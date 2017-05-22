Readers have been clamoring — nay demanding — a Mineserver update, so here it is. The gist of customer complaints is that they feel cheated and under-informed and we’re sorry for that, but please read-on.
This is our 25th update on the Mineserver project. That’s a lot of updates for people who don’t do enough updates. We’ve detailed so far every step and misstep in the project except one, which is coming in the next paragraph. Nothing about those earlier updates has changed or is incorrect. We’ve learned a lot and we’ve done what we had to do to get to this point.
The major change that has been, to this point, unannounced, is that we ran out of money. Yes, we raised $34,000 on KickStarter which netted us $30,000 and has many people pissed-off, but we’ve spent just under $90,000 in all, which is as much as my poor old retirement account could stand purely for the vocational education of my children. Not a penny of this went for salaries, by the way. If it seems like too much money then you haven’t started a company lately in California.
Those who criticize this project for being run unlike a Silicon Valley startup should understand that if it was such a startup we would have long ago declared bankruptcy, leaving customers with nothing. But I’m not going to do that to my children, just as I don’t allow them to read your comments.
Facing a financial crisis (you can’t ship products if you can’t afford to pay for shipping) we were forced to fish or cut bait: did we intend to pursue this business long-term or not? If we did intend to pursue it then we’d need to raise more money. And that money wasn’t going to come from a horde of KickStarter backers who were already carrying torches and pitchforks.
We had a company meeting and decided to go for broke, which means changing into a true startup. That began with hiring a real business lawyer, Herb Fockler from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Palo Alto. Herb has become our guru, though if you want to sue us please go through our litigator, Claude Stern of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in Redwood City. Our entertainment deals are handled by Chuck Hurewitz of Isaacman Kauffman & Painter in Los Angeles. Yes, we’ve lawyered-up. That’s how it’s done.
Herb told us to turn Mineserver LLC into Mineserver Corporation, a Delaware C-Corp like all the other Sand Hill Road darlings. That took time and money we didn’t have. Then we set about raising seed money. This is where we had to be quiet, because publishing the details I am sharing here could have imperiled negotiations. You can’t very easily tell 100,000 people about your screw-ups while trying to find an investor at the same time.
But that wasn’t the only reason for keeping quiet. We were held up waiting for suppliers who were giving us 90 percent discounts: you can’t blame them in public and expect them to take it well. How would you have handled that?
Deciding to grow the company complicates things a lot. We had to come up with a plan for mass production. One of our hardware suppliers simply wasn’t capable of growing with us so we had to replace that supplier, which wasn’t easy especially since it involved numbers that were increasing by 100X.
Based on what we learned from the $99 Mineserver and $199 Mineserver Pro, we had to come up with a single follow-on product to replace both that was cheaper to make yet more powerful. This will be the $99 Mineserver 2, designed primarily by Fallon, who just turned 11. The $99 Mineserver 2, which has nearly the performance of a Mineserver Pro, will be a four-core 64-bit machine running at 2.2 GHz with two gigs of DDR3 RAM and a 16-gig eMMC card. This machine, prototypes of which will soon be in testing, will be assembled overseas, not in the Man Cave.
All this is nice but what’s the investor pitch and which kid gets to be CEO? I guess they are all CEO at this point because no one is better at that job than his brothers. But we’ve brought on a few advisors who’ve done the job before, notably Doug Carlston, co-founder and longtime CEO of Broderbund Software.
The investor pitch is simple: 1) we have a great product that’s unique in the industry; 2) it’s unique because we’ve accomplished something heretofore thought impossible, which is true zero-configuration networking with any home router in America or the world; 3) we accomplished this because we were too ignorant to know it was impossible; 4) we have a brilliant marketing program (two of them, actually) that will lead to rapid direct sales growth; 5) with 125 million licensed Minecraft players in the world we see a market in the next two years for approximately one percent of that installed based or 1.25 million Mineservers worth more than $100 million, and (finally); 6) Mineserver Corporation is literally the ONLY way to invest in the Minecraft ecosystem other than by buying Microsoft shares.
Which company, between those two, has the greater market cap growth potential?
And the pitch must have worked because we’ve found just enough investors to move on to the next level, which is first shipping our current orders (with 16-gig SD cards instead of 8-gig) then ramping-up Mineserver 2 production overseas.
Eventually the plan is to sell the company, probably to Microsoft. After all, we’ve accomplished what Redmond could not.
