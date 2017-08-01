We’re just a blind man and an 11 year-old boy, but Fallon and I have been learning a lot about North Korean ballistic missiles and the news is sobering for a world already in crisis. Not only does North Korea have missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, that has been a well known fact in intelligence circles (not just at our house) since early 2016. The North Koreans probably have a 10-20 kiloton nuclear device of deliverable size and even if they don’t it’s easy to send a dirty bomb instead. Our capability for monitoring such activity from space isn’t as good as we’d like or even as good as we already claim. Oh, and we have a reckless President who likes to make threats and might see war as a useful distraction at this point in his Presidency.
Uh-oh.
Yes, there was an impressive North Korean ICBM test last Friday but the news that has been flying overhead since February 2016 comes in the form of two North Korean satellites, each weighing approximately 100 kg. The rockets that launched those satellites were based on an ICBM. They add a third stage to reach orbit. The weight of that third stage and the 100 kg satellite is likely the same or more than the reputed 500 kg North Korean warhead that would be normally delivered by a two-stage ICBM. So the evidence has been with us for more than a year, which suggests that U.S. estimates that North Korea was a decade away from such capability were most likely diplomatic bluster.
There have been several reports that North Korea has a 500 kg nuclear device that would fit on its ICBM. Maybe they do, maybe they don’t, but the truth is that it probably doesn’t matter under the current circumstances. This Nagasaki-scale device, if it exists, would be capable of taking the heart out of a pretty big city. But North Korea could build, say, a 300 kg dirty bomb — a conventional explosive in a radioactive casing intended to kill people through radiation exposure and fallout. Such a dirty bomb could also take out the heart of a city, doing comparable damage to lives, if not to infrastructure.
North Korea is reputed to have at most 20 nukes, but they could build dirty bombs in far greater numbers. And by making them weigh less (say 300 kg instead of 500 kg) they could hit deeper into the U.S. mainland.
The North Korean ICBMs have mobile launchers (made in China!) so they can be dispersed around the country. Let’s say between real nukes, dirty bombs, and conventional explosive decoys there are eventually 100 ICBMs in more or less continuous motion on North Korean roads. What are the chances that all 100 devices could be neutralized with cruise missiles or some other advanced U.S. weapons? A few would avoid detection or intervention and the anti-missile batteries in South Korea and Japan might miss some or be simply overwhelmed by numbers.
Three weeks ago there was a New York Times story that explained pretty well the difficulties involved in detecting and killing such mobile ICBMs. That wasn’t fake news. But it also wasn’t completely correct. The very hopeful idea that cubesats will shortly be using radar to detect mobile launchers is just plain wrong according to experts I know who tell me that Capella Space is unlikely to launch their first radar cubesat this year (the first launch was originally scheduled for 2016) and has no viable plan for the hourly observations required for the system to be effective.
There will always be readers who prefer shared ignorance to knowledge. They’ll say I’m wrong or that I shouldn’t be sharing these conclusions for reasons of national security. But if a blind man and an 11 year-old boy can figure this out, how many intelligence agencies and nations are still in the dark? None of them. If Fallon and I can Google our way to these conclusions so can anyone else.
The 38 North web site brings us an analysis of last Friday’s launch that says North Korea may know how to launch an ICBM but that doesn’t mean they can hit a target, since Friday’s device seems to have come apart in the air shortly before landing in the sea according to analysis of NHK weather camera footage that happened to catch the last seconds of the flight. This report feels false to Fallon and me. It’s not that the payload didn’t disintegrate (that may well have been the case) but it doesn’t follow from this that North Korea can’t put an intact warhead near the target.
In order to demonstrate its missile capability without hitting Japan or any other country, the parabolic trajectory in Friday’s test was very high, reaching 1741 miles above the Earth. At that point the missile and its presumed dummy warhead headed back to Earth, accelerating with gravity in a vacuum to a speed far greater than they would ever reach on the way to a military target. ICBMs coast most of their way to the target, which means they are decelerating from rocket flameout on a much shallower arc until the final pitch-down acceleration which takes place about 750 miles above the Earth. This apples-and-oranges comparison proves the ICBM had enough performance to reach the U.S. mainland but says nothing at all meaningful about its reentry heat shielding capability.
