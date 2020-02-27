This is the first of two 2020 predictions concerning COVID-19, the so-called coronavirus. This column will cover short-term impacts while my next column will cover longer-term changes that were probably going to happen anyway but are already being accelerated by the current health crisis.
NOT business as usual…
No, I’m not a doctor or an epidemiologist, but I’m also not an idiot. And as a non-idiot, I can confidently predict the significant short-term economic, social, and political impacts of COVID-19 on my global readership. The far more significant longer-term effects will be covered in my next column. Short-term, COVID-19 feels remarkably like 9/11, which wasn’t a health crisis in any sense, but it was an abrupt disruption in everyday life for Americans. Except in the case of COVID-19, it’s like 9/11 for the entire developed world.
For readers who are too young to remember 9/11 or weren’t affected by it, the destruction of the twin towers in New York and the attack on the Pentagon in Northern Virginia led to an instant end to air travel in the USA. Travelers were stranded and had to find a different way home, renting cars or taking trains or buses instead of airplanes. The airlines were devastated. Even more importantly, business travel — and business events — were crushed for many months.
At the time of 9/11, I was making my living primarily through public speaking, doing an average of two business events per month. I was also working with a startup called Round One, founded by my friend Jamie Cohan, brother of business journalist William Cohan. The prospects for Round One were great on 9/10, but by 9/12 Round One was out of business because the startup’s primary funder was the company that insured the World Trade Center.
The 9/11 crisis led to hundreds of large business events being canceled in the USA. I went from speaking twice per month to twice per year — an 85 percent reduction in my speaking income.
We were already in a recession caused by the Dot-Com economic bubble bursting in March 2001, but 9/11 was definitely an extra hit to any travel-related businesses or activities. The 2001 recession lasted for two years and economists say it was extended by at least two months due to the terrorist effects.
Then, just as we were finally recovering from the combined Dot-Com-9/11 recession, along came the SARS crisis — another coronavirus that provides useful data for predicting the impact of COVID-19. SARS was more deadly than COVID-19, but affected far fewer people (more deadly but less infectious), leading to only 774 global deaths — far less than the 2,810 COVID-19 deaths as of this morning.
What SARS teaches us…
The economic impact of the SARS epidemic was estimated at $54 billion, mainly in 2003, which was just a negative blip in global GDP at a time when the world was mainly coming out of recession.
SARS and 9/11 history suggest that the direct economic impact of COVID-19 will probably last one or two years. The Chinese economy is right now four times the size it was in 2003 and the world manufacturing economy is much more highly integrated and dependent on China, so the impact of COVID-19 will likely dwarf that of SARS. Where SARS cost $54 billion, COVID-19 will likely cost at least $1 trillion before it is finished, which sounds like a lot but is actually relatively modest for a $90 trillion global economy. Expect a one percent cut in global GDP growth.
There may not be a recession at all in the United States, because this is a Presidential election year and President Trump will likely do anything and everything he can to goose the economy to ensure his re-election. It’s going to get crazy.
So there will be economic impacts, mitigated by extreme (possibly even illegal) coping strategies that will, in turn, lead to further economic impacts after the election.
If there isn’t a recession in 2020, there absolutely will be one in 2021.
The last U.S. President who beat pre-election economic performance out of the Federal Reserve to ensure his re-election was Richard Nixon back when Arthur Burns was Fed chairman. That ill-advised gambit is generally held responsible by economists for the bear market in stocks that lasted for most of the 1970s.
But first there was the Spanish Flu…
The Mac Daddy of pandemics was the Spanish Flu from 1918-1920, which killed 40 million people worldwide. Three percent of the world’s population died of flu in those three years. The mortality rate of COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu seem to be about the same (half that of SARS), but pretty much nothing was done to combat Spanish Flu, while today we have a century of epidemiological progress and an ability to create vaccines that simply didn’t exist back then. So the global health impact of COVID-19 is likely to be much less than that of the Spanish Flu.
But the global economic impact of COVID-19 may be greater. The Spanish Flu actually lead to an increase in per capita income in the 1920s, mainly caused by a reduced labor supply. With automation today that’s likely not to be the case with this economic crisis. More on this in my next column.
So 2020 will not be a good year for airlines, hotels, cruises, and large business meetings, but these economic effects will be mitigated somewhat by heroic/insane government efforts in the USA.
Prediction: Mineserver and Crookely will suck like COVID-19.
Whoops, that one already came true.
