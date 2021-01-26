If 2020 was a Trump- and Covid-inspired year of social media excess, 2021 can’t help but see some reversion. But it’s more than that, with big Internet companies coming under greater regulatory scrutiny worldwide, especially Facebook and Google. This year is going to be a tough one for Mark Zuckerberg, especially. And while I don’t expect Zuckerberg to abandon his CEO job this year, he eventually will, simply because it isn’t as much fun as it used to be and there will come a point (maybe in 2022) when leaving the top job will help Facebook’s stock.
At this moment there’s reportedly a bot operating on Telegram selling for $20 or less the personal info including phone numbers of 500 million individual Facebook users. What’s the logical corporate response to a gambit like that? Nobody knows because nobody has been in Facebook’s particular position before.
And in fact nobody knows a lot about managing companies as big as Facebook as the social network further invades our lives. Most managing, you see, is copying behaviors from a short list of role models and Zuckerberg no longer has any who have faced what he is facing today. He has outgrown his own psychological support system.
No Internet company embodies its founder more than Facebook does Mark Zuckerberg. I’ve written about this before, but he literally owns the joint, so anything that happens — good or bad — can’t really be blamed on anybody else.
Zuckerberg’s primary role models have been Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Larry Page. Each modeled different ways to manage through dominance. Steve was a brilliant tyrant (“I know I’m an asshole,” he told me more than once); Bill tried to technically dominate by claiming to identify bad code from across a room (he really can’t); Larry taught by example to hide behind the algorithm, blaming it for, well, everything from nonexistent customer service to employee income inequality.
The only unique truly self-actualized character in this mentor group was Steve Jobs and Steve is dead. The others all got too rich and otherwise absorbed to stick with the corporate day-to-day and are gone. Maybe they are finally grown-up. And even they learned from others (again Steve being the exception). BillG was taught to run a company by IBM and Jon Shirley while Larry Page followed a path blazed by Jerry Yang and guided by Eric Schmidt.
But none of those guys faced what Zuckerberg faces today, calling all the shots and making all the hard calls by himself. That has to be exhausting.
Yes, Sheryl Sandberg is also COO at Facebook and yes, she is a marvel (I’m a huge Sandberg fan), but Zuckerberg is the boss.
I’m not calling for the demise of Facebook, which has a good grip still on its audience through more than just the core service, but the social media market is in transition and none of my kids have Facebook accounts, which I think is telling. I predicted this years ago, by the way. Even Facebook has a shelf life.
And so 2021 will see Facebook poked and prodded and taxed and regulated and possibly even torn apart. Google will be, too, but Facebook is frankly less essential and more vulnerable. How Zuckerberg responds will be where he blazes his own managerial trail. However it goes will take a toll, though, and even Zuck will eventually decide it’s better to become a philanthropist and find some new way to change the world. Though probably not until 2022.
Well, no. CEO will retire at some point shock horror. Wet behind the ears sociopath has other managers and advisors and consultants doing the heavy lifing while he okays it. There’s more to this vipers nest than Mr Plastic Face. Regulators although not US regulators know what to do although they are waking up to it after the EU set a lead. (Stop being so tiresomely US-centric!) Why are you a Sheryl Sandberg fan? She’s a nod along fluffer. Facebook and Google et al are already being poked and prodded. This only isn’t not a prediction it is not news. As for Mr Plastic face becoming a philanthropist? Only for cosmetic reasons to take peoples eye off that sweeeeeet charitable foundation exemption where he gets to hang on to the bulk of his fortune tax free.
Yes, Mark Stephens (aka Cringely), Jobs is dead and Gates retired and you are out of the industry so stop namechecking them like they are your best mates and putting your name in the same sentence as them. I’m sure they were and are pissed off about this. In fact Gates did say he was pissed off and Jobs just used you like a cheap condom so friends? I think not.
Gates taught to run a company by IBM? Where did you pull that one from? In fact let’s rewind. Mr Plastic Face is some kind of business genius who sprung from whole cloth whereas Gates is this apprentice of IBM? Honestly, do you know how STUPID you sound?
Yaddah yaddah “predicted it years ago” yaddad yaddah. Totally made up none story which was beaten to death a hundred times before your fingers hit the keyboard you claimed was lost in a fire.
On the plus side only onther five (or six) “predictions” before a statement on Mineserver “in 7-10 days from now” (Timestamp: 12th January 2021) so that deadline has already bust.
Finally in the last paragraph we find out what your agenda is.
You should really go fuck yourself.
