader Rabbit which she found to be quite beneficial.
To sum up, technology and, yes, educational play can be very useful in the classroom, but not in the way you think. You can’t just take standard ideas and plaster them over a classroom and expect them to work the same way. If they did, any two-bit, washed-up tech columnist could be a teacher instead of a scam artist.
Of course you’re right as usual, but the last sentence seems unnecessarily harsh. Note that Bob wrote this article 4 days ago, which generated almost 70 comments so far. That means lots of people still enjoy reading and commenting on what he has to say. A decade ago, Bob wrote an article which he ended by saying “Now talk among yourselves”: https://www.cringely.com/2010/12/19/its-all-downhill-from-here/ . We’re still talking among ourselves.
“…the last sentence seems unnecessarily harsh.”
Perhaps; I am a bit bitter still.
However, I’ll note that 10% of those comments are one commenter alone and 5 of them (mine) are really actually only one comment because the website is broken. Really, it’s just an old man screaming into the wind with a few die-hard readers marveling at how wrong he is. Sure, he always seems to find a few new suckers[1] who don’t know his history of lies, failures, and misogyny, but I’m not sure that counts.
[1] I’ll admit I was one once, which is why I thought it reasonable to back the Mineserver project.
@greg
.
.
This is pure what aboutery. America and Americans areinuslar and inward looking and rah rah America all the time. I you live outside America this is 99% of what you see spewing out of America. It’s hard to get a word in edgeways until Americans open their blinkered eyes. This isn’t a trait unique to America or Americans.The UK has its share of inward looking nobs too but not on the scale of America. I’ve cited things romall over including, yes, America too but Americans stick to rah rah America blah blah America all the timeso it becomes a useless eercise. Until America learns to open its eyes it will always be inward looking. You actually have to want to look outward.Why should I do this for you? Why should I quote study this or news item that not just from the UK or EU or anywhere when you can’t be bothered to read around things or chuff up the information yourself?
.
It’s also insulting that Cringely got his boost on television from a UK channel 4 co-production and he has never credited them once. Nerds 2.0 was utter shit because he was a lazy swine coasting on his rep which, you guessed it, Americans swallowed wholesale because you don’t know any better.
.
And whatis it with American products being total duds until some American marketing person slaps American on the front like American cheese or American Idol or American [insertshow or produc there]? Why is it when I’m reading an expertly written article on something then the American idiot writing it has to break immersion by going blah blah America and the American people blah blah. Then those stupid American flags you lot slap on everything. Those flags on your presidential limosine which go flappety flappety flap like they are having an epileptic fit when travelling at 12mph or faster? They were actually designed to do that and as irritating as those wavy flag lapel badges you lot wear to crank up the brainwashing and prove you are more apple pie than an apple pie.
.
Cringely claims you heard it here first when I had read nothing but an increasing number of Americans online for a few years now bellyaching about the system, or politicians, or campaign financing, or grifting and pork barrel projects, and failing education, and God knows what. It’s a constant whine in the ear online. And you lot swallow it like Cringely is the motherload.
.
Do you know what utter chuntering nobs you look like?
@trashtalk: “Why should I do this for you? Why should I quote study this or news item that not just from the UK or EU or anywhere when you can’t be bothered to read around things or chuff up the information yourself?”
.
There is a concept called leading by example. It appears, however, that you would rather take the more common approach of “do as I say, not as I do.” As Queen of the hypocrites, you are sounding more American by the minute.
I have 5 grandchildren affected by this. Both my daughters and their husbands report accelerated learning and better “social skills” under distance learning. Parental involvement is required and that’s often missing now as it was in the past. Their kids have all tested out at the beginning of the new year as ahead of the national standard for their levels (between at the top end of their level to being at least half way through the upcoming level they are being promoted into – but more like 2 next level above that).
