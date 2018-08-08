My favorite UK TV producer once had to sell his house in Wimbledon and move to an apartment in Central London just to get his two adult sons to finally leave home. Now something similar seems to be happening in American IT. Some people are calling it age discrimination. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but the strategy is clear: IT is urbanizing — moving to city centers where the labor force is perceived as being younger and more agile.
The poster child for this tactic is McDonald’s, based for 47 years in Oak Brook, Illinois, but just this summer moved to a new Intergalactic HQ downtown in the Chicago Loop. Not everybody has left the old digs. McDonald’s has opened a software division at the new HQ specifically working on McDonald’s cloud offerings, which is to say working on the future of McDonald’s IT.
The old guys and gals are generally back in the burbs, while the new Dev/Ops Cloud folks are in the city. This is likely by design. McDonald’s techies can get their Cloud training online in either location, but if you are in the suburbs you can’t get the Cloud charge codes because you are not going to the meetings downtown. Move to the city if you want to work on Cloud. Charge codes are the way they starve old practices at McDonald’s.
I don’t see this change in IT structure as an accounting function. It is a sunk cost tire problem. The corporations are seeing the issue, they can’t get their older staff to adapt to the innovations. Clayton Christensen covered this in a number of books.
What has changed at the board level is companies like Ford realize now that they are a software company that makes cars. Liberty Mutual said as much. The Internet of Things, Cloud, IT Innovation, have all struck a chord, and CEOs are listening.
The issue is finding how to get your staff to adapt to change. The new answer is to move. Starve the older teams with fewer charge codes, give them all the training they want since that is very cheap now and all online. Reward them for training and make it apart of their MBO (Management by Objectives). The training courses are now free across many corporations, (SafariBooks, PluralSight, INE, etc.).
As an old IT guy it is possible for me to see this as age discrimination and a sneaky (if expensive) workaround for laws against that practice. But it’s really more a matter of innovation discrimination, since fogies like me who are willing to do the classes and make the accompanying physical move — that is older workers who are eager for new experiences of all types — are generally free to join the future.
Still, the COBOL crowd will be pissed when they figure out what’s happening.
When I started work on this column the poster child wasn’t McDonald’s, it was Aetna, the giant health insurer, which earlier this year announced it was moving from Hartford, Connecticut, where it had lived for more than a century, to New York, NY. Though the $9 million in subsidies Aetna was to receive for this $85 million move got a lot of press, I really doubt they were doing it for the tax savings.
Here’s the rationale I was hearing from inside Aetna:
Aetna needed to move into the 21st Century.
The existing Hartford staff is mainly baby boomers stuck in 1990.
The move discharges the baby boomers who will not take the move package.
The IT department got to move into a city that is the capital of FinTech.
The transition would transform Aetna tech with less risk than if they stayed in Hartford with old IT thinking.
Then something funny happened: CVS offered to buy Aetna for $69 billion (the deal has yet to close) and strongly suggested Aetna remain in Hartford, closer to CVS HQ in Woonsocket — yes, Woonsocket — Rhode Island. So Aetna cancelled its move to Manhattan, giving back the city’s $9 million, also forcing me to flip this column on its head.
Here’s where I am going to make a bold prediction. IF the deal closes (it looks likely) and CVS buys Aetna sometime in the next few months, a come-to-Jesus meeting will be held in Woonsocket after which the combined company will resume that move into New York City.
Here is why. I have been noticing that many developers my age don’t want to learn something new. Docker is new. Cloud Foundry changes everything in software development. That knocks down multiple monolithic structures. When you look at IT performance you see some baby boomers, some, Generation X’ers, but more and more Y and Z generation who have adopted new ways of seeing IT. This problem is at the core of IBM, HP, Dell, and others. Baby Boomers can’t quit: they are broke if they do. But they also can’t adjust, so they strangle innovation to stay on top.
Ultimately companies sell their homes in Wimbledon, so to speak, moving into the big urban tech centers, urbanizing to join the biggest corporate headquarters real estate boom in history — a real estate boom ironically driven by virtualization.
