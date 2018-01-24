2017 was a wild ride for cryptocurrencies and for Bitcoin in particular, rising in price at one point above $19,000 only to drop back to a bit over half of that number now. But which number is correct? If only the market can tell for sure — and these numbers are coming straight from the market, remember — what the heck does it all mean? It means Bitcoin isn’t a currency at all but traders are pretending that it is. 2018 will see investors finally figure this out.
Confusion abounds, so let’s cut through the crap with an analogy. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and a ton of others operate almost exactly like a market that uses only U.S. one dollar bills and doesn’t allow exchanging those bills… ever. If you need five dollars, that will be five one dollar bills, please. If you need less than a dollar then you and your counter-party have to agree how much of a one dollar bill you each own. And they aren’t just any one dollar bills: they are specific bills, each with its own unique serial number that can be checked against a U.S. Treasury database to make sure the money is real — that it is actually worth a dollar.
Like those serialized one dollar bills, each Bitcoin (or part of a Bitcoin) is unique and can be held by only one party at a time. The Bitcoin carries its own computational proof of identity so no central database is needed, making cryptocurrencies part money and part accounting system. And just in case Scott Cook is reading this, I’ll suggest that a very logical addition to Intuit’s QuickBooks would be a proprietary cryptocurrency I’d call QuickBucks.
If KODAK… KODAK… can do it, why can’t intuit?
The problem with Cryptocurrencies, and the reason why their prices (and implied underlying value) are so volatile, is because the basis of that value isn’t the same as the basis for a real currency. It’s not backed by gold. It’s not backed by “the full faith and credit of the United States of America.” It’s not backed by, well, anything. In that sense of innate value cryptocurrencies are worthless.
But this is not to say that Bitcoin has no value. It’s just that the value is misunderstood. And here’s probably the most important point I am trying to make here: as long as the value of Bitcoin is misunderstood there will be hucksters taking advantage of suckers, stealing their crypto lunch money.
EVERYTHING in the cryptocurrency world is about the exchange rate, which is to say nothing is about the actual cryptocurrency itself. You see there is nothing holding the price of any legitimate cryptocurrency up or down except supply and demand and both of those are constantly changing. So the smart trader knows never to hold Bitcoins — or at least not to hold them for very long — because what went up will inevitably go down.
This is what makes Bitcoin a horrible investment but a wonderful trade, because there is money to be made in that inevitable volatility. Not only will what goes up come down again: it will also go back up again if you wait long enough.
This is all because Bitcoin and similar currencies aren’t currencies at all but financial instruments. They are tools just like options or derivatives. And like good tools, they perform a specific function very well — reliably transferring value between parties without those parties having to meet or even know each other. But once that transfer is complete, then the true value of the Bitcoin has effectively been used and is therefore subject to change, which again explains the volatility.
The value of Bitcoin goes up with demand on the part of those who would use it to transfer value. Some Russian oligarch, for example, has heard a rumor that Putin is after every Ruble in his piggybank, so the oligarch exchanges those Rubles for Bitcoins as he boards his private jet in Moscow, then exchanges Bitcoins for U.S. dollars before he lands in some safer country. He doesn’t care much about the exchange rate because the oligarch only intends to hold the Bitcoins for at most a few hours. But turning 10 billion Rubles into Bitcoins will inevitably drive up the Bitcoin spot price. This is key — the spot price.
Now let’s say we have that day buying Bitcoins in addition to the Russian oligarch a Chinese industrialist, a Saudi prince, and a Nigerian con man, each with cops pounding on the door and $1 billion to move ASAP. With all that demand the Bitcoin price goes higher and higher and none of these parties actually gives a damn because over the course of their trades the price only goes up a bit. But to Bitcoin traders and (shudder) Bitcoin investors — this rise in price looks like a rise in value so of course they jump-in driving the price higher still.
