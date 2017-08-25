Google recently extended its Google Lunar X-Prize deadline to March 31, 2018, apparently giving the five remaining teams a little longer to vie for the $20 million top prize. But there’s a mystery here that suggests two vying reasons for the change — one sincere and the other cynical. The final answer may turn out to be a combination of both.
The Google Lunar X-Prize was announced in 2007, giving teams five years to put their landers on the Moon and drive around, sending back live HD video of the action. Though 30 teams eventually signed-up, none of them made it to the Moon by 2012. Or 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, or so far in 2017.
Each time the deadline was extended until Google finally said last year that teams had to launch into orbit by December, 31, 2017 or the contest would end without anyone winning the $20 million first prize.
Then last week Google appeared to extend the contest once more, to March 31, 2018, by which date any remaining teams will have to have landed on the Moon. Google also threw in some new prize levels for completing parts of a mission but didn’t increase the total prize package.
If we take this change on its face then it is all about helping two of the five remaining teams — teams that might still have a chance of winning something with the extension and additional prizes for just making it to the Moon. If we’re cynical (and we do live in a very cynical era) it’s about killing the GLXP once and for all.
The five remaining teams start with SpaceIL, from Israel, which most space experts would say is actually the most likely to eventually reach the Moon. With money in the bank and an assured launch, SpaceIL may reach the Moon, but not until 2019.
American team Moon Express, for all its good press, doesn’t seem to have a working rover nor a viable ride to space since Rocket Lab, Moon Express’s New Zealand-based launch provider, has yet to make it to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), much less into some higher energy orbit from which the Moon could be reached by next March.
Another team, Synergy Moon, has propulsion by Mojave-based InterOrbital Systems — yet another launch provider offering trips to the Moon when they have yet to put any payloads in orbit.
The remaining wild cards are TeamIndus and Team Hakuto — Indian and Japanese teams with competing rovers riding on the same Indus lander. If the GLXP schedule change is sincere it may be to give these two a chance. TeamIndus has a ride to space on a very real Indian government PSLV rocket, but the launch, which was supposed to be on December 28, 2017, is now set for March 6, 2018. With a 10-day time en route, they might just land in time. And the new $4.75 million prize for landing on the Moon but not roving or broadcasting could be intended for the Indus lander by itself in case the rovers aren’t ready in time (news on this is sketchy).
Now for the cynical alternative explanation. After a decade with no winner Google just wants to forget about this contest and move on. Three generations of Google management have come and gone since 2007 and the current team in Mountain View holds little love for the GLXP.
But finally ending this nightmare (for some) might not have been possible under the previous terms requiring a December 31 launch. Under that rule any of the teams could strap an ion thruster to a cubesat and send that payload on a slow trip to the Moon taking many years to complete. No closure in that. This new rule eliminates that possible loophole. All the other changes in this scenario, then, are just for show. The prize will die as planned on March 31, 2018. And the whole reason for this “extension” was to make sure that happens.
Which version do you think is closer to the truth?
Either way, here is how close the Google Lunar X-Prize is to being over. The only teams with a hope of still winning are Team Indus and Team Hakuto. ISRO, the Indian Space Research Agency that is scheduled to fire their joint lander on March 6 requires all space hardware be delivered for testing six months prior to launch. This is a very common requirement in the space industry. Six months before March 6, 2018 is October 6, 2017
So if — just IF — these teams are actually going to land on the Moon and win $20 million, they have 43 days left to finish their work.
Was Google hoping for lunar based “Trekkers”. Because “Google Moon” is rather sparse with commercial ventures to “adsense”.
“We do not have caftan sewing service for the leasing customers. We are doing special planting for our customers who will buy the custard.” -Google Translate. Is this spam?
Maybe it’s just a case of “Hey, we gave you 10 years, which is more than it took NASA to get to the moon in the 60’s. We can’t go on indefinitely.” Along with an acknowledgement to Team Indus and Team Hakuto that, ok, you’re close, we will give you that extension so you can make your launch. Wonder how much those teams have to pay ISRO for their place on the launch? Will the $20 million prize cover it?
I remember when you announced that you would compete for the GLXP. What happened? How far did you get? When did you fully give up? It seems like an excellent story for one blog post.
@John Light: What “happened” was Mark’s standard mode of operation. Lots of promises and “world class experts” who are never named but then nothing ever happens or is commented on in the future.
Still no Mineserver Corporation registered. Nothing in the “We’re Not Dead Yet” post turned out to be the least bit verifiable, and I don’t believe a single word of it or anything else he claims to have written or dictated to one of his alleged kids to write for his allegedly blind self. Honesty to Cringely is like sunlight to a vampire.
