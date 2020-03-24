Downton Abbey, episode 2.8. [during dinner, several of the Grantham family have been stricken with Spanish flu]
Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham : “Wasn’t there a masked ball in Paris when cholera broke out? Half the guests were dead before they left the ballroom.”
Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham : [sarcastically] “Thank you, Mama. That’s cheered us up no end.”
A few decades ago I covered a cholera epidemic in Bangladesh. Forty thousand dead. The last time I thought about that trip was while watching the Downton Abbey episode quoted above.
Downton writer Julian Fellowes clearly knows nothing about cholera.
Nobody dies of cholera at masked balls because people shit themselves to death over several days.
Forty thousand dead in Bangladesh was a mountain of dead bodies covered in shit. The army dug a long trench to bury the dead in a communal grave. At first, they neatly laid the bodies side-by-side in the trench but, as the day heated up and the fear of further contagion increased, they switched to pushing bodies into the trench with a bulldozer. The dozer crushed limbs and skulls. Some of the bodies were burned, some just covered in lime. All were eventually sealed over with more lime and dirt. The stench was something I still visit in my dreams.
In the fall of 1979, I was writing a book and sharing a condo in Palo Alto with my friend Gwen, who was a secretary in my department at Stanford. Gwen was dying of cancer. Her husband and children had literally abandoned her — angry with her for dying. This happens more often than you’d guess. So I volunteered to care for Gwen for the end of her life, which was about another six weeks. I had no idea what I was offering to do. Gwen was 5-11 and fighting death, which came to mean fighting me — the guy who was sticking morphine suppositories up her butt every four hours. During those weeks I got no work done at all. Also during those weeks, no more than four or five of Gwen’s other friends came to visit. There were dozens at her memorial. Where were those people when she was dying?
Gwen was my first cancer death as the primary caretaker. My first wife was my second cancer death. And my mother was my third. With each experience, I learned more but I was still never ready for anything that happened. I won’t be ready the next time, either, which I’m hoping will be my death, not the death of another person close to me.
This is all just to say that we don’t know what’s coming with COVID-19. Maybe it will be better than we fear? Trump, after all, is a lucky SOB.
Nobody really knows the full extent of what is about to happen.
But what if it isn’t better than we fear? Will grandparents in Texas really voluntarily drown in their own blood (that’s how you go with COVID-19) so their grandchildren will have a lower debt load? That’s what the Lt. Governor Dan Patrick of Texas says and he’s a guy who I’m guessing doesn’t know his ass from his elbow when it comes to epidemics.
Before he gives his next speech, let Lt. Governor Patrick first spend a day in a COVID-19 ICU.
It’s unavoidable that there will be an economic tradeoff with COVID-19, but if things get really bad that tradeoff will be the one percent flying away to leave the 99 percent to take care of business.
It will be interesting to see if the Lt. Governor of Texas is on one of those planes.
Thank you. For Gwen, for the others you’ve cared for, for documenting the epidemic in Bangladesh. And for widening the scope of your writing.
Bob could you detail when the cholera epidemic occurred in Bangladesh? I’m having trouble finding anything, including statistics,about it.
Here is a good study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1626162/
Yes, I have been contemplating my death quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. I’m old enough to be in the “more likely to die from covid-19” group.
My kids are in their 30’s and my wife is in the “more likely” group. I’ve been thinking about how covid-19 may impact my family.
I’ve lived enough years that I don’t fear death. I lived a lucky and fortunate life. If I die this year from covid-19 I can handle that without too much anxiety. I really wouldn’t want my family to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to keep my old body alive. I definitely wouldn’t spend millions of dollars.
But, it is very unlikely I will die in the next few years. And I’m very happy about that.
I’m delaying taking Social Security until I’m 70 years old. I’m an optimist.
Pandemic = Med Panic (anagram).
The only solid fact about the current situation is that we may know what’s happening in about 8-12 months. Right now all we are seeing is that nobody these days understands statistical measurements. Testing 1000 sick people and finding that half of them have the virus doesn’t mean that half of the entire population of a state is infected because you are only testing sick people with symptoms.
That’s a little harsh. I think there are lots of people who understand statistics – and, how they may relate to covid-19.
