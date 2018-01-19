When I started this series of 2018 predictions I said the recently passed U.S. tax law was going to have a profound impact on upcoming events. Having had a chance to look closer at the issue I am even more convinced that this seismic financial event is, as I wrote above, a $591.8 billion taxpayer ripoff. This is not to say there aren’t some possible public benefits from the repatriation, but it’s fairly clear that the public loses more than it will ever gain.
In case you don’t follow these things, multinational U.S. companies have, since 2005, squirreled away about $2.5 TRILLION in profits overseas because U.S. tax law allowed those profits to go untaxed until they are returned to the USA. Understand that this $2.5 trillion is more than just the profit made on overseas business: many companies changed their ways of doing business to divert what would have been U.S. domestic profits, sending them overseas for parking to await a business-friendly U.S. Administration that would cut them a sweetheart deal to bring back all that moolah. The amount of U.S. corporate income tax that went unpaid during this 12 year period was 35 percent of $2.5 trillion or about $875 BILLION. That’s taxes of $73 billion annually for 12 years that went unpaid — about five percent of the federal budget for those 12 years.
Admittedly U.S. tax law was out of step with most of the rest of the world and the new law changed much of that, cutting the corporate rate to a more competitive 21 percent (from 35) and ending U.S. taxation of foreign profits entirely from 2018-on (foreign taxes still apply). But it is also clear that the companies keeping profits overseas won big in the repatriation deal — bigger than most readers even understand — which is what this prediction is all about.
The new tax law says companies must bring those profits home but instead of paying the 35 percent tax they’d been working so hard to avoid or even the new 21 percent corporate rate, those profits will be taxed at a special 15.5 percent rate, saving the companies about $500 BILLION they would have paid under the old rules. That’s the $500 billion President Tump says will be converted mainly into new jobs, pay raises, and aggressive R&D.
Yeah, right.
Why, then, am I calling this a $591.8 billion taxpayer ripoff, rather than just a $500 billion ripoff? Because the law allows companies to pay these back taxes over EIGHT YEARS. They may owe $375 billion, but will only have to pay this year $30 billion, leaving $345 billion in essentially free money to play with — money that wouldn’t otherwise be available.
“… Although a 10% US shareholder’s tax liability will be triggered when it includes the offshore earnings in its income in 2017, the US shareholder is entitled to elect to pay off this tax liability in installments over eight years, as follows: 8% in each of the first five years after 2017 (2018—2022); 15% in the sixth year (2023); 20% in the seventh year (2024); and 25% in the eighth year (2025)…”
That’s an average $255 billion in free money per year over the eight year period. According to the Wall $treet Journal, today’s corporate prime rate is 4.5 percent so by not having to borrow this money corporations are saving $255 billion * 0.045 * 8 = $91.8 billion over the payback period. This makes their actual tax rate 283.2/375 * 0.155 = 11.7 percent.
So what? Why should we care?
Beyond the simple fact that you and I could never get a deal like this if we had gone 12 years without paying our taxes, there are two more reasons why we should care and those reasons are the essence of this prediction. First, you know that having handed over this unprecedented windfall Congress will immediately look for parts of the federal budget to cut, making-up for the loss of revenue. Whether we are talking about closing national parks or cutting Medicare (I turn 65 this month), citizens are going to be affected.
Second, economists are pretty much in agreement that the majority of the $2.2043 trillion in net repatriated profits will be used for share buy-backs, propping-up both earnings and stock prices. The present combined market cap of all U.S. public companies is about $30 trillion with repatriating companies likely to buy back at least $1.5 trillion (five percent) of that in the near future.
Again, what’s wrong with that?
What’s wrong is we have already gone eight years without a recession and all these foreign profits going into stock buy-backs will create a weird effect once the inevitable recession is upon us, probably in 2019. Sales will drop, the economy will contract (that’s the definition of a recession) but earnings and stock prices will remain stable or even rise as CEOs and CFOs pit buy-backs against the recession, their hope being to somehow bridge the earnings gap and get to the next period of expansion without a market drop.
American CEOs and CFOs do such things because their average tenure is just four years, all of which is spent trying to ensure their own comfortable retirements. With that golden parachute always an average of only two years away, why not try something — anything — to keep share prices up? And so they will. And maybe — just maybe — it will work.
But more likely it won’t work. The next recession will start, markets will at first appear to defy gravity through buy-backs, but eventually and inevitably what went up will come down… hard.
It will be like 2008 all over again, just in time for the next Presidential election…
More predictions to come soon!
Failure of basic math. There is no tax loss. Without the tax bill the corporate tax is 35% of 0=0.
By putting in a lower rate, we get 15% of a large chunk. Under W, the rate was just 7% for this amnesty.
Failure of logic. Bill or no bill aren’t the only two options here. Congress has power to tax as they see fit and throw people in jail for not complying. It’s not impossible for them to tax all that overseas lucre at the full corporate rate, merely uncomfortable.
Life is much simpler and more sensible when you understand that one’s supposed betters are only better at lying and enforcing frauds.
Bob – what happened to prediction #2?
@Tom He made two predictions in the last post. What he didn’t do is discuss the “Jihad” that everyone wants to know about rather than this filler.
C-level bonus packages should be paid out ver the 3 years *after* the C-level weasel leaves his/her post. You know, like us poor slubs given 3-year stock vesting deals have to endure..
Oh such a rosy scenario. I shudder to think what a gloomster might predict.
I predict that every time Bob says “more tomorrow” it will continue to be a meaningless statement. Just like “I’ll address it in the next column”, or “more details coming soon”.
I’ve been reading this colum for a long time, and I don’t think he’s ever actually posted information when he says he will (mine server included). I predict it will only get worse in 2018.
I also see some possible subliminal messaging going on…over the last year he’s posted columns titled things like “I’m not a crook”, and “rip off”…maybe his subconscious is starting to bother him…but probably not.
Bob,
Gotta concur with other posters, 35%, or 21% of 0 is 0.
There was no way these companies were bringing this money back without the policy change.
You sure sound like a butthurt liberal in this column.
The tax bill is a step in the right direction. I owe a small business in California (yeah, I know) where the tax burdens are very heavy as is the cost of doing business. The lower corporate tax rate will help our effort to remain in business and be a bit more competitive.
@Bob you know the CEO’s in Silicon Valley far better than I do, so if you believe they will reward the shareholders at the expense of the customers and the greater good, I have to believe you. In my little world, we won’t be doing that.
And raises for your employees, right?
Bob is a Liberal and he views a citizen’s wealth as belonging to the government so any interruption of money not going to taxes is evil in his eyes. He should stick to TECHNOLOGY and leave economic predictions to the idiot from the NYTs via Princeton, Nobel Laureate Krugman who predicted an economic collapse if Trump were President this past year.
Dan Kurt