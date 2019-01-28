I was born 66 years ago today, which makes me old enough to know better, though some might disagree. Sixty-six is retirement age in the U.S. Social Security system and I am all signed-up. Retirement has been beckoning a bit, which might explain my recent absence from this rag. But no, I’m not retired at all and that means I owe you something of an update, plus of course my predictions for 2019.
First the Mineserver jihad. I’ve been quietly trying to find an investor to help revive this great little business started with my three sons but lost to my blindness last year combined with the Tubbs fire that cost us both the playroom/factory and our inventory of completed Mineservers. Our problem with finding a great investor is they inevitably do a Google search and see townspeople with pitchforks demanding my head, which kills every deal.
So if you want your Mineserver or your money back, please STOP bitching and help us find a solution. The potential for this little business is better than ever but only if you can contain your wrath and let us find a way out of this mess. Your alternative is literally nothing.
We are determined to fix the Mineserver business, which could turn around on a dime and grow to a surprisingly large size. We have a good product and a great marketing plan… if it weren’t for those darned pitchforks.
In the meantime I’ve found work with another startup. It also is exciting and this one is funded, too, which — believe me — is a relief to Mrs. Cringely. She just about had it with me and my zero income. Alas, I can’t tell you anything about the startup, which is for now in stealth mode. Look for our first news sometime in the spring.
Finally, January has for the last 22 years meant my tech predictions for the coming year, which I will start to pump out tomorrow, beginning as always with a look back at last January and how smart or stupid I happened to be. I’m sure I was both.
This time my predictions will be somewhat different. That’s for two reasons: 1) there’s a fair chance this will be my last year doing them, and; 2) I want to take a look out several years anyway because I sense the tech industry about to enter an unprecedented correction. EVERYTHING is about to change for all of us and I have a pretty good idea what’s coming. As alway, it is both good and bad.
Two thirds done — the title of this particular column — means that if I live to 100 my life is two thirds over. It’s a macabre way of looking at things, especially for the father of a 12 year-old. But the title fits my life to a tee.
And every tine of those pitchforks well-deserved. It’s not the pitchforks, “Bob”, its the way the project has been handled and abysmal lack of communication with the original investors over a period of years. Who in their right mind would invest in a project with such a history? You want to blame “those darned pitchforks”, go ahead, but it won’t change the facts of the matter. Everyone with a brain has already written off the project. You should just man up and acknowledge your failure.
Many Happy Returns of the Day
Many happy returns, Bob, who knows, you could just be half way through! I can’t wait to see what you come up with.
Time catching up with all of us – I’m 68 this year! New projects keep us going. My break from computers is refurbishing a 15-bedroom hotel in Scotland!
Mineserver is over and done with. Bob now has a permanent excuse.
“I can’t do it because I need investors. And I can’t get investors because… the previous investors are so unhappy. So it’s all your fault I will never finish Mineserver!”
This is what happens when a nasty bunch of peasants invest money in a project, and then come back with their pitchforks, making totally unreasonable demands like honesty and the occasional update.
Happy Birthday and Best Wishes for the New Year and your new adventures.
As for the Mineserver project, yes it was a great idea and as an exemplary parent you did your best to make it happen – but life is life and reality intervened. We’ve all had this happen to us – and anyone who thinks it hasn’t … well, it’s just around the corner waiting for them.
It’s not, as some idiots say, “man up and acknowledge your failure” – at our age (I’m a couple of years older than you) it’s really time to ask ourselves what can we do that will benefit our children in the future – remember, change is inevitable, except from a vending machine (Douglas Adams) – there are lessons in the past, but the future is where we’re heading.
Good Luck!
Two Thirds Done is also the title of Avram Miller’s blog, but I’m sure you knew that.
Investors beware: this man will take your money but he won’t be able to deliver. He won’t even tell you. Once you start asking questions he will promise results next year, or he’ll blame you for asking.
