Immigration policy and trade protectionism play large roles in the new Administration of President Donald Trump. With the goal of Making America Great Again the new President wants to more tightly control the flow of goods and labor into the USA. Over the last week this has taken the form of an Executive Order limiting travel from seven specific Muslim countries. That order wasn’t well done, wasn’t well explained, has caused lots of angst here and abroad and is at this moment suspended pending litigation. That order is supposedly about limiting terrorism. It will be shortly followed, we’re told, by further Presidential actions limiting abusive labor imports using, specifically, H-1B visas. This time, depending again on how the actual order is interpreted, it might be the right thing to do, because H-1B visa abuse is a very real thing that has hurt American workers.
Even a stopped clock is correct twice a day.
The point of this column is to look at this promised Executive Order (a draft of which can be read here), discuss how it might be misinterpreted by the general media, and decide whether it has a chance of actually accomplishing Trump’s stated goal of increasing employment of qualified American citizens.
The draft doesn’t really say anything specific about the H-1B program. Instead it orders a study of all worker visa programs (this is key as you’ll see below) and directs appropriate agencies to work on changing those visa programs to benefit U.S. employment and economic productivity, which aren’t always one and the same.
I’ve written quite a bit about H-1B abuse and don’t want to have to repeat all that so here are links to my old columns about it no particular order. The short version is high tech employers say there is a shortage of good technical workers so they want to hire from abroad. The truth is that there really isn’t such a labor shortage, it’s all a scam on the part of employers to keep wages and benefits down (there’s a shortage of cheap labor, not labor at a fair price) and the worst part is the foreign workers brought in under H-1B are often worse at their jobs than workers who could have been hired locally. The whole program is a disgrace and Trump was smart to go against it.
But when Trump’s H-1B Order is finally announced, it is doubtful that the information in my last paragraph will be part of the story because much of the press has bought into the company line that there’s a national tech labor shortage. Last week, for example, I heard a Bloomberg News reporter say on TV, “we all know there’s a terrible shortage of technical workers in this country.”
Actually “we all” don’t know that, yet if the idea is laid-down without question or qualification in the lead of a Bloomberg TV story, then that means an Executive Order targeting H-1B abuse is likely to be seen in the wrong light, too. If it seems to be opposing free immigration (being protectionist) then the same people who are (probably rightly) criticizing the current seven country travel ban are likely to see this next Order as doing essentially the same thing. But this time they’ll be wrong and it is important for us to know that.
If you are going to march in support of H-1B visas, at least be informed about the subject of your march, because Bloomberg sure the heck isn’t.
Now the cynic in me just has to speak up, wondering aloud how President Trump will actually spin these changes in employment immigration to somehow benefit both the workers/voters to whom he has made promises and their Big Business bosses, who presumably have somewhat different objectives?
Channeling President Trump, I think Trump IS going to wack the H-1B program, which will affect mainly Indian IT consultancies, but he’ll leave unchanged the L-1B visa program that allows American companies to shift their employees to America from abroad.
Think about it, in this case with IBM as an example. IBM Global Services sees itself as competing with big H-1B users like Tata and Infosys and an H-1B ban or severe limitation would give IBM — or any similar U.S.-based multinational — an advantage, especially if the L-1B visa program is left untouched. With L-1B, IBM can use its own Indian employees MAKING INDIAN PAY AND BENEFITS to do the work here in the USA. No need to pretend you can’t find an American worker as presently required by H-1B. No need to advertise. No need to pretend you are paying a locally competitive wage.
L-1B visas are hardly ever mentioned in the press yet they are even bigger than H-1B already. It’s worse for American workers than H-1B, too. So what if Trump cuts back or freezes H-1B numbers without touching the (presently unlimited) L-1B program? He’ll still be keeping a campaign promise, yet also working to enrich Big Business at the expense of the very people who voted for him.
We’ll just have to wait and see which way it rolls.
Trump will probably change the L1-B to remove the “Foreign parent company” option so that it only benefits U.S. parented companies… ?
Unlike H1-B, L1-B won’t support Wipo and Tata’s business of essentially “reselling” visas… which is going to affect the economy of India.. no?
Why would any company apply for (limited) H-1B visas rather than (unlimited) L-1 ?
With an H1-b, the company is not required to pay Social Security and FICA taxes for the employee, yielding a savings to the company of 7.65% over hiring a US Citizen or Green Card holder.
