There was a time when I could figure something out, just plain figure it out of raw data, then blurt my conclusions out to the world through this rag just to see what would happen. And what would inevitably happen was a thousand experts would pipe up just to tell me to pipe down, saying that I was too frigging stupid to read, much less write. Except occasionally I got it right (pure luck) so, damn it, they had to keep reading my work. Well I’m back to try again and here it comes: When the history of autonomous cars is written, the winner will be Tesla. Heck, I think they’ve already won.
Autonomous cars are like the graphical user interface, object-oriented programming, the Internet, or yet another K-pop boy band: you can know in advance they are coming and will define the future, you just can’t be quite certain when they will arrive or exactly what they will look like. We all now know there will come a time when most cars will be electric and they will be able to drive themselves. The only question is when will this finally happen?
IF this transition is indeed inevitable, whoever does it first without killing a bunch of folks is going to be hugely successful — Microsoft, Google, Apple-type successful. And I think that winning company will be Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors, and the point of this column is to explain exactly why I believe this, because it’s based pretty much on logic, not knowledge, which is to say I might again be too frigging stupid to read, much less write.
Before we go down this logical rabbit hole, let me blame it on my friend Jerry Kew, who lives in Cornwall in the United Kingdom. Jerry started this the other day when we were talking on the phone. Jerry’s the smart one. I’m just pretty.
So I’ve been reading auto industry reports like this one from the University of Michigan, trying to bend my punditry to understand autonomous cars. Most of the rest of this column has to do with this paper, so I’ll wait if you want to go read it…
I found the paper very interesting, but it also reminded me A LOT of the atmosphere surrounding video compression software 40+ years ago when I was working in that field at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Back then it was all sampling and algorithms and when will Moore’s Law get us to the point where we can compress and decompress video in real time? The version of that here is when will we be able to autonomously drive within an acceptable budget measured in both dollars and watts?
But I’m not sure that’s the right question to ask, because I think that autonomous cars 10 years from now won’t even work the way this paper suggests.
The solution they describe in the paper is too hard. Forty-one terabytes of map data may be nothing a decade from now, but do we really even need it? Will we really need to have a map of every mailbox and manhole cover in America just to leave our homes? I don’t need that to drive today. Why should my autonomous car need a zillion times more data than I need as a human driver?
Then there’s the processing, which I think they have backwards or maybe inside-out. They seem to anticipate a driving universe where I’d be looking for a driving experience.
I have a teenage son who has had his drivers license for less than a month and he just got back from a driving trip by himself to Santa Barbara and back. How could he possibly do that without killing someone? True, he drove as a passenger with me for tens of thousands of miles and probably picked-up some driving knowledge as well as swear words, but what made him ready for this trip? Was he just lucky? No, he followed the rules, completing a tightly defined task. US 101 is less than a mile from our house and less than a mile from his destination in Santa Barbara, making the longish drive actually pretty simple: get on the freeway and head south.
Now think about Tesla. Tesla has more than a million data-gathering devices on the roads. We call them cars. Tesla cars have no LIDAR but they have eight cameras and RADAR. Every night all those cars wirelessly report their driving data back to Tesla. I would love to know how Tesla decided what to put in those reports. Given the limited bandwidth LTE connection involved, it can’t be a complete data dump. They have to pick and choose what to report.
And what does Tesla do with the reports? I think it comes down to algorithms, mapping, and exceptions. They are logically trying to improve their algorithms, improve their maps, but mainly — after having already parsed billions of miles of driving data — they are looking for exceptional events that are testing their algorithms in ways never seen before. It’s not just three cars approaching a four-way stop, it’s three cars approaching a four-way stop with one driver drunk, another having an argument and — by the way — there’s an earthquake. You can’t make up this stuff — it has to really happen.
Let’s contrast Tesla and Waymo, Google’s autonomous car operation. Waymo came first and they have had cars driving around Mountain View for more than a decade, but most of Waymo’s algorithm development has been based on computer simulations, not actual driving. Waymo has driven millions of miles, sure, but they have simulated driving billions of miles. The only problem with this — basing algorithms on simulations — is that real life isn’t a simulation and it brings unexpected conditions — those exceptions I referred to above — that a designer might never think of. That’s where Tesla, with hundreds of thousands of cars out on the road every day, driving half-a-billion miles-per-week, has a huge advantage.
