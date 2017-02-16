Remember the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan? I wrote about it at the time, here, here, here, here, and here, explaining that the accident was far worse than the public was being told and that it would take many decades — if ever — for the site to recover. Well it’s six years later and, if anything, the Fukushima situation is even worse. Far from being over, the nuclear meltdown is continuing, the public health nightmare increasing. Why aren’t we reading about this everywhere? Trump is so much more interesting, I guess.
“The radiation levels inside Japan’s damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor No. 2 have soared in recent weeks, reaching a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, a number experts have called “unimaginable”.”
That’s the most recent evidence. Click on it and you’ll find the original story underneath. What this means is there’s a puddle of molten uranium that has melted its way through the steel pressure vessel, through the reinforced concrete containment, through the reinforced concrete foundation of the nuclear facility, and is now working its way through whatever rock or soil lies underneath the foundation, dropping lower each day.
Remember the China Syndrome?
The danger here isn’t that molten uranium will make its way to the opposite side of the world because that’s impossible. Liquid uranium won’t flow uphill, so the furthest it could go is the center of the Earth’s core, which is probably a great place for nuclear disposal. The real problem is that these next hundreds or thousands of feet for the uranium to drop could well facilitate the transfer of radiation and radioactive materials into the environment. This is right by the sea, remember, where radioactive cooling water has been released continuously for six years already. If the molten uranium hits an underground aquifer, such a spread could get even worse.
Just in case you didn’t bother to read any of those old column links above, here’s why I am writing about this subject and why you should take me seriously. Back in 1979 I was hired by the White House to help investigate the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. My friend Robert Bishop, whom I consulted for this column, was the only American at Chernobyl.
There is no solution to the Fukushima problem, but there are a few things that can be done to mitigate this crisis, with the main one being what’s being called an ice wall, which you may have read about.
Yeah, like in Game of Thrones.
Liquid nitrogen is pumped underground to freeze a ring of soil around the power plant. The idea isn’t to somehow cool the molten uranium because that has its own source of heat that will last for a century or more. The point of the ice wall is to contain the poison while also minimizing incursion of water. Starve the puddle of water, the idea goes, and just let the uranium do its thing. Water is bad not just because it might carry radiation and radioactive materials away from the site and into the environment, water is bad because the uranium’s heat will turn it into hydrogen and oxygen which will then explode.
Why worry about such subterranean explosions? Think of it as fracking. Just as fracking uses explosions to release trapped natural gas, Fukushima-style fracking will fill the fractured rocks and their entrapped water with radioactivity.
Here’s the important bit: These new radiation numbers show the uranium puddle is on the move, downward — ever downward. To be even minimally effective the ice wall has to go preferably deeper than the puddle.
While the ice wall technique has been well publicized, its required depth hasn’t been.
I’ll guarantee you right here that the ice wall doesn’t go deeper — not even close — because that would cost more than the Japanese utility and government are willing to pay.
I’ll also guarantee you that 99.9 percent of the Japanese population doesn’t understand this danger.
One thing right off the bat…the radiation level has not soared over recent weeks. What actually happened is that people were able to move a radiation sensor much closer to the remains of the melted core than they had been able to do previously. Because the intensity of radiation increases the closer to the source you get (intensity from a source follows a distance squared relationship) then obviously if you can now move a radiation sensor closer to the source the level of radiation it measures will increase. This issue was actually clarified in the linked to article on the 14th Febraury, 2 days before this article was written. 🙁
Oh, OK. So it hasn’t soared but instead has been steady at (or dropping to?) “a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, a number experts have called “unimaginable”.” I guess that makes me feel better, right?? 🙂
It would be “unimaginable” for human exposure, which absolutely no one has in the cards. The speed of operation here is incredibly slow, which sadly gives people like Bob the opportunity to scaremonger with news THEY don’t want you to know about (but which was reported on practically hundreds or thousands of legitimate news sites a week ago). The reason is because no one has attempted — in history — the physical removal of melted fuel. In Chernobyl they’ve just built a series of boxes around it.
Fuel rod removal isn’t slated to begin until 2021 (maybe later now that the readings inside have turned out to be higher, which presents more danger for robots). It’s expected that the clean-up will take 20 to 40 years once it does start. There are people who probably haven’t been born who will work on the clean-up.
Yes, a person going inside would get a lethal dose almost instantly. No, no one is going inside for many years.
Ummm, no, it is about 240Sv/h. The 530 was a guess based on signal glitches in a video. Yes, 240 is still very high, But then you wouldn’t survive in an oven either.
It’s worse than that. Try the Pacific Ocean and the die off that’s happening because of this slow motion death machine. I posted a blurb about this in BRT. Scary doesn’t begin to address this very frightening scenario. Good post BTW.
