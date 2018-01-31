I’m sorry this year’s predictions seem to this point to mainly have to do with policies rather than products, but I don’t get to make the future, just predict it, and in this case I’m predicting that immigration reform will have little actual effect on H-1B visa abuse.
For those of you who aren’t already asleep I’ll start with the Cliff Notes version of the H-1B issue, which I have written about ad nauseam as you can read here (notice there are three pages of columns, so dig deep). H-1B is a U.S. immigration program to allow 65,000 foreign workers into the USA each year for up to six years, which means that at any moment there are almost 400,000 of these folks working at the desk next to yours. Some people claim that H-1Bs take jobs better filled by U.S. citizens and some feel that H-1Bs are essential for the functioning of technology industries that would otherwise be devoid of needed talent. I am clearly on the side of the former folks who see H-1Bs as a scam intended to take jobs away from, well, me.
Few people who like to express opinions about the H-1B program actually understand it. That’s in part because both industry and government tend to lie a lot. Lying in this case isn’t strictly a Trump thing, either: the Obama Administration lied about H-1Bs, too. One lie commonly told about H-1Bs is that the visas are for geniuses whose unparalleled abilities mean we as a nation absolutely must have them working here. That’s not true. There IS such a visa but it’s an O-1 Extraordinary Ability Worker Visa, not an H-1B. If these H-1B folks were actually so accomplished they’d come to work here as O-1s, which are unlimited in number.
Rather than being supremely accomplished, H-1Bs are just supposed to be competent and able to do jobs for which U.S. citizen candidates can provably not be found. Say a company needs an IT specialist, for example, and finds that it can’t somehow recruit any U.S. citizens for the position despite extensive outreach and advertising. In that case if a comparably skilled H-1B candidate is available they can get the job. The more common trend, however, is for a company to really prefer H-1Bs over U.S. citizens because they tend to work for less money and absolutely work for lower benefits, so zealous human resource people, often working with consultants, manage to write job descriptions that preclude U.S. citizens and/or bury the announcements such that qualified U.S. candidates never know they even exist. This, too, is a form of lying.
One more lie is that we even have a shortage of technical workers (this is what the Obama Administration liked to claim). What we have is a shortage of technical workers who will accept shit wages.
Another mistake that often comes up in H-1B discussions is the difficulty H-1Bs have in getting green cards (permanent resident status) or applying for citizenship. Some critics think H-1Bs are being discriminated against in these regards. And lo, this is true, but that’s because the H-1B visa program has always been for candidates not on a permanent residence or citizenship path. It’s not like these people come to work in the USA thinking they’ll become citizens or get green cards at some point: the program specifically and always has precluded that. Want to become a U.S. citizens? Then try for a different visa like an EB-1,2,3,4 or 5.
Immigration reform is coming, we’re told, and the Trump campaign said a lot about H-1Bs, especially about eliminating the lottery system that is used to allocate those 65,000 yearly slots. About half of those slots have gone to foreign outsourcing companies, especially from India.
Once the H-1B reform legislation appears I think we can expect the lottery to go away in favor of a system based strictly on worker qualifications and the dire need to fill the position, which sounds egalitarian and terrific, eh? Probably not.
You see the point of this H-1B reform will be mainly to get rid of the Indian outsourcers so their H-1B slots can be used by American companies hiring directly. It’s for this reason that the Indian companies are hiring U.S. citizens as fast as they can. And the U.S. companies are preparing, too, by practicing all those techniques that will allow them to appear to seek qualified domestic candidates and yet not find them. Toward that end, for example, I’m hearing that one big company that rhymes with IBM is starting to use recruiters whose native language is not English. This is not to say that non-native speakers can’t learn wonderful English or be consummate H.R. professionals, but the track record of big companies that rhyme with IBM is not good in this area.
For all their billions in profits (and billions more in repatriated profits) these companies, which include biggies like Apple and Google, just can’t seem to bring themselves to pay market rates for labor if they can wriggle out of doing so. The Trump Administration sure isn’t going to make them do it, either. And for these reasons I predict that the H-1B visa program may change in 2018 but its problems will remain pretty much the same.
The one simple solution that I’ve considered is, instead of pretending to make the companies go through hoops to prove that they can’t find workers, simply require that any H-1B be compensated at a rate 50% higher than market for that position.
That is not a horrible idea but instead of going to the employee it should be an added payroll tax. That way the company pays as much for an H1-B worker as a higher waged US worker but the extra tax would benefit everyone.
At that point most companies would prefer to get their monies worth and have the US worker and H1-B’s would only be used when really needed.
I like Jame solution with one twist that would make it legal. Require the company trying to fill the H-1B position pay an additional 25% payroll tax (Social Security Taxes are 15% and is a similar tax) to be put into the FAFSA system (for college tuition awards) to provide additional scholarships for the STEM programs. Secondly, require the company to comply with the requirement that they pay the H-1B a rate comparable to the national average pay for the same position in the US (not the state of the employment). This would provide a legal incentive to truly attempt to locate local talent.
College STEM programs are worthless. There is an intractable gap between what people study in university Computer Science programs and what IT companies actually want to hire people for. If you doubt this, do any quick survey of IT hiring managers for what technical skills they are currently hiring for, then see if you can find a single university program at any respectable university that actually has degree-program classes for those skills.
I like your idea. Even if STEM education is junk, it is politically acceptable. It could be the key to make a change palatable and get the bill made.
One reform I would like to see is the lottery changed to a salary based system. The first visa goes to the company offering the highest salary. It is fair, if you need a specialist, you should be willing to pay.
The second thing the government could do, right now, is make companies put the job description, pay, and so on into a database. The database can be indexed by Indeed, Monster, and all the online job search sites. These jobs would show up online, where people are actually looking, not just an ad in an IEEE magazine no one reads anymore.
