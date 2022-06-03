Last summer, a couple weeks before the iPhone 13 announcement, Chinese market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that the iPhone 13 would include satellite communication capability.
Huh?
This was a bolt from the blue. No other Apple analysts were writing about satellites at that time. And while Ming has a very good track record based on finding out from Apple’s supply chain about likely details in upcoming products, there was nothing about this satellite tip that even made sense, since it didn’t seem to involve hardware at all.
Generally speaking, a Ming tip is a hardware tip, but this one was not.
Ming’s prediction was widely and quizzically reported, but to my knowledge it was never confirmed by other writers at the time, though I later found an even earlier story on the concept.
And here’s another.
But Ming’s 2021 prediction was denied by Apple. This, in itself, was weird because Apple generally doesn’t react to rumors. But beyond the mere reaction, the way Apple responded to Ming’s prediction was especially odd.
An unattributed leak from Cupertino said that the iPhone 13 definitely would not include satellite communication capability. And even if some iPhone could communicate with satellites, the leak continued, it wouldn’t be offering satellite voice service (which Ming had mentioned), limiting iPhones to satellite text or iMessage.
Apple, which doesn’t reply to rumors, replied to this one with a denial that simultaneously set product expectations where a denial alone would have sufficed.
This was making less and less sense, but it clearly meant there was something happening.
Then came the iPhone 13 launch and Ming was wrong for a change — no satellite communications. So the Cupertino rumor mill went about its business, Ming’s satellite rumor apparently forgotten.
But not by me.
I decided Ming’s rumor was probably correct and Apple’s denial was very suspect, maybe referring to service launch timing more than the literal facts of the matter. It was even possible that Apple had intended to make the satellite announcement as part of its iPhone 13 launch, but then pulled it for whatever reason.
I began to ask around about both the technical capability of satellite service somehow being able to be easily added to mobile phones and also about Apple. Fortunately I had a hunch where to start, with Qualcomm.
One evening in 1998 at KPBS-TV in San Diego I met Qualcomm co-founder Andy Viterbi and his entire family. They had paid for a new production studio at the San Diego PBS affiliate, which was holding a gala opening where I was part of the entertainment.
The Viterbis were delightful people and I mainly spent the evening with them. Talking with Andy, I learned in passing that Qualcomm was a partner with Loral in a communication satellite venture that featured very low cost and low power data capability — something I never heard about again.
That satellite venture was Globalstar, which survives today in a somewhat hobbled form (only 24 of 48 satellites survive from the 90s) following bankruptcy, with Qualcomm long out of the picture. So I started looking back at that original Qualcomm project along with any FCC filings from the time.
This column is my report. I’m publishing now because Apple might announce its satellite plans at next week’s World Wide Developer Conference OR at the iPhone 14 announcement in September. Not being an insider, I don’t know the timing for sure, but I am convinced an announcement will be coming soon.
Apple will shortly enter the satellite business by acquiring GlobalStar and its 24 satellites. They will use those 24, plus 24 more satellites that Apple has already commissioned, to offer satellite service for iMessage and Apple’s Find My network just like they implied in their denial last year.
These apps are proxies for Apple entering — and then dominating — the Internet of Things (IoT) business. After all, iPhones will give them 1.6 billion points of presence for AirTag detection even on sailboats in the middle of the ocean — or on the South Pole.
IoT is already a big business that is going to get even bigger even faster because of Apple. Adding that satellite connection to iMessage and Find My offers the possibility of ubiquity for IoT, though only on Apple’s network. Ubiquity (being able to track anything in near real time anywhere on the planet) signals the maturity of IoT, turning it quickly into a $1 TRILLION business —in this case Apple’s $1 TRILLION business.
In technical terms it is my understanding that the Globalstar constellation has long had an extra 10 megabits-per-second of Block 53 bandwidth that has gone generally unused but available to a specific Qualcomm chipset. This strongly implies that such satellite capability wouldn’t be limited to the iPhone 14 but has probably been there all along for any phones using that chipset.
I might argue that any iPhone could be satellite-upgraded with only a firmware change, which of course is totally under Apple’s control.
But Apple isn’t the only mobile phone company to use Qualcomm chips, which is why I tend to believe Apple has to actually buy Globalstar outright to secure exclusive use of the constellation.
Ten megabits-per-second times 24 satellites is only 240 megabits-per-second, which is plenty for a text network that doesn’t operate in real time, but it’s a joke for voice service even with super-efficient compression protocols like G.729. Apple could do voice as a demonstration, but not as a service: they simply don’t have enough satellites to achieve scale…yet.
While Apple’s stated goals will be only iMessage and Find My, followed by IoT, in the longer run Cupertino plans to dis-intermediate the mobile carriers — becoming themselves a satellite-based global phone and data company. That will require shifting over additional Globalstar bandwidth plus launching another 300-600 satellites, so it is several years away but IS coming.
Apple will compete not just with every other mobile carrier including Cupertino’s own customers, they will also compete with satellite Internet providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon’s Kuiper.
Apple can compete with Starlink with so many fewer satellites because GlobalStar has vastly more licensed spectrum than does SpaceX, which has to reuse the same spectrum over and over again with thousands of satellites.
And remember Apple’s service will be mobile while StarLink is more of a fixed wireless solution. Mobile in this case means more valuable.
