Last week there was a press release you might easily have missed. A Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO) called OrangeDAO is cooperating with a small seed venture fund called Press Start Capital to establish the OrangeDAO X Press Start Cap Fellowship Program for new Web3 entrepreneurs. Successful applicants get $25,000 each plus 10 weeks of structured mentorship plus continued access to the more than 1200-member OrangeDAO network. In exchange, OrangeDAO and Press Start get to invest in the resulting companies, if any, produced by the class.
Big deal, it’s Y Combinator Junior, right?
Wrong. It’s Y Combinator on steroids.
This second-generation YC has been released in the wild where it will replicate and grow unconstrained. Expect to see more deals like this one.
A Distributed Autonomous Organization is a financial partnership that leverages blockchain technology to help multiple users make decisions as a single entity. There are many DAOs around and hardly anybody understands them or knows what they are good for. Mainly they have seemed to be involved in the NFT market. But OrangeDAO is different. It has 1200+ members and every one of those members is a graduate of the Y Combinator startup accelerator. They are verified Y Combinator company founders, so they’ve all had similar entrepreneurial experiences and see business much the same way as a result. OrangeDAO seems to have big plans and to make those plans happen in August the DAO, itself, raised $80 million in venture capital, with their first use of that capital being these Fellowships.
I think this will change forever venture capital and the world economy.
It represents a new stage in the evolution of venture capital. In many senses it is the democratization of VC.
It’s no surprise that OrangeDAO comes from Y Combinator alumni. YC, itself, disrupted the VC model and this Fellowship continues that disruption.
It’s turning what was a disruption into an ecosystem.
Think about the VC model. The original Silicon Valley VC wasn’t even from Silicon Valley — it was Sherman Fairchild from Fairchild Camera in Baltimore, who came to Mountain View to invest in Shockley Semiconductor in 1954.
This was the Tycoon-as-VC model, which was soon replaced by the Professional VC model where dumb institutional money was invested by VCs (generally lawyers or former CFOs) who didn’t really understand what they were investing in. But there were enough opportunities that they could “spray and pray” and succeed on the simple odds. Tim Draper’s grandpa and Arthur Rock typified this generation. Few people realize that Rock invested only $75K in Apple… ever.
Eventually there rose in Silicon Valley a technocracy with a new class of VCs who DID more or less understand their investments. Don Valentine and Tom Perkins led this charge and ultimately hired associates and partners who looked just like them, which describes every person today working on Sand Hill Road.
Typical of this glory age of VC, there were dumb institutional investors, technical or semi-technical professional VCs, and an emerging class of entrepreneurs who needed progressively LESS money as technical markets blossomed and third-party services became available.
At this point there emerged the YC/Techstars, Angel investing, and eventually crowdfunding models. YC brought with it two revolutionary ideas: 1) you didn’t have to have a VC friend to get a chance to pitch your idea, and; 2) there was a VC role for educating entrepreneurs.
Prior to YC (and to this day in most places) VCs like to keep their entrepreneurs ignorant, so they can be more easily controlled. YC worked to subvert that control.
Angel investing was something parallel to YC — experienced (generally self-taught — the hard way) entrepreneurs playing VC together over dinner for smaller deals. Remember The Band-of-Angels had Gordon Moore at those dinners. But total deal sizes were limited because it wasn’t professional — not full-time work for anyone.
Crowdfunding was also parallel and totally wacky because it was truly democratic: nobody knows anything. In crowdfunding EVERYONE is stupid. Neither the investors, managers, nor entrepreneurs know what they are doing, which is why crowdfunding hasn’t been a big success to date.
I had an Indian friend who worked at Intel and lived in Roseville in a neighborhood filled with Indian engineers who worked at Intel and lived in Roseville. The average first-generation Indian engineer in California keeps in his/her checking account $100,000 “just in case.” My friend used to argue that he could walk around the block with a good pitch deck and get seed funding for his next venture by the time he made it back to his own doorstep. It was a brilliant observation.
These OrangeDAO Fellowships are like that Indian neighborhood in Roseville. The DAO members all have similar backgrounds, similar values, and similar risk tolerances. THERE ARE MORE OF THEM, so they can do bigger deals. And — here’s the important bit — THEY ARE ALL YC-EDUCATED and connected globally through the blockchain. They not only know many of the same things, they have a sense of where this knowledge comes from and why it is useful. That’s Paul Graham’s legacy at YC.
