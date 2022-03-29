President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is begging NATO for a no-fly zone they can’t risk providing. So I came up with another solution — $10 laser pointers.
Buy 100,000 laser pointers and give them to Ukrainian mothers (not kids — too dangerous). Even the puniest lockable laser pointer (notice the keys?) can temporarily blind a pilot at a distance of more than a mile, so what will 100 non-puny laser pointers do to the same aircraft? It would not only create an effective no-fly zone, it might kill hundreds of Russian pilots before they figure it out.
Though outdoor laser pointer pictures are usually shot at night so the beam is easier to see, they can do just as much damage during the day. In the United States, the actions I am proposing are against the law and can result in jail time plus an $11,000 fine per incident. But in the case of Ukraine, this is war and saving the nation is worth the risk and the effort.
This plan is just not that hard to do. Training takes less than a minute (push button, aim, and don’t shine the thing in your eye) — especially if there are 100 other people trying to do the same thing to the same aircraft at the same time. Only one of those needs to hit the bullseye to destroy a $10 million weapon by sending it out of control.
Part of this is just discouraging the Russians from taking-off at all.
Programmed gaps in the no-fly zone communicated over Telegram can allow some Ukrainian air support to continue if they want to get fancy. And there is enough slop in the global supply chain that stopping the sale of laser pointers in China would have no effect. Just raid Amazon and eBay.
But couldn’t the Russians use laser pointers, too?
Laser pointers wouldn’t be as valuable to the Russians because the opponents they’d be trying to stop are otherwise unarmed. Yes, they could gang-up on a single laser sniper but all that sniper has to do is shut down and walk away, leaving 100 others to do the work. As long as Russians are in a small minority the numbers work against them.
And the way the Russian Army seems to function it would take them at least a month to deploy laser pointers, assuming there won’t be any left unused in Ukraine. By then the war may be over.
For that matter, why limit laser pointers to aircraft? Laser pointers could blind infantry and even tanks. There are 200 Ukrainians for every Russian soldier in their country. The Russians wouldn’t have a chance against such laser snipers. It’s a game-changer. They’ll soon refuse to even saddle-up.
That 200-to-1 ratio of Ukrainians to Russians makes all the difference.
Immobilizing a tank or armored personnel carrier just takes-out the driver, but it also leaves the vehicle stranded for a time and with the number of Javelins and NLAWs flowing onto the battlefield pretty much assures that any stranded vehicle at the front will be destroyed, abandoned., or towed away by a farmer.
Once it becomes understood what is happening, armor crews will begin refusing to even start their vehicles.
Taking-out Russian infantry is removing a trained combatant and his weapon forever from the fight. Probably half of the Russian infantry have already left the field for one reason or another (dead, injured, captured, withdrawn, or deserted). Taking out a Ukrainian mom is sad, but there are WAY more moms to replace her than there are Russian soldiers.
Ironically, if Russia had simply followed the Schwarzkopf Rule of amassing an invasion force three times the size of the trained defenders, this war would have followed Putin’s expectations and Ukraine would have been quickly defeated. But it is clear at this point that Russia was so under-armed that they had no hope of putting together the 750,000+ troops required. So they went with what they had, hoping for shock and awe that they ultimately could not deliver.
$10 laser pointers can’t be defeated. This will change siege warfare forever, making obsolete $1 trillion in hardware and pushing toward an all-drone fighting force where the next challenge will be command and control disruption. When AI drones become autonomous (no communication required), then defense will move to EMP.
But Putin’s war will be long finished.
There’s a problem with that.
Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) advocates people turn themselves into war criminals? What a twonk.
For that matter, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was also in violation of international law. Use of a weapon in self defense BY CIVILIANS is not prohibited..
“It is prohibited to employ laser weapons specifically designed, as their sole combat function or as one of their combat functions, to cause permanent blindness to unenhanced vision, that is to the naked eye or to the eye with corrective eyesight devices. ”
“For the purpose of this protocol ‘permanent blindness’ means irreversible and uncorrectable loss of vision which is seriously disabling with no prospect of recovery. Serious disability is equivalent to visual acuity of less than 20/200 Snellen measured using both eyes.”
It seems that a $10 laser pointer that causes temporary blindness would not be forbidden by the convention. I think permanent blindness requires a far more powerful laser.