Apple is very likely to win it all. They’ll win IoT, win voice, win data. They will have the most bandwidth at the lowest cost, running instantly end-to-end on a global ecosystem. Apple will eventually steal as many as TWO BILLION customer connections — more than twice the size of China Mobile — the world’s largest wireless carrier. That will be a market cap transfer to Apple of approximately $2 TRILLION (on top of IoT).
Combine all this new information with Apple’s currently depressed stock price and I’d call it an unambiguous buying opportunity.
Buy with both hands.
First time I looked at Apple stock it was $26 and everyone I knew said they were doomed, but I didn’t have any funds! Also had a 2 for 1 split since then…maybe you’re correct.
First time I looked at Apple stock it was $26 and everyone I knew said they were doomed, but I didn’t have any funds! Also had a 2 for 1 split since then…maybe you’re correct.
As for timing, having the right Qualcomm chip is necessary but not sufficient. Firmware upgrades won’t hack it. Talking to a satellite in orbit requires an advanced antenna design that is just not lying around in existing iPhones.
I’m not sure what you meant by global satellite coverage of Airtags in sailboats. Ain’t gonna happen unless there’s an iPhone around to act as an intermediary.
Other than that, it makes sense. The trick is to find apps that can be optimized for 5X latency minimum. Maybe IoT apps fit, but voice will be late to the party.
You are wrong. Apple has been working on this since at least 2019, which is three years. Initially we’re talking about a data rate similar to dial-up — plenty for Find My, iMessage, and IoT. And the existing hardware in literally ANY iPhone is more than up to the task. All that will be required is a firmware upgrade that Apple will be able to unilaterally push, which they will do to gain global coverage. Yes, a bigger antenna would be nice, but it isn’t necessary.
I mean, existing, current-model GlobalStar satellite phones come with this kind of antenna:
.
https://www.satphonestore.com/globalstar-gsp-1700-used-ebay.html
.
But sure. I’m sure the default iPhone antenna is fine with just a software update. Why not.
.
Which they would have had to announce at WWDC just now, in order for developers to be able to support it, but didn’t.
Jeremy, I was going to reply to your giant-antenna comment, pointing out that voice needs a certain throughput while the minimal data Bob describes does not need that throughput, and it doesn’t need such a stable, time-sensitive link.
Buth then I scroll between that this text box and that comment and… good lord. Grow up. You’re not brilliant, you’re just writing post after post of depressing attacks.
Bob makes fun predictions. Some pan out, some don’t. But all of it gives you some sense of what he’s seeing. I read this, and I’m intrigued by the possibilities. It’s a fun idea.
That’s why we got into tech. That’s the good part. This -star wars nerd attacking george lucas- vibe you are working with is the absolute worst of nerd culture. Not because you debated the points, but because you did childish personal attacks in a space for grown-ups.
So grow up. Or go away. I recommend growing up.
Is “fun prediction” the new term for “alternative fact”? Because Bob’s been caught straight up lying in his posts, and Jeremy was the one who tracked quite a lot of that down. About important things, about trivial things, about things 40 years ago and things 4 months ago.
Sveinbjorn, perhaps this is your first Cringely column, and you’ve missed the entire sordid saga of Mineserver, and Eldorado Space, and all the other nonsense that Cringely has been up to during his entire career, including decades of lying about his past (and not just small lies, either)
From such a perspective, it may indeed seem mean-spirited for me to dissect his current Apple rumor column. But Bob has earned this level of snark and skepticism.
Unfortunately, it’s not possible for Bob to go back to a simpler time of happy-go-lucky, wild, and ultimately incorrect speculation about technology. Things have changed. For one thing, it’s a lot easier to look things up and do fact checking and deeper dives than it was in the 80s and 90s.
So I’m sorry if my comments so offended you, but you’re missing a lot of context.
.
Here is a nice table of sat-phones and optional sat-antennas
.
https://www.satphonestore.com/compare?SID=p7ho9u3psu3n0ujoc1kbap0e83
.
Mmmmmm…. I love a wild Apple rumor as much as the next nerd but… I’m not buying it. Sorry.
.
Talking to satellites generally takes a big antenna, a big battery and a clear view of the sky, three things an iPhone simply doesn’t have. And the bandwidth is really that low, it’ll just make Apple look bad even if it’s an amazing technical accomplishment. No one will be happy just texting over iMessage without pictures/videos. Everyone will want FaceTime. If Apple buys Globalstar, it’ll be for their spectrum and not for their satellites.
.
I guess we’ll find out on Monday. But hey, thanks for the tech story, it’s been a while!
I would pay an extra $200 for an iPhone that could send and receive non-graphical satellite text messages.
I guess there would be a per message charge also.
The exact nature of the thing is vague, of course.
I’d say apple bought up that bandwidth just for testing, if they indeed bought it.
The antenna point lil’ jeremy brought up is ridiculous, of course. You need a large antenna to send to satelites, sure. Your phone already listens to satelites, that’s what your GPS is.
And while satphone antennas are big, most satphones are also very old, and its a tiny market with little growth. The Thuraya has a fairly snug antenna, and the iridiums have similar antennas as the first mass market gsm phones.
Here are pictures of phones from the year before the iphone launched:
https://www.google.com/search?q=iphone+launch&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safar
Lots of antennas.
The story of the iphone was often a story of antenna design. Apple’s been doing crazy things with antennas for years.
Like this thing:
https://wifinowglobal.com/news-and-blog/how-a-meeting-with-steve-jobs-in-1998-gave-birth-to-wi-fi/
The whole “it can’t be done because it hasn’t” vibe does not gel with computing history. Apple may not be the untarnished star it once was, bit their thing is still figuring out how to bring existing verge tech to mass market.