So that’s the update. If you are among our KickStarter backers we’re sorry for being so late, but we’ll also remind you that the average price you have paid for a $99 Mineserver is $63 and our average cost to deliver them will be almost exactly $99. You get a deal but in return you, as backers, assumed some of the risk.
Finally, if Herb says we can legally do so, we’re going to attach some Mineserver Corporation warrants to every late KickStarter order (twice as many for the Mineserver Pros) so you can share in our success, which we are sure is about to be realized.
Thank you! Hopefully this will put an end to the relentless damned moaning comments (though I suspect it won’t).
I wish you the very best of luck.
Having worked for tech startsups for more than 30 years I thought that something like that must have happened and that this accounted for your silence despite the utterly boorish haranguing by a few people on every thread over the last year or so. Your response has been utterly professional at all times despite the uncalled for personal attacks by some.
What these repeated posters dont realize is that to us in the business, who understand what is involved in doing this stuff and have been around the block many times, immediately recognize them for what they are – the crank customer. Dealt with them many times. Even when you go to exceptional lengths to deal with their complaints, the listen to them, they are never satisfied and usually when you offer them their money back the wont take it. They just like to complain and be unpleasant.
My first problem customer is very typical. This was back in the mid 80’s at the height of the last AI boom and I worked for a startup that wrote AI languages and tools. It was a very small market so any negative comments published were exceptionally damaging. We produced products that allowed you to do on a $3K computer what had previously needed a $120K computer. The vast majority of our customers were very very happy with this. Because they knew this.
Then one day we started getting repeated irate tech support calls from one guy back East. We patiently answered all his questions but it soon became obvious that he was not a terribly bright or competent programmer. We were used to dealing with beginners as it was a new technology but everyone else seem to catch on pretty quickly. We offered this guy his money back but he refused. He wanted his “problem” to be “fixed”. Even though the problem was due to his lack of basic understanding of how to use the technology.
Then several months later there is a scathing review of our product in one of the few magazines covering our particular market. Written by this guy. Now experts knew the reviewer did not have a clue but as most of our potential customers were just getting into this technology they were left with a very negative impression of our product. Sales were very badly hurt by his reviews. A lot of probables became maybes.
As I was young my first reaction was – lets fight back, lets reply pointing out the guy is a clueless idiot and the product does exactly what it claims. But the more experienced guys knew that does not work. Getting in a public slagging match with a very vocal idiot reviewer rarely makes things better, almost always worse. So the damage was done. And although the company later failed for other reasons that idiot reviewer did some very serious damage to the prospects of the product. Without him, they would have stood a much better chance of success. In a small marker one bad review back then, even from a complete incompetent, could do enormous damage.
Now the postscript to this story is very interesting. Searching around online many years later for references to this particular AI product up popped a very recent online discussion. Where the very same guy who wrote the very negative review all those years ago is still trashing our product. So I join in the discussion, introduce myself, and point out some of the most glaring technical errors in his postings. I get a very snide reply from our reviewer so I promptly tore him a new one. Even after 30 years of supposedly using this technology he was still making beginner mistakes. All his complaints about the product were based on his own technical ignorance rather than on any technically informed expertise. In the subsequent exchange it turned out that not only had he never used the technology professionally he had never actually worked in any relevant tech area and that his interest in this technology was purely a hobby. The classic crank.
So in future whenever you search online for our product of long long ago not only will this guys negative reviews (he wrote several at the time) turn up at the top of the list. But right below it will be my exchange with this guy showing what a complete and total fool he is. That he had basically zero technical competence.
He was the first of quite a few I met in the next 30 plus years. Saying that, the vast majority of the customers I’ve talked to over the years are great. The sort of people who make the whole drama and stress (and often failure) of getting product out the door all worthwhile. There is nothing like the kick you get from seeing someone do something useful with software you were involved with. Being able to say, I wrote that. It makes all those pointless interminable meeting almost worthwhile. Almost.
And the moral of this tale for those people who tried to hijack every thread here for the last year. When you do stuff like this the vast majority of readers here (people like me) recognized the type and classify you as a crank and an idiot. So the best way to be not considered a crank is not to act like a crank.
Anyway, best of luck Bob with the new venture. Fingers crossed you’ll at least get your money back. You have acted with the highest of business ethics during the whole saga. I hope when you kids grow up that they will learn to appreciate just what a good guy you’ve been. Because you’ve certainly got my respect.
I invested in both a concept and a personal reputation. The concept tweaks were understandable and very well documented. Your history and personal reputation sustained faith through the radio silence.
Now it’s time for Herb to come through.
This has been a great soap opera. I’m looking forward to the last act.