Well it’s WAR ethical standards don’t apply as even the Russians are laying 10s of thousands of land mines as I am writing this. Sadly that is also in your so called play nice rule book to not be used. As for the pilots they do use no visual heads up displays at night so this is just a wild joke post fir click bait.
The Russians are bombing Ukrainian cities like Mariupol into oblivion. Should the Ukrainians just take that and not use laser pointers, because of some well-meaning regulations? War is not a gentleman’s game.
Morning,
Well, I gotta give it to Bob, it’s imaginative.
Very creative. Low cost, disruptive, unusual. It would require lots of Ukrainians to, in effect, cooperate and to synchronize their behavior. Gives a whole new meaning to the word “flashmob.”
Where do I send the donation? Seriously!
Not a bad idea, but the number of targets may be few?
Recent news mentioned that Russia has mostly quit flying piloted aircraft over Ukraine–they were losing too many. Instead, recent air attacks have been mostly missiles. It sounded like some missiles have been air launched, but from over Russia or territory they control.
So, these lasers may not permanently blind. The threat of even temporary blindness would be enough to deter most tank, and other vehicle drivers and troops.
Laser _pointer_ works both way, highlighting position of a civilian. In other words, marking civilian for instant death.
Russians already killed thousands of civilians in Ukraine, including children. Let’s not make their life easier.
No need to actually hold the laser pointer, They could be affixed to trees.
Right. Laser pointers attached to trees, pointing in random directions, that’s going to defeat tanks. Somehow.
There are no rolleyes large enough.
They could send out commando teams to change the batteries on the Oak Tree Laser Installations. Every day. Naturally these would also be armed with laser pens and thus invulnerable.
Well at least the “cringe” part is in full effect.
You’re not arming civilians with a gun, with which they could at least defend themselves, you’re turning them into combatants with a “weapon” that will immediately give up their position to pilots who are likely flying far too high and too fast to be effectively targeted by a single individual anyway. Note the pilot does have a gun, but will be responding in kind to this pinprick attack with a different kind of gun that can blow up an entire block who have effectively declared themselves combatants.
This is a video of Tahir Square, Cairo from 2013 when military helicopters were “attacked” by many more laser pens than one could reasonably expect from an unplanned “attack” by civilians on an overflying plane:
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAfagq8PjpM
.
They were not doing harm: this was a gesture of celebration after the ouster of Morsi. And it’s exactly what your plan would look like: lasers harmlessly illuminating the bottom of an aircraft while the pilot hovers, unharmed. Except this yours would be responding.
All these words you wrote don’t persuade me that this would be effective at all and wouldn’t simply lead to (in reality) defenseless civilians being targeted as (in reality) harmless but valid attackers.
“The Russians wouldn’t have a chance against such laser snipers. It’s a game-changer. They’ll soon refuse to even saddle-up.”
.
lol I missed this part. This war (even this comment section) has had no shortage of imbecilic hot takes and I’m glad to see Cringely is gorging at the trough.
Because, uh, you know that tank crews aren’t riding around in tanks looking out of glass windows, right?
https://defense-update.com/20200420_t90m.html
I was so blown away by the stupidity of the “$10 laser pointer to defeat attacks from military aircraft” idea that I totally missed the part where Bob also believes these laser pointers are effective against tanks.
.
I’m still laughing. You know that many modern weapons are targeted by lasers, right? And that tanks and other military craft have laser detection, warning, location and defense systems *build into their design*?
.
https://www.emsopedia.org/entries/laser-warning-system/
.
Bob’s play (by design!) is to put a bunch of grannies with laser pointers in range of things built to detect lasers, evade lasers and MASSIVELY RETALIATE against lasers.
.
If we followed this idea, a semi-retired technology writer from California will have been responsible for the deaths of more Ukrainians than Putin. Stop giving him ideas, Bob!
I stand corrected. “Dazzlers” are allowed under international law. But…
.
There is other law which hasn’t gone away and knock on effects and consequences. As with everything I never take advice off Mark Stephens. For that I want an expert. They are people called lawyers. Mark Stephens is not a lawyer let alone a specialist in international law. Those same lawyers would remind Mark Stephens that other law exists too governing the protection of civilians. (I linked to it and nobody gave an indication they actually read it.) The instant civilians use weapons their protection as none combatants disappears.
.
Now the Greek chorus is excusing “temporary blindness” and making handwaving comments about the enemy being scared. What, like being sexually assaulted is not as bad as rape so excusable? Oh, well we’ll set that aside for now as 90%+ of rape cases fail anyway due to justice system failures. Ho, hum. Or encourage civilians to use offensive weapons during a war and lose their protection of none combatants so becoming targettable?