How much money are you trying to raise now? Kickstarter maybe?
Welcome back Bob… Reading your predictions is one of my yearly traditions since 2004… Back in PBS
So, stop taking pornographic pictures of your children and people won’t come after you with pitchforks. BTW, have you been arrested yet for that? You should be.
(For those who don’t know, Bob once posted proudly – with an example – that he annually takes a “nude family portrait” with his wife and young children.)
You’re killing me smalls. Fallen is now the same age as Channing when the project started. You say not to talk about Mineserver but then you talk about it keeping wasted hope alive. Just talk about the project on the Kickstarter site to keep everyone happy—ier. Investors would be less likely to see comments on the Kickstarter site. If you are truly are still working on the project, update your Kickstarter project site. It would be better to just state the project was unsuccessful on Kickstarter and if something happens later so be it. It appears you are just trolling Mineserver backer to keep checking on I, Cringely.
I don’t yet know what startup you’ve joined, but I guarantee I’ll make sure they, and the world, knows they’ve hired a pedophile pornographer.
If you can’t afford to lose your money without whining, don’t invest. I don’t recall Bob (Happy Birthday) ever promising a guaranteed ROI. Maybe the project could have been handled better; but other outside forces overwhelmed. So please shut up – I get tired of reading your cry baby BS.
The generations turn over… Dvorak out at PC Mag, Bob contemplating retirement. Looking forward to your predictions.
I’m glad to see you are doing well, and I wish you luck with the startup.
About Mineserver, I think one comment said it best:
“Everyone with a brain has already written off the project.”
Back towards the end of my mainframe days, I had an older colleague who was close to retirement. He had worked very hard most of his life in IT, and had turned a dismal beginning as a terribly poor child in the Texas Panhandle into a pretty brilliant career as a COBOL programmer. He did with pure grit, no college education, and TONS of effort. Today, he wouldn’t even get a chance, with all the electronic screening and testing.
His joke was that, for his retirement, he was going to have a bar in Florida where he would basically have a bouncer and throw out anyone who came in talking about technology, IT, or any software term he was aware of. It was going to be his “escape from computers” at a time when movie stars where trying to “Escape from New York”. I’m sure if he had done this, he wouldn’t recognize many terms today.
In contrast, over the weekend, I helped my freshman at Texas A&M son access a virtual Windows 10 system through A&M’s Virtual Open Access Lab to do his engineering calculus homework… In Python… He had to use Duo (2fa) authentication, and used his dual booted 13.3″ Macbook Pro to access the system. He booted it into Windows 10, where accessed the virtual system. He’s running out of hard drive space on that partition, thanks to a mistake I made in setting it up (did not plan enough disk space for Windows and programs). Then after we left, I asked him why he was running a Windows 10 virtual desktop from Windows 10? I told him to fire his laptop up on the Mac side and use it there (where he has plenty of disk drive space). He happily did that and is now realizing that the future is in the cloud.
But it got me to thinking. I recently spun up virtual server I am currently using to build and test software at my work. And it expires in 3 days (and I need to extend it about 2 more weeks to finish). My oldest son, graduated from Southern Methodist University, is working as an investment banker, and his company no longer issues Windows 10 laptops. You have a choice of a virtual desktop from a Chromebook, or bring your own and set up the VPN and remote access. No data is ever allowed to leave the VM without the company’s consent. You literally work in “their environment”.
Then it hit me. We are now at the point of realizing full “virtualization”. We are there. And more and more, it will mean less to most of us what Operating System we’re using, and more and more what specific business, scientific, or educational function we’re performing or “cloud” we’re using. The future is not in AI or EC2 style clouds, it is in EXPERT CLOUDS, purpose built to do whatever business, scientific, or educational function that is required for your job.
Some of us, like my current employer, appear to be “way out front” here, but I think the field is fully open to innovation, as the container and virtualization technology come fully into fruition. We can now truly focus on the business problem to solve, and less on how much DASD, CPU, and memory we need.