>Mark’s standard mode of operation. Lots of promises and “world class experts” who are never named but then nothing ever happens
So Cringely tried to operate like Trump, but Donald got elected President, because unlike Cringely he actually had a big Trump Tower with his name on it as proof.
I remember when Crookely announced that he would produce a minecraft server. What happened? How far did you get? When did you fully give up? It seems like an excellent story for one blog post.
So, Roger, say that you *do* get your Mineserver. Are you then going to stick around here, y’know, for the community? You’ve been hanging around long enough to have surely made some friends.
Whether you intended it or not, Roger, you belong here. And no, that doesn’t mean you ever have to talk about anything else but your Mineserver. No one would expect anything less.
That’s an interesting question. I’ve never found his columns terribly insightful nor entertaining. I may check in occasionally, but probably not that often.
However, I suspect it is also an entirely hypothetical question — it seems that the likelihood of Crookely ever bothering to do anything about the Mineserver project (other than, perhaps, write about how persecuted he is) is pretty gosh-darned low.
Just imagine for a second what would happen if North Korea was to take on this challenge and apply all of its rocketry skills to win the GLXP.
Heck, a supposed computer pioneer can’t even put out a simple minecraft server — how does anyone expect to get all the way up to the moon? I mean, geez, that’s like farther than Cleveland and in a whole ‘nother direction.
I didn’t used to be a cynical person, but Crookely has taught me to be one so I’ll go with that.
I wonder if he still doesn’t let his kids read the comments? I’m pretty sure they don’t over at Kickstarter where no one has even bothered to check in in over 9 months.
@Roger Sinasohn – At first I thought the article was about Mark.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/08/26/crowdfunding-disaster-silicon-valley-startup-takes-customers-money-shuts-down/
Yep, totally similar situation except for the taking responsibility and honestly communicating with customers part. By the end of the second paragraph it was obvious that Cringely had no involvement:
Cringely’s Mineserver website still purports to offer what we all know to be non-existent products (and that includes the t-shirts) available for immediate sale. Hey Cringely kids – can you say “fraud”? I knew that you could.
> Six months before March 6, 2018 is October 6, 2017
Er … September 6, 2017. Next week.
(Best wishes for your health.)
“So if — just IF — these teams are actually going to land on the Moon and win $20 million, they have 43 days left to finish their work.” i.e. it should read “12 days” from Cringely’s article date or 6 days from today.
So, Mindserver project dead or what? Your a writer… Give update and put us out of our misery.
@Scott – maybe Kickstarter could follow Indiegogo’s lead
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/7/16263172/indiegogo-requires-backer-updates-may-call-collections-agencies
If Kickstarter had had this when Cringely started, he wouldn’t have lasted a few months before KS forced refunds and shut the project down. Or the much preferred alternative, he would have actually communicated with his backers.
I support this wholeheartedly. It’s time for some accountability on the other side.
Indeed. A Kickstarter platform without accountability is nothing but a scammer’s paradise. Having witnessed the Mineserver debacle over the last two years, I’ll stay far away from Kickstarter. Way to go Indiegogo!
I can’t believe no one replied-
“The Mineserver project wasn’t extended, it was ended”.
hey scumbag…why can’t you deliver on your promises…give you backer what they paid for slime
I finally get a slow day at work and it appears that no new articles have been posted for 3 weeks? Are we done here as well? Well, I have other authors to read, so I don’t know if I’ll be back. Best to you and your boys… Maybe it’s time to move to the private life and be a “stay at home dad”…. I hope you are able to read this, eventually.
Yea, even the comments per post are dwindling. It’s hard to stay here for him when it feels one sided. The ship is sinking and it’s time to part ways it would appear…
A real shame this particular blog post has had 28 comments that are NOT about the blog post (as far as I can tell). I thought it was about Google and its Lunar X-Prize which I found very interesting.
The Internet gives free voice to all of us but if you only want to waste your time making background noise, what is the point? These pages are free to view and personally I find them very informative. They don’t sell me anything I don’t want and I learn a lot – which I can verify or not. My choice. Seems like a good deal to me.
@ Nigel It took you longer to type that out (only for it to fall on deaf ears) than it would have taken you to sift through the comments and find the relevant comments vs. the trolls/spam.
What you described is not a dynamic unique to Cringely’s blog, welcome to the internet. The more you complain, the worse it gets. Stop feeding the trolls and learn to navigate webpages more efficiently and you’ll be fine.
Thanks @ A Scanner Darkly and thanks too for the condescension. I did actually read all of the comments but why sift and create a statistic if no one is interested? It’s just sad that stone-throwing is endemic. Perhaps your own little pebble should have been dropped instead of thrown? I can’t be “…feeding the trolls…” if no one’s listening, can I?
