Recently I came across an old column I wrote a decade ago on the 10th anniversary of Y2K. You can find it in my archive along with a thousand more, but I am also reproducing it, below. For those who have forgotten Y2K or are too young to remember it, the crisis was Climate Change for an earlier era. It was a very real global problem that turned out to be anticlimactic only because we as a society took heroic efforts to handle it. We should be so lucky today.
The column holds up fairly well, I think, and its major lessons are worth remembering. If anything, it’s even more relevant today because we are living in the Trump era of bombast and willful ignorance.
Those people who threatened my life 20 years ago, I wonder where they are today? What are they worried about now?
Tonight marks the 10th anniversary of Y2K, so I’m using it as an excuse to look back at lessons learned and not learned from that experience. The greatest lessons had to do with psychology, not technology.
Y2K was no surprise to me. I wrote a chapter on it in my book Accidental Empires back in 1991 — fully nine years before the actual deadline. To my knowledge that was the first in-depth explanation of Y2K in the mass media. I explained how the problem came to be, how it could be solved, and predicted that doing so would cost a lot of money and force a transition on the way corporations and governments used technology.
In early 1999 someone at PBS came up with the bright idea that I do a TV special about Y2K to run that October, setting audience expectations about what was to come. Going into that project I remember the producers expected it to be about all the stuff that was likely to go wrong. After all, I had written eight years before that we were in peril. But when I jumped into the research in 1999 I found that Y2K remediation, as it was called, seemed to be going well. I also found that systems weren’t as inter-connected or dependent as many of us had thought — that the world simply wasn’t as much at risk as we feared. I had to fight for this position, but ultimately that was the more conservative story we told two months before the actual event. And we were right.
PBS, to its credit, was the only U. S. television network with the guts to do such a show in primetime or anytime. We took a position — a controversial one it turned out — and justified it with research. Other networks preferred to play the doom card over and over again.
Y2K remediation cost $50-100 billion for the U. S. alone. Probably half of that money would have been spent on IT improvements anyway, but an extra 25-50 billion 1999 dollars is still a lot of dough. Much of it was spent on Y2K-related issues but a lot of it was spent on this-and-that. Y2K was such an arcane problem and so far above the heads of typical CEOs that it was viewed by IT departments as a chance to buy all the cool stuff they never could before. A lot of cool stuff was bought on top of all the other cool stuff being bought because this was also the time of the dot-com Internet Bubble.
I have wondered how much of the economic downturn in 2000 and 2001 – the collapse of the Internet Bubble — was actually due to the passage of Y2K with its excessive IT purchasing and labor costs.
While making that TV special I spent weeks interviewing experts and self-proclaimed experts including survivalists. What I learned then was a story that I don’t think ever really came out. It consists of three parts:
1) Desire: the people warning the loudest about Y2K, those hoarding lentils and suggesting the end of the world was coming, really wanted to be right. They not only thought Y2K was going to be a disaster, they wanted it to be a disaster.
2) Paranoia: the people who were so upset about Y2K — the survivalists and others who headed to the mountains and other sparsely-populated areas — didn’t go to the country because they thought the cities would collapse. They thought the rule of law would collapse and there would be Mad Maxian mass civil unrest. And all that unrest would be aimed squarely at them — the arrogant and narcissistic survivalist leaders. They just assumed that all the other folks who stupidly hadn’t been hoarding lentils would want their lentils and would be coming for them, possibly armed. They expected that Y2K would not only delay Social Security checks, it would lead to armed insurrection aimed at they and their lentils. I am not making this up.
3) Disappointment: When the worst didn’t happen and these same folks found themselves in the middle nowhere with half a ton of lentils, they were disappointed the world hadn’t fallen apart after all. Some of those people still haven’t recovered.
When Y2K: The Winter of Our Disconnect? aired that October (pre-Y2K), it produced the greatest e-mail response of any show I ever made — almost 3,000 messages in the first week. Most of those messages were negative, some extremely so. Many viewers saw me as irresponsible. They claimed that my irresponsible actions would lead to the deaths of hundreds — perhaps thousands — of PBS viewers, lulled into inaction by my false reassurances. Some viewers said I deserved to die for making the show. A few suggested they would kill me themselves.
It reminded me to a certain extent of the minor firestorm a couple weeks ago over my Christmas card, though at least that one produced no death threats.
So I was Public Enemy Number One in October, 1999 for suggesting that Y2K would turn out to be no big deal. And what happened in January, when it became clear that my show was 100 percent correct? Nothing. Not a single e-mail came to me from any of those people.