Which brings us to policy implications and both diplomatic and military options. North Korea has plausible strike capability. No military defense is 100 percent effective. If the situation comes down to a North Korean attack at least one of those ICBMs is likely to sneak through, which is one more than any American President will tolerate. So we have not just a crisis, but a crisis that is almost assured to lead to some kind of military engagement.
President Trump is said to have asked his intelligence briefers during the campaign why America would have nuclear weapon and not use them? I am not making this up. We can hope he is better informed today, but I think we can generally say the President is not above occasional back-sliding and rash behavior.
Maybe he’ll conduct a preemptive strike, sending cruise missiles against likely launcher locations. He won’t get them all and to think that North Korea will be cowed by such a show of force is naive. More likely, once the cruise missiles start hitting their targets, they’ll just launch the remaining ICBMs toward the USA.
There has to be a better solution. What are your ideas?
Bomb the families of the enablers in Pakistan. THEN watch it all unfurl.
good thoughts but you don’t discuss the deterrant value of a retaliatory strike – it wouldn’t be pretty, I assume, given our capabilities. Not a wished for scenario, but it has to have some weight in the equation….
Yes. In matters of technology Bob often refers to Moore’s law. Yet there’s another principle that dates back to the 50s, called M.A.D.: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mutual_assured_destruction . That principle assumes a “fair fight”, that both sides can destroy each other. But in the case of North Korea, the balance of power strongly favors the US, based on things like geographical area and defense capabilities, so North Korea’s motivation to avoid war should be much stronger than ours.
Not to mention North Korea could always sell a bomb to Iran. If Iran were to bomb Israel, Netanyahu would undoubtedly retaliate and it would be all over.
Well fudge, way to take the wind out of my sails… Just as humanity gets closer to some of the biggest breakthroughs imaginable, the spoiled brats with the big toys are going to ruin it for the rest of us.
I’d say “Why don’t we get a say in the matter?” but apparently we had a say back in November…and we failed! Nice knowing you all.
Read this: https://chimericana.blogspot.ca/2017/08/how-to-deal-with-north-korea.html
How about swapping Taiwan for North Korea?
If we (the US) told the Chinese we’d let them invade Taiwan and we’d whistle into the wind while they did it, then maybe they could really help us on North Korea — with maybe even a joint Sino-US invasion.
I think the Chinese really want to reunify their country and would be if not content, at least diffident about a unified Korea without a US troop presence. Of course this would require a really big deal. Is our deal-maker President up for it?
Well, heck. I guess, in the grand scheme of things, whether or not the Mineservers ever see the light of day doesn’t really matter if we’re all going to be blown to smithereens.
Actually, I’m beginning to wonder if this whole article might not be a clever ploy by Crookely to get North Korea to launch a missile at Northern California, thus eliminating any rational expectation that the Mineservers ever actually be produced!
Well played, Bob, well played.
You mention that the mobile launcher is from China. I believe most of the tech is from China. In fact, China is using N Korea as a cover for their military testing. This is really all about China.
A. Trump secretly rescinds the executive order barring assassination or removal of foreign leaders.
B. Sympathetic North Korean military leaders are recruited to issue stand down orders in the event of an order to launch an attack against the U.S., South Korea or other U.S.allies.
C. Special forces infiltrate to create choke points around the North Korean capital to prevent reinforcements from coming to the rescue.
D. Employing cyber warfare techniques and airborne electronic jamming measures, the North Korean capitol complex is cut off from all communications with the outside world.
E. Special forces units are airlifted to the capitol complex to seize or kill Kim Jong-un and his cronies.
F. A sympathetic military commander is installed as the new leader as part of a “coup by the North Korean army” and takes to the airwaves to deliver the news.
Hey, if James Franco and Seth Rogen can infiltrate to interview the guy in the movie, why can’t our Navy Seals?