There are very few computing technologies that were not perfected at apple. Not invented, perfected. Or at least mvp.
So this whole “it can’t be done” vibe… it just isn’t fun.
Use your imagination and help us figure it out.
Quote: “The whole “it can’t be done because it hasn’t” vibe does not gel with computing history.”
Nobody is saying it “can’t be done”. We’re saying that this particular thing isn’t done outside of a niche, and hasn’t for years, because the niche business case doesn’t justify the other drawbacks.
It may indeed turn out that Apple is secretly buying all the old satellites in the world, and that new iPhones will also be satellite phones. But the iPhone 13 came and went with no such announcement. WWDC came and went with no such announcement. If we all live until September, it’s quite possible the iPhone 14 will come and go with no such announcement.
At what point is it reasonable to say that this thing isn’t going to happen?
Quote: “So this whole “it can’t be done” vibe… it just isn’t fun.”
Is it more fun to just make things up that aren’t true?
Quote: “Use your imagination and help us figure it out.”
Why is it our responsibility to figure out a use case for a niche technology, and not Apple’s?
Whew, at long last we’ve stopped with the insane and nonsensical Ukraine-related blog posts. This seems a lot more light and refreshing in comparison.
And as a bonus, we only have to wait until next week for your crazy idea about Apple buying a defunct and outdated group of satellites to be proven untrue!
Of course, it’s no Mineserver update, but I think we can all agree by now that such an update is never coming.
Speaking of satellites, how’s Eldorado Space going? 🙂
obligatory link: https://www.cringely.com/2020/01/23/not-dead-yet-what-bob-cringely-has-been-up-to/
What benefit would be there to using satellites??
They are useful when a natural disaster wipes out your local towers. Or for emergencies when travelling in wilderness areas. In those situations text messaging is sufficient.
Yes – I completely agree
I don’t buy anything I don’t understand. American shares are overvalued, global regulations, lock-in etcetera. I’ll let the men rip this one to pieces because it’s too much to unpack and I don’t have the energy. In any case I don’t own shares. The best investment I can make really is to be very careful who I vote for. Hint: not Tories.
.
Cliche I know but I’d rather go clothes shopping. I can’t tell you how ticked off I was about one of the best bra boutiques closed a local branch. Buying online is really convenient and an amazing thing and I do this a lot. Sometimes you just want to get outside and experience a textured analogue 3D world. I sort of have my eye on a summer dress I’m thinking of buying. It has a nice femme shoulder detail I like and the style is low maintenance. I am tempted though to go for others which show a bit more bosom. Not a lot but enough. I also need another handbag. I fancy a brown leather slightly slouchy handbag. It has more a free and relaxed vibe about it. It’s just the thing for storing a hairbrush and real books. Not that anyone reads real books anymore but sometime you need to get away from dratted screens.
.
After those nutty and disrespectful posts on the Ukraine war not to mention the oft promised but never delivered Mineserver update I think it’s going to take more than wild handwavy clickbait to get any reputation back.
Bob I used satellite phones from Inmarsat and I they had voice time delay. It sounded so weird – it sounded like you were talking from someone from another planet. How will you fix that time delay in communication when Starlink has approval to put so many low Earth orbit satellites ? How many more can you put it there not to be congested ? Astronomers already complained to FCC that they approved too many low orbit satellites.
https://qz.com/1971751/a-flood-of-spacex-satellites-started-a-fight-over-space-pollution/
Take a look at Globalstar’s licensed spectrum and you’ll see something surprising: in addition to global satellite spectrum the company owns US terrestrial spectrum. America is still the most important market for Apple. If satellite phone performance isn’t good enough Apple can in a few months throw its own cell hardware on tens of thousands of third-party towers right next to those of the other guys. They will still disintermediate the mobile carriers. And tell me again how Apple won’t do a better technical job than InMarSat.
A future, low latency, high speed satellite network will also be essential for Apple’s self-driving car ambitions.
This. It does make much more sense for cars. I’m not saying that a pilot thing, early sat feature on iphone with rudamentury features (always-on push notifications, say) wouldn’t be cool… but the car *must* be the purpose for this. Parity with tesla – and not get trampled if elon’s satelites end up dominating.
Although the glasses, by their nature, have two very large antennas, one over each ear. So there’s that.
The giants are all doing sat networks.
Its gonna be huge, and quite different to what we know of sats today.
As x says, elon has a hitherto unseen amount of sarts going up, paid for by his customers. Apple has probably bought up bandwidth that’ll let them do much more with fewer sats.
Bob’s buddy EditorDavid posted this article on slashdot.org half an hour ago so only one comment now so wait for more to come
https://apple.slashdot.org/story/22/06/04/0149213/cringley-predicts-apple-is-about-to-create-a-satellite-based-iot-business
The best of the comments is probably this one:
.
“It’s never safe to entirely rule something out when a company has a lot of capital on hand and people demanding that it be out yielding returns; but I find the “apple devices are ubiquitous; so satellites coverage will be super powerful!” thesis somewhat puzzling:
.
Having substantial marketshare in places they care about is precisely what allows Apple to do the ‘find my’ and airtag stuff without their own expensive infrastructure: they can safely assume that there will be a fair number of internet connected iDevices wandering around pretty much anywhere of economic significance.
.