Their evaluation is that classrooms must spend only an hour or two a day working on actually learning the material. They can’t account for the wasted time other than what’s needed to corral all those kids all the time, and “indoctrination” (public schools). I know for a fact that some English teachers have kids write congress people under the guise of “civics” and “writing” but the required message is dictated by the sensibilities of the teacher (instead of the patent); not a real writing lesson but one of apparent influence of elected officials.
I realized I wasn’t clear. The evaluations were for the upcoming (winter 2020) school year.
Yes, I imagine it is challenging for Cringely to get his kids to go to school, when they have learned that in response to criticism they should make up whatever stories they feel like to explain away their tardiness.
Yep, and that they don’t have to follow through on anything they start.
@Christopher Pearman
.
.
I know what you mean. I’m kind of the same way although my balance of emphasis may be different. I find people who hide behind job titles or seniority or wealth, like you say, can be reactive because it cuts no ice with me. Now these things can have value as a mental shortcut but ultimatel there is the issue of the case you make and norms and standards which evolved for good reasons.
.
In my work (I’m an escort but have done other stuff obviously) a large part of my filtering process is aimed attracting the right kind of client and turning off the wrong kind of client. One of the worst would be self-made men who can either be arrogant or controlling and think money which insulates them from the world gives them an excuse. I had one client who was rich enough and easy money but he snapped at me once and that was enough for me to block him. When I say easy money I mean we never had sex he just liked visiting me when he toyed with himself to women on websites. Some rich men have actually been quite decent and their politics have been okay but they haven’t been those zeroed in on success to the exclusion of everything else kind of men. Those, I think, are the worst. It’s the same with sex. Any man who is so focused he sees me as a soft and fembot and the means and end to his functional explosion doesn’t stay a client very long.
.
There’s a lot of psychology and sociology papers around on these topics. What caught my eye the day after calling the US chuntering idiots is an article in the Guardian discussing studies which examined the political and reality in policy terms and the cultural politicial differences between the UK and US. (The UK has its own fundamental problems too so, yes, you can conclude that I believe the place is full of chuntering idiots too but that’s an entirely new topic.)
.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/oct/24/culture-wars-are-fought-by-tiny-minority-uk-study
.
Because of the bad templates used bythis blog people are forgetting feautures like “blockquote” are available. This make quoting easier. The lack of preview button is far more problematic than the stupid nested replies thing.
Thank you for venting about distance learning. This is my exact experience as well. I had to email about absences some were reversed. I found out my stepson connected to the class but never knew they were taking a test. I wasn’t home at the time so couldn’t do anything about it. I agree about the zeros to it was really depressing to see his grade continuously at f level. I am glad he is now back in person (fingers crossed the metrics don’t change). Google classroom was awful I literally had to stand over his shoulder and one by one point out missing assignments. Also it took a teacher with a son to recognize That google classroom and the online grading system (infinite campus) weren’t linked.
I am trying to figure out what tact to take with one teacher. I don’t want to believe that my stepson lied to me about completing work that was marked missing but like you my parents instilled the infallibility clause in me.
I actually think distance learning helped me to help him with work ethic.
The UKs Open University was founded in 1969. Teaching is a mixture of in-person, distance, and materials based self-learning. The average cost of a degree is £15,000. Masters and PhDs are also available. Notable alumni include Joan Armatrading, Air Chief Marshal Sir Brian Kevin Burridge (Commander British forces Desert Storm), and Natalya Kaspersky. The OU is accredited in the US.
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_University
.
The OU now has an Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) learning platform called Future Learn.
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FutureLearn
If the pandemic is going to go on and on, only to be replaced by the next pandemic, then why are school boards hanging on to useless school properties? Sell them all and pay off some debt. Let’s make educating kids the parent’s responsibility and get rid of the teachers too. Use the money to pay off more debt.
I think trashtalk is Nancy Pelosi’s nom de plume.
“Let’s make educating kids the parent’s responsibility and get rid of the teachers too.”
Wow. Okay, let’s see. First off, I suspect you don’t have kids of your own. I do. More importantly, I’ve been involved in education for a very long time.