Going back to the video compression analogy, it’s like the difference between lossless and lossy compression. The systems described in this research paper are trying to do lossless, which is to say coming to a definitive answer every 100 milliseconds. Lossy, which requires two orders of magnitude less bandwidth, defines success as being good enough that humans can’t easily tell the difference.
My son driving to Santa Barbara was lossy, not lossless. But the other definition of lossy here is the kid made it back home and nobody was hurt.
A very simple way to do video compression is by defining a dictionary of video elements. Parse the data, detect elements that are already in the dictionary, transmit those as simple catalog numbers, then use the rest of the bandwidth for transmitting elements NOT (yet) in the dictionary. Every night Tesla is improving their driving dictionary, improving the fleet’s ability to function and survive in a lower bandwidth environment.
One state of autonomous driving is NOT driving, remember. Worst case, the car can’t solve the problem so it parks. That, all by itself, probably cuts the processing load by 10. We have a car, a dictionary of driving experiences, a relatively simple set of algorithms for combining those experiences with the mission plan, and the ability to say “hell no” if it all gets too hard.
That’s my guess how autonomous driving will actually work. WHEN it will work is the big question, but I have an idea about that, too.
Tesla has a dual processor system in their cars — two completely distinct computers. Why? It really makes no sense. If it was really a matter of redundancy there would be three computers, not two, so they could vote on every decision, rejecting the vote of the processor gone insane. Two processors don’t offer a good argument over just adding cores, either. Why go to the bother of total hardware duplication?
Because every night is an A-B test for Tesla — a test that is running on your car. One processor is driving the car (or following the driver’s actions if Autopilot isn’t being used, which is most of the time) with production software while the second processor is running beta software, simulating the drive, and noting discrepancies between the two software versions. Multiply this times a million cars per night.
Whether Autopilot is used or not doesn’t matter: the evolution of the software continues. And it’s finished when the beta software stops improving and the outcome shows the only difference between human and Autopilot driving is that Autopilot does it better. Continue for another month or year or decade just to confirm your results, then announce that full autonomous mode is available. That is exactly where I believe Tesla has been heading for as long as those two-processor cars have been on the road.
Tesla’s autonomous driving software could be ready right now for all we know. Elon certainly hints at this from time to time in his tweets. And THAT’s why I believe Tesla has already won the autonomous driving war, because they have real cars facing real exceptions that you won’t find in a simulation, and their dual processor system knows what it knows.
Yes, I reached out to Tesla about this last week. They still haven’t replied.
I just bought a Tesla Model S and the first experiences I’ve had with the self-driving features reminded me of my helicopter flight training years ago. Back then, I was Autopilot and my IP (Instructor Pilot) was Driver. We measured my progress by the number of times he had to seize the controls to keep us from crashing. At first, it was several times per minute but after 8 hours of dual instruction, he got out and sent me on my way solo.
The process is similar in my Tesla. Autopilot is a pretty slow learner but each over-the-air update seems to make it marginally better. Flying is simpler than driving, though and I feel the transition to letting Autopilot solo is going to be a much longer task.
So by your logic, if someone is driving in an automobile they experienced an “unexpected condition” which led to the crash. I’m going to have to use this explanation to a police officer next time I have an accident on the means streets of the Bay Area. So long as I am not at fault.
Excellent article. Model 3 owner here for the past year. I agree with everything you said, except for one slight point: every Tesla owner I know has their car on their WiFi network when they are home because that’s how you get the software updates (though I think you can force an update via LTE if you’re away). So I believe more data is being sent back than you think, though I have zero data to back that up. Call it a hunch.
Completely agree: NO LTE, WiFi!!
We all upload multiple GB of driving data each month.
https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/cvb6wa/tesla_owner_reports_uploading_7_gb_in_a_month/
AutoPilot has been standing still for quite a while now, due to a complete rewrite of the core software. End of the year its supposed to be rolled out widely. BIG steps expected soon after that.