Welcome to the world the military lives in. While sentiments like ‘There has to be a better solution’ usually make for happy endings in the movies, that’s not how realpolitik works. Sometimes all you can do it pick from a set of unpleasant options, and try to make it the least bad one.
We aren’t going to use Special Forces in this scenario, unless we’re willing to write off entire teams – and it would be pointless, as they can’t hit targets we don’t know about. Mobile ICBM launchers are protected via security by obscurity, and we simply don’t know enough about North Korea for surveillance to be effective.
In this case, unless we can get China to take responsibility for the technology they’ve sold, a preemptive strike may be the best option we have, simply to demonstrate that we have the will to do so. Taking the top off NK’s tallest mountain would make for nice video. If that fails to have a substantive effect, gutting all of their port cities would make an effective follow up. The only acceptable outcome here is the agreement of North Korea to allow US – NOT UN – inspectors into the country, anywhere they choose to go. If that requires the decimation of half the population of the country – possibly that will constitute reason for ‘regime change’ by their population.
And we have to act now. It’s clear that their leader is delusional enough to think that he can threaten superpowers and get away with it. What if the actual payload is biological, rather than nuclear? That’s a scenario to worry about. The president has a duty to act here, and based on 50+ years of experience, the only solution that North Korea will actually pay attention to is force.
Please don’t bleat at me about casualties, or the Nork’s rights. We have a rogue state which has demonstrated for decades a lack of interest in the welfare of anyone parading the capability to deliver a nuclear weapon to our doorstep.Anything that we do at this point is self defense on a national level.
Having studied what WMDs actually do, I suspect I dislike this option far more than anyone reading this does. The suffering will be horrifyingly catastrophic. But this is literally their own doing. I cannot muster sympathy for a state that has been performing nuclear blackmail on the free world for three decades.
The best thing at this point with North Korea is to do nothing more than sanctions. If Kim Jong-Stupid did launch any of his missiles at the US, China will have to abandon their support (it would help things if they did so now). If there is not support from China and the US is mad as a hornet, NK goes bye bye.
Giving China the country of Taiwan is not something the US can or should do. It isn’t our sovereign land to do that with. Yeah yeah, politics aside, the world would see us as the big bad trading poor innocents for our security. What wussie-pants tactics are those?
Give the leadership of NK enough rope and they will hang themselves. Have you seen any night time images of their country from space? It is almost unbelievable. Strangle their support, increase sanctions, and drop all humanitarian aid to the country. It will fall.
I would also like to add that rocket engineering is really hard. Getting a rocket to go up is one thing. Getting it to come back down (in a manor that you want) is even harder. Putting that rocket down in a very specific place is tougher still. If they have 100 missiles, 30 of them will disintegrate on the way up. 35 more will easily be shot down from South Korea and Japan. At least 25 more will hit the water, coming up short. That leaves 10 for US land based systems to take out. If only 5 make landfall, at least three will not detonate in any meaningful way (just crash). Maybe, maybe one hits the target and does the intended damage. Chances are 1 in three that it contains a nuke.
Would anyone sane (well there’s your problem) risk the annihilation of their country for one chance to hit the US? This will not end well for NK, no matter how you count it.
This is obviously a complex situation involving many nations including not only North Korea and the USA, but South Korea, Japan, China, Russia, etc. NK’s bellicose rhetoric is usually a bluff to gain attention, but not always, and these latest threats of nuclear missile attacks cannot be ignored. Isn’t any missile exiting NK air space whether on launch or re-entry a potential existential threat? Wouldn’t it be an excellent opportunity to exercise the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System? Repeated practice is good – it leads to perfection, and that’s what might be needed in the future. Defense is the high road, but with a message to Kim Jong-un: Do the wrong thing and you personally will be vaporized.
NK is not a country which can be negotiated with. So “normal” diplomatic processes don’t apply.
Why aren’t the Chinese worried about nukes on their doorstep? Or Russia? If the NK ICBMS can reach the US can’t they also reach Russia?