There has been no effect on the Pacific ocean due to Fukushima radioactivity. If someone told you there was, they LIED to you.
What happens if another tsunami hits? Sayonara Japan?
Nope. At this point, even if all those tanks rupture, all that will happen is that Australian acceptable drinking water will be released into the ocean.
Thank you for writing about this. So I have a question or two: what happens to the rest of the world if this meltdown makes its way into the ocean and how soon could that happen. What are the chances over the next 100 years or so ? And in particular, how much of the Pacific ocean could be poisoned and how badly ?
Fear not, there is no more “meltdown”. And the passage into the oceans of old leaked radioisotopes has effectively been stopped.
Will your Kickstarter backers see the long promised Mineservers (or even a project update) before the U235 pooling there sees its first half-life?
Regrettably, this is not the first occasion on which the Japanese have preferred to sweep a problem under the carpet rather than face it.
It’s not just the Japanese government that hopes that problems will go away if you ignore them.
Please don’t lie. Ever since exPM Kan was removed from office, the situation has been, if anything, overly transparent. Of course, the MSM doesn’t tell you all the good news, happy news doesn’t sell. But boy will they massage the facts to tell a horror story, even if there isn’t one.
I want to believe. That Bob really was hired by the White House to help investigate the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. That he really does know people he casually name-drops like Robert Bishop, the only American at Chernobyl.
But now that we’ve seen how little Bob’s word and reputation as a writer mean to him, what are we to believe? OK, so now he’s making guarantees! Are we to assume those are somehow more trustworthy than promises? It’s a money-back guarantee, right? Worth exactly its price.
98 days since the last update.
37 days since the last promise of "more on that in a few days".
I want to believe that I can go back to reading and commenting on the articles like before instead of being distracted with all this other business, but the longer this goes unaddressed article after article after article, the harder I'm finding it.
You’re mistaking disappointment for anger. And it’s really unhealthy to go around telling other people you don’t even know what they “need” to do. Why should I fear for my soul? I’m not the one who took other people’s money and delivered nothing but broken promises and now won’t even talk to them about what happened to it.
That's because you have to believe that Bob is Bob (he's not), and that Mark Stephens (who Bob really is) was more than a communications guy on a huge task force that investigated 3-M-I. Mark was there, he wrote a book about it that you can find on Amazon, and he was a part of the Public's Right To Information task force put together to investigate 3MI. I'm not saying he's not qualified, I don't know. But in the area of fake news and disinformation, Bob (nee Mark) really should come clear more about exactly how MUCH he was involved in 3MI and what makes him qualified to make such statement.
I always knew Cringely was a pen-name, but it's interesting the things that have come to light in the aftermath of the miner-server debacle, like a claim to an advanced degree the university says they never issued because he didn't complete the required work (sounds familiar, no?).
.
Your comment is interesting because he never has been clear about his role in the TMI investigation (at least not here – I haven’t read his book). He just throws out there that he was “hired by the White House to help investigate the nuclear accident” and claims friendship with “the only American at Chernobyl”, leaving it to the reader to assume expertise that on reflection seems clear he probably does not possess, at least not to the degree one might assume based on those inputs. Some of his comments on the current Fukushima situation aren’t doing anything to inspire my confidence, though I lack the expertise to judge his in this area.
.
Seeing these manipulation techniques in action makes one wonder what his consulting clients get for their money, doesn’t it? Miner-Server backers can take heart that they probably aren’t the only ones taken in by the bs, and their losses are likely minuscule by comparison, for what that’s worth.
Within the original story, to which Bob referred, updated to 2/14: “But the good news is that they say the radiation is safely contained within the reactor, so there’s no risk to the greater population.” Note the phrase “NO RISK”.
And…. the disintegration of Bob Cringely’s reputation continues.
.
Not only has he dismissed the people who gave him money to fund his kids’ MineServer project, he can’t even be bothered to get the name of the Fukushima reactor correct.
.
I guess that’s what passes for “journalism” these days.
.
Nice suit, Bob. Too bad that’s the only thing you’ve got going for you at this point.
A few clarifications are in order, I think. Nothing in the report is good news, but we should strive for understanding and accuracy. The article Bob is using here is…less than helpful.
First, a Sievert is not a measure of radiation, but a measure of the effect of radiation on the human body. The Sievert, in particular, is problematic to use in this circumstance. The formula for determining Sievert level has seven different inputs, so it’s subject to large swings if multiple inputs are incorrect. Why not just give the current ionizing radiation exposure level? And adding this potential type of error with the known problems with the method used for determining the radiation level (30% +/-) makes the measurement suspect.