On the flip side, putting all of your eggs in the “younger with no real experience” basket, gets you a Mineserver project where the chief “architect” is just a kid. And we all know how successful that “project” was.
My impression with many company moves is what I call the 20 minute rule. The company always seems to move to 20 minutes away from where the CEO lives, so if the CEO of the CVS group after the move lives in New York, then the company will move shortly afterwards (its what happened to Discovery Channel after all).
I question if most of what is going on is if the younger workers are simply lower cost to employ because they have less work experience than older workers. I am sure that if the money was there, the older workers would have no problem learning a new paradigm or programming languages or anything that would make their jobs easier, otherwise, why bother to learn a lot of new stuff if there is no incentive or reward to do so?
Moving from a low cost rural area to a high cost urban area just to change the abilities of the work force makes little sense.
But the Baby Boomers can’t move either (Gen Xer speaking). Neither can I.
Not with 3 kids, a dining room set and 3 cars. All of my junk won’t move downtown. It is more lifestyle discrimination. At 25, I could move into a 2 bedroom apt downtown and be happy stepping over a homeless person on the way to my high rise office every morning. Now, there is no way to fit my life into downtown spaces.
Once your in the burbs, you can’t leave!
While I get the point, how does it relate to moving the whole kit offshore? The whole cloud thing works from a laptop almost anyplace with a decent connection. Why bother with downtown, when you can outsource everything but sales?
I am not sure that I agree with the Cringe but he does make some sense. Getting us old programmers (I am 58 and building Windows apps in C++ and Fortran) to work on cloud apps is tough. Of course, we grew up in the cloud but we called it mainframes back then.
I work with a wide range of ages from students to graduates to engineers who’ve been working in the biomechanics and medical instrumentation field their whole lives and I see exactly what you are talking about – I spend a lot of time trying to be very open-minded about what my customers want.
The trouble is that very often what the new customers, fresh out of college, want is convenience and easy of use – they assume that accuracy and reliability are automatically included in anything that’s offered to them. Accuracy and Reliability are no longer selling points – nobody really cares any long. All they want is something that generates some numbers, is wireless, very small, and has a blue light.
I don’t know. I’m an old programmer and I’m tired of Java. Would be more fun to do something different. I also love Docker 🙂
Well, they used to say that General Motors was a health care company that made cars on the side.
That explains the terrible kiosks being installed in the McDonalds locations. I’m sure the intention is to off-load the ordering process so they don’t need to hire so many minimum wage workers, but the kiosks are so bad nobody wants to use them.
I’ve worked on interactive user interfaces for decades, and the McDonalds kiosks seem to ignore everything that has been learned over that time. Instead, it seems they were designed by kids under the direction of marketing managers.
If companies are smart they will take advantage of teleworking to allow their employees to work from anywhere.
I’m an old (61) programmer, working on iOS apps for the past 10 years, after working on .Net apps for the previous 10 years, after working on Unix apps for the previous 10 years… lather, rinse, repeat
My motto: Whatever skills pay the bills
Liberty Mutual has always been a company that at its core crunched numbers. Software is a natural evolution. McDonalds and Ford have this pesky problem where people expect physical products in exchange for money. They may increasingly rely on software, but they are not software companies who happen to ship physical things. Thinking so is deluded techie thinking.
I’m not sure how driving out workers with families qualifies as “innovation.” If they want to lose the deadweight, stop being passive aggressive and just fire them.
Of course, they may not actually be deadweight. Chasing the latest buzzword is fun, but it’s not actually innovation and it sure as heck not necessarily valuable for the company. It’s too easy to interpret “I don’t think that will be a good investment for the company as it doesn’t solve any of our problems better” as “I fear change.”
When the young developers live in the city center, the don’t need cars and typically rent with roommates.
If they don’t need cars and share rent on a place to live, they don’t notice that their salary isn’t keeping up with the price of cars and real estate until it is too late.