What happens, though, when the big trades are all finished and the Bitcoins reconverted to real currencies? The price of Bitcoin then drops because its utility as a financial instrument is not so urgently needed. There is nothing bad or good about this price change which is perhaps most analogous to breathing. In-out, up-down, that’s just how cryptocurrencies operate.
Well most cryptocurrencies. There’s one that is different. It’s called Ripple and right now it is the third most valuable cryptocurrency. Ripple is different because it doesn’t really even claim to be a currency. Ripple is a tool for transferring funds between banks. You don’t mine Ripple, either. Every Ripple that will ever exist already exists today, though not all are in circulation. All Ripple does is what I’ve described Bitcoin doing though in the case of Ripple it’s minus the drama and bullshit.
There are probably cryptocurrencies that are total hogwash and not even mathematically sound. After all, there are criminals in every industry. But the best known cryptocurrencies are probably okay. Bitcoin is worth more than the others only because it has been mined longer and there are more of them in circulation, meaning greater liquidity to support larger transactions. If you want to transfer a zillion bucks from there to here are you going to use Bitcoins or KODAKcoins? My point exactly.
Until everyone comes to understand these underlying truths there will be huge Bitcoin price volatility with fortunes made and lost every day. But once we all get onboard, Bitcoin promises to become the little trading engine that could. That’s because for every time we know Bitcoin will go down we know that it will inevitably go back up again.
If you notice Bitcoin is down, buy it. When you’ve made as much profit as you need, sell it, then wait for Bitcoin to inevitably go back down again. Those who have a very high risk tolerance or think they can time the market will hold on longer and be more likely to lose their shirts. It’s a much better Bitcoin trading strategy to not be greedy, living instead on the crumbs of oligarchs and conmen.
This is an understanding that I predict will broadly emerge in 2018.
A major problem with Bitcoin is the transaction fees. The fees briefly hit $50 per transaction in December, and are now down to just over $10. Any transaction still typically takes hours to process.
The reason is that Bitcoin is simply not scalable to handle a high transaction load.
There are various proposed solutions and Bitcoin forks, but these all have their own problems, and have caused a lot of division in the Bitcoin community. It’s difficult to reach consensus about changes to the protocol when there is no central authority.
Bitcoin investors are going to find out the hard way about the limits of transaction processing if the value crashes and large numbers of people all try to cash out at the same time. It will not be possible to cash out because the transaction load will be too high, which will lead to a further crash in the value.
At least there is one subject that Mark is an expert on, hucksters and scam artists. As the old saying goes, “it takes one to know one”.
Hey Bob, Thanks for trying to cover up your lack of knowledge from the previous post with something you’re an expert on to try to diffuse the situation rather than jumping in, commenting, and saying “You know what, you’re right. I was wrong.” Unfortunately these words aren’t in your vocabulary. Hope your bitcoin mining treats you better than Kickstarter did…
You make so little sense. Is there some context to your words? If your name isn’t James Joyce then stream of conscisouness isn’t for you.
@Moschops Read Bob’s last post: https://www.cringely.com/2018/01/19/prediction-3-2018-foreign-profit-repatriation-591-8-billion-taxpayer-ripoff/
Namely the comments section where everyone called Bob out that he was just flat out wrong. Rather than address his mistake or jump in the conversation, he just moves on to the next thing. He used to have a dialogue with his audience, now he just talks at us. You’ll notice that the times when people disagree with him more than agree he quickly posts another blog entry to try to move on quickly rather than let it linger. He runs from his problems rather than faces them…
Echo chamber concludes that members of echo chamber are absolutely correct; is confused that those outside of echo chamber don’t agree. Film at 11!
“Bitcoin stays crazy until traders learn it is not a currency.” Really? That’s your prediction? That could be said of any fad:
*Beanie Babies stay crazy until traders learn that they are just plush toys.
*Tickle Me Elmo stays crazy until every child has one.
*[Insert fad here] stays crazy until [everyone moves on to the next big thing].