Satellites, by contrast, are what you do when you either need to cover edge cases that are of interest to you but not of general interest(remote monitoring sites; marine communications, some military applications); or when imposing minimal assumptions about what supporting infrastructure will be available is more important than minimizing cost(‘plug in, point at sky’ is a lot simpler than all the possible local variations of getting local cell data, though it costs more per megabyte).
.
That seems like a very un-apple thing to care about: they’ve always focused on making the products they feel like making to serve the customers they are interested in serving and have been fairly unresponsive to the pleas of niche users who don’t interest them. Why would Apple be interested in making significant capital investments just so that the last fraction of a percent of airtags and iDevices that are located at McMurdo, or glued to research seals; or at an undisclosed JSOC drone base in the dusty ass end of nowhere can phone home when simply using iDevices as sensor nodes already gives them coverage in the places where their customers are?”
Re-read what I wrote about ubiquity. If Apple intends to dominate IoT it has to be EVERYWHERE. There can be no edges, leaving no opportunity for competitors.
Globalstar will cost maybe $2 billion, which is how much profit Apple makes every FOUR DAYS, so this is no risk at all for Apple.
Now try to think like Tim Cook. Apple has to be constantly worried about anti-trust. Every move they make will be scrutinized by regulators. So if they are going to make really big moves like these they have to have two characteristics: 1) they have to extend an existing product or service into an area where Apple is NOT presently dominant (better yet, where they are not even a factor, like satellites), and; 2) they have to initially appear to be, as you say, to be hobbies. But this is no hobby. This is the next decade of Apple’s growth.
Quote: “Re-read what I wrote about ubiquity. If Apple intends to dominate IoT it has to be EVERYWHERE. There can be no edges, leaving no opportunity for competitors.”
.
Re-read what I wrote about a) satellite phones already existing as a niche market, b) the downsides of satellite phones (requiring a large antenna and clear view of the sky, higher latency, lower bandwidth, etc.)
.
Also, re-read the whole point about Qualcomm support in the chipsets existing yet not being utilized by other smartphone vendors, and the much more important point about the Qualcomm support really being about Globalstar licensing part of their old satellite n53 band for use in terrestrial 5G communications.
.
That last point is really the most important bit. It explains why Ming-Chi got his rumor so wrong in the first place.
.
Just saying “but.. but.. Apple needs to compete EVERYWHERE” doesn’t change any of these facts. I mean, sure, Apple could probably buy Globalstar with their petty cash. But Apple could buy a lot of other companies as well, and yet they don’t, because it would distract from their core focus and main corporate goals.
.
Apple is all about creating expensive, high-profit devices that are desirable because they offer unique features or qualities that distinguish them from their competitors. Satellite phone capabilities don’t really fit into this picture, for reasons described above.
.
Anyway, we’ll know the answer in a few minutes, as the WWDC Keynote is currently playing.
WWDC keynote just ended. New iOS and macOS, new laptops with a new M2 chip, some new Apple Pay and order tracking features for iPhone/Apple watch, some HomeKit and new safety features for Find My… some CarPlay stuff… that’s it. No satellite phone support, in anything. To be ready for the iPhone 14, those features would have to be announced now. They weren’t.
[…] analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported the iPhone 13 would include satellite communication capability, remembers long-time tech pundit Robert Cringley, who adds that the prediction was denied by Apple. “This, in itself, was weird because Apple […]
There’s a lot to dig into in this “light” post about Apple, but before I get my shovel (and my pitchfork and torches!) let’s start with a quick review of Cringely’s Track Record For Apple Predictions(tm):
June 2020: “After switching to ARM, expect Apple to buy TSMC, too”. Dumb idea; didn’t happen.
Feb 2019: “2019 Prediction #1 — Apple under Tim Cook emulates GE under Jack Welch”. Vague, but the key takeaway was “What Apple is probably closest to becoming is a hedge fund — a very big hedge fund in fact.” Didn’t happen.
Feb 2019: “Apple will in 2018 buy one or more of the many startups helping shift desktop computing loads to the cloud. Cupertino will compete with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft offering virtual cloud PCs.” Didn’t happen.
Jan 2016: “Final Prediction #10: Apple will buy Dish Network”. Didn’t happen.
So the takeaway is this: Cringely’s track record for successful predictions about Apple is hovering around zero percent.
Sorry, typo: the third date should be “February 2018” not 2019. If I could edit posts I would fix it. And if I could add more than a couple of links, I’d add the links. But this software doesn’t allow either.
This is almost completely doable. While the antenna issues need to be worked out, LoRa IoT from orbit is already a thing. I have a TinyGS that picks up signals from several LoRa equipped satellites. It runs on 5v, and ESP32, includes a screen, antenna, etc. All the hardware fits in my palm. Some minor adjustments to Globalstar and some good engineering and you could make an iPhone work, although it will be spotty at best with only 24 sats. 48 is a bit better, depending the orbits. You really need about 400 satellites to create a somewhat persistent network and even then, it will not work well in higher latitudes.
It does make sense for Apple to move this way, start slow and build it up. They need exceedingly large system moves to get the financials to work (sucks to be a super large company). If it remains niche then it is just a hobby (Apple TV hardware anyone) and won’t play a big part in their strategy. But if it scales, this could be a big deal.
It seems you know what you are talking about so my question to you is how to fix voice time delay ? As I said above I used satellite phones and it was horrible experience. I hated every time I had to talk to office people or someone else with satellite phone. I don’t think people will want to use satellite phone with voice delay but for text it does not matter really.