Audiences: you can’t live with them, you can’t live without them.
Happy New Year.
Two posts in two days?! It’s aliiiiive! (Glad to see you’re back.)
I first worried about Y2K in the 70s when I was in kindergarten. I noticed that my parent’s checks were printed with _____19__ for the date and was worried about what they would do with all the wrongly printed checks in the year 2000. I was REALLY concerned LOL.
Very nice to see you back, Bob!
Very nice to be able to read your columns again, Bob!
What is a “pronographer”? PRO something but what?
This is exactly how people who are superfluous make themselves seem important and relevant: They insistently claim that some problem is extremely critical and pressing, and that they are uniquely qualified to deal with it. If the problem blows over without any impact, they claim credit for averting a disaster: “See! I told you that only I could have prevented the catastrophe!”
In the case of Y2K, programmers had been aware of the problem for many years before the year 2000 came around, and any software which was intended to be in service for more than a few years had long since been written (or re-written) to be Y2K-compliant. People were already talking about this problem in the 1980s, and many programmers were forward thinking enough to make their software capable of handling dates post-2000 even then. Anyone who didn’t, had their software modified in the 1990s. Yes, Y2K would have been a problem if no one had updated their software, but people knew about the problem more than a decade in advance, and software vendors acted to deal with the problem. Anyone who claims that they were responsible for predicting or averting a Y2K disaster is trying to sell a false reality.
But Y2K is an especially telling lie because it had an expiry date, which means that now anyone who wants to claim credit for it can only claim that it WOULD have been a disaster if they hadn’t heroically intervened, a claim which is provably false. Climate change is different because it has no expiry date: There’s no set date upon which some specific event is supposed to happen, which allows people to claim indefinitely, basically for their entire lives, that they are uniquely important because they know something you don’t know about an impending catastrophe that threatens us all.
I’m not saying that climate change isn’t a serious problem. It is a very serious problem. What I am saying is that people are abusing it as a way to make themselves seem important in a way which they simply aren’t.
@M.D. Wills “Native American Elisabeth Warren”
I’m sorry, what does someone’s race or ethnicity have to do with your comment above? That was an unnecessary descriptor in your hate bashing. Get over yourself and your egocentric racist views.
Leading the column with TDS. Well, I’ll just ignore it then. I don’t have time for people waving the flag for the Democrat Party’s three year tantrum about losing an election.
Either keep it about computing, or I’m out.
Shakes head…
Now you ARE on the right track. IT is THE subject you are (of course, just from my stand point) Bob Cringely MUST stay tuned to. Why ? Because IT comments or anything is what you do BEST.
BTW: why not sell rights of your production to Netflix ? Netflix documentaries are good, YOUR MOVIE and YOUR BOOK ARE (both) THE BEST documents ever made about IT evolution during the “IT eon” the 80’s and perhaps 90’s. Nobody did it better than you (thus nobody will do better than you, simply because EVERYBODY (to name just one simple detail) WAS THERE, and YOU WERE THERE AND THAT glimpse of that time IS GONE (time went by, people died, changed, things were forgotten or even ignored). There IS value there, it’s out of question. So you movie is utterly valuable (you should get a lot of money out of it, knowing the average quality of Netflix stuff and having seen your production … Bob … you should get money enough money not to worry about it at least for a LONG while.
Keep on the IT track, that’s your gift.
I’m 58, so that means I’ve already lived through quite a number of extinction event scares.
Nuclear annihilation, of course.
Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring predicted environmental collapse. Wrong. In fact, DDT isn’t so bad after all.
Paul Erhlich’s Population Bomb. We now have double the population he said would cause collapse, and the world standard of living has never been higher. People stop having kids when they become prosperous, not because of fear-mongering.
AIDS would wipe us out. Now under control.
Superbugs would wipe us out. Over a decade of that scare and so far nothing.
Remember the Jupiter Effect? Wrong.
Ozone layer depletion would fry us to a crisp. Nope.
Ebola, still kind of scary, but still very isolated.
Yes, Y2K. I was in NYC when that passed. Nothing.
And now, CLIMATE CHANGE!!!!!
One of the great things about humans is their propensity for survival. People left alone to their own devices, when they see a problem, work to fix it. I’ve little doubt the same will happen here.
Thanks Bob. I’m glad to see you back, naked or otherwise.
Lentil soup, anyone?
