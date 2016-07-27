A few weeks ago I published a column here about online journalism. You may remember it from the picture of Jerry Seinfeld which I am using again here. While I have many readers in China, my work isn’t normally distributed there so I was surprised when a reader told me that column had been translated almost in its entirety and republished on a Chinese web site. How should I feel about this?
I might be flattered or I might be angry. Certainly the translation was not authorized by me and I received no payment for it. It goes far beyond the 250 word excerpt that is the day-to-day definition of Fair Use so it is a copyright violation. But the worst part, if Google Translate is to be believed, is that it doesn’t represent very well the ideas I was trying to present. Yet, having used my name and attributed the work to me, they are claiming this is what I wrote.
Is it? Not willing to accept Google Translate, I’d like one or more of my regular Chinese readers to have a look at the Chinese column and let us know your opinion of the translation. Please share your comments below.
Did I really write this? “Online news is rubbish,” saying it is easy, but there will always be some “junk news”, before we call the “fast-food news.” Previous “news fast food” and are now “junk news” The only difference is that the latter now joined analyzed.”
I know my writing is not easy to translate. I used to write a column for ASCII Magazine in Japan and my translator there said I gave her the most difficulty.
My only other experience of being published in China (other than the Mandarin and Cantonese translations of my book Accidental Empires) was actually writing English, though in China. I spent the summer of 1982 working in Beijing as an editor at China Daily, back then China’s only English language newspaper.
If you have visited Beijing this century you wouldn’t recognize the Beijing of 1982. I was convinced for awhile that I was the tallest man in China.
The reporters who worked for me had been my journalism students the year before at Stanford University. China was wary of allowing western publications into the country yet felt the need to supply news to tourists (there weren’t many) and business travelers, so China Daily was born. The founding editor, who was a Chinese native, had graduated in the same class as my mother from the University of Missouri in 1944.
Most of my Chinese students had been imprisoned during the Cultural Revolution. Some of them had to first build their prisons in the countryside then stayed in them for up to nine years. After that period ended with the fall of the Gang of Four, my students reentered society, eventually becoming teachers of English. Since there was no journalistic tradition in Communist China comparable to the West, the Chinese government decided to turn English teachers into journalists.
They were all very smart and journalism was easy for my Chinese students once I got them to overcome their fear of offending. Since we were writing for an English-speaking audience I also had to fight against a Chinese style they likened to a spiral that kind of wandered into the story leaving almost all details for the very end — the exact opposite of western news writing.
What my Chinese students found to be a real challenge was learning to drive. Despite their Stanford education, what they all valued far more was returning to China with a California driver’s license. At that time nearly all Chinese drivers were in the military so to be a civilian who could drive a car, well that was a big deal — far bigger than being a reporter.
Somehow I doubt that news.163.com (the Chinese web site) will translate this column.
Wow, your mother and the founding editor of China Daily both graduated from Mizzou? Very cool. My son just graduated this year. They have one of the best journalism schools in the nation, and I believe it was actually THE first journalism school anywhere, period. I went to the branch of UM at Rolla for my Comp Sci degree, which along with the Engineering school are some of the best at a public University in the US, especially for the money.
Mizzou’s J-School is very interesting and very unique. We took our kid to 4 schools before settling on Mizzou. It has a very strong experiential learning program. In most schools you will see lots of classrooms, lecture halls, and offices. Mizzou’s is full of technology labs, editing facilities, and an amazing amount of check-out equipment. The sad thing is Mizzou probably graduates more journalists each year than there are people who work in journalism. Their students are taught how to run a successful newspaper in modern times, yet very few papers are willing to change. And finally the state of journalism in the media today is in pretty bad shape. I would like to see more (non-journalism) degree programs adopt experiential learning programs.
After what happened with the football players and the hoax on campus about hate crimes, the journalism school isn’t looking so good. One of their assistant professors tried to get a student journalist ejected from reporting on a protest. She did eventually get fired though.
A complaint about copyright violation against the chinese ? And you expect them to Apologize ?
If you read TFA, he isn’t complaining. If he does, it might simply be to get a better translation up rather than to remove the piece.
I have found Google translate rates a fail.
My daughter’s friend depended on Google Translate for an English to Hawaiian translation for a tattoo.
Needless to say she is stuck with a big mistake
(Compare Google Translate to the official University of Hawaii dictionary)
I’ve read it in English. It was free and I did not pay anything.
Just because something is provided to you free, doesn’t mean you automatically have a legal or moral right to copy it or to publish a translation. The terms of use are clear.
My observation : Yandex’s (Russian Google) edge comes from NLP (Natural Language Processing). Russian is highly regular and the classics are accessible to intermediate reader because of this. Orlov, himself a computational linguist besides being a systems engineer, explains it better.
Google gave up on the NLP and just went with BIG DATA approach. With irregular English it is may be the only bet in the face of massive crowdsourced corpus.
I am a Chinese from mainland living in US for over 15 years. My English is not super proficient but I feel the translation in the Chinese post is reasonably accurate with respect to your original post.
That being said I am also upset and feel shamed that they translated and posted your blog without your consent.
A good translation… that’s good news…
Now I wonder who would get in more trouble if Bob now took their translation and sold it to a Chinese tech site?
Lin, your English is perfect. Thanks
Look at the bright side. You may sell a whole lot more copies of your IBM book!
Hi Bob, I am intrigued by your comment towards the end about the “spiral” writing style. Is there a description of this, somewhere?
Jason, take a look at this article: http://escholarship.org/uc/item/2s39w33c.
The spiral writing style sounds very much like mainstream journalism that you’d find in, say, your local newspaper or maybe Wired. After the headline, you start off with an anecdote describing a day in the life of someone affected by the event. You then maybe move on to a couple of “man in the street” opinions before actually getting into the detail of what actually happened. In fact, I’ve developed the habit of scanning “standard” journalism in reverse to see if the detail is anything of interest.
It sounds similar to what journalism students who had read Hunter Thompson would do back in the ’80s when I was in school (and aspiring to have the freedom to do that).
It also sounds like blogs.
“在线新闻都是垃圾”这话说起来容易，但总会有那么一些“垃圾新闻”，以前我们称之为“快餐新闻”。以前的“快餐新闻”和现在的“垃圾新闻”唯一的不同就是，后者现在开始加入分析了。
I am Chinese. The following is my translation about that paragraph:
It is easy to say “All online news is junk”; but there is always some junk news, which we called “fast food news” in the past. The only difference between previous “fast food news” and present “junk news” is that the latter has included some analysis now.
I don’t quite understand the meaning of first sentence even in Chinese.
I can understand your anger. When I was a little boy thirty years ago, there was no the conception of “intellectual property” in Chinese law. People didn’t take it seriously. Although it has gradually changed, this phenomenon is still quite common. No doubt, it is a kind of theft. Unfortunately due to the inefficiency and faultiness of Chinese law enforcement, it is difficult to be punished, especially for cyber media.