Prediction: More people will complain about Bob making predictions in the health/medical space and wonder why he refuses to return to tech.
If Trump was organised in any way, he might be able to prevent a recession before the election. But surrounded by incompetents as he is….. (and he appointed them!)
the opportunities to telework for office types are much greater, so the shuffle-and-crow segment of the economy won’t be directly affected.
it’s a different story if you fabricate, assemble, weld, machine, repair, or ship tangible items. we have notable impact now, as in no deliveries of critical parts or assemblies due to China quarantines. the “stuff” economy will take the direct hit. which reduces the need for shuffle-and-crow workers. if any of them can get to the office in this city or that. this is why the DJIA went down briefly 10%, and will again. which explains why our bigly president* had his long, rambling, off-kilter presser on Wednesday.
right now, it’s wait and see, life feels normal if you are cleaning the factory floor instead of assembling cars or safety rails for rooftops.
As example of how events can propagate across our hyper-connected world:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/02/27/how-a-coronavirus-case-in-korea-instantly-hit-a-small-business-in-the-us/
I’m one of the backers of a Kickstarter project producing a novelty multi-tool. The project creator is in the UK (I am in the US). Delivery has been delayed for months because the product was manufactured in China, but due to the protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese authorities were blocking export of any product with a blade, fearing weapons going to Hong Kong protesters. The situation is still playing out.
Welcome to the global village.
I mean, we’re already feeling the economic and social impact of COVID-19, so this is not a really bold prediction.
Meanwhile, the actual owners of all the Mach 2.2+ aircraft on the planet (Starfighters Aerospace) continue to exist as a company, despite Bob telling us that his company Eldorado Space had bought them all. How can we believe you about anything when you lied so blatantly about such a big thing, were proven wrong, and yet you refuse to admit it?
“I didn’t fix it in the last post, I said that I would fix it.”
You’ve made a lot of empty promises, forgive me if I don’t hang on your every word. Maybe you can give Jennie your Kickstarter login so she can update those people? Someone else mentioned you also have an entire family who was involved in the project who may be able to do so. But hey, you feel free to work on fixing the reply feature that has been broken for 2-3 years, I’m not your mom.
This will be over fairly quickly. Employees with no sick leave will continue to go to work, in fact, mgmt will demand that they show up for their shifts guaranteeing everyone will be quickly exposed and the Darwinian process completes.
The death rates for Orthomyxoviridae flu and Coronaviridae flu appear to be about the same — around 3%. What is unclear so far is what the infection rates are. If Corona virus is more infectious, we’ve got trouble; if it isn’t, then it’s just a flu season with two different flus going on.
Every damn year the worldwide deaths from flu varies between about 250,000 in a mild year and 650,000 in a bad one. Every year. Every year the flus originate in the same way and from the same general area.
Progress? Again, I reiterate: Every year.
By the way, you don’t need to cough and/or sneeze to transmit viruses or bacteria. Assuming you have been infected, all you have to do is talk. This was established in 1906 courtesy of Dr. M.H. Gordon in an experiment conducted on behalf of the British Government that deserves to be better known than it is.
Bob: Very glad you’re back, if I’ve failed to mention it previously.
After reading this I’m not at all interested in Cringely’s analysis. Firstly, topics like 9/11 and the Dot Com bubble and name dropping and prosperity lectures get in the way, and SARS and flu are static. I am also not American and do not live in America. Nor am I interested in what amounts a big bold screaming headline amounting to nothing more than expert and citation free puffery with a tune in next week comment. It’s a particularly disappointing article and several steps backwards on the previous article given all the issues which have been raised in criticism.
.
I already know about immune system responses and virus mutations and infection spreading formulas from other sources. Different countries have different governance systems and travel arrangements and responses as well as different healthcare system capacities and I’ve been keeping my eye on this too. Ditto national food and esssentials production capabilities and capacities, and security and supply chain issues. I’m not as well prepared for self-isolation and survival as I should be but neither is there reason to panic. Cringely’s content on this? Completely lacking. So much for saving lives.
(Cont…)
.
As an escort this situation is extremely annoying. I already keep an eye on hygiene and health issues both for myself and clients. I also take anti-infection precautions with makeup kit, frequent as-necessary anti-bacterial handwashing, keeping surfaces hygenically clean, and avoiding cross contamination. If I catch a cold or anything like this I take time off which can be expensive. (I know men lose their minds when they want to experience my offerings but this is not the point.) Life and business goes on but the second there is an actionable risk I’m going to have to shut down until the all clear. I would say all as makes no odds of my clients are in “low risk of contamination” categories. Less than a handful of clients are in “at risk” categories. Overall I’m not worried and am not worrying. When the data changes I’ll give myself another holiday and busy myself in other ways.