I completely agreed with you at the time, certainly there was the possibility of a meltdown if people had not been very busy updating systems but, working in the software world, I saw everyone checking and updating code (even COBOL and FORTRAN) so I was not worried, I opened a bottle of Talisker at midnight after I saw that nothing had happened – a very pleasant evening.
But as we can see from a lot of the comments here there are idiots still running around in the world who believe that no matter what they believe, they are right and everyone else is wrong. They are a bit like having a dog that wags its tail when it sees you and then goes over to the corner of the room and poops before coming back again. To accuse you of the crimes that they commit in their own minds is the way society is sliding towards the edge of the cliff.
In a way, I think we’re actually worse off for averting disaster.
With another decade behind us, it seems that addressing crises like these in the 20th century led to complacency, revisionism, and denialism in the next. Y2K was not a big deal, the ozone hole is shrinking, Hitler (who maybe wasn’t a bad guy) was defeated, as if by magic! I don’t know what the next Y2K will be, but I think we know the successors.
I was working at IBM at the time. The FAA asked IBM if there were vulnerabilities in the -thousands- of IBM telecommunications devices that were part of the air traffic control system. A brilliant colleague took on the job. The source code for these gadgets couldn’t be found – too old. So, he constructed an emulator and reverse-engineered the code and analyzed it extensively. He concluded that y2k would not be an issue for these gadgets. The woman who was head of the FAA at the time announced that she would take a commercial flight from NYC to LA that would be airborne during the 1999-2000 rollover. She invited my friend to go along. He did and had a grand time. I think IBM gave him an award for his work.
I remember when I was contracting at the previously DEC consulting part of Compaq in Sydney, Oz, and trying to get my friend, a computer studies graduate, a job, the manager there saying that there was so much demand for IT staff for Y2K projects that anyone who could spell “computer” was being hired.
Made 3 cups of lentils last night, then ate with soup.
Climate change is real. Change is real, continuously. Question is, what causes what? I’m humbled by the very limited capacity I have to grasp the very complex and vast nature of reality and this universe we live in. I find myself going along day to day and adjusting my models of what might be possible and what my role is in the middle of it, if any.
I’m open to, but not confident about, multiple frameworks for understanding change. Some say we are in a galactic phase change right now which occurs every 26,000 years. During this change an energy wave emanates from our galactic center and radiates outward to our sun and this solar system. The wave contains many high frequency energies at many layers, some we can detect with our instruments, some we can’t.
Some say all our climate change is caused by human activity such as fossil fuel usage and other activities. No doubt, we are treating our amazing planet poorly, polluting the oceans, the air and the water systems. This does contribute to negative effects. We pollute our minds and psyches too, with anger and fear and hostility oriented media consumption.
The situation is probably very complex with many variables. Many factors can contribute to change in complex systems, it’s not usually just one thing.
I have found Bob’s postings over the years of value. It seems that he takes in data, does research, thinks about it and formulates creative possibilities for understanding it. He does this when he makes predictions and is willing to risk being wrong about his models of the activities. I like that creative process.
Enjoy many of the comments too, lots of smart and creative people on Bob’s blog!
Y2K was a huge deal at the time. Lots of critical systems would simply have stopped working correctly. Just because many of them were not customer facing and the world didn’t break doesn’t mean it wasn’t an issue. Fast forward to the financial crisis and the world came within hours of the cash machines stopping working and the collapse of the global banking system. DDT is horrendous. CFS unless banned could have wiped out the ozone layer and pretty much killed life on Earth. Antivaxxers are killing and crippling their own children and reducing the suvivability of the herd. Climate change is real.
America. The land of chlorinated chicken because of low quality food production and access to healthcare is so bad.
Well Bob seems your going to have to wait a bunch of years, for the Christmas cards to go from porn to art lol
Good to see you back
I had a very small part in the Y2K effort.
My father had written a medical billing program and had a few clients in the Greater Vancouver area of British Columbia. He had stopped working on updating the program due to illness, and most of his clients had migrated to other solutions.
However, one client really wanted to keep using the program, so they hired me to update it to Y2K compliance.
The effort to fix the year field in a database was fairly trivial, but the government of British Columbia had decided to use Y2K as an opportunity to completely rewrite and revamp the electronic medical billing process. This meant that there was a huge list of changes that had to be implemented. Nevertheless, I was able to do this and deliver an update to the software at a lower cost than switching to a new system. The doctor in question continued to use my father’s software until he retired a few years later.