Education “could become” virtualized as well and MUCH CHEAPER. I think it’s occuring in Salesforce, as we are giving away our trailhead training for free. You can literally become an admin or developer from the coursework for free. No other tech company is doing that I’m aware of. It’s the kind of great equalizer in tech that land grants were in the 1800’s.
One final comment Bob. It sounds like you have the same challenges with Mrs. Cringely as I have with my wife. She likes her 4300 sq. ft. Texas home with a pool and her relatively new car with Bluetooth and is jealous of my newer car with CarPlay. I have 3-4 super great ideas for businesses that will never get done. With 2 kids in college (one freshman undergrad, and 1 first year grad student), and 3 elderly relatives to care for, I think we’re both left with finding or keeping solid full-time employment to make/keep our families happy. I’ve been trying to figure out how I could pursue these at my current company, but they are more concerned with my productivity, than my ideas for future software.
I would say put the Minecraft episode behind you. If there’s some way you can share your findings on what you’ve discovered with your “investors” then maybe there’s some redemption in this fiasco, and always remember that Murphy will find when you least expect it (Murphy’s Law – What ever can go wrong, will go wrong, at the worst possible moment). Maybe you can “crowdsource” the plans with those who have invested with you as a penance, and maybe one of them will carry the project to completion. I think that’s the best you can hope for at this point.
I have thought about “giving away” my ideas. I saw an early version of an idea I had to test programmers in 1992 become Brain Brench. I even had the idea in 1995 to put the assessments on the web. Great ideas eventually make it to fruition, with or without you.
Project much?
And a former Texas A&Mer and “friend of a friend” in the Entrepreuer’s Club at Texas A&M is now the founder, owner, and CEO of Roku. And it literally is my favorite streaming platform, short of connecting my computer directly to the bigscreen.
Bon:
Happy birthday, and many happy returns. Keep the words flowing as best you can, they are much appreciated here.
Happy birthday, Bob! Really miss your incisive thoughts!
Happy Birthday! We love you, Bob.
Any chance you could tell us who the “super-secret guest” for NerdTV season 2 was?
It would be nice to know after 12 years of waiting. 🙂
Hey Bob
Been following you since I found you in Byte and dreaming of the Aliair LOL. I highly recommend retirement if you can afford that ( and the Mrs.okays it! )
Re the jerks complaining about Mineserver… for fear of starting a flame war… they, like I, invested in its creation. They were never guaranteed a product! I invested in your kids and I hope it succeeds for them! And I will wait patiently till it does, the others need to get a life!
Re your list, looking forward to it! While handicapped now I too still expect to live above “normal” so I’m looking forward to what you have to say!
Lastly with everyone wishing you a happy birthday, I can only assume it is! So happy birthday, and enjoy your family!
Rick
Hey Bob
Re the jerks complaining about Mineserver… for fear of starting a flame war… they, like I, invested in its creation. They were never guaranteed a product! I invested in your kids and I hope it succeeds for them! And I will wait patiently till it does, the others need to get a life!
Re your list, looking forward to it! While handicapped now I too still expect to live above “normal” so I’m looking forward to what you have to say!
I have no skin in the Mindserver game here, but have enjoyed the jihad comments back and forth over the (now) years. One question I do have related to this post. You had thousands of dollars worth of finished product burn up. Did you have no insurance coverage for it? If no, for someone 66 years old, that wasn’t very smart.
I too, have followed you from the days of Byte and Infoworld. I may have even traded emails with you in the Infoworld days. I know I traded emails with other opinion folks from the back pages. Peter Coffee works for us now.
Happy Birthday Bob, ive been a long time fan of your blogs for many years so i will miss them if you retire. Looking forward to your predictions post as i’ve always read them with interest.