> how to fix voice time delay ? As I said above I used satellite phones and it was horrible experience.
Elsewhere you mentioned using Inmarsat, and Inmarsat “owns and operates 14 satellites in geostationary orbit” (quick search). Those are 36 000 km above our heads, meaning at least a 0.12 second lightspeed trip one way. So about a quarter second before they can hear you say “but …” on the other side, not a very good chance of getting in a word edgewise.
Systems like Starlink use LEO (low Earth orbit, below 2000 km), saw mention of between 300 to 1400 km, using 4000 satellites in final form. The delay from you to satellite is one to five hundredths less than that of geostationary orbits (say 1 to 5 milliseconds).
If you want to talk to someone on the other side of the planet, the signal will have to travel the distance, say 20 000 km worst case to the antipodes (some 0.07 seconds).
IoT is not for voice communications. Voice lag is as you pointed out horrible. Think of sending small packets of data – more like SMS where a few seconds lag is not consequential. No matter what you do there will always be lag due to the distances involved. Starlink has the same issue. There is lag in the data stream, even with using laser interconnects. They can reduce it but never get rid of it.
Okay, so let’s dig in a little bit on this post. Although I’m grateful that we’ve finally returned to tech stories, there’s a bit of a weird trendline to this article.
We start with Ming’s rumor about satellite phone capability being added to the iPhone 13, which turned out to be false. Okay. But then we have this line:
“I decided Ming’s rumor was probably correct and Apple’s denial was very suspect.”
It’s strange to just arbitrarily decide that a rumor that was incorrect was actually correct. The concern about Apple’s denial could be proven irrelevant by simply finding a time where Apple denied a rumor that turned out to be an incorrect rumor. Can we find such an event?
Well, it took two pages of Googling, but here’s one from 2016: https://www.theverge.com/2016/1/11/10750810/apple-denies-ios-android-switch-tool In fact, Apple never built such a tool. So Apple denying a rumor (instead of staying silent) doesn’t necessarily mean the rumor is true.
Okay, moving on…
“After all, iPhones will give them 1.6 billion points of presence for AirTag detection even on sailboats in the middle of the ocean — or on the South Pole.”
Is this really something worthwhile for Apple to invest in? Tracking objects that aren’t in remote places is already possible, because Apple customers are typically not in the middle of the ocean or at the South Pole.
“But Apple isn’t the only mobile phone company to use Qualcomm chips, which is why I tend to believe Apple has to actually buy Globalstar outright to secure exclusive use of the constellation.”
So.. this thing that apparently any phone company with the right Qualcomm chip could do… nobody has done yet.. BUT.. Apple could totally do it if they just bought out all the satellites. But nobody has done it.. for YEARS. Maybe that’s because the potential market size is comically small, as I mentioned above.
Finally, it all goes supercrazy:
“And remember Apple’s service will be mobile while StarLink is more of a fixed wireless solution. Mobile in this case means more valuable.
Apple is very likely to win it all. They’ll win IoT, win voice, win data. ”
Now we’ve jumped into full fantasy land. Apple will buy up all the satellites, and then because of this they will win total control over all wireless communication networks… even though a) the delay and lag problems with satellite phones won’t go away and b) neither will all the terrestrial networks that currently serve customer’s needs.
It ends with a “hey, buy AAPL stock” to which I will add Cringely’s disclaimer from the end of his TMSC post:
[b]”Apparently this is where I am supposed to tell you how much Apple stock I own (zero), how much TSMC stock I own (also zero) and how much stock of any type I own (yup, zero). Thanks for reading.”[/b]
In fairness, I should add the disclaimer that I do own a small amount of AAPL stock, but I didn’t buy it because I thought Apple would dominate all these things worldwide. It’s because I thought the company would do well servicing their typical (wealthier, and thus more profitable) customer base with their new technology like the M series of chips. So far the stock has done okay, but it’s a long-term bet for me and I wouldn’t recommend anyone buy the stock because of crazy rumors. Do your due diligence, read the 10Q reports, decide for yourself what you are willing to risk. Tech stocks are down in general due to the end of the pandemic and the recent crypto crash. Whether this represents a buying opportunity or a time for caution is up to the individual investor.
Sorry, I should have said “due to the end of pandemic restrictions” as the pandemic has not ended and is still very much continuing.
could sattelites help get future customers in south America and Africa? Globalstar is working in those continents.
Again, South America and Africa already have mobile phone infrastructure. The only thing preventing those customers from buying iPhones is the high cost of iPhones, which Apple is only too happy to maintain.
There was this weird moment when Americans specifically became very panicked about the idea of a “digital divide” on a global scale. In reality, Africans are doing things with cheap phones that a dozen Silicon Valley start-ups are still bloviating about. See for instance M-Pesa, which in the guise of a mobile network took on the task of “banking the un-banked”:
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M-Pesa
Well I’m thinking about 4g 5g internet like spaceX’s starlink.
Starlink requires a giant antenna. Globalstar phones require slightly less giant antennas (see here: https://www.satphonestore.com/globalstar-gsp-1700-used-ebay.html) but it’s still not smartphone territory.
.
But the main point here is that this doesn’t actually get you tons of new customers. There is plenty of mobile phone infrastructure in what we in the West used to call the “Third World”. In fact, as the link granville posted shows, in some cases they’ve surpassed us.