.
Then there is the assumption that laser detection systems magically evaporate and the information is not passed to onboard targeting systems or passed on to command HQ for forwarding to eternal weapons? I guess all those cluster munitions and artillery which target the responsible village and obliterate it don’t exist either. Does anyone hand on heart think a other putting her washing on the line and luckily spotting a Russian plane flying overhead is going to point laser points at the plane if a bomb is going to land on her house and destroy the house and kill all her children? Unlike Ukrainian soldiers and territorial forces operating in the field who can be triangulated she simply cannot change location to avoid targeting. Mothers and babies do not move very fast nor do houses they are living in. If not them then the swarthy have a go hero tries it on and flees saying to themselves “Hah, catch me if you can!” He escapes and the Russians miss so he lives to fight another day? He may do but not the mother and baby in the house he was standing right next to when he decided to be clever. Oops.
.
And Ukraine is very, very, very, big with lots and lots of space for planes to hide in.
.
Plus planes can can also fly at night dontch’a know. Okay, Russian planes are a bit crap but even so.
.
This Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) topic smacks of Oh “if we ignore this law on war crimes” and “ignore this law on humanitarian status” and “just happen to be in the right place” and “ignore the consequences of being targetted” and “the plane flies in a nice straight line at just the right time of day when outside eating lunch in the garden” and “the battery in the laser pen isn’t flat” then the Russians will “put on their best stage scream look” and run away?
.
As an escort (aka prostitute, hooker, sex worker) I know men can’t plan for toffee when thinking with their secondary brain at the best of times. But even when men aren’t so mentally disabled some men can have a habit of believing in their own self-confidence and winging it…
.
In high stakes games where people can wind up dead being cynical you look after your high value personnel and material which is pretty much 100% today. That’s why experts in rooms without windows check and check and check again. It’s why they have plans for everything. It’s why they have fully documented protocols. the odds of you being original and thinking of something they haven’t is low. The odds of you making sure your bright idea works and doesn’t cause problems elsewhere is even lower.
.
Lastly the enemy aren’t a glorified blow up doll. They don’t just lie there while you are busy concocting fantasies and plans in your head. They have a mind of their own and ability to gather intelligence and develop countermeasures.
.
But what do I know? I’m a prostitute and as much use in a war as a chocolate fireguard.
Cringely joins the swarm.
https://youtu.be/kIFfwXuRwG0
How are your nuclear war preps going?
One minor glitch in this plan.
Each laser beam fired by Ukrainian mothers automatically traces a beam to their exact location for Russian support troops.
Oops.
Is this Cringely’s final form, just posting a never-ending stream of stupid ideas and bad takes?
Laser pointers? Seriously?
I think it is. Coordinating N95 mask supply caravans, buying the entire world’s supply of F-104 fighters, organizing an “airlift” into cities which were not besieged and now turning 100,000 Ukrainian grandmothers into war victims.
.
I feel like people here aren’t properly appreciating the theater of the absurd here. It really is like a Silicon Valley fringe character: some crank on the hill who “really GOT” Steve Jobs back in the day, only now he’s ranting about laser beams and pitchforks lol
I guess this has been coming for a long time. But whereas it’s one thing to laugh off Cringely’s absurd and clearly false claims about buying the world’s supply of F-104s, or shipping Mineservers, or whatever. These things don’t actually matter.
.
But ridiculous posts like these from Bob about the Russian war in Ukraine are trivializing horror and human suffering, just for meaningless blog clicks. It’s kind of disgusting.
Cringely has lost his grip on reality. I picture a senile old guy in a nursing home screaming at the TV. The poor nurses just plug their ears and leave the room.
If you could get laser pointers to Ukraine, they would sit in a warehouse until the batteries rust out and leak. Nobody would do this. They are either shooting at Russian troops or running away from them. Pointing a laser is about as useless as pointing a squirt gun. It will probably be laughed at, but you might piss someone off and get your ass shot off.
–
Cringely’s next brilliant idea. Go up to gangsters and yell “boo”. How to finally clean up the ghetto and save american cities!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqevcCm08Ag
.
“Beauty and self maintenance is resistance!”
Cringely, It has become a hard world out there, Ukraine and commenters on your blog. I still enjoy you posts and wish you the best.
