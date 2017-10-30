The past couple weeks have been a huge adventure for my family and me as we ran from the Santa Rosa fires. We spent the first week on the Mendocino coast where there are no computer stores. You can get a computer fixed, but can’t buy a new one in Gualala, Mendocino, or Ft. Bragg. So I bought an ancient IBM ThinkPad from MacDaddy Computer Repair only to learn that it wouldn’t produce text I could read. Hence the delay in filing this column — the first of two on the current state of cloud computing. The second column will appear sometime before Thursday when I have scheduled cataract surgery on both eyes. Provided nothing goes horribly wrong I should be back driving and flying next week and will address at that time what my old friend Adam Dorrell calls “the Mineserver Jihad.”
Between technology waves there is always a tipping point. It’s not that moment when the new tech becomes dominant but the moment when that dominance becomes clearly inevitable. For cloud computing I think the tipping point arrived a month ago. That future is now.
This is a big deal. My count of technical waves in computing may not agree with yours but I see (1) batch computing giving way to (2) timesharing which gave way to (3) personal computers which gained (4) graphical user interfaces, then became (5) networked Internet computers and (6) mobile computers embodied in smartphones and tablets, and now we have (7) the cloud. This seventh generation of computing will, within 3-5 years, absorb the vast majority of the approximately $1 trillion we spend in the USA each year on IT.
If I am correct, your PC three years from now won’t be a PC at all but a PC-shaped chunk of cloud accessed through many types of devices. The desktop PC itself is almost dead except for gamers.
What happened a month ago to make this inevitable was VMware announced a new product called VMware Workspace ONE App Express. App Express would appear to be a way to deliver Windows apps that run on a server under VMware’s Workspace ONE architecture except I’m pretty sure it’s not that at all.
App Express is VMware in name only. The service, which runs now on Amazon’s cloud, shortly on Microsoft’s cloud and inevitably on Google’s cloud, actually comes from a company called Frame (formerly Mainframe2). It’s a cloud-native implementation that pays lip service to VMware in its branding but is otherwise all Frame. App Express is the product VMware would build if it weren’t, well, VMware and otherwise attached predominantly to on-premises server app delivery.
Why would VMware turn to a startup like Frame to truly cloudify its app delivery? I can think of three reasons: 1) VMware, for all its technological smarts, couldn’t build App Express on their own; 2) partnering with Frame is a quick, safe, and relatively cheap way to beat VMware competitors in offering a cloud-native solution, and; 3) App Express will eventually destroy Citrix Systems, a direct VMware competitor that at this point probably wishes it was the company to have cut the deal with Frame.
It is very hard for computer and software companies to dominate multiple waves of computing. IBM did it in batch and timesharing but not since. Yes, they defined the PC business but never really made much profit from it. One characteristic of dominant companies is high profits.
Microsoft dominated character-based PCs and then graphical PCs using Windows, so they managed to bridge two waves, but they failed miserably in smartphones. Microsoft is, however, determined to be a winner as a cloud service provider and is spending tens of billions to make that happen.
VMware and Citrix have vied for dominance in the on-premises Virtual Desktop Interface (VDI) market for delivering desktops to thin client computers, but neither has until now fully embraced the cloud. They use the word cloud a lot, but that doesn’t mean much. Legacy IT firms that are making a lot of money from old technology tend to embrace new trends first through marketing, primarily by renaming their old stuff to make it look like new stuff, which it often really isn’t.
It’s only when their very existence is threatened that legacy vendors get serious about future technologies, giving startups an edge in the short term. The legacy suppliers are typically lulled by the idea that they could, at any time, simply whip out the big checkbook and solve their problem by buying ahead of the new technology wave. That technique always seemed to work for Cisco Systems, but VMware and Citrix aren’t Cisco.
The advantage for now would seem to lie with VMware, though that’s no guarantee of eventual dominance just a good head start. Frankly, I think they just got lucky.