It does seem to me that nobody likes to think about making macro-level decisions versus economic decisions and deciding how many people will die. So, a lot of the statistical analysis is not something most people want to discuss.
“It will be interesting to see if the Lt. Governor of Texas is on one of those planes.”
You can bet he will be.
Geez, “Bob,” you’ve been through the wringer. Three cancer deaths with you as the primary caregiver? You should get a medal. That would be a full life’s work, even if you had never done anything else.
This is your strongest article ever and I’ve been reading you for twenty years.
Wash your hands. We need to keep you around a little longer.
It is amazing what power tragedy has to turn people into great writers. No wonder most of the great works of literature were tragic; it just somehow goes together with great writing in a way that comedy or other light writing doesn’t.
Bob, for goodness’ sake, if you’ve gone through *three* cancer deaths, why don’t you write a book about *that*?
Yeah, some very stupid people in the US are now making very stupid statements about how people need to go back to work to “save the economy” and that the “cure is worse than the disease” and that old people just need to “sacrifice themselves” for the sake of the “economy” or some such garbage.
.
Even 1% of people in the US dying is 3.5 million people. World War II killed 400,000 US soldiers by comparison.
.
And it’s not just the direct deaths from COVID-19. It’s the total collapse of the health care system, which would cause uncounted more. The economic outcome after that happens is far more dire than that of everyone staying at home for a few months.
.
Everyone, please take care of yourselves. Stay home, keep two meters away from other people when you go outside, and wash your hands.
World War II killed between 70 million and 85 million people. The U.S. got into the war late and came from a position of relative strength, which is why they didn’t have many deaths. To borrow a line from trashtalk, that’s your American-centric perspective talking. (Yes, I know that you’re Canadian, but you quoted an American statistic in a WORLD war.)
You have no idea what the hell you are talking about.
This comment is reply to Jeremy’s post. Just announced that Federal Reserve will print 2 trillion $ – for what ?
To protect 80+ year old people who will be dead in 6 days months or 6 years any way.
This is not good planet to be born on. You come with expiration day.
Can’t edit comments.
Both previous comments were reply to Jeremy’s post.
“Even 1% of people in the US dying is 3.5 million people. World War II killed 400,000 US soldiers by comparison.”
.
That’s not really apples to apples. Had New York been firebombed it would have been a totally different story. (The Tokyo Firebombings apparently killed as many as 100,000 alone.) Soviet losses in Stalingrad alone exceeded 400,000. There were 20 million dead Chinese, in a part of the war that histories focused on Hitler, Churchill and Stalin don’t really cover. 8 to 9 million USSR citizens were killed just by famine and disease. I mean WWII was Golgotha if it happened in your neighborhood.
Those soldiers that died in WW2 were guys in their prime time too that would contribute next 50 years to the country.
People die and it’s a terrible thing. I went through cancer with both of my parents. I’ve lost friends to a host of diseases.
The “cure is worse than the disease” is a valid debate. The world does not have unlimited resources and money. What could be left after crippling the economy could be worse than making the hard decision on what lives can be saved. It is a fair debate.
I won’t pretend to have all of the answers. The data is incomplete at best. We quickly forget how many people in nursing homes die each year of a variety of bacterial and viral infections. None of us were around for the Great Depression. On one side we are talking about death toll and the other side we are talking about mental health, increases in crimes, and financial disaster for many (already happening). The debate is fair and needed.
Back to my Dad. His last six months cost the medical system over $300K and he knew that the odds of any treatment saving him were re one at best. His last six months were miserable. I’ve said ever since that it was $300K wasted as much as I cared for him.
I’m not a lefty or righty. Just someone who is concerned about what may happen to the planet that I hope to live on for a long time. As of now, debates about the value of life are off limits. That will need to change.
The real challenge in all this is that rich old people will be able to have treatment, but poor people – young or old – do not even have the choice.
Of the world has unlimited money. The Treasury Dept can run their printing presses 24 hours a day 7 days a week if they need to!
Dying for Wall Street is one of the noblest acts a poor person can endeavor to accomplish.
THE SPICE MUST FLOW
Yesterday I heard a right wing economist bemoaning the damage to the global economy “just to save a few lives”.
I think the Countess is misremembering Edgar Allan Poe’s short story The Masque of the Red Death.