It is kind of funny how cats can slow down the Internet
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/outdoor-cats-are-using-500-starlink-satellite-dishes-as-self-heating-beds-180979401/
@Jeremy: “The concern about Apple’s denial could be proven irrelevant by simply finding a time where Apple denied a rumor that turned out to be an incorrect rumor. Can we find such an event?”
.
First one I thought of:
.
https://appleinsider.com/articles/19/10/04/editorial-a-year-later-bloomberg-silently-stands-by-its-big-hack-icloud-spy-chip-story
.
Bloomberg in a Businessweek cover story claimed that Apple’s chips had been hacked in a massive security breach by the Chinese military. Apple denied it, one could argue they HAD to, but there’s been no corroboration after some 4 years, and it would seem straightforward to find what Bloomberg was claiming was there if a researcher was specifically looking for it. So Apple indeed “denied” a rumor here.
.
“Is this really something worthwhile for Apple to invest in? Tracking objects that aren’t in remote places is already possible, because Apple customers are typically not in the middle of the ocean or at the South Pole.”
.
Moreover, anyone in “the middle of the ocean” is probably in a boat. Boats have these things called transponders that do this tracking thing, ay.
.
btw, great job on the Newton story!
Quote:”btw, great job on the Newton story!”
.
Thanks! Glad you enjoyed it. The story apparently did very well for Ars, and my editor was pleased. Now he’d like to know what other ideas for stories I have kicking around. I’m thinking about doing a shortened version of the ARM story, but they already did a single article on that. So I’m still musing.
Your whole line is about being a stickler. Read it fuzzy and it all makes sense.
You read that bob believed an already failed prediction were true. I read that bob believes that some very low-bitrate sat tech will pop into the phones one of these days.
I’m intrigued about that.
Bob’s posts have gotten more eccentric over the years. Sparser. Turns out he retired some years back, made a whole thing about it. And he’s deeply embedded into a generation in silicon valley that’s not in the trenches anymore.
So this site was way better ten years back. I’d stop coming if anyone else could write this way about tech. Just a smidge of optimism about potential.
It took your weird out of bounds unprofessional attacks to help me see that.
Anyway, hope you feel better, and whatever was really botheríng you got sorted out.
Quote: “So this site was way better ten years back. I’d stop coming if anyone else could write this way about tech. Just a smidge of optimism about potential.”
Optimism is nice, but wild-ass guesses that end up being completely wrong tend to lose their shine after a few repetitions.
How did Bob’s other predictions about Apple turn out? Did they buy TSMC? Did the company become a giant hedge fund? No. Did they buy a public cloud provider and compete with AWS, GCP, and Azure? No. Did they buy Dish Network? No.
So why should we blindly believe this prediction? Just because it’s “optimistic”? Some good AR glasses would be much more optimistic and more fun than that. Why hasn’t Bob talked about that?
EditorDavid on Slashdot is a classic example of how a person fulfilling an editors role can push and agenda or pick favourites which wouldn’t strictly speaking pass any best practice guidelines or policy. I normally get a little suspicious when I see this in organisations because there’s usually something else going on with that individual, or an overall lack of oversight or feedback.
.
Nobody on here is questioning the requlatory issues or pragmatics let alone whether it should be done. In fact nobody other than me ever brings that subject up. You’re too sucked in by the gee whizz scattergun technobabble.
.
Back to more important issues. I have my eye on some summer dresses. I’m mulling over whether to buy the summer occasion dress, or the everyday summer dress.
.
One blast of sun and the twenty somethings are out in strappy tops and shorts. As much as I may quietly fume with jealousy at the unfair competition they really need to pay attention because when they hit 30 they’re going to look prematurely aged and have saggy boobs. Don’t say you weren’t warned!
Quote: “Nobody on here is questioning the requlatory issues or pragmatics let alone whether it should be done”
.
I don’t think that’s completely correct. Multiple people have pointed out that buying satellites to handle extreme edge cases of communication on the oceans or Antarctica isn’t pragmatic for Apple at all. I mentioned that if “winning everything” was as easy as supporting some existing Qualcomm chips, some other company would have done it already.
.
As for regulatory issues, we’re living in a current climate of extremely lax regulations (Elon Musk basically got to launch a whole fleet of satellites that ruined tons of astrophotography, and nobody blinked an eye) so it’s probably not a huge factor in this case.
[…] analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported the iPhone 13 would include satellite communication capability, remembers long-time tech pundit Robert Cringley, who adds that the prediction was denied by Apple. “This, in itself, was weird because Apple […]
This latest brainwave off Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) seems to have crumbled under its own mass. The men seem a bit lower energy at the moment and disappeared off in their own huddle.
.
I’m still bored.
I mean, there’s only so much energy one can muster for replying to these late-stage Cringely posts.
.
They’re entertaining in a way, but feel like echoes of earlier bombast, getting fainter with each repetition.
A tech-based column?
So, Cringely didn’t actually link to Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction from 2021, only to his Twitter. But a little Googling found this article: https://www.macrumors.com/2021/08/29/iphone-13-to-feature-leo-to-make-calls-and-text/
.
Digging through the accompanying forum comments thread (hey, look, comments can be useful!) I found this link, which explains why Qualcomm bothered putting support for Globalstar satellite access in their new chipsets in the first place:
.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005949/en/Globalstar%E2%80%99s-Band-n53-in-Qualcomm%E2%80%99s-X65-Modem
.