By the way, I preferred “Flow My Tears…” 🙂
@ Nigel Long-term readers know that way more time is spent reading and digesting the comments to Cringely’s articles than on the articles themselves. We’ve even gotten to know each other, through the comment sections. It’s hard for Jennie and Bob to eliminate all the spam, although I have suggested that they could remove the feature where a website entry in the heading creates a hyperlink. As far as relevancy is concerned, there are some relevant to the current article and some relevant to the author. The mineserver comments are author-related, especially since the author’s credibility is relevant to all the articles.
Hi @ Ronc. Thanks for the feedback. Appreciated. Yes, I’ve been a follower of the Blog since it was on the PBS site. Here in the UK previous to that it was of course Accidental Empires and the various TV series. I understand that readers need to know the credibility of an article, but there aren’t many pundits with the track-record of Bob. My way of working is to read and then follow-up independently if I want to verify or learn more. Bob shines a very illuminating light on various subjects that would otherwise not enter my radar. My concern was just the apparent escalating sense of ‘abuse’ of the author recently when I visit. And hey, I don’t really want to offend any fellow Philip K. Dick fans 🙂 I can only hope Bob’s health problems improve and wish him well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_K._Dick An example of off-topic???
Okay, point taken. My apologies. I’ll shush 🙁
“My concern was just the apparent escalating sense of ‘abuse’ of the author recently when I visit.”
There are those of us who would argue that the “abuse” is well deserved.
At best, Crookely has ignored his responsibilities — not to the people who come here to read his articles for free but to those who paid good money (and, in many cases, a significant amount thereof) and have been dismissed and abandoned.
At worst, he has intentionally lied, repeatedly, and has scammed a lot of people out of a fair amount of money.
Either way, he deserves, at the very least, a good stern talking to.
Your edited comment was marked as spam. If this is in error, please contact the webmaster at jennie@weblamb.com – Close
That’s all we need, a bunch of amateur space junk littering the moon. I like the idea of a rover driving around beaming back a video feed directly to the citizens of Earth, and not going through government filters, but Google should have just worked with SpaceX to make it happen. It’s pretty certain that none of the teams would successfully get a working rover on the moon if their apparatus ever even reached the moon.
For an update on another of Mark’s topics that he is ignoring, it looks like IBM now has 1/3 of its worldwide staff in India which more than it employees in the US.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/technology/ibm-india.html
https://www.newsindiatimes.com/ibm-has-130000-employees-in-india-13rd-of-its-total-workforce
Türkiyenin 1 numaralı kaftan kiralama mağazası olan bağdat kaftan ile hayallerinizdeki kına , nişan törenine dilediğiniz hayal ettiğiniz kıyafetler ile ulaşabilirsiniz.
Yes he’s igooting the plight of IT workers and h1b, he’s written about it in the past, but now that it’s a hot topic under trump, nothing
igooting?
Ann Coulter: H1B Visa’s and Modern Slavery – YouTube
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=37&v=iaej2zqIAjg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i0QItB06-N0&feature=youtu.be
Was this blog ENDED? Has the Mineserver project ENDED? If only a writer could write something to let us know….
I’m sure he’s probably way, way, way too busy working on Mineservers to post here anymore…. 🙂
With all the fires in that area, I think Bob has his hands full right now. Let’s hope everything is okay with him and his.
@Hamerfan Yes, he has an excuse for these past few days. Seems people are always willing to find excuses for him. We’re months/years into his excuses. If you’re still buying them, great for you, but most are starting to call BS on this hasbeen who is no longer relevant and is trying to cash in on his old prominence.
I’m guessing he is too busy flying his privately owned MiG-21. After all it only costs him $3,000 an hour to fly.
.
https://www.quora.com/How-much-would-it-cost-to-privately-own-and-operate-a-MiG-21
From that Quora answer:
“I know because within the last 12 months I’ve … obtained a Letter of Authorization (LoA) to legally fly one in the USA.”
“Getting the LoA took 10 hours in an L-29 ($1400/hr), 10 hours in an L-39 ($1700/hr.), and five hours in the MiG-21, itself ($4500/hr.). Do the math and that’s $53,000…”
So now we know where the money from the Mineserver project went.
So apparently, in addition to his LoA, Crookely actually owns a MiG-21 and spends $3k/hour (per hour!) to fly it. So, if he took the bus or a commercial flight for 12 hours’ worth of flight time, he could simply refund all the money that his Mineserver backers gave him.
https://www.quora.com/Is-there-any-civilian-person-who-has-a-fighter-jet-as-a-private-jet
