This is a column about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, but it starts with an old story about Intel and Monsanto from my book Accidental Empires. Stick with me here and you’ll soon understand why…
There was a time in the early 1980s when Intel suffered terrible quality problems. It was building microprocessors and other parts by the millions and by the millions these parts tested bad. The problem was caused by dust, the major enemy of computer chip makers.
Semiconductor companies fight dust by building their components in expensive clean rooms. Intel had plenty of clean rooms, but it still had a big dust problem, so the engineers cleverly decided that the wafers were probably dusty before they ever arrived at Intel. The wafers were made in the East by Monsanto. Suddenly it was Monsanto’s dust problem.
Monsanto engineers spent months and millions trying to eliminate every last speck of dust from their silicon wafer production facility in South Carolina. They made what they thought was terrific progress, too, though it didn’t show in Intel’s production yields, which were still terrible. The funny thing was that Monsanto’s other customers weren’t complaining. IBM, for example, wasn’t complaining, and IBM was a very picky customer, always asking for wafers that were extra big or extra small or triangular instead of round. IBM was having no dust problems.
If Monsanto was clean and Intel was clean, the only remaining possibility was that the wafers somehow got dusty on their trip between the two companies, so the Monsanto engineers hired a private investigator to tail the next shipment of wafers to Intel. Their private eye uncovered an Intel shipping clerk who was opening incoming boxes of super-clean silicon wafers and then counting out the wafers by hand into piles on his super-unclean desktop, just to make sure that Bob Noyce was getting every silicon wafer he was paying for.
There is a business axiom that management gurus spout and big-shot industrialists repeat to themselves as a mantra if they want to sleep well at night. The axiom says that when a business grows past $1 billion in annual sales it becomes too large for any one individual to have a significant impact. Alas, this is not true when it’s a $1 billion high-tech business, where too often the critical path goes right through the head of one particular programmer or engineer or even through the head of a well-meaning clerk down in the shipping department. Remember that Intel was already a $1+ billion company when it was brought to its knees by desk dust.
The reason that there are so many points at which a chip, a computer, or a program is dependent on just one person is that these tech companies lack depth. Like any other new industry, this is one staffed mainly by pioneers, who are, by definition, a small minority. People in critical positions in these organizations don’t usually have backup, so when they make a mistake, the whole company makes a mistake.
Which brings us back to Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook has been getting a lot of bad press lately because its platform has been a particularly effective medium for pushing extreme political positions backed by provable lies. The problem, say Facebook critics, is the company’s resistance to controlling such posters if they are, say, the President of the United States of America. While Facebook might shut down you or me if we tried to do the same thing, they haven’t shut down or edited President Trump, which the company says is all in the interest of free speech.
Yeah, right.
Facebook is under a siege of sorts as advertisers boycott the company’s platform over this issue. Facebook lives or dies by advertising so this is a real threat to the company if it grows and endures. It would be easy to solve the problem if Facebook just took a more rational policy, treating all posters the same, Presidents and paupers alike.
Why doesn’t Facebook just make this problem go away?
One theory is that the company fears President Trump, who is always happy to threaten any outfit he perceives as throttling his political message. If Facebook can just keep shuffling its feet until the election, the thinking goes, then Trump will lose and his threats will lose with him.
But I have a different theory. My theory is that Facebook’s policy on political free speech is entirely — and deliberately — attributable to Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook’s position is Zuck’s position and it will only change when Zuckerberg feels he has made his point, whatever that is.
To understand why this is the case, just look at Facebook’s stock structure. Yes, stock structure.
Facebook has two types of shares identified as A and B. A shares are the common shares the company sold when it went public in 2012. Each A share carries one vote at the company’s annual meeting. Facebook B shares are original founder shares, which aren’t traded on any exchange, but each B share gets 10 votes at the annual meeting.
Through his B shares, Mark Zuckerberg holds 57.9 percent of all possible Facebook shareholder votes. He, as an individual, has voting control of the entire enterprise. He can’t be fired. He can’t even be effectively opposed. Facebook will never face the wrath of an activist investor.
