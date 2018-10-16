Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died yesterday at age 65. His cause of death was Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, the same disease that nearly killed him back in 1983. Allen, who was every bit as important to the history of the personal computer as Bill Gates, had found an extra 35 years of life back then thanks to a bone marrow transplant. And from the outside looking-in, I’d say he made great use of those 35 extra years.
Of all the early PC guys, Allen was probably the most reclusive. Following his departure from Microsoft in 1983 I met him only four times. But prior to his illness Allen had been a major factor at Microsoft and at MITS, maker of the original Altair 8800 microcomputer for which Microsoft provided the BASIC interpreter and where Allen was later head of software.
Remember it was Allen not Gates, who travelled to Albuquerque and did the first BASIC demo for MITS in 1975.
That MITS job eventually became problematic when Bill Gates used it as a reason to demand 64 percent of Microsoft’s founder shares to Paul Allen’s 36 percent. It was probably the most expensive job in the history of work.
Most of the people who read this won’t have known Paul Allen as a programmer or software executive, just as the reclusive owner of the Portland Trailblazers and Seattle Seahawks.
The guy was a paradox, at once flamboyant and reserved. He owned the world’s largest yacht, called Octopus. That Boeing 757 Donald Trump flew in before becoming U.S. President was previously Allen’s, bought not to fly him but just to fetch guests to and from the yacht, wherever it was sailing in the world at the time.
Paul Allen was a man of great enthusiasms and appetites. In the 1980s it was playing the guitar and his fascination with Seattle native Jimi Hendrix, which led to the purchase of many, many guitars and the creation of what is now The Museum of Pop Culture, the first of several Allen museums. In more recent years he kept at Paine Field the Flying Heritage Museum, one of the largest private collections of military aircraft. Though Allen was not, himself, a pilot, his planes could all fly, and do. And where Oracle’s Larry Ellison used to talk about buying a supersonic MiG-29 fighter, Paul Allen owned a supersonic MiG-29 fighter. I wonder if he ever flew in it?
Paul Allen paid for cool stuff. He kept the SETI Institute alive and looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence. He built the Allen Array of radio telescopes to help with that effort and to further explore the universe. He paid for SpaceShipOne and won the Ansari X-Prize. In recent years he had been pouring hundreds of millions into StratoLaunch, a new way of firing satellites into orbit from a giant six-engine aircraft built out of two Boeing 747-400s.
Hardly anything he tried made money, but who cared? Thanks to Microsoft he had more money than any individual could ever spend.
Paul Allen was an exceedingly polite man who came across as not just shy, but wary. This always confused me because of his willingness to make such big financial bets. Why was he so wary of people? The origin story for that attitude can be found in Allen’s autobiography, where he wrote of overhearing Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer allegedly plotting to get back Allen’s Microsoft shares when he was dying in the early 80s.
This wariness was reinforced by people around Allen who gained power by telling him to be suspicious, that nearly every stranger he met wanted something. Maybe it was true, but it always brought an element of sadness to him, at least it seemed that way to me.
And yet there were also moments of simple joy. Late one night 23 years ago in Albuquerque we were hungry. The only place still open was the drive-through at a nearby burger joint. Neither of us had a car, so we walked between cars, waiting to walk up to the window and order. And like just about every other billionaire I’ve ever met, Allen had no money, so dinner was on me.
He was a nice man and left us too soon.
I heard the news this morning on my Alexa daily briefing. I was (am) saddened to know that one of the hero’s (my hero’s) of the technology industry died WAY too young. Thanks for this recap Bob.
Fun to learn more about him. Condolences to his family and those who loved him. Sounds like one of the good ones.
Living in Seattle for most of my life, after an Army brat childhood, I saw the good things that Paul Allen did always surrounding me. I especially like the Allen Library that Paul Allen built on my alma mater University of Washington campus. Two weeks ago I heard that his cancer had come back, but yesterday I was totally shocked and saddened to hear that Paul Allen had passed away.
I was hoping you would have a post about Paul Allen and was not disappointed.
I first met Paul Allen as a teenager. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I used to pressure-wash his dock and do simple dock maintenance at his house on Mercer Island until the dock, the house, everything was completely replaced. In that time of my life I met a lot of rich people around Lake Washington and the Seattle waterfront. Most of them were not very nice people. The nicest two were Paul Allen and Jeffery Brotman (Costco). Neither of them had to be nice to some kid, but both of them were. Both of them founded companies that completely changed the business world. Maybe it does pay to be nice.
My condolences to his family and friends.
As far as I know, most places with a drive-through window will refuse to serve people on foot; they have a rule about it, for safety reasons. I tried it once when I was hungry but the restaurant area had already closed (for some reason, such places will usually close their dine-in restaurant early but leave the drive-through window running for a few hours after that), and they told me they couldn’t serve me because I didn’t have a car. Perhaps back then, the rules were different.
Excellent piece, thank you very much for writing this!
Nice story.
But Allen always left me with an uneasy feeling. Although there was a strong element of the Jobs/Woz paring in Gates/Allen, the genuinely nasty with the genuinely good, Allen unlike Woz never left me with a warm fuzzy feeling about him.
Unlike Woz, Allen was actually there, was an active principal, when outright frauds like the redrafted licensing agreement ping pong was played with SCC over QDOS. Which ended with SCC accepting on trust the agreement that hd refused to sign multiple times. Starting off with misuse of university computer time Allen in the early days had a history of signing legally binding agreements he had no intention of keeping to. A very MS trait.
Saying all that it was obvious from the very beginning that the evil in MS’s business DNA was mostly from Gates. But Allen was never some helpless innocent bystander. He made his contribution to the founding of MS as the vicious nasty predatory company it always was.
So maybe unassuming and easy going in person but still one of the prime mover in creating MS EvilCorp. Which at least for me, gives pause for thought.
I watched Cringely’s excellent documentary “Triumph of the Nerds” the day before Allen died. I was very surprised, and disheartened, to read he was donating $100K to the GOP to keep the House just about six weeks before he died. I can’t understand that. Didn’t he have enough money? Didn’t he care about Roe v. Wade and other issues?
And just when I was ready to abandon returning to this site forever. Great Eulogy Bob, I’m glad you were able to meet Paul Allen, just like I’ve met Bob Crandall three times, and Parker Harris once. I’ve met astronauts, and one of my best friends from high school designed the lab pods that are used on the Space Station (he also did the ones for the shuttle when it was flying). I designed, wrote, and tested the Microsoft Windows-based software library that SABRE and AA uses to communicate between their front-end processors and ALL of their MS Windows systems, including at airports and travel agencies. And that was done in 1995-1997. (21-23 years ago). These days, I just audit eCommerce sites. I probably won’t return. I was expecting insights into the current state of silicon valley and future directions, but I’m convinced at this point, that all your “contacts” are probably like Paul Allen, retired or dead, and not really “in the game” anymore. Get in the game, Bob/Marc, or go find a new career as a Santa Rosa Uber driver. I’m done.