Eric Friedman said “Would rather have a B player in person than A player remote” on Twitter. I wholeheartedly agree. Cam sex is absolutely no substitute for a guy sticking a hard one in me.
As an old programmer (still paying my San Francisco mortgage with COBOL), I see the issue a little differently. It’s not so much that more experienced developers don’t *want* to learn new stuff, it’s that they don’t have the time to do so. More established grown-ups often have families (I have three kids and a wife), volunteer responsibilities (I’m on the board of a local theatre company and am the photographer for another, as well as multiple positions at my kids’ schools), and, quite possibly, well established hobbies (sitting around waiting for a Mineserver to arrive.)
Kids (the under 35 crowd) often don’t have these commitments and thus have the free time outside of office hours to learn the latest tech fad.
So what’s really happening is that companies are trading experience and expertise for free training. If they were smart, they would simply set aside a couple of weeks a year for nothing but training on whatever new tech they are into.
One of the smartest companies I ever worked with was one who decided to rewrite their entire system and, rather than hiring some company that didn’t know their business to do it, instead hired a bunch of contractors (myself included) to come in and do maintenance and support on their existing system while their regular staff — the ones with the experience and subject matter knowledge — designed and built the new system. To be honest, it was one of my favorite gigs — the old system was so rock solid there was basically nothing to do and a really good friend was one of the other contractors so we spent a lot of time yakking away.
I don’t doubt that companies are doing this but it is short sighted and foolish, IMO. But then, that’s nothing new.
On the other hand, maybe if Mineserver LLC moved from the back woods of Santa Rosa to a big city, maybe they might be able to get a Mineserver out the door. Of course, having younger employees hasn’t seemed to help with the Mineserver project.
Or, y’know, learn the new cloud stuff and Docker, move to the city and get the job. I quit my certain 3 letter company that does have a pretty well documented history of age discrimination and age 57, introduced an older IT workforce at my new company in the Big City to Docker and cloud stuff, got promoted to Director and I’m now having the time of my life.
Yeah, there are people who really don’t learn by DOING. It’s not enough just to learn this stuff, you have to show a mastery of it. You’ll only get there by taking the plunge an demonstrating an actual project. Do that with something on your own or take the bull by the horns and do it with a project at work.
Kinda surprised to see the guy who rags on IBM for age discrimination, giving all these companies a pass for doing the same thing.
Also, paying for really expensive office space in big cities to work on cloud stuff sticks of vanity on the part of the micromanagers running them.
IBM wants its employees to learn about Blockchain, Cloud and all other hip, new stuff. They can learn the new stuff on their own time and (it is hoped) get a good review, but in many cases, Cloud and Blockchain have nothing to do with their day-to-day work. So, you can view these folks as old and lazy, or see them as practical folks who know that expanding their knowledge in their current areas of concentration will help the customer much more than forays into these other technologies.
IBM just fired one of my friends even though the position was not eliminated and the customer was happy
This is what happens to older workers, past 30
Y is this legal ?
Although being one of the original COBOL generation (I started programming in 1967) I still work full-time running a New Zealand based software house.
It was interesting a couple of years ago to visit Air New Zealand and meet the team responsible for their main operations and booking package. Most of the team were older than me which was an unusual experience and I was surprised to learn the programs they still maintain are COBOL based mainframe ones.
I think the problem with so many organisations who were early adopters of IT is that by their very nature they were major companies who could afford the technology and people to drive it. Over the years their packages have been kept up to date with many patches, plug-ins and partial rewrites. The prospect of a full replacement terrifies the IT management as well as the financial people. We have seen so many big projects including rewrites that have overrun horrendously and in some cases had to be abandoned.
People considering replacement face the grim prospect of signing off on major expenditure that may well
not deliver any tangible short-term benefits to the company and for this reason alone become deferred as long as possible.
Technology is changing at such a pace that it is hard to pin down exactly the direction to take. I know many operations who toiled away to replace their main frame system with client-server technology only to now find they need to look at moving to the cloud.