So, do you cut your own hair? do your own dental work? Fix your own car? You might do some of those, but do you really want to live in a world where everyone does their own auto repair? Do you really want to be on the road where I’m driving in a car whose brakes *I* worked on? (Hint: I used to have a mechanic/friend who was world famous and the only time I ever saw him scared — terrified, actually — was when I started mucking with the vehicle we were in, in the middle of the desert, miles from civilization.)
You want to teach your own kids? Answer this: Why are vowels vowels? Why are they different from consonants? Why does it matter that they’re different? And if, by some chance, you can answer that, why isn’t there a negative version of absolute value? Also, what is the point of “the”? How do you explain to a French language speaker that things don’t have gender (and to a Tagalog-speaker that people do)?
Teaching isn’t about knowing stuff that others don’t know. It’s about knowing how to get others to understand concepts. Without losing your temper and while keeping their attention.
Also, if the parents are responsible for teaching, who’s going to patch you up at the ER when my sister-in-law is home teaching her kids? Who will cut your hair when the barber is teaching a Math class? Oh, right, you’re going to do all that stuff yourself.
I love when people who don’t know what they’re talking about think they can solve all the problems. Unfortunately, that’s what led us to the Orange Menace and 225k+ deaths in the US — let’s ignore and denigrate those with education and training and just listen to the loud-mouthed buffoon.
@Xris
.
Here’s something upon which to ruminate . . .
Teachers are the architects of the future.
I, for one, do not believe that teachers 30, 40, or even 50 years ago were attempting to “architect” the future in which we now live. But, HEY! I’ve been wrong before. And I’ll probably be wrong again.
I just remember school being full of authoritarians and sex discrimination. Those on the right wing extreme loath progressive education because they know there will be a shortage of brainwashed adults growing up from being brainwashed children. Thisis one reason why the extreme right wing wanted to buy off ex military support and also getin through the backdoor by trying to create a programme where ex military were trained then recruited as schoolteachers to instill discipline and purpose. The politicians peddling this and the types of people it would appeal to are the same people who cannot handle a changing society and who throw hissy fits. Thankfully this didn’t get very far and as far as I know has been abandoned as the knee-jerks got caught up in their own Brexit nonsense. The fact is social attitudes are generally liberal and students have been achieving quite reasonable grades as things go. I don’t sense any constituency for turning the country into Singapore. Most of the ones pushing that were egotistical bottlers with the attention span of a gnat which doesn’t say much for their favourite dogmas. There’s always some blowhard lamenting education with one hand and claiming, after receiving said education, not to be a dummy with the other hand. I wish they would make up their minds which one it is then stick a sock in it.
If they are the most notable people who finished that university they should shut it down immediately.
51 years and most notable people are military guy who are not known for their high IQ, never heard of singer and entrepreneur – is that it ?
I do not think that people who run Oxford and Cambridge University even think of them as university.
Reply is broken – this was supposed to be under your comment about Open University
@wwwwpirate
.
I can’t say much about some of the alumni from Oxford or Cambridge or any of the other Russell Group universities who, incidentally, are under the spotlight for discrimination as well as fostering a climate of elitism among other things, if you want to be like this. If you’re going to poke people what are your list of achievements?
.
The Open University was one of a number of post-war achievements and opened the door to many people who may not have considered or been able to attend a traditional university. It is a success and has been copied many times over by many other countries.
.
So I’m not really sure what’s motivating you. Ignorance or jealousy?
.
P.S. Use blockquote. You’ll save on the stress pills.
Waste of taxpayers’ money like most other things when any government is involved in.
Without Oxford and Cambridge University this world would be in 18th or 19th century.
Only less than 1% of all intellectuals move this planet to new tech levels and they come almost always from top universities.
Hyper production of Diplomas just make more lawyers, politicians and other garbage and in the meantime we are always short with plumbers, carpenters, nurses, mechanics and other people we actually need.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/oct/28/no-time-to-die-bond-crowdfunder-nationalise-007
.
