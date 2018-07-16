After 31 years of doing this column pretty much without a break, I’m finally back from a family crisis and moving into a new house, which sadly are not the same things. Why don’t I feel rested? I have a big column coming tomorrow but wanted to take this moment to just cover a few things that I’ve noticed during our move.
We have become cable cutters. Before the fire we had satellite TV (Dish) and could have kept it, but I wanted to try finding our video entertainment strictly over the Internet. It’s been an interesting experience so far and has taught us all a few lessons about what I expect will be an upcoming crisis of people blowing past their bandwidth caps.
When we were still up on the hill the only Internet available was six megabit-per-second (mbps) fixed wireless, which was incredibly reliable, if puny. We had the satellite for TV and DVR yet were still able to handle a Netflix account, though to avoid excessive buffering we had to drop the quality to standard definition (480p). Understand this was about data rates, not total usage. Our wireless connection, while slow, was uncapped.
Not so our new Comcast connection here in the burbs. We have 250 mbps, though most of the connections are through WiFi and seem to peak-out about 90 mbps. Still, that’s plenty for anything we would ever do, right up through 4K video. And that’s the problem.
Replacing our satellite connection, I added Hulu and Amazon Prime Video to Netflix and then started doing free trials of the live Internet TV services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu’s live service, etc. It doesn’t take a week to know what doesn’t work well, which is why I ditched Sling and Hulu immediately. Sling was just plain unreliable, while Hulu worked well but wouldn’t allow us to change our geographic location, saying it violated terms of service even if we were just going to a different AirBnB across our little town. Though I only spent a couple days on the Sling TV free trial, which I then canceled, Sling TV is still trying to charge me. Beware.
So we settled on YouTube TV, which does the job of giving me George Stephanopoulos in the morning. $40 per month is a lot mainly to get little George, but selfish habits don’t want to die.
In short, I would prefer a skinnier bundle of channels for less money.
As it is, we’re now paying a total of $64 per month for video content, which is significantly less than we were paying before for Dish, except no HBO.
Comcast was only mildly irritated that I wanted neither their TV service nor their cable modem (I bought one for $30 at Walmart instead of renting). I think they are running into people like me more and more. Maybe they expect me to come back after I incur too many bandwidth overages. And they could be right.
Download caps were never an issue of Net Neutrality; under both Obama and Trump my Comcast account would have still been limited to 1024 gigabytes per month. While that sounds like a lot of data, it took us only 20 days to exceed it, with each successive 50 gigs costing $10 extra per month. Comcast gave us a grace period of two months to get our act together, so we haven’t actually paid any overages yet, but if we were paying it would have doubled our Internet bill.
To be fair, Comcast does offer an unlimited download service for an extra $50 per month.
I did an analysis of our data usage and found it was 70 percent video. So the answer, just as it had been up on the hill, was to reduce display resolution going to our two big-screen TVs and make sure boys don’t fall asleep leaving the TV on. The first was easy while the second is a work in progress.
The way to change your video resolution to save bandwidth is NOT by adjusting the settings in Hulu, Netflix, or YouTube. Leave those on auto. Change the settings in your set-top box, instead. I have a Roku on one TV and an Amazon Fire TV on the other and they both function the same in this regard, so I set them on 720p, which ought to still look pretty darned good.
Just how good it looks is surprising, because both of our TVs (one 1080p and one 4K) are upscaling and the 4K model really does look better. In fact, this is maybe the best argument I can think of for getting a new 4K TV, because it will pay for itself very quickly in bandwidth savings as the chart below suggests. With 4K TVs so cheap to buy until the tariffs kick-in, I’d say the payback simply based on bandwidth savings is no more than six months.
It will be interesting to see how the 4K set with a 480p input compares with the 1080p set at 720p. I suspect they will be very similar.
The kids have yet to even notice, by the way.
The Arris cable modem I bought included dual-channel WiFi, but service was still spotty around the house so I eventually dug out my three first-generation eero units. This mesh networking solution was never very good at the old house so I eventually put it away in storage, which is the only reason why we still have it (along with furniture we never really liked).
What’s great about eero is they frequently (and automagically!) update their firmware. Ours was two years behind, so once it updated all around both the features and performance were dramatically improved.
My friend Dave Taht told me eero now has a buffer bloat solution and it’s true. This does not save any bandwidth, by the way, but it certainly makes viewing more pleasant. But QMS, as they call it, is by default set in the OFF position, so remember to turn it on.
