Bob Taylor, who far more than Al Gore had a claim to being the Father of the Internet, died from complications of Parkinson’s Disease last Thursday at 85. Though I knew him for 30 years, I can’t say I knew Bob well but we always got along and I think he liked me. Certainly I respected him for being that rarity — a non-technical person who could inspire and lead technical teams. He was in a way a kinder, gentler Steve Jobs.
Bob’s career seemed to have three phases — DARPA, XEROX, and DEC — and three technical eras — mainframes, local area network (workgroup) computing, and the Internet.
At DARPA in the 1960s Taylor was in charge of a budget to support computing at major research universities. Computing in those days meant mainframes and every school wanted one. But there was only so much money to go around so Bob looked for a way for universities to share mainframes by networking them together. This was the ARPAnet, predecessor to today’s Internet.
Sharing batch processing mainframes in the punched card era bears little similarity to what we think of as the Internet today. And the story that’s often told of the ARPAnet as some Cold War command and control system is just as wrong. But ultimately the ARPAnet became all that and more because Taylor didn’t demand to control its evolution. This was a key contribution.
Another key contribution was the succession plan Taylor created in his little part of DARPA. Even after he left the agency his influence continued for two decades through the efforts of people he had hired. Larry Roberts, Bob Kahn and Vint Cerf each ran the office in turn. All were exactly the technologists that Taylor wasn’t, yet in one way or another he brought them all into the operation. So while Bob Taylor appears to have had nothing to do with TCP/IP, it can be just as easily argued that he made the protocol inevitable.
Taylor left DARPA for XEROX in 1970, charged with staffing the Computer Science Lab at the new Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). Admittedly about half of his work involved simply hiring-away the best people he could get from Doug Engelbart’s team at the Stanford Research Institute. At one point a bitter Engelbart claimed to me that 43 ex-SRI folks were working for Taylor at PARC. But what he did there was much more than just hiring: Taylor helped to establish at PARC the environment that made possible many of the computing advancements of today.
The way this was done was by deliberately living 10 years in the future when it came to technology. XEROX wanted to understand the office of the future and for a company that slow-moving the future meant about a decade away. While keeping your eye on that horizon might not seem like a big task it actually is if you take into account the impact of Moore’s Law: if computing power doubles every 18 months then creating the computing environment of 10 years in the future required making everything 64 times as powerful, which generally cost at least 64 times as much, too. It was a huge expense but the results included local area networking, Ethernet, graphical computing, WYSIWYG, page description and object oriented languages (remote procedure calls!) and, of course, the laser printer.
Bob Taylor was one of the guys who had to defend that 64X budget. He also ordered PARC’s famous beanbag chairs.
When chinks began to appear in XEROX PARC’s bureaucratic armor, Taylor in 1984 took most of his lab across town to Digital’s System Research Laboratory where the fun continued for another decade. The most notable company to emerge from SRL was Alta-Vista, the Internet’s first search engine.
Over 30 years Bob Taylor — a psychologist — took the world from isolated mainframes running batch jobs to thousands of servers indexing the World Wide Web. His contribution to the Internet we know today was huge.
The world, and not just our little technical corner, is full of people like this – people who lead by pushing from the back, not pulling from the front. For the most part they are unsung heroes – but without them, those pulling from the front would be lost up some remote valley having forgotten to look at the map and taken a wrong turn while talking to the press.
Alta-Vista, how I miss you, google is just a pale imitation (on a good day).
Oh no… I am so very sorry to hear this. Bob was a one off, irreplaceable, his contributions to computing and just about all by way of computing so very, very undervalued. One of my all time heroes. Goodbye, Bob. Gone but never ever forgotten.
Thank you Bob for once again shining a light on the people that made the things we take for granted so often.
When I saw my news alert the other day that Taylor had died, I immediately recognized his picture – even after ageing – from Bob’s “Triumph of the Nerds” series and waited for Bob’s reaction. Thanks, Bob. I was reminded how far we’ve developed technologically this weekend while buying a new car. I bought my first car in 1975 and one of the first accessories I got was a CB radio. This weekend considering a used 2015 car, I decided I could do without the integrated GPS Navigation System because, you know, I could just use the mapping and direction apps on my phone.
Thank you, Bob, for documenting how much we owe to the digital pioneers like Bob Taylor, Doug Englebart, Bob Metcalfe, and so many others who aren’t so immediately recognizable as Steve, Steve, Bill and Paul.
A wonderful tribute and a beautiful trip down memory lane. Thank you for remembering!
Thanks for articulating so well the history and importance of a quiet unsung pioneer and visionary that so much changed our world for the better.
>more than Al Gore had a claim to being the Father of the Internet
Not setting the bar all that high.
@MikeN: Al Gore never claimed that he invented the Internet irregardless of how much right-wing wackos claim so.
.
From: http://www.snopes.com/quotes/internet.asp Someone had to make sure that funds were appropriated and the various legal frameworks need to also be created. The Internet had multiple “parents”.
.
Gore replied (in part):
During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet. I took the initiative in moving forward a whole range of initiatives that have proven to be important to our country’s economic growth and environmental protection, improvements in our educational system.
