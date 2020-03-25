My new column is below, so don’t forget to read it, but now for something completely different…
I’m running two virtual panels this week as part of Anina.net’s Digital Online Fashion Summit. Anina’s the pretty girl next to me on the top of this page. She lives in Beijing and this will be a global event.
Digital Fashion Online Summit
March 28th – 29th, 2020
A two-day online event for fashion brands, marketing managers, product directors, and online strategists. Speeches are starting at 10 AM and running all day every hour. Join us online at http://digitalfashion.360fashion.net
Learn from top fashion and technology experts which technologies to invest in to bring your brand online and in the lead. With the year starting off with COVID-19, many events have been canceled, with people traveling less, and turning to online for entertainment, shopping, and connection.
How can brands stay in front of their eyes and create a meaningful connection? Using 3D e-commerce, Fit Technologies, Live Streaming, and Artificial intelligence to predict connect, and create a sustainable future! Now is the moment to tech-up to make it to the end of the year!
Now, back to our regular programming…
IT — Information Technology — grew out of something we called MIS — Management Information Systems — but both meant a kid in a white shirt who brought you a new keyboard when yours broke. Well, the kid is now gone, sent home with everyone else, and that kid isn’t coming back… ever. IT is near death, fading by the day. But don’t blame COVID-19 because the death of IT was inevitable. This novel coronavirus just made it happen a little quicker.
I mentioned the switch from MIS to IT because that name change presaged the events I am describing here. Management Information Systems was an artifact of big business, where corporate life was managed rather than lived. Information Technology happened when MIS escaped into the wild. MIS meant office buildings and Local Area Networks while IT includes home workers in their pajamas which, frankly, describes me at this precise moment.
To quote the immortal Al Mandel (why am I the only one who ever quotes the immortal Al?) “the step after ubiquity is invisibility.” IT was the last visible vestige of MIS and now it, too, is gone.
But wait, who will replace my keyboard?
Amazon has been replacing all of our keyboards for some time now, along with our mice and our failed cables, and even entire PCs.
IT has been changing steadily from kids taking elevators up from the sub-basement to Amazon Prime trucks rolling-up to your mailbox.
At the same time, our network providers have been working to limit their truck rolls entirely. Stop by the Comcast storefront to get your cable modem, because nobody is going to come to install it if you aren’t the first person living there to have cable.
Two technical trends are at work here, one having to do with hardware and the other having to do with networking. Both are driven mainly by economics.
Networking is in the lead here, because the hardware transition can’t happen unless the network enables it. The network transition I’m talking about is MPLS to SD-WAN to SASE. I’ll now explain what these acronyms mean, but if you only care about investing the punchline to this whole column is INVEST IN SASE, which right now primarily means Cato Networks and Fortinet and probably a bunch of startups.
In the beginning, there was Bob Metcalfe and Ethernet and God saw that both were good, but Ethernet was a protocol for Local Area Networks (LANs) that didn’t work nearly as well when business was extended beyond the building. In those days pulling the boss’s home office into the LAN required a fractional T-1 line that cost maybe $600 per month — too much for anyone but Mr. Bigshot.
Then came Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), a protocol for efficient network traffic flow between two or more locations. The idea behind MPLS was to encapsulate data packets so they could be extended beyond the LAN over almost any network technology, even home DSL links from the phone company.
MPLS required a new, more expensive router, so of course, Cisco and Juniper loved it. And MPLS worked a treat, but its bandwidth costs were high. Ironically, it’s not DSL or Cable bandwidth we’re talking about but corporate bandwidth, because it was at the corporate router where the computationally expensive encapsulation and de-encapsulation were taking place. So while MPLS was way cheaper than buying multiple T-1s, it was still expensive.
Now this story takes on a social, or maybe cultural, theme, which is consumer demand for increased bandwidth. Corporate networks were built for corporate applications, which is to say e-mail, file transfer, and, eventually, Voice-over IP (VoIP) phones — all low-bandwidth applications. Consumer networks, in contrast, were built for pornography — a high-bandwidth application.
Oh, and for Netflix, too.
Because the applications consumers used on their home networks were so much better than those on their corporate networks, users began to complain, asking for more and more bandwidth so they could teleconference and use social media. And because more bandwidth brought a bigger budget and more corporate-political power to the MIS-cum-IT department, the guys in white shirts were happy to help.
Ironically, it ultimately meant helping themselves out of their jobs.
The demand for higher bandwidth from MPLS begat SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Networking).
If you read online about these topics (MPLS and SD-WAN) most of what you’ll find is marketing information intended to push buyers in one direction or another. What I am writing here is from a somewhat higher-level (and cheekier) perspective, so if it doesn’t exactly agree with the brochure you’ve been reading that doesn’t necessarily mean I am wrong, Mister Smartypants.