Spoiler: it wasn’t about satellite phones at all. It was because Globalstar had licensed a portion of their bandwidth for terrestrial 5G support instead. From the article: “Qualcomm represents the newest commercial partner for Globalstar in the continued development of its terrestrial ecosystem.”
.
Globalstar Satellite phones do exist, and there is a market for them. But it’s a small market of people who travel over the ocean in small boats, or go hiking in mountains far from civilization, or work on oil rigs, or whatever. But it’s not a “game-changer” for the rest of the world. Also, they tend to require giant antennas and clear view of the sky to work, which makes them less useful than smartphones already are.
Hello,
I appreciated reading your rebuttal.
In response to this:
“ Globalstar Satellite phones do exist, and there is a market for them. But it’s a small market of people who travel over the ocean in small boats, or go hiking in mountains far from civilization, or work on oil rigs, or whatever. But it’s not a “game-changer” for the rest of the world. Also, they tend to require giant antennas and clear view of the sky to work, which makes them less useful than smartphones already are.”
As you mentioned Apple loves selling to “wealthy” customers. Those customers want the ability to do something even when they may never use it or use it only once. Even if just to say they can. For example being able to send an SOS text message from a trail in Arizona that you drive to and are not really lost. Said another way, it’s not about the person who actually hikes miles in the remote wilderness. It’s about the average person who pictures themselves doing it. Apple already has marketing around this
https://youtu.be/QJ2JiwEARFo
and so satellite integration becomes the next hot feature that moves the sales needle and then we can’t live without. I hadn’t even considered iot implications before reading this post. I am now even more bullish.
All of this is speculation and admittedly I am doing a lot of hand waiving around tech issues that I don’t understand and just assuming they are Apple and they will figure it out. But it makes sense to me. Hopefully GSAT is that partner. The contract with their mysterious partner calls for the constellation to be ready by 2025. We have some time.
Disclaimer. Long APPL and GSAT
I drafted my comment while other people posted and couldn’t be bothered to post an update.
.
The pragmatics and regulation issues have been touched on directly and indirectly. They are not thoroughly fleshed out nor cover all the issues but I’m not going to nag anyone over it because, tbh, this topic isn’t worth the energy.
.
In contrast to Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) listening to another show with Ben Hodges (General Rtd.) he has another tack on life. He describes himself as a retired middle aged man offering unsolicited advice to people considering serious issues who have their jobs on the line. I like his sense of humour and perspective.
It’s a bit sad that this post has to wallow in ancient nostalgia (“in 1998 at KPBS-TV in San Diego I met Qualcomm co-founder Andy Viterbi and his entire family. They had paid for a new production studio at the San Diego PBS affiliate, which was holding a gala opening where I was part of the entertainment.”) as a starting off point, as if that was required to even start investigating the issue. As if, without that, how would you even know to start investigating Qualcomm?
.
Whereas I did one Google search on last year’s rumor and found a thread that had all the answers, and explained why it wasn’t true, and why it will continue to not be true.
.
Is Bob incapable of using Google?
I’ve always come here for the ancient nostalgia. And you need to work on those daddy issues.
Sveinbjorn, my father died 20 years ago, and I recently completed writing his biography.
If I have any remaining daddy issues at this point, they are unlikely to be resolved.
Doesn’t look likely for a phone, but might make sense if they really were building the Apple car they have been toying with for years. (Not for speech, but for data related to the car, or services like messages). Or a punt. You buy the satellites to get the 5G bandwidth to set up your own mobile network globally. (I.e. not space based but at a stroke makes a streamlined multinational network).
Something occured to me and I felt compared to share. Who am I? Nobody of importance, and with that out of the way, imagine this, people texting, sending pictures like crazy BOL’s, Invoices, Work Orders, Memo’s, Pictures…… Baby MacDaddy’s Community College Graduation video to Grandma….. surfing the cybersea, Ya get the spew, man, all that cosmic mesh sure seems to chew into some bandwidth a bit, now let’s say maybe we can diversify that bit down to a byte… hmmmm now these slower satelittes are starting to appear more useful. Or maybe they will just be used to track your future RFID Tattoo. Just a thought from Dumfucius, thanks for the ear….. so to speak, ….. no pun intended. 🙂
P.s. other thoughts, sry about the mispelling earlier, blasting fast cuz I really don’t have much time, but I digress. Nokia recently patented a technology that allows crosstalk between wifi and cell towers allowing them to address gaps in coverage in a very interesting way, maybe they have a play in this. Also, Borq Tech recently signed contract with qualcomm for 5g chip and they specialize in IOT. hmmm… just more spew. Later.
Apple wants to build their own Skynet, so to speak, for its devices or the troubled /vaporware/boondoggle Apple Car project? Perhaps, though probably unlikely.
The part about IoT is much harder to believe, when Apple has utterly failed to demonstrate any kind of coherent home product strategy. Apple has Siri, HomeKit, a streaming box, a couple speakers, and… what else? It used to make some pretty good routers. More importantly, none of them work together in the manner one would expect, given Apple reputation. The company has already let Google and Amazon take the lion’s share of the IoT market, making HK an also ran for most users, and leaving people little choice if one doesn’t want a copious serving of data mining in the you-are-the-product business model along with their doorbells, security cameras, and whatnot. Too bad the company hasn’t recognized the opportunity for a privacy-focused array of home goods, and has given us a piecemeal, half-assed handful of products instead. It could have done pretty well, I suspect, and it may be too late now. The Apple of today is too busy printing money, and doing an ironic impression of Microsoft, the company we all loved to hate those many years ago.