Tipping points don’t inevitably come. Sometimes we think some new trend is going to define the future and it doesn’t. Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the Next Big Thing back in the 1980s but didn’t really deliver for another 30 years because we grossly under-estimated the required computing power. Running Moore’s Law in reverse we can see that one dollar’s worth of computing today cost $1,024,576 back in 1987. How could they (not we — I was around back then and even had this gig, but I wasn’t that stupid and have the clippings to prove it), how could they have been so far off in their estimates? What failed was we defined AI back then as encapsulating knowledge we already had while AI today mainly means generating whole new data-driven understandings of how the world really works.
We were right about the potential of the work but wrong about what it would be used for.
Cloud computing is here to stay. Security breaches are pushing customers of all types toward virtual desktop deployments. A titanic struggle between cloud service vendors is driving the service capability up by adding things like virtual Graphical Processing Units (GPUs) while simultaneously lowering prices. Amazon, Google and Microsoft will each pay whatever it takes to be cloud competitive. And for those companies, whatever it takes is a very big number.
Other beneficiaries of the cloud era will be startups like Frame that came along at just the right moment with the proper bit of tech to do what couldn’t be done before —replacing an engineering workstation wth a Chromebook.
And the ultimate proof is VMware’s bold adoption of cloud-native code even though it was Not Invented Here. It could just as easily have been Citrix, but it wasn’t.
Someone has to be the winner.
I view “cloud computing” as a sort of corporate IQ test.
“Hey, let’s move all our business-critical information and app servers off to some third party, where we’ll have latency issues and utter dependence on both the third party and the phone company/ISP. What could possibly go wrong?”
Companies have been depending on IBM and Microsoft for decades now. Nothing is changing.
Good insight – and good luck next Thursday, My cataract operation was 18 months ago in the UK – but in June it went wrong and a film developed on the back of the lens – 90 second YAG laser session fixed that last week – so all good again.
glad it’s better. my doc said there is always a chance that the back of the lens pocket will cloud up with all that clean bright hot light coming through the new lens, a secondary cataract. it’s a new illness, and the laser almost always cleans that up. there could be another recurrence, but that’s rare indeed, and cause for another zap.
glad to have you back, good luck on Thursday. awshit rates on cataract surgery are very low.
IMPHO cloud computing is #1 with a coat of Turtle Wax. your access device begs the almighty Operator to run your task. the almighty Operator, since you passed Radius login, queues it up, and pushes the “printout” back. being this is interactive computing, repeat until SigOther or pet peeing on the documents you have to hand out in a meeting tomorrow makes you end the session.
less messy than boxes of cards, and you don’t feel like dying if you drop a box. otherwise, show me the difference. somebody else owns the facilities, information, and you’re paying them to come whine at the door.
Everything old is new again!
Looking forward to hearing your state of the union address come next week. I think everyone from both sides is at this point.
Cloud computing requires speedy internet access and that’s still a long way off for large areas of the US and the world. Sure, I could have some security risks on the desktop but if someone gets into the Cloud data then they own everything.
Essentially, if you store anything in the Cloud, then the government has automatic access to it and the Cloud Provider is legally forbidden to tell you that the government is reading everything – most of the time this is a “risk” that we can live with but imagine the discussions today if the two major parties in the USA stored all their data in the Cloud … did the Russians access it, did the Democrats access the Republican election tactics, did someone hack the Democrat Cloud and pass the data to Wikileaks? The possibilities would be mind-boggling …
I wish you the best of luck with your operation!
Here, for what it’s worth, is my take on the cloud and why I won’t ever use it. 1. MegaCloud Inc offers its wonderful cloud service at rock-bottom prices, waits until it has millions of clients and then doubles, triples or more its prices. Pay up or lose all your stuff. 2. MegaCloud’s bean counters decide it isn’t as profitable as forecast and pull the plug without warning. 3. MegaCloud says your data are safe from hackers, your own and certain foreign governments and even from your competitors. But can you be really sure? 4. MegaCloud miscalculated its power and cooling needs and its systems keep failing. Inevitably, this happens just when you really need access to your stuff. 5. Workers down the street stick a shovel or a backhoe through the cable connecting you to the rest of the world. Inevitably, this happens just when you really need access to your stuff.