MPLS is router-to-router while SD-WAN is effectively node-to-node. It’s networking software running as close to the user as possible, though some vendors put it in an appliance rather than on your PC or phone because they can get your company to pay more money that way. Nobody these days uses all the processor cores in their device, so SD-WAN can operate there just as well as in an appliance, maybe better.
But even SD-WAN is just so, well, 2019. The new technology for 2020 is SASE — Secure Access Service Edge — which takes all the functionality of MPLS and SD-WAN and crunches it into a firewall, running everything in the cloud. So with SASE there is no appliance. There can be no appliance.
For that matter, with SASE (pronounced “sassy,” by the way) there doesn’t even have to be a PC.
SASE extends both the network and a security model end-to-end over any network including 4G or 5G wireless. Some folks will run their applications in their end device, whether it is a PC, phone, tablet, whatever, and some will run their applications in the same cloud as SASE, in which case everything will be that much faster and more secure.
That’s end end-game if there is one — everything in the cloud with your device strictly for input and output, painting screens compressed with HTML5.
It’s the end of IT because your device will no longer contain anything so it can be simply replaced via Amazon if it is damaged or lost, with the IT kid in the white shirt becoming an Uber driver.
Since COVID-19 is trapping us in our homes it is forcing this transition to happen faster than it might have. But it was always going to happen.
And the follow-on implication is that anything we might have done at work short of getting a cup of coffee, contracting a communicable disease, or having an office affair, we’ll forever-more be able to do just as well from home.
I wonder what that portends for commercial real estate?
It’s certainly going to be easier for people to ask their managers if they can work from home. We’ll probably see more people doing that than ever before. It’s also interesting watching people who were previously uninterested in tech get things like Zoom installed on their phones and tablets so they can have virtual social meetups. We’re all in IT now, in a sense.
.
As for IT workers, there will always be a need for specialized people who know more about how tech works and can support people working from home. But it’s probably not going to be a boom industry.
Jeremy,
I think he’s saying you won’t even have to ask to work at home. The manager doesn’t want to pay for your floor space or desk. Up until now, he had to pay for them a) in order to protect his budget, and b) because his stodgy managers expected him to. C19 exposed both those lies.
Gee, I still think of “self-addressed stamped envelopes” when I hear SASE… dating myself, I guess!
IT is dead! Long live IT!. No, they won’t be handing out keyboards, mice, etc, but they will be supporting networks, cloud instances, VPN-access, etc. Our IT dept just transitioned our entire company (3000+ employees) to 100% work-from-home in less than 2 weeks. I’m glad our IT dept was there, and I don’t think they’re going away anytime soon.
This is the Cringely I started reading in InfoWorld all those decades ago, and it’s the Cringely we all need now. Even in his dotage, he has gifts for us. 🙂
I agree… welcome back Cringley! I learned something new and useful in both your most recent posts. I don’t know what changed recently but give us more of the same insightful editorial please.
I’m a chemist. I finally figured out how to get something to work that I’ve been working on for over a year. At the last step I set it up and, before I could come back, we were shut down. I can’t do the important stuff at home. I need a hood so that the vapors don’t kill me. Also, if I did it at home my wife would kill me. But I’m old (born in ’53) so maybe I don’t matter.
I don’t think Robert is saying labs and group works aren’t needed anymore. He’s saying we will get together in labs and elsewhere *as needed*, rather than as a common business practice. Most of the face-to-face meetings are a farce, and C19 will prove it. If you can justify a lab with a hood, you will get it.
Somebody still needs to be around to help you log into the corporate network.
“Alexa, can you log into the log into the corporate network for me”
“It’s the end of IT because your device will no longer contain anything so it can be simply replaced via Amazon if it is damaged or lost, with the IT kid in the white shirt becoming an Uber driver.”
How much did ridesharingdriver.com pay for this backlink?
“How much did ridesharingdriver.com pay for this backlink?”
And now we know why Crookely bothered to fix the reply function of the comments. He’s trying to monetize this site.
That also explains why my Mineserver comment seems to have disappeared. Can’t have the paying customers see anything but sweetness and light, eh?
“I wonder what that portends for commercial real estate?”
What about this one?
Hope you cashed the check for those backlinks before it bounces.
This whole article is recycling old ideas: plug and play, and client-server models. The only big difference I can see is things becoming caught up in the shrink-wrapped and consumerised and rent seeking model. It’s more about shifts of power and marketing and who makes the money than anything else. Doubtless the 1%’ers, the new royalty, and behind it all. Call me a cynic.
Secure remote connectivity to the corporate network is a headache and always will be.