Imagine getting mad at the people pointing out that trying to “blind” a tank crew with a laser pen would be a suicide mission rather than the guy entertaining the thought of sending thousands of Ukrainians to a hopeless death for blog traffic.
@Mike I appreciate that it’s a hard world out there, and the war in Ukraine is making everyone more stressed.
.
But Cringely is not helping anything with his idiotic posts. $10 laser pointers are good for distracting cats. They can’t do anything about incoming artillery fire, or tanks, or dozens of other atrocities that Russia is committing against Ukraine.
.
Writing an article claiming that “This war can be over quickly with this one weird trick that soldiers hate” is not making anything any better in the world. It’s irresponsible. It’s trivializing the massive human suffering that Ukrainians are going through. It makes me angry just to read it.
.
I’d like to say that Cringely can do better, but I no longer believe he can.
For all you people who were afraid of doomsday scenario that you will die horrible death in nuclear war I have great news – Russia officially announced they will not use nuclear weapons. I know – Bob will take credit for that – he will say Russian officials (Putin and Co.) read his blog –
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-peskov-putin-nuclear-weapons-biden-1692753
You speak like American actor in movie involves Russia. Are you Black Sea pirate?
But I wouldn’t believe any statement that was issued by the Kremlin. Didn’t Putin say that Russia was not going to invade the Ukraine? Putin and the Kremlin’s news agencies are consistent liars and no one should believe anything they say; instead just watch what they do.
Russians have been very sane competitor since the end of WW2 and that is (2022-1945) 77 years so why not.
At the end both side have red line that they do not cross.
That’s good news about the nuclear blackmail! I know I pointed about the Putin regime’s nuclear terrorism was a load of scurrilous wriggly nonsense but I hardly think the Kremlin is following every word of a European prostitute.
“Babylon Bee on Line 1 for you, Mister Cringely”.
Yeah nah, Bob. Asking Ukrainian mothers to stand out in the open shining lasers at fighter aircraft and tanks just gives the Russian military an excuse to target civilian positions with their artillery.
Bob could start a new company, NuttyIdeasRUs™.
I wouldn’t trust civilians to be able to tell the difference between Russian and Ukrainian planes, especially since they both fly the same aircraft.
Also, I seriously doubt that laser pointers would work against jets flying fast at a couple of thousand feet. Laser pointers are only a danger to planes taking off or landing.
And anyway, Ukraine seems to be doing just fine against the Russian air force. As of March 29, 127 Russian fighter planes shot down, and 129 helicopters.
Indeed. Bob, despite being effectively retired, hasn’t even bothered to research how the war is going before he writes his ridiculous posts on how to “solve” it.
.
Here’s a good article about the Ukranian air force and how they have managed to keep the skies contested despite Russia’s material superiority in planes: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44965/u-s-f-15-pilot-on-what-it-is-like-fighting-against-ukraines-fighter-pilots
.
It’s gotten to the point where Zelenskyy isn’t even asking for a no-fly zone any more. So Bob’s idea of massing laser pointers against the Russian air force isn’t just stupid, it’s completely unnecessary.
Good article!
Sorry to disagree with you Bob.
I agree with longtimereader, probably others too. If a civilian does this in a civilian location then they and their location are a legitimate target that I doubt would be considered a war crime.
Military use is harder and I don’t really know, but I think it could run a risk of drawing a tit for tat war crime response, worse than just going to the Hague.
Also to those trying to justify war crimes because Russia broke international law, the two are not the same (OK I’m not even close to a lawyer and don’t really know this either but it seems both clear and critical.)
PS I hope this war ends very soon, the casualties are terrible. Would like to see the Ukrainians keep everything they have gained, they do seem to have an actual good leader. But really want to see the suffering put to an end rather than backing a winner regardless of how bad one side is – and I don’t blame the Russian people (as far as I know their circumstances).
@MartinK “Would like to see the Ukrainians keep everything they have gained, they do seem to have an actual good leader.”
.
Ukraine has gained no territory from this invasion. They have only lost territory. The Ukrainian Army has had some minor counterattacks that have reclaimed a tiny fraction of their land, but this conflict is far from over. To get a better picture, see: https://liveuamap.com/
Blindingly stupid idea.
Maybe this article was published a couple of days too early?
Why would you say this? What do you think is going to happen in a couple of days?
April 1
Ah, that makes sense now. With everything going on, I forgot that April 1 is imminent.