Second, and most annoying to me, is Bob’s conclusion that uranium has escaped the facility and is on it’s way down. If that 530 Sievert reading is accurate then the vessel may have a breach. Given that the reading was taken near the reactor entrance, which is below the pressure vessel, a breach of the vessel could explain that level of potential biological damage.But given how high the reading is, it seems more likely that the uranium, if it has breached, has instead not escaped the reinforced concrete of the primary containment area.
Third, this scream-and-panic reading was taken inside the primary containment area. The area designed to contain the uranium in case of disaster. If we can confirm a breach exists – and the IAEA should be moving heaven and earth to do so – then decisive action should be taken to stop it.I’m in favor of the US simply buying Japan one of the large tunnel digging machines, a fast one.
I am not attempting to minimize the impact of this. Given the imagery of the hole in the grating under the pressure vessel, it’s likely that the vessel has been breached. If that happened, a breach of the containment area is certainly possible. Without details of the construction it’s difficult to say. I would very much like to see the rest of the pictures the probe took of that area. If there was a hole in the grating, was there one above it, in the pressure vessel itself?
And most importantly, is there one in the ground beneath the location of the grating hole?
If you want to contact Bob about mineserver, why don’t you try his phone number here on the about page? Not sure if it works or not.
The levels haven’t “soared” to 530Sv/h. 530Sv/h is what had been measured directly next to the fuel rods for the first time, because all previous robots failed to get close due to high radiation levels. Hence, the article is just another uneducated guess based on the wrong premise.
Please do at least some research before posting.
The 530 number was an estimate from video glitches. When they measured it the value turned out to be more like 240.
Given what the Trump administration is endevoring to do to the environment, repealing laws limited stream pollution and wildlife protection, America will make Fukishima look like a nature preserve.
Michael McGuire, 🙁
Trump has not repealed any environmental laws, only a regulation passed in December 2016 by the lame duck Obama administration that was never voted on by Congress. Congress then elected to overrule this regulation, and Trump signed it. So Trump returned the laws to the state they were in for 99% of the time Obama was President.
And another ejit that won’t let facts stand in the way of spreading his fears. There is no breach, the core is not leaking to the environment. a new sensor got placed closer to the source and it gave a higher reading.
The fukushima incident was very serious indeed, but it is dwarfed by the Tsunami that caused it. It is also dwarfed by the number of people that die each year due to coal plant pollution or indirect global warming effects.
Up to the “very serious indeed” I was with you 100%.
And yes, it has been serious, but nowhere near the disaster the Anti-NuPow parrots keep harping on about.
I would like to think that Bob wrote this story before the referenced website updated their story with the fact that there had never been a reading taken this close to the problem area.
The whole in the grating is a different story though and to quote Ron “the IAEA should be moving heaven and earth…..”
They need to get to the bottom of this
Yellow journalism at it’s finest…
As other posters have mentioned the referenced sensationalist article has been updated, and no other sites are reporting similar claims…
Rereading the old articles you wrote on this topic, you are the boy who cried wolf. Or perhaps as the old finance saying goes ‘the man who correctly predicted 9 of the last 5 recessions’
I think PBS’s NOVA did a show about it recently. Personally I doubt it will work and even if it does how long will it have to be maintained? I for one welcome our Godzilla overlord.
You have a typo unless it’s intentional. It’s Fukushima, not Fukishima. Very apparent and bad mistake..
It’s good to see the derailers are out in force whether they be minecraft or nuclear apologists. The plain truth is Fukushima will never be ‘cleaned up’ because we simply don’t have the technology to do so. The best we can hope for is entombment (above and below ground) of the not one, not two, but three reactors that melted down. And for how long? One hundred years? Two hundred? No, make that probably thousands of years. Let’s place odds, right now, that all of this will have a happy ending.
False, simply wrong. The Fukushima Dai-Ichi NPP lower shelf (where units 1 thru 4 rest) will be cleaned up to US green-fields equivalent in about 35 more years. There are MANY ways to do it and plenty of time to investigate and decide which way to go.
Read thru Cringelys articles on Fukushima and you will see many more predictions that didn’t happen.
One thing I noticed reading through those articles, he could spell "Fukushima" before the amnesia event that made him forget all about stuff like commitments and responsibility.
Fuk u SH I’m a…
“Back in 1979 I was hired by the White House to help investigate the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island.”
This is crap. It’s a distortion of truth, like this whole article.
Bob is a journalist, not a physicist or engineer. As a tech journalist, he reported on the investigation into Three Mile Island. He wasn’t doing any investigating himself.
He makes it sound like the White House called on him specifically. “Mr. President, there is a desperate situation! What shall we do?” “Quick, call Bob Cringely. He will save the day!” No… more like a junior official said, “Phone up a few tech publications, and get them each to send a journalist to cover the story.” So somebody phoned up InfoWorld, and everybody else there was busy, so they sent Bob along.
