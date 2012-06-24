The Decline and
Fall of IBM
The Network Solutions web email has never been great but has recently gone down hill. Every couple of weeks my emails stop arriving. I call them up and politely request that they send me my emails. They mostly oblige. I inquire about the ones that didn’t arrive and they say ‘spam filter.’ These are often messages from me to me. At one point they volunteered to ‘white list’ me, didn’t help. They are very cagey about how their spam filter works and have no information at all about why it sees fit to interfere with my private emails to myself.
Unfortunately, real spam has no trouble at all getting past their ‘spam filter.’ It often arrives without a ‘to’ field, and there is no way to find out how the message reached my inbox. Until recently it was possible to right click on ‘view page source’ and look for the ‘apparently to’ field. This is important because the spam will typically provide an unsubscribe link that demands to know which email address is being unsubscribed, hoping to pick up new email addresses in the process. Today Network Solutions effectively disabled the view source feature. Now they are only willing to show the source for the body of the email, and that has had all of its line breaks removed and is thus totally unreadable. I gather the spammers demanded an upgrade – and got it.
I’ve been with Network Solutions since 2002. If it weren’t so much work to migrate a website I’d be free of them by now.