What I think happened with Y2K is that it got people to look seriously at their existing systems and realize that if they were going to fiddle with them anyway, they might as well see if they could upgrade them as well. It may have helped fuel the tech boom and contributed to the dotcom bust in 2001. And some of the smart people who got laid off in the post-2001 era ended up founding companies like Twitter and Facebook, which ended up changing the course of the world’s history (for better and occasionally for a lot worse!)
So Y2K did end up mattering, just not in the way people thought it would.
Hi Bob, welcome back! It’s been a while!
Maybe I’m just getting old, but I feel like the signal/noise ratio used to be higher in these comments — more insight, less vitriol. As a casual website visitor, I think I’d be happier if you disabled commenting (or at least hid the comments behind a button or link). You might be happier too, dunno.
FWIW, I don’t care about Kickstarters or Mineservers or Christmas cards. I’ve never paid you a dime and you don’t owe me anything at all. I usually enjoy reading your writing though; I’d like to see your name light up on my RSS reader more often.
As Syed Moussawi (Mark Strong) says to Bob Baer (George Clooney) in the 2005 film Syriana, “It’s good to have you back, Bob.”
@Disable These Comments “I think I’d be happier if you disabled commenting”
You would rather Bob turned off a feature because you are not interested in using it? Him turning them off and you not navigating further down on the webpage would have the same result, so let me explain to you what you just requested:
“I don’t want to play sports* anymore, so rather than let others play them and do something else myself, I don’t want anyone else to play sports* either. City councilman, can you do something about this?”
*I’m aware you didn’t say sports. You could substitute most any activity in place of this
Maybe you don’t realize that’s what you said, but that’s essentially what you said. Please think before you try to force your will on other people. It’s not healthy for humanity. Thanks.
Hello ‘Disable These Comments’,
Agreed on all counts.
I don’t know why the Christmas Card is coming up now, it’s like somebody just discovered it and needs something to justify their existence…what I remember of it, and I’m sure I have a copy stashed somewhere, was that it was meant to be humorous, and was a bit of a niche fad at the time, certainly not the only one I saw. The wife was a hot model, the kids were having fun, and the sight of Mark was truly Cringe-worthy.
I don’t have a dog in the MineServer hunt, although I would have bought one had they shipped, now it’s just no longer timely. I have contributed once or twice via PayPal to the blog, and I have enjoyed his columns for, jeez, thirty years? Bozhe moi…
Hey “Cringely is a child pronographer” there were kids in that photo? Just remember his wife…
Im old enough to remember the y2k. Did some development work myself at the time to make sure everything was sorted. I was even on call that night as 1999 turned into 2000 in case things really hit the fan. I threw a party at my house for all my friends and i was the only sober one. We was outside as the clocks struck midnight, looking to see if airplanes were falling from the sky or buildings were going in in flames. Surprise Surprise 0 Nothing happened and my phone didn’t ring once.
It was a massive effort for all companies but was worth it in the end. It was also where i first learnt about the cost of technical debt…..
@Friendly PSA: Wow. I rest my case.
@Disable These Comments Do you? That’s a pretty weak case. @Friendly PSA makes a more convincing argument than you did from my perspective. To add on to what they said, in case it’s not getting through, you are akin to the person who takes their ball away because you don’t want others playing with it. If you’re 3-5, that’s normal behavior, but I got the impression you are older, which is troubling.
You can simply stop reading the comments (it’s very easy to do). If you disable them, however, then NO ONE can participate. The fact that you are returning here to read and follow up on these when Bob hasn’t written anything new points to you actually getting something out of these comments. If they bother you, you wouldn’t come back here until there is a new post. You’re hurting your own case by returning here and participating.
Good to have you back Bob! Are you planning to do any more predictions or are those done/you’ll reference old posts similar to above? Curious what the future holds. Cheers!
sanjuro – Giggity!
I’m so happy you’re back, I really missed you.
@Disable These Comments Yes, there is plenty of useless comments here, but if you sift through it you can find a few worthwhile pieces. Turn them off and no one gets anything. Like you (I assume), I have nothing invested in the Kickstarter, but I still appreciate hearing varying perspectives. Please don’t try to ruin it for the few of us who are okay sifting/want to expand our viewpoint.
@DisableTheseComments It’s already been said by a few people at this point, but piling on to ensure it’s not viewed as a minority viewpoint – if the comments bother you, ignore them! Meanwhile the rest of us who want to participate in them can. It’s OPTIONAL!