I looked up the controversy about Bob Cringely (Mark Stephens) falsely claiming that he had been a professor at Stanford. It was revealed in 1998 that he was only a teaching assistant there.
Okay, so he exaggerated a bit, but you’d think after it became public he would have stopped doing it. However, on this blog in the past few years he has several times continued to make misleading statements. He keeps referring to his teaching at Stanford in a way that deliberately gives the misleading impression that he was a professor there, while carefully not quite saying that.
“Thirty years ago I was teaching at Stanford University.”
“…at Stanford where my students used to chase me back to my office after class”
“… much of the reporting staff had been students of mine at Stanford the year before.”
“The reporters who worked for me had been my journalism students the year before at Stanford University.”
Like some others here, I have been following Cringely for years. But I’ve now reached a point where I’ve totally lost faith in him.
This highly inaccurate tabloid-style article on Fukushima is the last straw for me. If I visit this blog again, it will be out of curiosity to see the downward path of an aging fantasist and self-publicist, not to read what he has to say.
It’s all there in The Stanford Daily archive:
Robert X. Cringely, a best-selling author, PBS television personality and Silicon Valley pundit, has been passing himself off as a former Stanford professor and doctoral degree recipient for years. Records in the Registrar’s Office and the Communication Department indicate, however, that Cringely— who used his given name, Mark Stephens, while at Stanford — never held a title more prestigious than teaching assistant. Cringely completed his master’s degree in September 1979 but never received any higher degree.
.
When asked about his connections to Stanford and his claims to have been a professor here, Cringely told the Daily yesterday that he would be happy to show his diploma but felt it unnecessary. “I don’t care about this, and why should I bother to show you my diploma?” Cringely said. “I worked for 31 years as a reporter and I don’t care about your story.” Later, however, he released a statement in which he apologized to the “faculty, students and administration of Stanford University.”
“[A] new fact has now become painfully clear to me: you don’t say you have the Ph.D unless you REALLY have the Ph.D,” Cringely said. “Moreover, I should have finished the work. And if Stanford will allow me to, I will.”
.
Uh-Huh. Did he ever finish that work he says should have and would if allowed? Has he ever finished ANY project? Where is the moonshot, the SIDS monitor, the tin-foil hard drive, the miner-servers, and all the others? At this point about all I’m willing to take him at his word about is having been fired from every job he’s ever held. That makes perfect sense to me.
Bob, I don’t know you but you are so retarded in this post, you should, for your own sake and reputation, take it down. ASAP. Utter ignorance. Stupidity. Blazing.
Bob seems to be actively destroying his own reputation, apparently intentionally. For those of us who have read him for decades, it’s absolutely fascinating!
Pretty bad article. No one has died because of Fukushima related radiation, and it is unlikely that anyone ever will. Pacific fish is perfectly safe to eat. Please stop spreading lies.
What a lame article – mostly ignorant FUD.
Just proves that everyone is an idiot outside their area of expertise.
Sorry, but there is just too much false information in the first paragraph to continue.
If you think things are worse today than right after the accident you are basically ignorant of the situation. In the first month they put about 30Pq of radioactivity into the ocean. In the last 5 months they have put almost none.
The crowd sources “SafeCast” system proves that the activity around Fukushima is going down steadily. Take a minute to learn some facts before waving your fear-baton at people.
OMG! Cringely is having a meltdown! He’s going to blow I tell you! The China Syndrome lives. Quick, to the hatches! His very logic is disintegrating before our eyes.
Take a chill pill Bob. The real story: http://tinyurl.com/jokcdzd
Another ignorant sod who figures he must spread his ignorance all over the internet.
I believe Trump is considering making Bob head of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission…
After all, he single-handedly prevented the core at Three Mile Island from sinking through the earth to China. 😀
On Bob’s “about” page one can read
“It’s not that he is so smart, but his friends are smart.”
Well, in this case maybe Bob should check with other friends, the text is full of misunderstandings and incorrect statements. Whether they are deliberate or out of ignorance is not clear, but the outcome is not very helpful for anybody concerned about the status in Fukushima and potential consequences from it.
Here are links to some texts that will give better perspective than given by Bob.
http://blog.safecast.org/2017/02/no-radiation-levels-at-fukushima-daiichi-are-not-rising/
http://www.analys.se/engelska/publications/fukushima-the-first-observations-inside-reactor-2/
Wow, from all the smearing of Bob going on, you would think he had said something bad about Trump.
If you look at the pictures, you can see for yourself most of what Bob said is true. There is greenish/yellow melted uranium all over the warped and twisted metal of the grating. You can see the hole in the grating under the reactor. http://photo.tepco.co.jp/library/170202_01/170202_01.jpg
All they need now are some photos looking down the hole in the grating to image the path the melted uranium took heading downwards out of the containment vessels.