Looking back to that story about Intel and Monsanto, Mark Zuckerberg engineered a lifetime position as Facebook’s key man with every critical path going directly through him. Like de Gaulle said of France, Facebook literally is Zuckerberg.
Jump now to 2020 and we can see that Facebook’s free speech position is Zuckerberg’s position because of this Faustian deal. So why doesn’t he change it and be less of a dick? Because power doesn’t exist if it is not wielded.
Even if Facebook changes policies, it will do so very slowly, because Zuckerberg doesn’t want to look vulnerable.
I don’t know what’s happening inside Facebook, but I’d guess that this is an instance when Zuckerberg wants to remind everyone who is the boss.
That’s how Tony Soprano might have handled it.
So please tell us how to get rid of this malevolent little ‘stupid fuck’ before it’s too late.
Vote November 3rd, but not for the malevolent little ‘stupid fuck’
Interesting point and probably right. One minor detail: Facebook doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the ad boycott. Last time I saw numbers, they alleged that only 6% of FB’s ad revenue comes from its top advertisers. That revenue is diffuse and with an incredibly long tail, so the departure of even the majority of the biggest household names wouldn’t have an appreciable effect on the bottom line. Zuck is already taking it on the chin in terms of publicity so there’s no downside there to advertisers leaving.
If Zuckerberg ever wanted to win a Nobel Peace Prize for himself, he only need shut down his rotten little enterprise.
Thank you. This needed to be said.
Putin is the devil Zuckerberg made a deal with, not Trump. And Putin is President for life.
Normally these columns are great.
But I call BS on Bob’s conclusion that this is a power play. He offers no evidence except that Zuckerberg *has* the power.
More likely, Zuck is afraid of Trump, as Bob mentions.
I agree with Bob. The thing that bothers me most is the hypocrisy. If President Trump can get away with saying things on Facebook, that I-and-others cannot, then Facebook has no rules. This reality then makes Facebook a very-corrupt enterprise. Of course, maybe it just reflects human-nature on a worldwide-scale? Sad.
No hypocrisy here. In the words of Big Dan Teague, “IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY BOYS!” Until you figure that out, you don’t understand.
The problem with the “truth” is deciding who gets to decide what the truth is. Everyone is biased. Even the “fact checkers” like Snope are biased.
So is it you? Is it me? Is it some large committee? Is it the government? (Of course it’s not the government. They’ve already told us Oswald was the lone shooter.)
Instead, it should be like it always has been. Anyone can have a voice, and the recipients get to decide what they want to believe based on the evidence presented. Nobody should be blocked no matter how ridiculous their claims are.
“L’état, c’est moi,” Louis XIV not de Gaulle, n’est-ce pas?
That was almost meditative. I really enjoyed it.
Read you all the time when you were publishing it years ago. Always interesting and full of facts.
More of the same here. The special stock new to me.
Keep it up
Chuck Azar
Q for corporate lawyer: If DoJ gets the sack to break FB up, can they shatter this B stock structure?
There is nothing in the article which the world didn’t figure out some time ago. The problem has been to engineer enough social and business and legislative support to do something about it. Cringelys article misses all this to claim he thought of it years ago.
@granville
@Todd
Murdoch is another one who pulled this B stock stunt as well. I suspect legislators and regulators or law enforcement will do something about it.
I’m not too up on this story, but wonder if this is a legal liability thing. If Facebook starts policing its content, then is it a publisher and no longer a platform? Thus might new legal regulations apply to it as a publisher? So the real motivation is to avoid being subjected to regulations that might place additional requirements to their business practices. I’ve heard this argument elsewhere.
@John
For work I use some platforms and monitor user content and comments attached to my own content. I don’t need to complaint or delete anything very often but I have done this in the past. Does this make the platform or me a publisher? I live in the UK and the current platforms I use are overseas for various reasons. I don’t use a US platform.