If the answer is to make a local backup of everything, then why bother with the cloud at all?
Oh, and the long-heralded death of the desktop doesn’t seem likely to happen soon. A client of mine, a large civil engineering company, has 35,000 (yes, thirty-five thousand) desktops. its IT head told me that desktops are now so reliable that they changed from renewals every three years to renewals every five years. Pretty soon they’ll be in the market for replacements (and no way are they going to put their road, bridge, dam and railroad designs on any cloud).
There’s cutthroat competition between cloud providers, so no scope for them to raise prices, in fact prices have been falling consistently for over a decade. Any connected infrastructure can have outages, what if your company connection goes down? It happens, but cloud platforms have a pretty decent track record overall on this. It’s not some new thing nobody has ever done before.
I’m a bit skeptical about virtual desktops and virtual apps like this. I can see use cases for sure. There is some software I can’t afford a license to, but if it could pick up files from Dropbox and I could run it on demand I might just do so. I’m thinking about things like inDesign, QBase, even Word which I rarely use but do need now and then. Even owning a powerful PC, being able to access them on demand could be handy.
if MegaCloud gives a rip, they will be double-homed. if they give two rips, each of their centers will be fed from separate ducts from separate directions, from different sides of the building, and ideally from different providers out of different central offices. that engineering costs big money. but that’s how you protect against backhoe fade. as one international airline I am familiar with learned to their chagrin.
Important stuff first. Bob I hope your surgery goes well and you are back to seeing again.
On your cloud argument I think you sound like Larry Ellison who many years ago predicted the death of the PC for the network computer. I think the argument is still bunk.
Reason one is latency. I have experimented with Amazon Workspaces and they can work OK but it really depends the hops from your ISP to AWS. Many times it is just too slow to be productive when using something like Word.
Businesses still need to trust the Cloud (I do not) for holding their key data. I’m talking about lots of terabytes of transactional data, images, and the such. Then it must perform and not like many clunky SaaS implementations. For some reason we believe that Enterprise IT should run slower now.
Finally, hardware remains cheap and does internal network bandwidth. I cannot get inexpensive 10GB to AWS and many businesses remain single location entities with a few remote workers.
I get that we all have iPhone apps using Cloud services – makes sense. Using DropBox for some home files also makes sense. But I will always want a rich application on my device for heavy work and the Mac/PC does that for me and Corporations.
So I’m happy to place a steak dinner bet on this prediction…
Again – best with your surgery.
Good luck in surgery Bob.
Have to assume you had everything backed up in the cloud and offsite being the professional you are.
Look forward to your next update on the Minecraft adventure, but suspect it went up in smoke.
Best,
Mark
Back in 1996, Larry Ellison with Oracle and Sun Microsystems and IBM and other partners implemented the idea of a “thin client” networked computer. It never achieved widespread adoption. It is an old idea that was ahead of its time, most likely because of the long latency of the internet and speed. Here we are in 2017 and the cloud is the latest attempt and implementing the thin client. Nowadays the internet is fast enough for “real-time” video etc… and it will only get faster in the future. The thin-client is here.
I suspect Bob’s view is due to his living in an area with one of the best ISPs in the US. Meanwhile, many of the rest of us are bystanders in the ongoing bandwidth wars, waiting for &%$NO CARRIER
business of the “let’s fly to Antigua for the quarterly senior management meeting” get the bandwidth, and they are the primary users of cloud computing. businesses of the “walk down to Billy’s Hardware and get another couple chairs, a client is coming” size are the ones getting hurt.