Here are a few holes in your logic, in no particular order–
* I’m in the Great Lakes area, there are very few Teslas here–the nearby Supercharger rarely has any cars at it, most I’ve ever seen was three (of 8 slots) in the last several years. In other words they are getting very little local data–may take a very long time to have full coverage of the USA.
* From misc. sources, I understand that nearly all the self driving systems have to ignore stationary things, otherwise they would be false-alarm braking all the time–thus the Tesla accidents where they rear end a stopped emergency vehicle on the freeway. Haven’t read of anyone solving this “minor” problem yet…
* Here’s a pure statistical look https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR1400/RR1478/RAND_RR1478.pdf at the mileage required to prove these things are safe. First finding: “Autonomous vehicles would have to be driven hundreds of millions of miles and sometimes hundreds of billions of miles to demonstrate their reliability in terms of fatalities and injuries.” I don’t know about you, but matching the USA fleet average for safety (“…1.09 fatalities per 100 million miles.”) isn’t nearly good enough for me. As a rough guess, my demographic (mature age, no driving impaired, car well maintained, several advanced driver/racing courses) might move me over an order of magnitude from that fleet average driver (but still not perfectly safe). And remember, those demonstration miles have to be on the roads I normally use–Bay Area roads and traffic don’t look much like the snowy, icy & pot-holed Great Lakes.
Your reasoning is off.
“* little local data–may take a very long time to have full coverage of the USA.”
You missed the clue here. Tesla is NOT that interested in local specifics. Tesla trains its software to act/react to circumstances. The miles are needed to see 99.9999% of all outlier situations and train the system how to behave in that situation. Any Tesla can drive where no Tesla has gone before, just like you.
“* ..ignore stationary things….”
That’s a radar thing. At this point radar is heavily relied on, vision less. Latest driving pc + new software will combine radar with vision: solved.
“* …hundreds of millions of miles and sometimes hundreds of billions of miles…”
Tesla is doing that and every new Tesla sold adds to the mileage/month. The car doesn’t have to be perfect (no tech is ever perfect), it only has to be 10x safer than a human. 2019: Autopilot 9x safer than people.
“mature age, no driving impaired, car well maintained, several advanced driver/racing courses”
Remember: you’ll be driving sub-optimal some day = tired, mad about some argument, distracted by something. Happens to everybody, but not to a computer.
Also: you may be the perfect driver, but there are millions of idiots around you. Replacing THEM by a good system may save your butt someday.
Re: “Happens to everybody, but not to a computer.” Computers may not get “tired” but they do crash. Sometimes they crash due to hardware, software, drivers, or even malware. Cars without computers only have to contend with hardware and drivers. (Puns intended.)
It seems to me that the biggest holdup for self-driving cars is insurance. I think a company would be insane to offer insurance policies on early self-driving vehicles, until they prove themselves. And they are not allowed on the road without it.
Note: Tesla are offering insurance; starting in California
Tesla may be selling insurance for the human driver, but Tesla is NOT insuring it’s autopilot program as an independent machine driver.
In a self-driving world, I’m sleeping or watching a movie in the comfortable back seat, I’m damn well not responsible for accident claims. Tesla is only selling “real” self driving when they Tesla insure their own vehicle for crashes.
Tesla doesn’t download clips wirelessly over LTE they do it over Wifi. If you don’t have wifi, Tesla doesn’t download your clips.
Also historically Tesla has not used the A/B computers for running preproduction code. Hackers have confirmed the system utilization and Tesla isn’t doing that ?yet?.
The problem is that radar has bad angular resolution. Tesla has to ignore stationary objects so that they won’t freak out for cars stopped on the side of the road or signs hanging over the road. This is why Teslas keep hitting squad cars on the side of the road and multiple cars have hit big white box trucks making slow left turns across a travel lane.
Tesla’s approach is reasonable, but avoiding a Lidar may have been a bad idea.
Responding to PostTheological:
* Note that 95% of people charge there cars at home overnight. Supercharger use is only the tip of the iceburg.
