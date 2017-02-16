Remember the Fukishima Daiichi nuclear accident following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan? I wrote about it at the time, here, here, here, here, and here, explaining that the accident was far worse than the public was being told and that it would take many decades — if ever — for the site to recover. Well it’s six years later and, if anything, the Fukushima situation is even worse. Far from being over, the nuclear meltdown is continuing, the public health nightmare increasing. Why aren’t we reading about this everywhere? Trump is so much more interesting, I guess.
“The radiation levels inside Japan’s damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor No. 2 have soared in recent weeks, reaching a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, a number experts have called “unimaginable”.”
That’s the most recent evidence. Click on it and you’ll find the original story underneath. What this means is there’s a puddle of molten uranium that has melted its way through the steel pressure vessel, through the reinforced concrete containment, through the reinforced concrete foundation of the nuclear facility, and is now working its way through whatever rock or soil lies underneath the foundation, dropping lower each day.
Remember the China Syndrome?
The danger here isn’t that molten uranium will make its way to the opposite side of the world because that’s impossible. Liquid uranium won’t flow uphill, so the furthest it could go is the center of the Earth’s core, which is probably a great place for nuclear disposal. The real problem is that these next hundreds or thousands of feet for the uranium to drop could well facilitate the transfer of radiation and radioactive materials into the environment. This is right by the sea, remember, where radioactive cooling water has been released continuously for six years already. If the molten uranium hits an underground aquifer, such a spread could get even worse.
Just in case you didn’t bother to read any of those old column links above, here’s why I am writing about this subject and why you should take me seriously. Back in 1979 I was hired by the White House to help investigate the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. My friend Robert Bishop, whom I consulted for this column, was the only American at Chernobyl.
There is no solution to the Fukishima problem, but there are a few things that can be done to mitigate this crisis, with the main one being what’s being called an ice wall, which you may have read about.
Liquid nitrogen is pumped underground to freeze a ring of soil around the power plant. The idea isn’t to somehow cool the molten uranium because that has its own source of heat that will last for a century or more. The point of the ice wall is to contain the poison while also minimizing incursion of water. Starve the puddle of water, the idea goes, and just let the uranium do its thing. Water is bad not just because it might carry radiation and radioactive materials away from the site and into the environment, water is bad because the uranium’s heat will turn it into hydrogen and oxygen which will then explode.
Why worry about such subterranean explosions? Think of it as fracking. Just as fracking uses explosions to release trapped natural gas, Fukishima-style fracking will fill the fractured rocks and their entrapped water with radioactivity.
Here’s the important bit: These new radiation numbers show the uranium puddle is on the move, downward — ever downward. To be even minimally effective the ice wall has to go preferably deeper than the puddle.
While the ice wall technique has been well publicized, its required depth hasn’t been.
I’ll guarantee you right here that the ice wall doesn’t go deeper — not even close — because that would cost more than the Japanese utility and government are willing to pay.
I’ll also guarantee you that 99.9 percent of the Japanese population doesn’t understand this danger.
One thing right off the bat…the radiation level has not soared over recent weeks. What actually happened is that people were able to move a radiation sensor much closer to the remains of the melted core than they had been able to do previously. Because the intensity of radiation increases the closer to the source you get (intensity from a source follows a distance squared relationship) then obviously if you can now move a radiation sensor closer to the source the level of radiation it measures will increase. This issue was actually clarified in the linked to article on the 14th Febraury, 2 days before this article was written. 🙁
Oh, OK. So it hasn’t soared but instead has been steady at (or dropping to?) “a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, a number experts have called “unimaginable”.” I guess that makes me feel better, right?? 🙂
It’s worse than that. Try the Pacific Ocean and the die off that’s happening because of this slow motion death machine. I posted a blurb about this in BRT. Scary doesn’t begin to address this very frightening scenario. Good post BTW.
What happens if another tsunami hits? Sayonara Japan?
Thank you for writing about this. So I have a question or two: what happens to the rest of the world if this meltdown makes its way into the ocean and how soon could that happen. What are the chances over the next 100 years or so ? And in particular, how much of the Pacific ocean could be poisoned and how badly ?
Regrettably, this is not the first occasion on which the Japanese have preferred to sweep a problem under the carpet rather than face it.
It’s not just the Japanese government that hopes that problems will go away if you ignore them.
Within the original story, to which Bob referred, updated to 2/14: “But the good news is that they say the radiation is safely contained within the reactor, so there’s no risk to the greater population.” Note the phrase “NO RISK”.
A few clarifications are in order, I think. Nothing in the report is good news, but we should strive for understanding and accuracy. The article Bob is using here is…less than helpful.
First, a Sievert is not a measure of radiation, but a measure of the effect of radiation on the human body. The Sievert, in particular, is problematic to use in this circumstance. The formula for determining Sievert level has seven different inputs, so it’s subject to large swings if multiple inputs are incorrect. Why not just give the current ionizing radiation exposure level? And adding this potential type of error with the known problems with the method used for determining the radiation level (30% +/-) makes the measurement suspect.
Second, and most annoying to me, is Bob’s conclusion that uranium has escaped the facility and is on it’s way down. If that 530 Sievert reading is accurate then the vessel may have a breach. Given that the reading was taken near the reactor entrance, which is below the pressure vessel, a breach of the vessel could explain that level of potential biological damage.But given how high the reading is, it seems more likely that the uranium, if it has breached, has instead not escaped the reinforced concrete of the primary containment area.
Third, this scream-and-panic reading was taken inside the primary containment area. The area designed to contain the uranium in case of disaster. If we can confirm a breach exists – and the IAEA should be moving heaven and earth to do so – then decisive action should be taken to stop it.I’m in favor of the US simply buying Japan one of the large tunnel digging machines, a fast one.
I am not attempting to minimize the impact of this. Given the imagery of the hole in the grating under the pressure vessel, it’s likely that the vessel has been breached. If that happened, a breach of the containment area is certainly possible. Without details of the construction it’s difficult to say. I would very much like to see the rest of the pictures the probe took of that area. If there was a hole in the grating, was there one above it, in the pressure vessel itself?
And most importantly, is there one in the ground beneath the location of the grating hole?