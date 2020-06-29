Readers have been asking me to comment on Apple’s decision, announced at last week’s World Wide Developers’ Conference, to start switching to Apple-designed ARM processors for its Macintosh computers. I usually don’t like to do second-day (or, in the case, second-week) stories unless I can add something new to the discussion. Oddly, I usually can and that’s the case here, where Apple’s move to ARM has a big-picture strategy component that is absolutely vital to the company’s continued success. It also doesn’t seem to be covered yet anywhere but here.
Forget all the talk about Apple moving to ARM because the chips are better than Intel’s or consume less power. You can even forget the idea that using its own chips allows Apple to be more secretive. While these points are all true, Apple would still be moving to ARM even if they weren’t. The switch is all about money, which comes down to Apple’s cost of goods on one hand and Apple’s market capitalization on the other.
Quite simply, Apple-designed ARM chips will be cheaper than continuing to use Intel chips. In a market with continued downward price pressure, this will help Apple maintain the higher profit margins that help make the company so uniquely valuable. Yes, the chips will also consume less power, make less heat and — this is really important — be designed-into the Apple ecosystem far more than Intel’s merchant chips ever could be. But what counts most of all is the money: they are cheaper.
Looking toward 2021 and 2022, Apple has two things going for it. In 2021, especially, 5G will drive a billion people to get new iPhones, so Tim Cook and Apple can breathe easily for the next year.
For 2022 the salutary effect of those cheaper and more capable Apple-ARM processors will stimulate fanboys to replace their Mac desktops and notebooks 3-4 times faster than they otherwise might. Hardware that lasts too long has been a problem for Apple and this is one way around that.
I just replaced my mid-2010 MacBook Pro with a second-hand mid-2014 MacBook Air to get the scissors keyboard along with the ability to run Catalina. Apple hates that I did that. So by 2022 they’ll have a new notebook that has a good keyboard and is enough better in all respects that I’ll probably buy my first new MacBook in 12 years.
But what about after 2022? How does Apple keep its mojo going then? Here’s where we need to discuss Cupertino’s big number problem.
Depending on the date, Apple is either the first-, second-, or third-most valuable company on Earth, worth significantly more than $1 trillion. To CEO Tim Cook that means he’ll never have to worry about some other company trying to buy Apple because no other company can afford to write a check that big. But that big market cap also means that continuing to grow is a real challenge for Apple, because pretty much anything new they plan won’t be big enough to affect the company’s bottom line. That’s why Apple labels some businesses as hobbies.
Apple’s stock price and Tim Cook’s compensation are driven largely by profits, so the company always wants to make more money. But Apple already makes plenty of money, so in recent years stock buy-backs have been an easy way to achieve earnings goals. But the feds are starting to look with disdain on stock buy-backs just as they are taking second and third looks at companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook for possible anti-trust violations. So Apple can’t buy back stock as vigorously as in the past and has to find new ways to increase profitability. Yet those new ways can’t, in turn, lead to increased anti-trust exposure.
One thing Apple can do and get away with is increase its vertical integration, which is where these ARM chips come in. There is nothing illegal about Apple designing its own chips and benefiting from economies made possible by those designs. It’s a matter of filling-in gaps in the Apple eco-system, which is why they are dumping Intel.
Apple can continue to grow, but only by doing entirely new things, entering markets where it has never trod before.
When it comes to semiconductors, then, Apple has two possible moves with the first being designing its own chips. The second possible move, which should be Apple’s big announcement in 2022-23, is buying TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) — the outfit that actually builds those ARM chips. TSMC also happens to be the best semiconductor manufacturer on the planet right now and worth whatever Apple has to pay.
That’s my bold prediction, which seems a no-brainer to me.
Buying TSMC will give Apple something to do with its extra cash while at the same time solving a very big problem for TSMC, itself, which is what to do about Beijing wanting to grab Taiwan.
Selling to Apple will make the wealth of TSMC’s current owners both liquid and portable right when they’ll probably be looking for new places to live. And by making TSMC a part of Apple — a U.S. company of strategic importance to Washington — Beijing will be chastened somewhat in its corporate dominance.
What will Tim Cook do for an encore after buying TSMC? Well, Steve Jobs told me in August 2011 (his last e-mail to me) that Cook would run Apple “until Reed is ready to take over.” 2023-2024 should be about right.
— Apparently this is where I am supposed to tell you how much Apple stock I own (zero), how much TSMC stock I own (also zero) and how much stock of any type I own (yup, zero). Thanks for reading.
Great logic. Since Apple also manufactures in China, adding TSMC seems like a real cost savings, no-brainer. The x86 architecture is pretty long in the tooth too. I can’t help wondering if Microsoft, despite its failure with Nokia phones, will also be lured into hardware-based acquisitions. Certainly Windows could run on any CPU and probably already does on ARM somewhere.