You’re not predicting anything here, Bob, you’re just stating what everyone and history already knows – fads come and go and bitcoin is a fad right now. It was big a few years ago, then got quiet, then blew up recently, and will go back into hiding once the hype (and money) falls. It’s starting to feel like you’re just trying to pad your prediction numbers with some of this nonsense…
Your “problem” with cryptocurrencies is not the problem… that’s the whole dang point of them in the first place. And yes, bitcoin is lame, because it has been crippled by high transaction fees and all that jazz, but there are worthy alternatives out there that provide a solution to the original vision.
Great post
“That’s because for every time we know Bitcoin will go down we know that it will inevitably go back up again”
Bob, I have some tulip bulbs to sell you. They will inevitably go back up again.
These currencies are as important as tulip bulbs, except they have distorted the market for video cards & memory. The PC hardware blogs have complained about it for awhile. Looking forward to the collapse!
Good article – and as with all bitcoin news, there’s no way to know it it’s right or wrong, only time will tell. I got into bitcoin several years ago just mining the little puppies for fun and entertainment + it keeps the house warm in the winter. So far I’ve mined three of them but I sold two mid December – it’s paid for the kids education so I’m ahead of the game – no complaints.
I have been calling this schtick the BiteCon ever since I heard about it. it’s the computerized version of “but the guy down the street wants only 3 eggs for a turkey!” anything can be used as a token for value in trade. once all the power is in the hands of speculators and Big Operators, however, it is the latest chain (blockchain?) in the age-old game of wage slavery. and when they’re done with you, they fiddle the books and wipe you out.
Big Miners/Big Traders = the omnipresent shadow rulers.
nothing new here except you have to pass a math test to get any.
“Now let’s say we have that day buying Bitcoins in addition to the Russian oligarch a Chinese industrialist, a Saudi prince, and a Nigerian con man, each with cops pounding on the door and $1 billion to move ASAP.”
The standard use cases for cryptocurrency tell me all I need to know about their viability as an investment vehicle.
I think this is a good point. Cryptocurrencies will always have a niche in certain types of transactions. Once people realize that it’s not a good idea to mortgage their houses to “invest,” the values will come way down, but as long as it’s not zero, there is a use for them.
However, I don’t think bitcoin is popular due to liquidity. It’s popular because it’s popular. People buy it because it sounds like a reliable brand, and they’re hoping for a rise in value. The market cap for Litecoin is $9,805,238,864 USD, Bitcoin is $188,515,444,410 USD, and Ripplecoin is $52,025,894,012 USD. So, there’s plenty of value for transactions. We’ll see what happens when the price collapses. though. My prediction is one currency, whichever is most useful, will be used. Bitcoin transaction fees are so high right now that even a bitcoin conference wouldn’t accept it. Bitcoin will go the way of Friendster and Myspace when the prices finally collapse, in that no one will even pay any attention to it anymore.
Ripple, Bob?? RIPPLE???
It’s PayPal for banks with a meaningless coin tacked on to the side as a brazen attempt to ride the cryptocoin wave. There are 38 billion (!) of them in existence with a total potential supply of 100 billion which means it can be massively inflated from here. It’s a centrally-controlled coin and fully 20% of the coin supply is reserved for Ripple insiders. Ripple does NOT use a trustless blockchain public ledger, rather it’s a trusted private-ledger system which is completely orthogonal to the ideas of transparency and auditability that drove the cryptocurrency revolution in the first place. The Ripple coin is more analogous to a casino chip than a legitimate cryptocoin, which are mined or staked into existence.
Bitcoin at least embodies some revolutionary new ideas about what money can be in the internet age. Ripple on the other hand is a rehash of the old, failed ideas that have led the global financial system to the brink of ruination, but cynically dressed up as a modern cryptocurrency in order to dupe clueless fools into thinking they are doing something different besides running a gigantic scam.
You’ve got some catching up to do.