@Roger: “Consider if someone took over as CEO of a company, ran it into the ground, and then went around bragging that they were CEO all while hoping no one notices what they actually did.”
That reminds me of the last CEO of Commodore International, Mehdi Ali, who (for a few years at least) maintained a professional resume that said he was responsible for a “major operational turnaround” at the company. I guess that was true, in a sense. He joined the company when it was a billion-dollar operation and turned it around until it was a bankrupt one.
I’m still researching the whole Mineserver saga and there are lots of little holes and lies in the tale that was told through the Kickstarter updates. Perhaps that’s why Bob cannot update that site anymore. It’s too easy to read the entire record and see what is real and what is fiction.
Of course, all of this could be solved by just posting the truth. Bob could just say that he underestimated the amount of money and time it would take, and admit that he cannot ever finish the project. And apologize. He kind of did that, on his own blog, but then doubled-down and said that he was going to make Mineserver a startup and find investors and make it a real business. But he didn’t have to blame the “Mineserver jihad” for making that an impossibility.
Investors aren’t stupid. They can do Google searches, and can read. At some level Bob knows this, which is why he blames the “jihad” for all his problems.
But investors also say that they invest more in the person than the technology or the pitch. At Y Combinator, for example, they invest in companies that might pivot before they even start working on their project. It’s about the people, not the technology.
And one thing you never do is invest in someone who has been shown to lie to their customers.
“So 2020 will not be a good year for airlines, hotels, cruises, and large business meetings.”
.
Water will still be wet, sun will rise in the East, etc.
Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
27th February 2019 20:00 GMT 15:00 ET
worldwide cases :
Infected 82,758
dead 2,817
recovered 33,350
total world population as of April 2019 = 7,7 billion
What is problem with you people ? Just relax. You have more chance to be dead in your car tomorrow morning driving to work than be dead from COVID-19.
“A virus (for example SARS, or smallpox) typically will spread exponentially at first, if no artificial immunization is available. Each infected person can infect multiple new people.”
–https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exponential_growth
I know all about that. I had medicine in college and my professor was a man who was head doctor in charge of all medical staff for national team in the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome.
When I was 14 one Sunday I got very sick my parents took me to emergency room an doctor there decided I was danger to public health and they put me in quarantine center which was small 2 story building about 300 feet from the main hospital. There was only one door to enter and exit and it could be open only from outside by doctors and nurses with master key, security guard in the front 24/7. First few days you are basically in solitary confinement and later you can interact with patient with similar symptoms. Nurses bring you medication and they don’t leave until you swallow it and for some reason they always check trash can before they leave. First thing they took my clothes and I never got it back (they probably burnt it) and when my mom wanted to send me some clothes books and toys answer was hell no. I was there 10 days and later next 2 weeks I had to report to my local doctor once a week just to be sure symptoms were not back.
I have nothing about reaction to something – I have against overreaction.
Government is big slow and lazy but when they move with force and knowledgeable people they are just brutally efficient so there is just no reason for panic. Those pictures of empty supermarket shelves in Italy are just sad to see. There is no reason to walk around in masks if there are no known cases reported around.
This is just extreme case of flu. When you remove too old people (80+) advanced cancer patients who would be dead any way soon and toddlers and infants with not yet developed immune system mortality rate is not that a problem. You have pretty good chances for recovery.
All these measures governments are taking are right way to do it and it is as much about preventing panic as is with preventing disease from spreading.
@wwwpirate so that’s a 3.4% mortality rate. Nothing to worry about.
Already watched 10Gs come out of my retirement in the last few days. Ugh.
@Granville Yea, that was me. I had a dream of being a computer historian, partly inspired by people like Cringely and Dvorak, and I was able to make that dream come true briefly at Ars Technica. The Amiga series was a passion project. I’m glad you’re enjoying it.
The hospitals will quickly be overrun. Getting routine illnesses taken care of will be difficult and impossible in some cases.
The world has had a run of disasters each one more depressing than the next. It’s very difficult to feel excited or happy with the kind of tone set by the top. Very few policy makers pay attention to this. You can’t legislate for attitude. The biggest and most costly virus isn’t physical but those passed on by indoctrination and ignorance and repetition. Cultural inertia. Social conditioning. Memes.