Companies are currently not required to pay the matching portion of SS and FICA tax for H1-b employees.
That’s a savings of 7.45% right there.
The challenge with US companies hiring H1B directly instead of going through the big outsourcers is, how would they actually realize cost savings? As direct-hire employees, H1B’s would be under the same benefits plan and salary range as other employees, unless they tried to put them on a different tier, which would be risky. As opposed to the current arrangement, bringing them on as consultants / temps through outsourcers at a flat rate, where the US company is insulated from the benefits / pay those consultants are actually getting, as well as legal benefits that added layer provides.
The savings aren’t direct like that. If you have an H1-B then you can’t quit. (More precisely, if you do quit then you have 10 days to find an alternate H1-B company sponsor, or you have to leave the country.) So the employer doesn’t have to treat you well, doesn’t have to give you pay rises, can give you work and conditions that American employees would not accept etc. They can also promise path to green cards and then drag their feet making the process as slow as possible. Many find the conditions similar to indentured servitude.
I’ve been working in IT since 1981. Arrived in the US in 1990 on a H1-B, so have looked at this from both sides now. As an H1-B I earned about half of a US salary. As soon as I got a green card, I left the company I was indentured to, and doubled my salary. H1-Bs have never been paid ‘prevailing rates’, as the law requiring it has never been enforced.
As Mark Langenhoeven says – take away the indentured leverage, and that would fix a lot of H1-B abuses.
In 1990 I went down to the Social Security office, to get a number issued so I could pay FICA taxes. The nice lady at the counter asked, “are you a circus clown ? the last H1-B was for a clown”. Highly-skilled indeed.
I’ve been looking for a job for a few months now. Headhunters with Indian-sounding names have been a bane of the industry for a couple of decades now. And I can independently verify that they are now recruiting for a company whose name rhymes with IBM, but so far they seem to be limited to the 💩 show that is Services. The z operating system folks still are US-based.
I have been surprised at the actual number of non-Indian names with emails written in American English and syntax that have contacted me during this time. I’ll say that the pendulum is swinging back at this time away from 100% subcontinent staffing.
But the crux of Bob’s argument is spot on: Americans won’t work for 💩 wages. And many that I have been offered have been so low for my experience and knowledge that they aren’t even worth the seconds to reply politely “no thanks”.
H1-B is corporate welfare, it’s that simple. The program should be abolished.
I’ve been outsource by Canadians, Israelis, Indians, Slovakians, Belgians, Germans, and Portuguese. About five times now, I reckon. And I’m no slacker: I survive the first couple of rounds of staffing cuts, but eventually your number is up.
I’m not bitter towards these other people who now have opportunities they wouldn’t have had they not worked in the U.S. Instead, I am disillusioned about a government that is supposed to be “by the People, for the People”. Voters have to quit buying the crap that anything that impacts corporate profit is going to necessarily reduce jobs. Profit is derived from people who have money to spend.
One issue, though. No high-tech company I’ve worked for (and I’ve worked for more than a few) has offered anything other than exactly the same compensation and benefits package to H1B workers that I’ve received. They may or may not have been lower on the pay/grade scale but they were on the same pay and grade scale as everyone else and subject to the same raises and bonuses.
My boss once gave me a stack of resumes and told me to pick out the Asian ones as he could get them cheaper.
Let’s get to the underlying problem. Big companies bribe or coerce Congress for any number of undeserved benefits that also harm the average person in the US. If you don’t have the riches or power to bribe or coerce Congress, your future is looking very dismal.
Personally I think that:
1. The election campaigning system needs to be revised to greatly decrease the money required.
2. The act of bribing or coercing Congress for undeserved benefits needs to be severely punished. To me it is the same as treason since it prevents the proper functioning of government.
3. The top dogs in big companies need to be sent to jail and personally fined when they commit massive fraud such as the 2008 real estate mortgage collapse.
Make a change so that an H-1B holder can change jobs at a moment’s notice without relying on an employer to do anything. That sounds counter-intuitive but then the employer wont be able to coerce these employees to do anything. Once that indentured servitude leverage goes away then the H-1B holder has to be treated as well as the local employee.
Suddenly – no incentive to hire the H-1B unless they’re really better than what you can find locally. This means all this junk of checking to see if there are local people available and verifying degrees and experience all goes away.
Isn’t the number of H-1B visas issued each year 85,000?
20,000 reserved for graduate degree graduates.
The simplest reform is to award H1-Bs as an auction rather than a random lottery today. This way the higher-paid offers at Google et al would win over the bottom-feed body-shop outsourcers.
The article is incorrect, BTW: H1-B holders are perfectly able to apply for a Green Card. usually they need to be sponsored by their employer to qualify, but there are no restrictions against H1 holders applying. Perhaps Bob is confusing this with the J1 student visa where in some specialties like medicine, J1 holders have to return home for two years before they can apply (in order to alleviate the brain-drain aspect of having foreign students come to the US).
Don’t forget Facebook.
After working with HR a few years back, I made up a new saying:
There are many ways of not telling the truth
Lying is merely the most obvious.
I work in a building that is about 80% occupied with technical workers my company has brought into the country with H-1B visas. They are doing jobs that American employees used to do.While I do not like this, the fact is that there are smart and well educated people in the world willing to do this IT work for less pay than U.S. workers will accept. And so my company has three options: 1) hire only U.S. IT workers and make the company non-competitive due to high cost of labor, which might drive our company out of business, 2) outsource the IT work entirely to India (in this case, all of the H-1B workers in my building are from India), or 3) bring the workers here on H-1B visas where at least they are paying U.S. taxes and putting a sizable chunk of the money they earn back into the U.S. economy for food, living expenses, transpiration, etc. I have to confess that I think option 3 is the best.