Re: kickstarter – the folks knew the risks and if they didn’t they should never have blindly given the money over. I can understand they are annoyed but they really should move on now. This blog has never been the same since and im not surprised you don’t post here as often as you used too, whatever you say gets shit on from a great height. And i doubt im alone in wanting to hear what you still have to say. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose! So whatever you decide to do – good luck!
Si (UK)
Happy Birthdy, Sir. Looking forward to the predictions. Good luck to you and the new startup. So much cool innovation happening out there. It’s fun to be a part of it.
Old enough to know better but young enough to do it anyway.
Bob you are one the best tech writers when you know what you are talking about and on the other occasions when you don’t (health care, AI, Apple) you are still great to start conversation about.
I learned not to judge people by what they do to others but what they do to me so for me mineserver soap opera is just good comedy channel.
Best wishes and good to see you back.
Happy birthday ! And it could be worse, a friend of mine is 74 with 20 and 16 year old sons. And, this is his first marriage.
I look forward to the predictions analysis and forecasting.
To those who say “the kickstarter backers knew the risks”, you are wrong.
The project was advertised as being done, with the money only needed to order cases. Take a look at the kickstart page for yourself. One of the early updates promises “the project was almost over before the kickstarter campaign began”. In other words, it was sold to backers as being risk-free.
So quit blaming the victims and letting Bob off the hook. The backers were either duped (at best) or ripped off (at worst) by Bob.
SQRL … any day now.
https://www.grc.com/sqrl/sqrl.htm
Today Hindus would be doing the IT jobs instead of Americans
They even shut down a hindu university in California
Happy Birthday! Welcome back Bob. Can’t wait to read your predictions.
“So if you want your Mineserver or your money back, please STOP bitching and help us find a solution.”
So I read that and immediately headed over to Kickstarter to read the latest update there. Know what I found? Crickets. Dead crickets.
So, no.
You know what your investors are seeing when they google Mineserver? They see a project page with — wait, let me check — 2 years, 2 months, and 18 days of **absolute silence**. They see a project where the **four** people involved (Bob and three kids) couldn’t be bothered to post an update in over two years. They see complaints, yes, but not about the product or its prospects, but about the people behind the project who have been missing for two years.
And, if those potential backers should happen to find their way here, what will they find? A project creator — the guy asking for their money — being dismissive, even condescending, to his backers (aka customers), despite their justifiable complaints.
So, no Bob, we’re not going to let you off the hook so you can make a bundle.
What you STILL don’t get is that the Mineserver backers are not as upset about not getting a Mineserver — many of us no longer have any need for it — as they are about the complete lack of communication. And if I were an investor, THAT — the piss-poor communication — would concern me a lot more than some disgruntled customers.
But, of course, you don’t get that. And that too would concern me greatly as an investor.
“It’s not, as some idiots say, “man up and acknowledge your failure” – at our age … it’s really time to ask ourselves what can we do that will benefit our children in the future”
Two things struck me about this. First, It was advertised as the kids’ project — so where have they been in all this? They’re definitely at an age where they could follow through on this.
Second, what Bob could really do to benefit his kids is force them to follow through. Y’know, teach them to keep their promises, exhibit honesty and transparency, and take responsibility for their failures.
Hey Bob! Happy Birthday! Rather than being just an arrogant prick, now you’re an arrogant OLD prick!
@Glenn — “I don’t recall Bob (Happy Birthday) ever promising a guaranteed ROI. Maybe the project could have been handled better; but other outside forces overwhelmed.”
No, Kickstarter doesn’t work like that — projects are never guaranteed to be successful and most backers know this. What *IS* guaranteed, however, is that the project creator — Bob in this case — will be open and transparent and keep backers up-to-date with what’s going on. And that means via the official channel — Kickstarter updates — not on some other, external media such as this site. (But, of course, if this is the only place Crookely mentions the Mineserver project, then the backers will bring their pitchforks here.)