.
Which leading thinker cares about GDP anymore? It’s a nonsense measure which also leaves so many of the good things out. Even Woniak gets things like intuition and Universal Basic Income and creativity, given his recent interviews.
@granville, I've had a pretty good run of writing computer history articles for Ars Technica, and they've paid me fairly and well. My most successful article was about the history of IBM and OS/2, in which I used some of the interviews in Triumph of the Nerds as a starting point, combined with extra research and my own personal experience with the product.
It is possible to go independent and use Patreon as a funding source. One person who has done that successfully is Jimmy Maher, who has written (and continues to write) an extensive history of computer games at his site The Digital Antiquarian. At times I’ve considered following the same model.
However, I’m trying to concentrate on fiction writing these days, which is a much harder slog. Going down the rabbit hole of investigating Bob’s lies about Eldorado Space has reinvigorated my old computer history desires, however, so who knows? Maybe I’ll pivot back at some point.
In the mean time, I’m starting to write up my post-mortem of the Mineserver project. When it’s finished, I’ll post a link to it here.
@Jeremy — I’m sure you’re familiar with the Vintage Computer Festival and the Vintage Computer Federation (vcfed.org)? There is a lot of interest these days in computer history. I’m sure you don’t need them, but if you need introductions or pointers, let me know.
@Roger, I hadn’t heard about vcfed.org, so thanks for that link.
You know, for the longest time I also thought you were being a bit annoying by mentioning the Mineserver issue in every post of Bob’s. At the time, I hadn’t delved into the Mineserver controversy at all, and was just following Bob’s posts for their non-Mineserver content.
But now I understand where you are coming from. And I find myself sucked into the same weird Cringely vortex, where I can’t let the lies (in my case, about buying all the Mach 2.2+ aircraft in the world) go without an acknowledgement from Bob that will never come. It can get very frustrating!
Maybe we should set up a Cringely gaslighting support group. 🙂
@Jeremy “Maybe we should set up a Cringely gaslighting support group. 🙂”
Yes please. Where do I sign? *Offers blood signature*
That would be impressive a month ago. I think you under estimated the damage. It’s hitting San Francisco right now along with Portland and Seattle. Your big tech Nexus. It could destroy the culture. Sure people will stay inside and use the internet. But big tech relies on ads and who pays if business sucks. Other big tech relies on China to make things. And it’s not just China. So now apple can’t make their things and they can’t go to work. 9-11 was mostly psychological. This is going to be real. Men your age will die in high numbers. It also hits tech with all their foreign workers. I developed a concern about that way back in 2003 when I thought I got sars. I was taking a class with Chinese students. They never diagnosed me but I’ve had bronchitis to some degree every year since. I thought it was from smoke, from fires. That’s another thing. That smoke. Your house burned down. Did you get lung damage? Good luck. Techs culture will go up in flames.
Wikipedia exists to provide a consensus opinion on topics, including biographies of people. It seems to me that the Mineserver controversy is a fairly notable aspect of Robert Cringely’s life (it’s been going on for five years!), and as such would warrant inclusion in a biography.
I’m okay with bringing up the mineserver issue. New readers need to know about cringely’s unethical behavior. It seems like he’s still trying to make a living off of low information investors. It is a public service to inform them that they may be dealing with someone who cannot be trusted.
@Mark Kirby, I agree with your conclusions. The actions of a few commentators in deleting the entire Mineserver controversy off of Cringely’s Wikipedia page seem like the actions of people who want to bury the truth in order to benefit Bob’s future prospects.
.
What Roger (and indeed, all of the “Mineserver Jihad”) have been saying, for four straight years it should be noted, is that Bob should simply come clean about how the project is dead, be honest about why, apologize, and move on. That’s all. They aren’t demanding hardware and they aren’t demanding refunds. Just an acknowledgement of the truth.
.
If Bob ever decided to do this, it wouldn’t mean the end of his career. Far from it. He could write a book about the whole fiasco and make money from that. He could advise other startups on what pitfalls to avoid, coming from his own personal experience. Indeed, he could become an expert on this topic, and be in high demand. And he could still write about the computer industry, leveraging his decades of experience in covering that as a journalist.
.
If anything, Bob’s behavior in trying to sweep the whole Mineserver mess under the carpet is counter-productive. He is only hurting himself at this point.