But this is a second-through-Nth-generation movement, at the very center of which is not just education, but FURTHER education — the very concept that education, itself, is a legacy to be nurtured and extended. Think land-grant American universities of the 19th century, In the YC-based DAO we have people who want the next generation of entrepreneurs to be even better-educated. It’s not some egalitarian goal, either: they see it as key to success for the whole thing.
Smart people with good ideas will self-identify, be funded at a subsistence level to allow them to develop those ideas and prove their worth, then they can participate on a truly level playing field for the first time.
YC and Techstars and their copycat cousins did this too, BUT NEVER AT SCALE.
Gone is the Tycoon, gone is the professional VC who doesn’t understand his tech, gone soon will be the angels (subsumed into the DAO model), and gone for the most part are the asshole VCs whom entrepreneurs grow to hate (not all of them, but a lot).
Done correctly, this model is essentially Meritocratic VC. If the idea is good, the market is ready, and the people know what they are doing, the capital will be there. Everything has the prospect of being better under this evolved system, or at least that’s the way I see it. And it all comes down to the centrality of education combined with scale.
Now here is the $100 TRILlION question: can this Middle Class VC model be exported to Topeka and Timbuktu?
I think it can be.
The problem with all the Silicon Glens and Silicon Prairies, and Silicon Forests and Silicon Gulags that failed repeatedly over the last 30 years is they were copying the wrong parts of the successful model. They didn’t have the people and the institutional knowledge of Silicon Valley and Sand Hill Road, but this OrangeDAO DOES.
It’s a containerized copy of successful Silicon Valley culture that carries with it all dependencies, even money. .
This article is… poorly timed.
“new Web3 entrepreneurs”… I don’t know if you’ve heard, but NFT’s have collapsed, along with their accompanying Web3 nonsense.
Maybe peruse https://web3isgoinggreat.com/ a bit to see how it’s actually going.
I kept waiting to find out how blockchain affects this. Do they use it like Zoom to communicate?
The blockchain is used for only two things:
1. Creating a new “Token” by copying an existing blockchain like Ethereum and hyping it up with meaningless nonsense-speak, and
2. Selling this token to crypto-crazed retail “investors”, then laughing at them as the token price eventually falls to zero.
You can’t actually use the blockchain for anything else (it’s far too slow and expensive to operate– Ethereum is sort of like a globally-distributed computer that’s less powerful than a VIC-20 but costs like $100/minute to actually use) but it’s PERFECT for separating retail investors from their money.
Of course, what you want to be is one of the people creating tokens, not one of the folks buying the tokens. But the problem is that once everyone jumps on that bandwagon, there aren’t enough retail investors to fleece any more. Once you’ve resorted to buying Superbowl commercials with Matt Damon, the peak hype cycle is over. All those folks who invested at that point are now underwater. There’s nobody left.
You mean BLOCKCHAIN won’t save us from ourselves?
Wait – blockchain + Zoom? John Light you have a winning idea!
Let me get my checkbook!
“A Distributed Autonomous Organization is a financial partnership that leverages blockchain technology to help multiple users make decisions as a single entity. ”
so, attempt n+1000 at finding an actual use case for blockchain. But, I still can’t see how blockchain helps with consensus decision making ?
And of course as Jeremy points out, web3 has already collapsed under the weight of its chains..
@Jeremy Reimer Okay that’s priceless, VIC20 was my first computer because I couldn’t afford a Commodore 64 – Those were the days!
Speaking as a European… Why bother with a marginal gimmick swarming with chancers when you can just go to the bond market? There’s a lot of money looking for somewhere to park itself for better than bank base rate which is historically low due to assorted chancers rigging the loan versus interest ratio.
Cue Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) claiming he had a friend plus trademark name dropping and over-inflating of value by multiple orders of magnitude.
It’s just a con to draw you in like watch collecting.
That’s why I’m cash only with no refunds. Form a line.
Blockchain and Web3 aren’t necessary for this to work. They’re a mechanism these people are using because they feel comfortable with it.
It’s simply organizing intelligent investors into a larger whole, sharing their knowledge as well as their money. Knowledge (Y Combinator) is as much a part of the buy-in as a check. This keeps out those who don’t share the common understanding.
What Cringely is talking about, I think, is a VC Community. You can organize it on a blockchain or you can run it on something else. You can discuss deals on whatever technology you like. You can do it on Twitter.
What matters is the shared understanding and the shared pot o’ gold that can fund deals of a substantial and growing size withi a common entrepreneurial vision. I think Cringely is on to something.