Let me see if I have this straight…. The only way backers *might* get their Mineservers is if they promise to never, ever, talk about it ever again. Is that correct? Yea, okay Bob, whatever you say….
Bob, Glad to see you survived a trying 2018 and are still at it. Following your annual predictions has been a tradition for me for many years, and I look forward to seeing this latest and hopefully not last edition. I would love to see you on TWIT again sometime. You would be a great addition to the regular panels.
I backed the mine server project as a way of encouraging Bob’s sons – and to thank Bob for the enjoyment I get from reading his columns.
I would back Mineserver Mk II in a heartbeat.
Bob, Happy birthday. Keep up the columns. And just announce that the MineServer project is dead. Closure will help you, and the rest of us. Kickstarter projects fail. I’ve had some good ones, and some bad ones. But what hurts with this one is the denial that it failed. Write up your experiences just as you would if you were interviewing yourself. That would help others. And we could move on. Thanks!
After all these years of following your column I finally find out we have our birthdays on the same day! So it’s a Happy Birthday to me and a Happy Birthday to you 😊
Happy Birthday Bob! Thanks for all them articles!
Belated Happy Birthday!
Good luck with the new ( and existing ) ventures!
Amen. You people wasted your money on Kickstarter hoping for easy money, it didn’t work out (as most do not) and God smited Job with plagues. What more are you hoping for? Your schadenfreude karma itch should be scratched, move the heck along.
So if all people stop complaining right now, as you requested, how long will it take for a Google search to stop bringing up results containing townspeople with pitchforks? I’m thinking 10 maybe 20 years, possibly never.
https://youtu.be/srwxJUXPHvE
You guys sure do feel entitled to bitch about losing $99. What a bunch of frikin’ babies! I went over to the kickstarter page and expected to see these things going for a lot more considering how much whining I see on this rag. Damn! I have been reading this blog for, what, 20 years? It’s the only one I look forward to and you guys have driven him into retirement. Happy Birthday Bob! Looking forward to your predictions and visions of the future (but I’m just aassuming AI and robots are killing all of our jobs).
I occasionally read this blog because it contains about 83% of info I don’t know anything about. But I like the writing (a lot) and like learning about technical stuff. I also enjoy reading the comments, even if some people are irate. If this blog were on the back of a cereal box, it would be even better.
I have no children and no interest in non-board games (I suck), so the whole Mineserver deal had been lost on me, despite constant references to it in the not so many posts I’d read.
Until now. So the Kickstarter project is kind of dead in the water. And the donations amount to about $91 per supporter….and people are spending years bitching about no product and no follow-up even though I, Cringley mentioned A FIRE and LOSING HIS EYESIGHT … and some of youse are still irate?
My family home caught fire with us young children still in it. No one hurt. But we talked about it for 40 years. The topic has finally dwindled away. And the blindness. Does one actually need to say more about that?
Kickstarter says this: “You can always reach out to the creator before pledging.” Which to me means buyer beware.
Some of y’all are upset at the lack of transparency. The man was devastated. He’s not so sprightly as he once was, and he’s trying to get his mojo back.
What else do you need to know and why for the love of all things coffee are you going on about something that likely has so little economic impact on you. I’ll bet you’re guilty of literally lighting money on fire in your past, from the tone of it.
I’m including my little blog as ‘proof’ that I am not a bot or a plant, as much as one can prove such things online.
Not sure how anyone posts on this blog. Seems everything I write with actual content gets spam blocked and I’m tired of rewriting it. This likely will post just to spite me…
@Jenny L. Yup, fml! and Bob, post on the KS site and end this flame war. Blame others all you want but I don’t see what stops you from updating that audience there. You had shit happen to you and I don’t blame you for not posting there THEN, but the fact that you are not posting on that site NOW is YOUR fault. Redirect the conversation there and many have said they will leave your blog alone. You ignoring that means you want this war on your site as far as I can surmise…