Very plausible line of thinking. What customers would TSMC lose because of being owned by Apple, and is it a sufficient number to thwart the economics of a purchase?
@Mark – another stock pimping post without any mention of your personal positions or holdings.
Can’t Beijing organise a buyout of TSMC to keep it out of Westerna hands?
Forget it all its about software and of course chips,Listen up and learn Android runs on Linux..so Android dont need license to produce operating system.Apple on the dark side of it however requires the owner to be involved on licensing….get the idea OK?! by the time youve read this article here somewhere in Russia/North Korea/Cuba/China who knows where they have replicated British pound notes.Yep you guessed it the space age techno and chips have created printing machines that creat perfect counterfit,not only that the organizations making them have bought UK note testers,the notes are so perfect that they run right through the testing machines.The notes are dumped in Italian and Arab banks then destroyed as evidence…
Two words: Alu-mi-num FOOOOO-IIIIIIIllLLLLLLL.
So this has nothing to do with having a common processor platform across tablets and computers?
ASML is just as vital to semiconductors, and half TSMC’s market cap.
I thought that the ARM move made sense for the first reasons you mention but hadn’t considered the others. Buying TSMC makes sense. Will you get a consultancy fee, Bob?!!
I think these arguments make sense but what about the operating system? Windows-10 is an end-user disaster and moving away from Intel means that Apple could start to pull users from the Microsoft environment with the opportunity to support the existing Windows end-users while ensuring that, as users move into the Apple environment, there is no path to return to the Windows world.
Great article. And you’re right, seems like an obvious move, but will they take that long to acquire TSMC?
Yet another money orientated American centric waffle piece. Apple and Amaon etal only exist as they do because of crazy US monopoly lawsallowing big money to cannablise economies. Buy TMSC? Never going to happen. ARM only sold to Softbank (which was a front for dodgy invetors fronting Chinese money) because the owners who didn’t need the money had a rush of blood to the head and successive UK governments either dismantled strategic regulation or never took national eonomic policy seriously. Taiwan isn’t that stupid. I also guess that more than one nation state would get twitchy about the potential for US backdooring the fabrication pipeline to begin throwing landmines in an acquistions path or begin twisting arms.
.
As for the American obsession with money and Cringely cynical comment about making their wealth “liquid and portable” he should know money isn’t all its cracked up to be. It’s just numbers. How you live your life, your values, what you do with your time, families and friends and communities, and control of your own destiny matters more to others. And quite frankly given the way US “dark money” has effed up the UK you can stick your dollars. I wouldn’t be surprised if Taiwan says similar.
.
Apple has taken a few drastic wrong turns since Jobs got ill and burned pretty much all the goodwill it had. iTunes profitability and the iPod and later iPad which rode on this was an accident.
.
Given 50% of dot com money came from Europe without which the US wouldn’t have an economy plus the last global financial crash caused by American I wouldn’t feel too trippy about Cringely’s “investment opportunities”. Note also the EU is bearing down on abuse of markets and tax dodgers and current refocus of EU strategy as floated by Merkel this week towards economy building.
tt…You make sense. I like it.
Apple won’t buy the foundry. Apple is becoming a bank, with hardware and software becoming a bait to have users buying services, more like side commodity than like products.
Services, and financial services in particular, are to be the key money making gear to Apple.
Maybe Apple will sell its hardware branch to a big Chinese company.
IMHO.
Next up: Microsoft buys TMSC and moves windows to ARM chips.
Next up: Microsoft buys TMSC and moves windows to ARM chips.
Microsoft is kind of all in on Qualcomm for their ARM chips. But either way it doesn’t matter because the vast majority of Windows machines aren’t sold by Microsoft. The benefit of Apple making their own processors is that they can be tightly integrated into whatever roadmap Apple has for their devices, in the same way that the iPhone benefits from the A13 chip versus an off the shelf component from Qualcomm. But that only works if you control both the software and hardware environment. You can’t do that as long as 95% of PCs are Dells, HPs, Acers, or even home built kits. I mean, certainly they can try, and it wouldn’t be unthinkable to grab a market share as large as Apples for Surface machines, but how happy are the OEMs going to be if MS starts giving their machines features that can only exist with Windows on ARM, software that the OEMs can’t even license.
“Readers have been asking me to comment on Apple’s decision…”
Readers have been asking you to comment on the Mineserver con too.
“I usually don’t like to do second-day (or, in the case, second-week) stories…”
How about second-year (or, in the case of the Mineservers, nearly 5-year) stories?
Are you really just going to continue to ignore the whole mess in the hopes that it will go away? How very grown-up of you.
[…] Oddly, I usually can and that's the case here, where Apple's move to ARM has a big-picture strategy component that is absolutely vital to the company's … View full source […]
Reed is never taking over Apple. He’s a medical researcher for Pete’s sake.