I suspect a lot of high priced lawyers are responsible for any mess. All of these big social media companies are monopolies due to how US regulators interpret monopoly law and the companies know exactly what they are doing. The law is there but it’s like acute versus chronic conditions. It can be very very difficult to prosecute a case without a deep dive on evidence collected with a very wide net. Now we have the evidence and the arguments and action is being taken so the noose is tightening. I personally want to see them prosecuted for hate crimes and terrorism. Put it this way. No matter how hard they dodged they took the money.
I think John has the right answer. Facebook has a crisis, no doubt.
You can’t sue the post office if you get a “dear John” letter. They can’t shut down the phone company because Tony Soprano called someone for a hit. These are common carriers.
If FB looses the status of “just a pipe”, they are doomed. To be responsible for policing every single post is the existential crisis. It destroys their ability to operate at scale.
AI won’t help, someone has to tag images for training. There are horrible people out there. If there are 2.6 Billion (https://www.statista.com/statistics/264810/number-of-monthly-active-facebook-users-worldwide/) on the platform, some will be bad. It is easy to find articles about Facebook contractors with PTSD from looking at the images posted. Multiple that by 1 billion and the business is dead.
Zuck gives in on one political cancel request, and the whole house of cards falls.
I think it is ridiculous to expect social media websites to be responsible for censoring content. It is an impossible task.
A better solution is a reader-voting and reader-post-flagging system for determining what is mostly read and what is mostly ignored.
So, is it just the Right that misrepresents things? Or does it go both ways? Perhaps Zuckerberg recognizes this truth…
“The problem, say Facebook critics, is the company’s resistance to controlling such posters if they are, say, the President of the United States of America.”
Bob, please spare us all the sour grapes. All politicians lie. Only one side doesn’t like when the other does it.
Besides, Facebook fancies itself a platform (ie a common carrier), not a publisher. Its attempts to skirt that line by exercising anything more than a light touch with firmly defined standards (moderation, not editorial control) is not legal, as will become increasingly clear in due time.
Have you been following the way Owen Benjamin is taking down Patreon? Maybe you aren’t, but I can assure you Facebook is, as well as all the other social media giants. They got into extinction-level event trouble for doing what you want. They will all be brought to heel, and not those who make the site what it is.
I would say this more properly dates back to Ellen Pao (Reddit), circa 2013. The slippery slope concerning ‘discretionary intervention,’ ‘absolute non-intervention,’ or ‘corrupt institutionally-biased intervention’ within social media has been brewing for twenty-ish years (UseNet), and really ‘hot’ for the past seven or ten.
.
I think the linkage to “big alpha CEO wanting to stay in charge” is unsubstantiated and overblown. My strong preference is to allow private business to remain private business. Facebook is not _yet_ a journalist service (though one could argue it is drifting close, by sheer dint of subscriber headcount); it will remain neither fish nor fowl until it is co-opted by conspiracy yielding attributable damages (i.e., death threats) or propaganda yielding measurable institutional harm (i.e., election fraud), and how that gets verified or quantified I’m dipped if I can tell you. We can’t re-do elections every time a faceless Internet entity claims to have minorly tampered.
If Zuckerberg can’t afford to pay to clean his mess up he could always quit. The rest of us don’t owe him a living. In the UK there is plenty of law covering malicious communications and duty of care. I say tax him or fine him until his pips sqeak. We have laws for a reason even if Americans think they are a special case.
.
I also don’t take my opinions of randoms who lifted their talking points off websites. Honestly, you lot. Make an effort.
Meanwhile Twitter has gotten more aggressive, and is now censoring accounts that put a Star of David in their profile.
Facebook might not be worried too much by advertisers withdrawing but might not want Trump supporters to withdraw en masse. Who knows, maybe they earn the company a lot of money?
Mark Zuckerberg is a major prick, even more so than similar billionaires. We all knew this already.
As for people saying that Facebook shouldn’t police posts – it already does. Just not Trump’s. (Look up Facebook’s Community Standards. They moderated nearly 10 million posts from Jan-Mar 2020.)
Twitter, on the other hand, has moderated Trump’s tweets.
Exactly. It’s the self-serving double-standard that irks.