Now I just have to get the eero to recognize my Raspberry Pi local DNS and proxy servers.
As I said, a real column comes tomorrow…
It’s not QMS, Bob – it’s SQM, Smart Queue Management, and you find it in the eeroLabs beta section.
But I didn’t even know eero had issued a bufferbloat fix, so THANKS!
As soon as I can jump away from Comcast, I’ll do it. For the last few years, service has been terrible. It was terrible before, but after days of working with them, my service improved dramatically when the technician on a pole noticed the switching box was rusted out and replaced it. The alternative is DSL with a speed is under 3 mbps. Even with doubling of service, I still might only get 3 mbps. The ISP would be ATT and that’s worse than Comcast. I am hoping for a third party ISP like Sonic to come along and rescue me with 1 GBPS speeds and no metering. Or a wireless ISP like Monkeybrains to have service in my area. I live a few blocks from the old AskJeeves headquarters and I know that street is filled with dark fiber because I also live a block from an old Level 3 network center.
George S. is on ABC, which is not a premium channel. You could simplify your TV life a great deal by simply paying $100/mo for cable TV (not counting internet access, which no longer has to be fast). Sure, you’ll also get a million channels you don’t want, but you’re free to ignore them. No buffering, no bandwidth caps, no boxes other than a DVR like TiVo, no apps, no app subscriptions. I know, it takes the fun out of being a tech journalist. On those rare occasions when you want to watch an internet-only thing, your TV and DVR has an app for that. For most of the 21st century my bandwidth speed was limited to 1.5 mbps, yet I had no problem with free trials of the few app-only programs I wanted to watch.
Is it possible for you to get Good Morning America (CBS) with George Stephanopoulos via a digital antenna?
I get about about 39 channels (Buffalo, Erie, Toronto and Hamilton) living north of Buffalo NY with an antenna on my roof.
I agree with the OTA solution. I get about 50 channels in the Tampa Bay region. Tower farm is just shy of 50 miles away. A wide array of antennas available at affordable rates and no monthly bill. Quite a few are 1080 signals with Dolby quality sound. I felt they actually look better than the cable signal. Less loss and all that.
Get the lava 8008 antenna. You’ll get ota all nets work’s abc cbs nbc fox etc
That image was taken from: https://www.howtogeek.com/338983/how-much-data-does-netflix-use/
And was based on netflix usage in Australia. US / Other locales may differ. Please cite the image.
Welcome back Bob. I’ve missed you.
Glad to hear you have a new house.
Consider adding this to your new setup… https://www.silicondust.com/product/hdhomerun-extend/
John
Welcome back – good to think getting back on feet!
Comcast wants you to use their cable modem and router because they can then use it to provide hotspots.
I cut the cable and popped an antenna on the roof. Works great, and there are now a bunch of extra channels (besides network and PBS) (I love Svengoolie on METV). For internet, I have Spectrum (formerly Time Warner). It’s over priced, never gets anywhere near the mbps they claim you can get up too, but at least no caps.
Sounds as if you’re living in a third world country.
The internet is so much cheaper in Israel! I can get internet TV, plus relatively unlimited bandwidth with 100MBPS (I think) for around 47$ (Cellcom TV)
> Yaron Kaplan
Yes, the Bay Area is a third world country when it comes to internet access. When I first got DSL in San Francisco in 1997 it was far cheaper and far faster than anything you could get in Europe. Then the FCC changed the rules and the big guys drove all the completion out of business and within a few years you only had a choice among several very expensive very slow speed monopoly suppliers.
So by 2005 you could get far faster and far cheaper internet even in deepest rural France than you could in San Francisco and the Valley. Now, more than ten years later I can get far faster internet on my cell phone in most parts of rural western Europe, uncapped, for a flat rate of 20 euro a month in the home country, than I can get fixed line in most parts of San Francisco. Yes, you can get line speeds in SF equal (actual not advertised) to what I get on my cell phone in rural Europe. But it will be four times the cost and data capped. Mobile data plans and real world speed and bandwidth in SF, forget it. Hugely expensive and reception is terrible.
But until the cities are removed from regulated cable companies and the California PUC is shutdown and reformed internet access in California will remain very slow, very expensive and very very flaky. So the Third-World-ification of California progresses unrelentingly .
As a swede this column seems bizarre. You mean that in the USA, the home of the Internet, you have caps on how much you can use your landline Internet? That is unheard in my country. Here you just decide on how fast the internet connections should be and then you are on your way.
If an ISP in Sweden but caps on the usage they would be out of business fast.