Actually, no. Statements and evidence given to a select committee are covered by parliamentary privilege and may not be used to prosecute or sue anyone. Also the last time I checked human rights may not be derogated and the Information Commissioner in law may not sign peoples rights in law away. Whoops!
I suspect there is much more to this story and it has security services fingerprints on it somewhere. Their excesses won’t come as a surprise after numerous court cases nor undercover cops shagging women protetestors and making them pregnant and running off to leave them with the baby.
imho whoever Facebooks lawyers are they should be up before professional standards regulators fighting to keep their jobs. Massive failure of due diligence and ethics.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/26/facebooks-secret-settlement-on-cambridge-analytica-gags-uk-data-watchdog/
Ignore these haters. I very much enjoy all your posts, and wish you’d post more often…
Bob,
You’re a great writer, but you’re wrong about this one, and here’s how I know: no one who has capital control the way Zuck does is going to give that up easily. He’s on the ultimate power trip and as a sociopath, he probably doesn’t even realize it.
FB is trying to reinvent itself to be more “friendly,” more relevant, kill Craigslist, etc. but at the end of the day, it’s not really a place for friends and it can’t really take the place of human interaction (for most human beings).
So, I don’t see this happening unless he gets forced out.
Yeah let’s all buy in to Mark Stephens (aka Cringely) stock at $0.15 and pump it until his stock splits five times at $374 a share.
Then again probably not.
Where is the prediction? The idiot can’t even write a prediction column and remember to include it. Is it Zuck will quit, but not this year? So your prediction is nothing will happen.
Jobs knew he was an a-hole. Does Robert X know he is a moron who can’t write?
It may not be much of a prediction, but Bob isn’t required to step out on a limb. “And so 2021 will see Facebook poked and prodded and taxed and regulated and possibly even torn apart. Google will be, too, but Facebook is frankly less essential and more vulnerable.”
Not deep enough. A true understanding of Cringe’s “method” needs to go further than this.
He roughly outlines, in this write-up, that
— Facebook will “hit its peak” in 2021
— Zuckerberg will “run out of role models”
— I, Cringely, gauge that all tech trends last ~10 yrs
— I, Cringely, have massaged past data to fit this
— I, Cringely, am thus forcing FB into this duration
— FB won’t die, but “social media is in transition”
— FB will be “poked and prodded and regulated”
— By the way, my Cringe-kids don’t have FB accts
— I often use my Cringe-kids as counterexamples
— But, in this case, I cite them as soc-media trend
— Let me name-drop a few celebs while I’m here
— Zuck will eventually decide to do non-CEO stuff
— He might not even quit in 2021, but he will in future
And, roughly 12-14 months from now(ish), Cringe will assess his own ‘prediction,’ above, by saying “Well, yeah, Zuckerberg’s actions don’t match any role models anymore, as I predicted,” or “Facebook entered a vague non-quantifiable transition, as I predicted,” or “Facebook was poked and prodded by at least one critic in high office, as I predicted,” or “Zuckerberg engaged in some side activity, hinting that he’s not so interested in being CEO anymore, as I predicted,” SO HE WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG AND HIS LIFETIME AVG IS 70% SO WHY DO ANY OF YOU EVER DOUBT HIM?
I knew an Internet prankster, once, who used to publish film critiques. His posts would include such masterful witticisms as “The betrayal and conflict elements were especially well done,” or “This film operates on two levels, the literal and the metaphorical, and, as such, some audiences won’t appreciate it.” The joke was he’d never actually seen the film(s) in question, and sometimes they weren’t even out yet. Said pundit had thousands of Netizens convinced that he’d somehow gotten an advance Revenge of the Sith screener, using vague allusions and double-speak, as noted above. I get that vibe from many of Cringe’s entries.
So call that MY ‘prediction’ concerning these ‘predictions.’ Could replace the guy with a 250-line NLP bot.
So . . . Bob/Mark should just give up and go back to writing horoscopes? Trust me, I’m a Leo!
@Gene
Ooh that’s nice language. Eff-why-eye I have a dildo and vibrator for that.
@Ron
Totally disconnected from reality. You could go paragraph by paragraph but here are just two:
“none of my kids have Facebook accounts, which I think is telling”
But they probably have Instagram and What’s App accounts, which are all piping into the same data pipe. That’s ok, these acquisitions and Zuckerberg’s strategy to capture younger demographics with alternate apps is only about 10 years old.
“Facebook is frankly less essential and more vulnerable”
.
Facebook is basically the directory of every town in America (and probably beyond, just sticking to what I know). There’s no competition there. Many businesses aren’t “grafted” onto Facebook, Facebook tunneled under them.