The blockchain is required in order to collect and then abscond with people’s money. Without that, it’s just a bunch of nerds arguing on Twitter.
I’m at a loss as to where this “knowledge” and “shared understanding” is supposed to come from. Just being loosely associated with Y Combinator doesn’t magically transfer knowledge and insight.
.
Investing, especially in startups, is hard. Even the wisest and most experienced angels fail at it over 90 percent of the time. And yet we’re supposed to believe that the general public, lured in by shiny promises of tokens going “to the moon”, are going to do a better job?
> I’m at a loss as to where this “knowledge” and “shared
> understanding” is supposed to come from. Just being
> loosely associated with Y Combinator doesn’t magically
> transfer knowledge and insight.
I confess this was exactly my read as well. The primary thrust here seems to be “Forget all those other slick talkers and vacuous amateurs, WE’RE the people who REALLY know which ideas will TAKE OFF.” I see no evidence supporting this claim; I don’t even think it’s been proven that such entrepreneurship can be taught.
.
Rockefeller (apocryphally) pulled his money out of the market when the corner shoe-shine boy started giving him stock tips. The Roseville-Indian-VC parable reads more like that cautionary tale than some desirable goal.
Correct – I remember reading an interview with German guy who was one of the largest real estate investors in the USA right before housing crash in 2008.
They asked him: “Housing market is great so why are you leaving? ”
He answered : “Way to many amateurs are coming into the game and they think they can get rich quick that is why I sold and I’ll go back to Germany.”
Too many people coming into any game and trying to get rich quick is not positive thing as Bob thinks – on the opposite side that is just sign of inevitable crash.
Speaking as a European… Europe pretty much funded the dot com boom. That’s been overlooked as well as the “Made in the USA” financial crash costing us and bailing the US out too. The US is cacking itself that Europeans have seen through the fantasy bubble which is US fortress America and marketing and have decided to stay at home. Anyone who doesn’t acknowledge that reality? I think they’re talking complete shit and Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) is on to fuck all.
This is just sad.
I don’t have the energy for this topic. Like, I could write a page long analysis of it or take more snarky pot shots at bits and pieces but it’s not worth it. It’s quicker just to call it bullshit and be done with it.
Since Bob is back to posting dumb crypto shit, here’s another installment of Cringely Not By Cringely:
This is a fascinating article, thanks! I’m going to add it to my list.
I know it’s off-topic, but if anyone is still interested, I haven’t abandoned my idea of my Micro History site. In fact, the site is up and ready to go, but it’s waiting for its first article. And I haven’t written that yet because I suddenly got really busy writing three articles for the History of the ARM chip (among others) for Ars Technica. But I do plan to get back to the site next year!
Shockingly, the legal structure of most DAOs tends to completely fall apart at the slightest whiff of litigation. It turns out that simplying saying “we’re decentralized yo” isn’t enough to convince the courts that none of the individual members are responsible:
.
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/digital-future-daily/2022/10/31/crypto-goes-to-the-caymans-daos-00064315
.
Being crypto, DAOs are responding by forming shell companies in… the Cayman Islands.
.
Future of finance right here.
The other awesome thing about DAOs is that they’ve reinvented the whole idea of voting and democracy. Instead of the boring old “one person, one vote” nonsense, with a DAO you get one vote for every token you hold, so the richest folks (or, more frequently, the insiders who minted all the tokens for free) get to decide every vote. So you get fiascos like this: https://twitter.com/web3isgreat/status/1538548028872826880 where one “whale” got to decide the vote in his favor.
Oh, and because it’s crypto, another way you can win the vote is just to hack the code, because “code is law” or something. And again because it’s crypto, any votes, decisions, or monetary transfers are irreversible, and there’s no recourse. Other than involving federal agencies, which were the very thing that crypto was supposedly created in order to get rid of.
I’m so glad I’m not involved in finance or speculative markets. I prefer it when it’s a man thing tbh. I get to spend their money and they get done when it goes wrong. This seems like an ideal arrangement to me!
After reading a bit of the above sniping, I’ll just wait for Prostetnic Vogon Jeltz to show up and get on with it.
Oh the fun continues. I just had to report a misogynistic hate crime incident to the cops. That included some obvious threatening behaviour and comments of a sexual nature. Nothing to do with work. I was just out shopping and minding my own business. It was all usefully captured by multiple high definition cameras. Let’s see how this goes.