This topic is so dumb I feel conversation has burned out. Choosing a Ukraine orientated topic is such a serious issue it’s putting a damper on fun plus the topic was so dumb anyway.
Don’t use lasers because that might blind a Russian military pilot, instead shoot a heat seeking missile so the pilot will still be able to see when he is careening into the ground.
Well, the Russians have left Chernobyl faster than they arrived.
Just when we thought they had reached peak stupidity, they started digging trenches and building fortifications in the ‘Red Forest’, the most radioactive area in the entire exclusion zone – which is clearly signposted with warnings.
When severe symptoms of radiation sickness showed up, there was almost a riot, according to the agency that runs the site. Nearly the entire Russian force has now left for the Belarus border in two long columns.
Seven busloads of Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome have arrived at a hospital in Belarus.
Radioactive Russians, allegations of the Russians shooting one of their own planes out of the sky, Russians running over their own senior officer with a tank? It’s not going well is it?
There are also reports that 300 soldiers from South Ossetia who had been sent to fight in Ukraine deserted and went home.
Apparently the Russians didn’t trust them and wouldn’t give them maps or enough ammunition, but expected them to launch suicidal assaults on Ukrainian positions.
Then there was a major confrontation when a Russian commander ordered them not to retrieve the body of one their men who had been killed. So they simply packed up and left Ukraine en masse, and threatened to shoot anybody who tried to stop them.
Putin demanded to be paid in Roubles for gas or he would switch supplies off. Europe said that’s not in the contract and told Putin to eff off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcnkHjVh93o
.
Channel Four News. Memories of before the invasion and after.
.
Lyudmila Semernya 1967-2022.
Russian soldiers looting humanitarian aid convoys of food and medical supplies. Russia also slagging off the European Union.
.
Anyone who sides with Russia is scum.
Leave Tucker Carlson out of this! 🤣
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/ecadadf2-171e-3d54-bcc8-f551cb1b801e/putin%E2%80%99s-war-will-destroy.html
This is really incredible. When I read the title, I thought it was a joke. But after reading the article, it’s really an amazing method. I think Ukrainians should try this.
I used to be into handheld lasers around 10-15 years ago (and have a closet full of them FWIW). As pointed out above, handheld (pen, flashlight sized, etc) lasers are really only dangerous when the plane is moving slowly, like at takeoff and landing. Otherwise, you’re just not going to be able to hit the pilot. I suppose if hundreds or thousands of people were shining them in the sky, it might be annoying, but that would be about it.
More fun stuff…the FDA limits lasers for “home” use to 5mw. This is because that’s a low enough power that your blink reflex would kick in before you would suffer any kind of retina injury. When I got into the hobby, you could get handheld lasers from China that were 20,35,100 mw. At 100mw, you better have safety goggles on if you’re in the same room as one. The dangers increase linearly with the power, although the apparent brightness doesn’t. So a 10mw laser doesn’t appear twice as bright as a 5mw. Also, the eye is more receptive to green than to red or blue. So a 5mw green laser will appear brighter than a 20mw red one (or, if I remember correctly, a 50mw blue one). However that 20mw red laser is just as dangerous as a 15mw green one, even though it isn’t as bright.
Last fun fact…back in 2012 or so, the big Chinese laser company released a large one (think small lightsaber handle) with a 5mw, 100mw, 250mw, etc. I thought it would be cool to have this “very serious” looking laser pointer that wasn’t really any more powerful than something you’d get at the drug store. And it was only $100. Well, they screwed up my order, so to make it up to me, they sent me a 250mw version, which was about $1000 at the time. I turned it on a couple of times (with safety goggles) but it’s in the closet, and I don’t even keep a battery in it.
Styropyro does some pretty intense modifications and demonstrations with megawatt lasers:
.
https://www.youtube.com/user/styropyro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDd8NFftuXI
WW2 Weapons Used in Ukraine War
Mark Felton Productions
.
That’s a bit bloodthristy for me. I’m sticking with my vibrator.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMAr0LHKBZs
.
This is a very concise and informative interview which paints a very PG friendly view of the situation. Igor Novikov is very intelligent and always good value. You can tell though this situation is getting even to him.
.
Reading through articles documenting atrocities committed by the Russians over this past few days has been very hard. I could list a few but they are very graphic. There are so many it is difficult to process. Each one worse than the next.
https://twitter.com/avalaina/status/1510932882046529536
.
.
The content speaks for itself.