Curious.
I once speculated that in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks that airlines would make a fortune by becoming incredibly paranoid about security and charging a fortune for it.
Ha!
And HA!
Not if you can bully the government into pretending to do it for you!
My iot provider is… ikea.
There isn’t an apple in the iot space. And there are certain things Google is just better at. Apple have a niche in maps, but they don’t touch search, for example.
And once Ikea’s in the market, you know its a comodities market.
Apple’s weakness is siri. They just can’t match big data, both google and amazon run rings around them. Big data and own-brand comodities, that’s all Amazon.
Apple tv led smart tv development. The others have cought up, but apple was the only real product for years.
And, unfortunately, apple is pivoting towards services.
Iot is not there. At all. Except alexa. Which is a match made in heaven for amazon, not apple (or google).
There are tons of possible services that a sat-apple could provide. At some point a universal find-my-keys, sure.
I refuse to own a TV (or phone) that’s smarter than I.
[…] El despliegue cada vez mayor y mucho más barato de redes de satélites, unido a la progresiva simplicidad de su desarrollo y a la capacidad de procesamiento de las imágenes que obtienen mediante algoritmos de machine learning, permite imaginar cada vez más usos para ellas además del obvio de las telecomunicaciones, que van desde el control de actividades industriales, de la contaminación, de la deforestación y los incendios forestales, o de actividades como la pesca, la agricultura y muchas otras. Algunos analistas incluso especulan que Apple podría tener interés en desarrollar una red satelital para conectar todos sus dispositivos. […]
When I heard that rumor last year, I figured this was one of those fake stories Apple plants in order to find leakers amongst their ranks.
I still think that, but I admit, it’s a compelling vision. I hope you’re right!
If Apple is involved it is more than likely for an upcoming Apple electric car in my opinion.
The rumor was stating that emergency messages could be sent, this would fit for an auto as well as a phone, imo.
Apple has plans to make its own iphone chips starting in 2023 and will not be paying Qualcomm nor using the x65 which connects to the globalstar band n53, this is confirmed by Q in the last Qualcomm quarterly report.
Globalstar is using Global Telecom hardware and software according to the recent Global Telecom quarterly report. Global Telecom is making the new “Mercury” module that quickly hot swaps and connects between satellite, cellular and cbrs,, also GT states it is ideal for electric vehicles.
Recently Foxconn, the manufacturer of the iphone, purchased the Lordstown Motors plant in Ohio, formerly the GM Cruze factory. So the iphone manufacturer is reportedly moving into the ev business.
Sure smells like an Apple e/car to me.
xxxxx
“The MERCURY Series is ideal for electric vehicles, enabling communication behind the scenes to help cars travel safely, while also providing capacity for over-the-air updates, telematics, and entertainment products.”
[…] I Cringely ☛ Apple’s Space Ambitions are Real […]
Is there any benefit of using satelite?
There has been a flood of Apple news on Slashdot. It’s the usual gimmicky, rehash, nerdy material. I haven’t clicked on a single link. It’s not that I dislike neoliberal monopolistic megacorps, which I do, or gerbil pressing food pedal style clickbait addiction, which I dislike too. They’re just anti-social monocultures with all the creativity sucked out of them.
.
https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/8/11/16130452/google-memo-women-tech-biology-sexism
.
What got me into computing was the fun and creativity. It’s taken most of my life to realise that back when I started none of the men spun on the same axis.
When Cdr Taco ran Slashdot it was a cool place to hang out. No pressure, no agenda, just people talking about interesting subjects. When he sold out it became decidedly uncool, at least for me. Who wants to be badgered by advertising and somebodys idea of how to make a buck. It was fun for me because I had the sense that I was hanging out with friends. Maybe Elon Musk could buy it and remove the pressure to make it into a business. That would certainly return the concept of being “slashdotted” to the contemporary lexicon. (When is the last time you heard anybody claim they had been slashdotted?)
You are dead wrong that Elon Musk will make Twitter and possibly Slashdot cool. He borrows and receives money from anyone who is willing to donate or give to him (mostly hard line Republicans like Larry Ellison and Co.) in order to get money to buy Twitter and he already announced he will start charging businesses for tweets pretty much same how Larry Ellison milks anyone using Oracle software.
Slashdot should be acquired by those guys who run Craigslist from mom’s basement and that will be as close to original Slashdot as it can get.
You just proved my point.
Internet History Podcast
157. Rob Malda (@cmdrtaco) on SlashDot and Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckToTkIcKrE
As others have said, no chance Apple builds a sexy iPhone chassis with antenna required to do satcom in it. You can have one or the other and Apple will choose sexy every damn time.
I don’t want a phone more sexy than me. I have also never met a client who cares what my phone is. Seriously, it’s the last thing on their mind as they are overcome with desire to consume me. It can get a little torrid at times.
.
I had lunch with another escort this week. That was nice. Had a good chat about life and stuff. No phones required.
Oooh. Big scandal brewing. Apparently Tesla has been caught turning off autopilot one second before a crash so they can claim autopilot was not involved in a crash therefore it was the drivers fault.
Fuck off Depp. How dare you abuse Hedy Lamarr’s memory to cover up your drug riddled abusive domestic arrangements. So what if she started off as a sex worker? You’re as scummy as that rag which tried to out Rebel Wilson as a lesbian.
Find fine hot ladies for sex contacts in EU at sex luzern