* May not be true for the new version of Autopilot (to be rolled out at the end of the year)
* “As of February 2020, Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s head of AI and computer vision, states that: Tesla cars have driven 3 billion miles on Autopilot…” from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla_Autopilot. Given that the Telsa fleet is growing about 40% per year. The huge numbers may be doable faster than you expect.
As a general note – it’s very easy to underestimate Tesla’s pace of incremental improvements. The exponential function can really sneak up on you.
Having worked in compression, I like the analogy of lossy vs. lossless compression. And I do agree with you that if you try to get a car to be a “lossy” autonomous vehicle that’s the correct approach. Tesla has said as much when they say FSD will be ready when it’s better than a human by some multiple.
But I’m particularly intrigued by your notion of running different software versions on the two processors. I watched the Autonomy Day presentation and since then I never really understood why there was full redundancy. Because as you say, how do you even know which is correct without a vote? And really once you get the information into the processor it’s 1s and 0s… Unless we’re talking about radiation effects from space and then that’s a whole other story.
Maybe you’re correct that the dual chip architecture is part of training the beast. That’s a very interesting idea that I will have to consider. Thanks!
I have never driven a Tesla nor a self driving car. However I wonder if while the car is being manually driven the processor is busy watching what the driver does in various circumstances and using that to improve its algorithms?
Yes, that’s what Bob said in his article. Tried to keep up!
We’ll have VTOL DeLoreans before cars do the driving for us. The flying car pipe dream has a 100 year head start.
Meh. I don’t care enough about this Chinese meal of a blog to post the comment I had drafted. Classic Cringely clickbait to suck in the eyeballs.
Tesla has explicitly already said in public almost everything you just said plus a LOT LOT more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ucp0TTmvqOE
This was recorded last year. The only difference is the way the redundant CPU works (they have had a “shadow mode” for a long time and as for whether is bound to a CPU or distributed is somewhat academic) and their time estimates (Tesla thought at the time that it would be already available by now.)
Re: “Worst case, the car can’t solve the problem so it parks.” No, the worst case is the car can’t solve the problem and it can’t park.
Re: “Tesla has a dual processor system in their cars — two completely distinct computers. Why? It really makes no sense. If it was really a matter of redundancy there would be three computers, not two, so they could vote on every decision, rejecting the vote of the processor gone insane.” The reason for two processors is the same as the reason for a spare tire. We are not trying to use the best 4 of the 5 tires. We simply want to be able to switch to the spare when it’s clear one is bad.
Driving is one of the many things humans can do very easily, but a computer can’t do at all. Hell, even a mouse can easily get thru a maze. That is hard for a computer. I don’t see anyone explaining this very well, let alone solving the problem.
If your solution is to “map” everything that can happen while driving, you will never solve this. Imagine a database lookup for earthquake, rabbit, snow and bicycle. Look this up and load the “solution” within 1ms, because any slower and you just crashed.
The 16YO student driver does not have a map of billions of scenarios in his skull. He has a few dozen rules of the road, plus hand/eye coordination, plus common sense. Kindly explain why computers cannot do this.
What about all those miles and miles of miles and miles which Google drove taking pictures out of which to create maps, did they gather any other data at the time?
“I reached out to Tesla about this last week. They still haven’t replied.”
Oh, the irony! How does it feel to be ignored? Asking for a friend.
@Jerome
I imagine Tesla took one look at Cringelys email and considered he wasn’t paying attention or didn’t fit into their marketing matrix and nobody wanted Crinegly to be claiming they were his new bestest friend in a future blog. In other words people have got wise to Cringelys scam. His gossip factory got the attention of Gates and Jobs and a few others back in the day. I’m guessing Teslas silence means something. Like Cringely thinks a multibillion dollar company with lawyers and marketers on staff or retainer wouldn’t check him out first? Given Tesla would also be sensitive about anything which might impact their stock price movement and Cringely worked for a now defunct financial website (because nobody else would employ him after making things up about IBM) I expect this might explain some shyness on Teslas part.
I’m guessing Cringely is responding to the claim he is an American centric-hack by citing a “friend” in Cornwall and reading academic papers. Then he blows it by claiming to work at Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. So did the janitor! Has Cringely cited any “friends” who worked there or is he on their Do Not Call list too?