.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bond-saves-christimas
.
.
Is anyone in on this? My own thoughts wereslightly different. It was on my mind when I first read of the Bond cancellation that the UK government should step in and nationalise the movie. It isn’t too difficult to come up with a plan to distribute the movie in socially distanced cinemas and provide a streaming release a month later or organise similar schemes in poor parts of the world. States could organise public showings in remote villages with wealthy people or businesses lending their Blueray players and projectors with police providing 24/7 security. I’m pretty sure the village heads and local priests would consider it a matter of honour to provide oversight and ensure everyone had their chance to view the movie. The cost could be spread across multiple governments internationally. The international pirate community would be asked not to seek copies of the movie or distribute them during the public release as a humanitarian act. People on pensions or on welfare or in countries where they are living on $1 a day would watch for free.
.
This kind of scheme is not impossible and it has been done before. This is pretty much how the moon landing was distributed. We did it once. We can do it again.
.
N.B. Mineservers not included.
I always find it interesting when I hear “educators” talk about parental involvement in “education”. My mother was the President of the County Council of the PTA for a number of years. But she never lifted a finger to help me with my homework. Nowadays, teachers expect you to help your child do their homework. And many parents do it for their children. I was perfectly willing to let my son fail and repeat a year. But that’s not how it works anymore. They play a new game called “credit recovery”. Most of my son’s “tests” were computer-based. He grew accustomed to re-taking tests over and over until he passed. They might change the order of the questions and the order of the answers but anyone with a reasonably good memory could answer all the questions correctly eventually. But this kind of regurgitation is not evidence of education. It came back to bite him when he went to test for his driving license. Computer-based and he failed within 5 minutes. I don’t recall the metric but he gave enough wrong answers that to waste time completing the whole thing would have been worthless. Funny thing, if you cough up more money they’ll let you take it again almost immediately. 6 minutes. He kept thinking they’d let him go back and try again on questions he’d missed.
@Roger
Teaching isn’t about knowing stuff that others don’t know. It’s about knowing how to get others to understand concepts. Without losing your temper and while keeping their attention.
You’ve stated my case for me. If what you typed is true and you look carefully at what happens in the classroom, then school is not about teaching.
Beyond a full curriculum at school studies have proven homework doesn’t change outcomes. Why schools and parents persist with it I don’t know. My view is the best parental input is leading by example and a rich environment both at home and outside and last but not least money. If you have parents who read books and have hobbies,such as playing music, art, craftwork, and so on and cook real food (not reheat) and encourage children to partcipate children will take an interest and absorb things. Children also pick up on attitudes and social skills. Playing outside helps build a good immune system as well as developing motor skills and improving health. This is much more valuable than grinding away at rote learned homework. None of this costs a lot of money.
.
I’m really puzzled why this discussion about education is still going on because nothing in what I have said is rocket science. They are all known knowns.
.
Notice I never mentioned technology once?
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/10/internet-world-trapped-americas-culture-war/616799/
.
.
Tum, te, tum.
.
As for Adele and “cultural appropriation” I ignore this meme. I have a Chinese dress which some months ago somone was attacked for wearing because of cultural approprition. Things calmed down after someone pointed out this Chinese dress was actually a Chinese copy of a Western dress. I bought my dress from China and Chinese people were happy to sell it to me. Every Chinese person I meet wears Western clothes. Should I accuse them of cultural appropriation? I wore this dress for a client and apologised for the long split showing more than planned. The client said something like “Oh, no. Do carry on.” He had been admiring how the dress revealing everything up to and above the stocking tops. As much as I would love to it’s not a dress I can wear to the shops.
.
.
My view is plenty of Americans have plenty of Americans to pick from if they want to watch anything. I’m not going to embarass myself wearing a stetson and stars and stripes bikini for page hits.
.
.
To a point…