You have to work for an overseas subsidiary for 12 months before you can transfer to the US under the L-1 program. With H-1, the employee does not need to have previously worked for the company.
The L-1 program is good if you have employees that have been working for you, and (for whatever reason) you want them to move to the US. But if you don’t have those people already working for you, the program doesn’t help much
Certainly eliminating the H-1B visa program would be a step forward. Just over a year ago the NYTimes reported that Indian outsourcing companies had gamed the system and that just 7 Indian IT companies got over 16,000 visas. That’s 16,000 American IT workers who were not hired and likely many who were also fired. (See https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2015/11/06/us/outsourcing-companies-dominate-h1b-visas.html) If that’s not exporting jobs, I don’t know what is.
I haven’t heard about the L-1B visa program before. No doubt it was designed in the shadows to prevent any scrutiny under daylight. Thanks Bob for telling us about this government awfulness.
> I haven’t heard about the L-1B visa program before. No doubt it was designed in the shadows to prevent any scrutiny under daylight. Thanks Bob for telling us about this government awfulness.
There’s nothing hidden, or secret, about the L-1 program. It was not ‘designed in the shadows’ – it is well-documented on places like uscis.gov. But your not having heard about it is perhaps the point that Bob was trying to make here – for whatever reason it doesn’t attract as much media attention, and as such may deliberately be left untouched.
As I have said when this has come up before, the problem is not the H1B program per se, it is that a certain set of consulting companies are abusing it. I have worked with many great H1B recipients and because I don’t work for terrible consulting companies they were doing roles that it would otherwise be difficult to find talented people for. The real problem is that half a dozen companies are abusing the program. Just make a rule that no more than 5% of domestic employees can be H1B and the abusers would probably disappear. Too me that makes much more sense than trying to connect it to some kind of prevailing wage for a region and position.
I’m sure it is more than just “certain consulting companies” abusing it. This country graduates several tens of thousands of Comp Sci students every single year. Some of them are good enough and willing to risk the start-up life (presuming they want to live where those are – it is a hell of a life living in “poverty” in San Francisco just to hold onto a valley job given that you can’t afford to actually live in valley).
Others just suck, as do a portion of students in every department. No biggie. They’ll just do what they do. I don’t keep track.
Others just want stability, the very same stability that factory workers used to have. They’re not “great”, but they’re good. They’re reliable. They are given something to code and they code it. Slowly they get a little better. Many turn to management and some of them are actually good at that, knowing enough tech to know when us genius devs are lying to them 😉 .
But generally they just want a steady job that allows them to get married, have a family, and still be employed somewhere in 40 years for retirement, and they don’t see how striving to be the best of the best of the best is going to get them that without an early coronary. Just like factory workers used to have. There are hundreds of thousands of those who are like that and have graduated, often with lots of A’s, in CS programs across the country.
And none of them can get jobs because even as mediocre but good enough as they are, an “American” worker is “expensive”, so the companies hire an H1-B instead…while telling the government that these people, at the rate of 20-30 thousand a year, don’t actually exist.
And it isn’t just some consulting businesses – any tech company of over 1,000 workers starts to do this, never mind a 100k+ company like Microsoft or Oracle.
Re: “(there’s a shortage of cheap labor, not labor at a fair price)” I’d agree with that if we just eliminate the last 3 words. The question is who should be included in the determination of a “fair” price. If non-citizens are included, a fair price, determined by supply and demand, would be much lower than if only citizens are included.
Constitutional protections don’t extend to non-citizens, so anyone who opposes Trump’s immigration hold is at best misinformed, and at worst an anti-American shill. Is it any surprise that the Washington State Attorney General is spearheading the charge against it? It’s obvious he’s bought and paid for by the high-tech industry. The good news is, Trump’s DOJ will appeal the decision, and will win. Meanwhile, the media of course will lie relentlessly, as they always do– it will be funny to see how the NY Times manages to twist itself into knots opposing Trump’s upcoming executive order regarding H1-B visas; I guarantee you they’ll play the race card. The good news is, Trump isn’t beholden to corporate interests; everyone in Silicon Valley who matters hates Trump so he couldn’t care less about their opposition, and will do nothing to accommodate them.
Cringely, what about what has already been done? Obama illegally handed out work authorizations for spouses of H1 visa holders. Trump has ended this. That should open up lots of testing jobs.