WWDC answered whether your assistant is private. It never answered whether it’s telling the truth — and Apple just gave it hands.

The smartest thing I’ve read about Apple’s WWDC didn’t come from Apple. It came from an analyst named Nate B. Jones, who watched the same keynote everyone else did and noticed that the real story wasn’t whether Siri had finally gotten smart. The real story, he argued, is a land grab over what he calls the trusted action surface — the place where AI actually meets your work, touches your apps, and is handed permission to do something. There are two great bottlenecks in AI, he points out: raw compute, which is Jensen Huang’s kingdom, and the trusted surface where intelligence becomes useful, which is the one Apple just went to war for. Whoever owns that surface owns the meter when intelligence becomes unavoidable. It’s a sharp frame, and he’s right.

He’s right, but he left out the scariest part.

Here is what Apple actually did. It tore Siri down to the studs and rebuilt it on Google’s Gemini — reportedly a custom, 1.2-trillion-parameter model that Apple pays Google something on the order of a billion dollars a year to use. It gave the new assistant eyes: real-time awareness of what’s on your screen. And — this is the part that matters — it gave it hands. The new Siri doesn’t just answer. It manages your browser tabs, rewrites your weak passwords, reaches across your apps, pulls context out of Mail and Messages in the middle of a phone call, and acts inside the software where your life actually happens. Craig Federighi wrapped the whole thing in a promise about privacy and took a quiet shot at the rest of the industry for chasing AI for its own sake while losing sight of the people it’s supposed to serve.

It was a good keynote. And it answered exactly one of the two questions that matter.

Apple answered is it private? — will the assistant know your life without strip-mining it and selling the tailings? That’s a real question, and Apple has a real, earned answer. The other question, the one nobody on that stage went near, is is it true? And the instant you give an assistant hands, that second question stops being academic.

Think about what changes when an assistant goes from talking to doing. When a chatbot makes something up, it costs you a minute and a raised eyebrow. When an agent makes something up and then acts on it, it sends the email to the wrong person, moves money to the wrong account, deletes the file it meant to keep, books the flight for the wrong Thursday. A hallucination in a chat window is an annoyance. A hallucination with hands is an incident. Agency multiplies the cost of being wrong by exactly the thing that makes agency valuable.

And what is driving those hands? A large language model — a very capable one, but the same kind of machine that, like every model of its line, fabricates with total confidence when it doesn’t know. Gemini is excellent and Gemini hallucinates; both are true, the way both are true of all of them. Apple took the most capable probabilistic guess-engine it could license, gave it the keys to your apps and permission to act, and then reassured you about privacy. The locks on the doors are magnificent. Nobody mentioned whether the butler tells the truth.

This is the gap I’ve spent this whole series circling, and I’ll disclose again that I co-founded a company built on closing it, so weigh that however you like. But the principle stands on its own, and it is bigger than any one company: a trusted action surface is only as trustworthy as the facts the agent acts on. You can own the device, the operating system, the permission prompt, the whole beautiful surface — and if the thing deciding what to do is guessing, you have built a faster, smoother way to be confidently wrong about someone’s money. The surface needs a substrate. The hands need a conscience. Trust has two axes — privacy and veracity — and at WWDC Apple shipped one of them and didn’t mention the other was missing.

Which loops back to Jensen, and to the argument I’ve been making from the other direction. Nate’s case is that value migrates off the model and onto the surface, and that this is NVIDIA’s problem. Mine has been that value migrates off the GPU and onto a humbler kind of silicon — the CPU —, because most of what we ask AI to do is look something up, not dream. Two different roads, one destination: the belief that NVIDIA’s position is a law of nature is a story, not a fact. But notice that the surface only wins if people trust it — and the agentic surface raises the trust bar at the very instant it raises the stakes. Owning the meter is worthless if the meter lies.

So watch the surfaces, as Nate says. But watch what they’re built on. Apple just gave a billion people’s computers hands, eyes, and access, and wrapped it in the best privacy story in the industry. It gave Siri hands before it gave Siri honesty. Until the conscience ships, the hands are the part I would keep an eye on.

Robert X. Cringely is a co-founder of 2Brains, Inc., in Charlottesville, Virginia. He has written this column since 1987.