First, you absolutely need to initiate something like RSA SecurID to keep hackers from cracking userids and passwords and to keep everything encrypted.
Then, you have to supply corporate applications to remote locations – and, there may be hundreds or even thousands of them.
There is basically 2 approaches to do that.
1. Provide completely locked-down notebook PCs that employees can take to remote locations
or
2. Provide some type of remote web-based PC desktop.
Obviously all communication in either scenario needs to be encrypted inside the remote application and decrypted after it is inside the corporate firewall.
In either scenario I could care less what infrastructure is used to transport the remote PC communication to and from the internet
.
SQRL
That makes two of us. I wonder how long it’ll take until one popular website includes an optional SQRL login.
“AI will end all IT. Automation will do all the work.” Groundhog day for the past 10 years.
Dream on
Amazon has vending machines stocked with commonly needed IT supplies…including keyboards. Swipe your card, select your part, and take away.
@True Rock
The whole stack is compromised from the ground up. The mistakes of Intel and Microsoft are well known but they aren’t the only offenders. Pretty much all modern platforms are broken from a security point of view and need a fundamental rethink. There is promising work coming out of Cambridge (or Oxford or both, I forget) on new hardware and OS architectures but the established monopolies (mostly US due to insulartity and scale and anti-competitive protectionist monopoly legislation) are not interested in revolutionary change. Likewise, the Transputer languished until patents expired and CPU bus architecture could be pilfered. ARM was the one which got away.
.
RSA is another press of the dopamine producing gerbil peddle.
.
Better social and cultural models are in themselves a form of security and also keep power in check. This is lacking in this whole discussion.
Transputer? Now there’s a name I haven’t heard of in a few decades. Too slow and too expensive.
I was going to say, jokingly, it’s a transistor computer. Then I looked it up “The transputer (the name deriving from “transistor” and “computer”[5])”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transputer
Instead of IT I would say networking. IT isn’t just hardware and you’re mostly talking about hardware/network. IT will always exist. Connectivity issues, programming, support. How many times does Windows crash leaving the user in need for support? You still need to control who can access your corporate network. It doesn’t happen all by itself. And i don’t think management will allow people to work from home all the time. I hope this crisis will broaden their minds towards working from home and they see the advantages, but not a lot will change from this I think.
If you really want to get a feel for what a world where everyone works from home would look like, read ORA:CLE by Kevin O’Donnel from 1984. (Although in that case, the pandemic is of a somewhat different nature: bat-like aliens are roaming the skies. But that’s not the main point of the story.)
Wow you’re out of touch. By IT you mean Helpdesk? Sure there could be some reduction there. Who keeps your office 365, exchange, active directory, file share, Citrix, vpn service and everything else running ? What a crap article
IT won’t go anywhere as long as your company is still using computers. Something can work on cloud, not everything. There are services must be in house. so IT stays. BTW, cloud is just outsourcing some of your services to other peoples server. they are still all the the same on the background.
Oh please give me a break.
If you’re talking about tier-1 Helpdesk who only know how to hand out a keyboard or reboot a machine, sure.
But as other people have said. Who do you think will keep your office 365, exchange, active directory, file share, Citrix, vpn service and everything else running ? Who do you think will will be able to write PowerShell and Python scripts to optimize and maintain IT infrastructure within a business?
Regardless of the higher level stuff, as long as there’s going to be stupid end users, even IT Helpdesk is going to be around for a long time. Somebody needs to put out the fires idiots like you keep creating.
Interesting, but I think the big problem has for a long time not been networking and protocols, etc. No, the problem is Managers have to see butts in the seat. Starting Monday I have been working from home. I test the software by HAND, I know, I know no one does that anymore! Well, my company does. I thought I would be the mechanism for making that transition to automated testing, WRONG. What is amazing is they are obviously from the online meetings we have had very nervous that all those people working from home might actually do something else like mop the kitchen floor? But that is again more a cultural problem instead of something real. All work with a computer tends to have a LOT of downtimes, sort of the nature of the beast. Programmers have meetings about how to do something, and that drags on and turns into the latest game they both are playing? Me because they didn’t take advantage of my skillset and turned me into a one-trick pony when there are no tests their really is no work to do. I keep myself busy but have to watch it, for fear an other rmanager will see me doing something not testing? The reason for that long diatribe. Unless there is just an overwhelming decrease in costs, I just can’t see widespread work from home after this. Managers demand butts in the seats.
The IT kid in the white shirt is going to become an Amazon delivery person.
THERE IS NO CLOUD.
It’s just someone else’s computer.
Who’s going to handle all of the password resets? When users don’t even bother to remember their passwords anymore there will always be a need for IT. 😉