It is interesting to look back to the 1970s when we operated many bureau systems with a central mainframe and dumb terminals linked by comms lines. A number of my younger colleagues expounded at length on the virtues of The Cloud and were astounded when I explained bureaus to them.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
@John Light: thanks for confirming what I’ve been saying from day one, that the McDonald’s kiosks are very, very poorly designed from a UI perspective. I hate using them, but they’re often faster than going to the counter.
The ironic thing is that these kiosks are making the wait times longer, as the orders come in faster, leading to more volume and more orders (there’s an article about this somewhere on the net that I’m too lazy to look up). I have been going to Rottin’ Ronnies for years and ever since they installed the kiosks the wait times have increased dramastically.
In Robert Townsend’s 1981 management book ‘Up The Organisation’ he recommended moving the company HQ every few years to only keep the keen people who’d follow you and sift out the dead wood.
Nice theory, but in practice you actually just keep all the people who are otherwise unemployable, so have no choice but to follow you.
People with skills just stay where they are and change employer.
Every innovation has its dark side. The cloud is no different. Urbanization of IT also has its risks and dark side. Move, standardize and centralize everything to the big American urban centers. What could go wrong?
Cloud IT is Socialist IT. Orwellian IT. To each according to his or her contribution. In the Cloud, IT is compelled to converge to the common because it will be bracketed by standards and eventually becomes a commodity. Since everyone’s the same, then IT becomes a utility to be commoditized, a meaningless non-differentiator, no more valued than a display or keyboard.
It’s ironic that Cringely brings up the “sunk cost tire problem”. IMHO he is blinded by innovation and won’t see (much less accept) its risks and downside in a balanced business decision.
The story of the Firestone 500 radial tire and the death, destruction and millions in litigation costs it created is a lesson for executives and IT organizations who were blinded by the cloud (Oops! I meant the radial tire).
I’m a baby boomer who lives in London in the suburbs about 7 miles west from the centre. Before 2000 i used to commute out of london to the Thames valley which was UK’s (poor) imitation of silicon valley.
Since 2005 I have pivoted and commute into central london. I also moved from doing permanent roles with enterprise software companies to contracting doing cloud devops. Its been a very successful move. -)
Also the reason for companies moving to the centre of big cities is millenials don’t want to move to where companies are. By locating in central london it allows anyone in or outside london to commute in (potentially 20 million people to draw on).
For example Amazon AWS are based in Slough west of London because its cheap. But have offices in Central London now for over 5000 people because millenials don’t want to live or commute to slough. -)
PS Actually it easy to commute from Wimbledon to Central London. -)
@John LIght
Have you noticed that the kiosks are being ignored and customers are going straight to the counter to order? I meet a friend at McD for breakfast once a week (long standing tradition) and the new layout sucks (just remodeled), the kiosks suck, and it sure seems to be emptier in the restaurant while I am there.
Also, if you want to pay by cash, which I do 50% of the time, you STILL have to go to the counter and pay for your order after using the kiosk. So I just always go to the counter.
Problem at our local MCDs is during the morning commuter breakfast rush, all the employees are busy manning the dual drive thru, so if you walk in you get terrible service unless you actually use the kiosk and pay by card.
This topic is getting far too serious.
I can see what you are saying. Where I work we are easily 20 years behind. We still actively support Windows Forms applications. But having said that like you I do study and keep pushing as best I can new ideas. But I think I have a bad feeling about your analysis. A lot of those upper management types have about zero understanding what those buzz words mean? They hear Docker and go that is new and exciting and think we need to do that. Yes you maybe need to do that but do they young guys really know the reason, how to break a large process into small enough components to really see the advantage? I wonder. Also this rush forward misses one very large point. If your org has not learned how to create SOLID software. If you are still avoiding Unit Testing and TDD in general, your producing crap and take that same crap software and try to use CI/CD, Docker, Azure Functions and your just compounding the mess you created over the years and increasing your technical deficit.