In context, Gore’s response (which employed the word “created,” not “invented”) was clear in meaning:
the vice president was not claiming that he “invented” the Internet in the sense of having designed or implemented it, but rather that he was one of the visionaries responsible for helping to bring it into being by fostering its development in an economic and legislative sense,
Whatever. Gore was elected to Congress in 1977, Internet was moving along without him. He made a few speeches, and now wanted credit for it. In the middle of a campaign, some Silicon Valley liberals even vouched for him.
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-39621198?ocid=global_bbccom_email_17042017_technology
Have to wonder who is the Bob Taylor of today? Will we have to wait 25 years to figure that out?
Some might call me pessimistic for saying (or writing) this, but I’m willing to suppose that there isn’t one. The next 25 years are unlikely to bring us a technology which is as far-reaching and pervasive in our everyday lives as computers and the Internet, meaning that there is no one today who is developing such a technology.
This makes sense. Someone who timetravels from his house in 1895 to 1955 would see all sorts of advances. From 1955 to 2015, would be about the same. First trip had cars that were the province of kings, airplane, telephone that he had read about, and so much more..
Interesting you would pick 1955, the year I learned how to solder, as a pivot point. Now, when my wife asks me “how did you do that”, I say “62 years experience”.
First one that comes to mind in Elon Musk.
.
PayPal, Tesla, Space X, Gigafactory.
.
While I’m sure big business will eventually dominate electric cars, he must get credit for at least making them seem cool and desirable.
.
Also his space adventures may come to nought in the long run but he’s delivering and making it seem exciting again.
.
Less sure on his battery adventures but he seems well ahead of the curve.
.
More of a promoter than Bob ever was but influential non the less.
I can’t get over how much people cheer just at the mention of Gigafactory(check out his announcement of dual motors). The whole thing is a cult.
He has already scammed California out of hundreds of millions with his fake fast battery swap station, and he continues to get sweetheart deals all over the country. SolarCity gives you the panels for free and then collects the subsidy and sells you the power.
Yes, you are quite correct. Of course Elon Musk didn’t write those rules, every other company operates under the same rules and competing industries such as petrochemicals get subsidies on a titanically greater scale. Arguably if government is subsidising something it’s because they want people to do more of it, so isn’t Musk doing exactly what society wants people to do?
But I expect you know all that perfectly well. Is it just that you’re against all subsidies, or do you have a specific issue with the ones Musk has taken advantage of?
I’ve heard it said that the following generations are not going to look on this era so benignly. We saw 1000 improvements in our lives, within living memory (even if you’re not all that old) without thinking too much about where it was leading — the surveillance state, all of our data being voluntarily surrendered and mined continually to figure out a way to make us spend 15 cents instead of 14 cents for a pound of salt. All of that information “protected” behind incredibly vulnerable security walls. It looks quite insane — how could anyone expose themselves to such risk just to save from having to reach into a wallet and pay $2 for a coffee? Why were laws protecting privacy willingly circumvented by the protected parties themselves surrendering everything so they could see their niece’s graduation photos (which nobody really had much trouble seeing before)?
Kudos to those who got the comments on the right track!
I too really enjoy Bob’s history of the these, the most interesting of times. Never has any technology rushed thru the population as quickly as computers and the internet.
I print these articles at times when pertinent and tuck them inside my copy of Accidental Empires.
Really hungering for a sequel to that book, Bob!
“Really hungering for a sequel to that book, Bob!”
.
Just don’t back it on Kickstarter…
Pioneering computer scientist Harry Huskey dies at 101
April 21st, 2011
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — One of the last surviving members of the team that created the pioneering ENIAC computer in the 1940s has died. Harry Huskey was 101.
The University of California-Santa Cruz says Huskey died April 9 at his home in the city. Huskey was a professor emeritus at the university.
Huskey was teaching mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania in the 1940s when he joined the ENIAC team. ENIAC made its public debut in Philadelphia in 1946 as one of the world’s first electronic computers. It weighed 30 tons and was 150 feet long.
Huskey later designed the Bendix G15 in the 1950s, which was billed as the first personal computer.
He taught at the University of California from 1954 to his retirement in 1986 at the age of 70.
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_OBIT_COMPUTER_PIONEER?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-04-21-11-26-26
@Ronc For those interested in the “speeds and feeds” of the G15, the computational registers were on a spinning magnetic drum while the RAM was based on vacuum tubes. Each bit of RAM consisted of two tubes and the related passive components on a plug in module. I’ve included a link to a picture of a module. And yes, all of that was required for one bit.
.
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2FE-OOFS3Fr5s%2Fmaxresdefault.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DE-OOFS3Fr5s&docid=Aoe4R78FqcOtBM&tbnid=UuLG_7KS93rQ9M%3A&vet=10ahUKEwia1Y_v5LjTAhXnyoMKHY4pAAcQMwhoKDowOg..i&w=1280&h=720&bih=752&biw=1400&q=bendix%20g15%20bit%20tube&ved=0ahUKEwia1Y_v5LjTAhXnyoMKHY4pAAcQMwhoKDowOg&iact=mrc&uact=8
here is a better link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-OOFS3Fr5s
